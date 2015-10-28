Trent Bridge

BBC Local Live: Nottinghamshire

Summary

  1. Updates for Wednesday 28 October
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Thursday

By Amy Woodfield

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Updates on Nottinghamshire Local Live have now finished for the day but they will continue again tomorrow from 08:00.

Weather: More rain tomorrow

Alexandra Hamilton

BBC Weather

A largely dry but cloudy night with lows of 9C (48F).

Overnight weather
BBC

Tomorrow there'll be more rain arriving through the morning rush hour but it shouldn’t be as heavy as today. 

Improving in the afternoon with some drier and brighter weather and highs of 13C (55F).

World champion Whitehead 'so happy'

BBC Nottingham Sport

Richard Whitehead has taken to Twitter after winning another gold medal.

The 39-year-old from Lowdham said: "So happy to win Gold in the #Doha2015 World Champs today. I never thought I'd be a 3 time World Champion."

University of Nottingham brings £1bn to economy

BBC Radio Nottingham

A new report has revealed that the University of Nottingham contributes more than £1bn a year to the UK economy.

University of Nottingham
Google

The study by Oxford Economics found that it also supports about 18,000 jobs across the country.  

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

  • Campaigners opposing 1,500 new homes near Sharphill Woods in West Bridgford have admitted it's the end of the fight
  • Nottingham city council could become the first local authority in the country to report people to credit reference agencies if they miss payments on their council tax
  • Nottingham's Richard Whitehead says he's "so happy" to have won another gold medal at the IPC World Championships
Travel: Update on the roads

BBC Travel

There's very slow traffic on the A38 King's Mill Road East in both directions in Sutton--n-Ashfield around the B6018 Sutton Road junction.

It's also slow on the A453 southbound before Kegworth.

Traffic is still heavy on the M1 southbound between J25, A52 (Nottingham) and J24a, A50 (Derby), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have now reopened.

Pirate costume removed from sale

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

A child’s pirate costume has been removed from sale by Nottinghamshire County Council's health and safety team after it was found to be a fire hazard.

Trading Standards have advised the Nottinghamshire retailer to withdraw the costume because ties on the hat of the outfit stayed alight for about 18 seconds when set on fire.

Pirate costume removed from sale
Nottinghamshire County Council

Tests were carried out on eight costumes following the high profile case of Claudia Winkleman's daughter getting severely burnt when her Halloween costume caught light.

Spate of handbag thefts

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

There's been a spate of handbag thefts across Nottinghamshire.

Bags have mainly gone missing in supermarket car parks, when people are returning trolleys and leaving their cars unlocked.

Handbag on a car seat with person trying to get in
Thinkstock

There have been reports of it happening at Aldi in Bulwell and Morrisons in Newark.

Cyclist killed in collision named

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

The cyclist who died yesterday afternoon following a collision in Staunton in the Vale has been named as William Neill, 66, from Farndon.

Two men have beenarrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

They have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Goosebumps for Downie mum as daughters win bronze

BBC Sport

Two sisters from Nottingham have made gymnastics history by winning bronze at the World Championships in Glasgow. 

Becky and Ellie Downie were part of the squad that sealed the women's first ever world team final medal.

Becky and Ellie Downie with their team mates
Getty Images

Their mum Helen Downie says: "I was actually sitting in a restricted viewing area so I couldn't see the scoreboard.

"When the result came through I saw the girls start to cry and I thought they'd done it and I just couldn't believe it." 

Concern over missing Mansfield woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Laura Godfrey from Mansfield.

Laura Godfrey
Nottinghamshire Police

The 40-year-old was last seen at about 17:30 on 23 October in the Stockwell Gate area.  

Whitehead wins gold

BBC Nottingham Sport

Nottingham's Richard Whitehead has won gold to retain his T42 200m world title in Doha.

Richard Whitehead
Getty Images
Reported for missing council tax payments

BBC Radio Nottingham

People in Nottingham, who miss payments on their council tax, could be reported to credit reference agencies under plans being drawn up by the city council. 

The council says it's about £8m a year out of pocket because of unpaid council tax. 

Pound notes
Thinkstock

A consultation on the idea will start next month, if it goes ahead they'll become the first local authority in the country to do this.  

BBC to broadcast Notts v Salford live

BBC Sport

The Emirates FA Cup 1st round match between Salford City FC and Notts County FC will be broadcast live on BBC Two, 

The game on Friday 6 November will kick off at 19.55.

Philip Neville, Salford City co-owner
Getty Images

Salford City co-owner Phil Neville said: “When we bought the club last year we never imagined that we’d reach the FA Cup first round so soon, let alone have a live game on the BBC."

Benning injuries not as bad as feared

BBC Sport

Mansfield Town's boss says Mal Benning's injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

Adam Murray said: "We obviously expected the worst when we got the scan results and the original diagnosis, we thought it was going to be the whole season, if we’re being totally honest.

“We think we’ll have him back January-time, he hasn’t got to have an operation. He’s got to be in a brace for 12 weeks." 

Mother says meningitis fears are being 'exploited'

A Nottingham mum claims clinics are exploiting parents' fears over meningitis. 

Since last month, babies have been offered a free vaccination against the Meningitis B bacteria but those born earlier than May this year won't qualify and parents have to pay for the vaccine.

Baby having a vaccination
Thinkstock

Dawn Campbell-Goddard's daughter missed the cut off age. She said: "It can be anything from £90-£150 a dose in Nottingham. Just because the clinics can charge that, I don't think they should."

Panthers to play Edinburgh tonight

BBC Nottingham Sport

The Nottingham Panthers will face Edinburgh Capitals this evening at the National Ice Centre. 

The two sides are yet to meet this season but Nottingham will be boosted by the news that forward Rob Lachowicz is fit again after a foot injury.

Charity finds smoking adds to thousands living in poverty

East Midlands Today

New figures from a health charity show that one in three households in the East Midlands with an adult smoker are living below the poverty line. 

Researchers from ASH say that on average, smokers spend more than £2,000 a year on tobacco.

Person lighting a cigarette
Thinkstock

They claim an estimated 36,000 households could be lifted out of poverty, if people living there stopped smoking.

Nottingham gymnasts win bronze

BBC Nottingham Sport

Nottingham gymnasts Becky and Ellie Downie have won bronze medals for Great Britain at the World Championships in Glasgow. 

It's Team GB's first ever world 'team' medal.

Becky Downie
Getty Images
Latest Nottinghamshire headlines

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

  • A Rushcliffe councillor has defended their decision to allow 900 homes to be built on greenbelt land
  • A Nottinghamshire pensioner has been charged with a string of historical sex offences
  • Warnings and alerts are in place across the county for flooding
Travel: Flooding in Bilborough causes slow traffic

BBC Travel

Very slow traffic on A6002 Bilborough Road in Bilborough at the B6004 Strelley Road junction, because of flooding. Approach with care.

Councillor defends u-turn of Sharphill development

Sarah Julian

BBC Radio Nottingham

Rushcliffe Borough Council say they have put strict conditions in place to protect the woodland around Sharphill after approving plans to build 900 new homes there.

Simon Robinson is deputy leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council but was formerly chair of Rushcliffe Greenfields and fought against the development of greenbelt.

Sharphill site for development
BBC

He said: "Unfortunately the nature of Rushcliffe is we just don't have the brownfield sites many other boroughs have and it's a real dichotomy for us.

"How do we deliver these houses on the sites we've got in Rushcliffe without giving up a percentage of our greenbelt?"

Flood warning: Old Basford

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

A flood warning has been issued for the Day Brook at Ventnor Rise and Athorpe Grove in Old Basford.

The Met Office warns the onset of flooding could be rapid, and generate dangerous depths and flows of water.  

River levels are rising. The current level at the Day Brook river gauge is 1.1m.

View more on twitter
Mortimer cancels part of UK tour

BBC Entertainment and Arts

Bob Mortimer has cancelled the first leg of a UK tour with comedy partner Vic Reeves after undergoing a triple heart bypass operation.

He was due to take to the stage at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham on 03 December in the "25 Years of Reeves & Mortimer" show.

The theatre has tweeted to say they're waiting to hear from the producer regarding the event.

View more on twitter
Police issue murder warnings in Notts

BBC Radio Nottingham

Nottinghamshire Police have warned 248 people since 2012 that they are in danger of being murdered, according to FOI figures gathered by the Press Association. 

Nationally, officers issued more than 1,900 "threat to life" notices. 

Some forces, including West Midlands, Merseyside and Greater Manchester refused to supply figures.

Transport smart card to launch in December

Kevin Stanley

Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham

Nottingham City Council has told BBC Radio Nottingham it will launch an integrated public transport smart card by the end of the year.    

The new network of machines selling smart cards is being rolled out to places like West Bridgford, although some passengers think existing individual fares are often better value.

It's hoped the Oyster Card style system will go live on 14 December.

Whitehead going for gold

BBC Nottingham Sport

Lowdham Paralympic champion Richard Whitehead will go for gold in the T42 200m final at the IPC World Athletics Championships in Doha later.

Richard Whitehead
Getty Images

The 39 year old broke his own World Record in the heats yesterday, running a time of 24.1 seconds.

Man charged following claims of child sexual abuse

Jeremy Ball

Social affairs correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today

Nottinghamshire Police have made an arrest as part of an investigation into claims of abuse at local children's homes.

A 68-year-old has been charged with committing seven sex offences in the mid-1980s.

Skegby Hall
BBC

The allegations include rape and indecent assault of girls under 16. Some charges are thought to involve the former children's home at Skegby Hall. 

He's due to appear before magistrates next month.  

