Posted at 18:00 Our live coverage across the day
By Amy Woodfield
Weather: More rain tomorrow
A largely dry but cloudy night with lows of 9C (48F).
Tomorrow there'll be more rain arriving through the morning rush hour but it shouldn’t be as heavy as today.
Improving in the afternoon with some drier and brighter weather and highs of 13C (55F).
Police appeal to trace men over shop theft
Police have released CCTV of men they would like to speak to in connection with a shop theft at Home Bargains in Worksop.
World champion Whitehead 'so happy'
Richard Whitehead has taken to Twitter after winning another gold medal.
The 39-year-old from Lowdham said: "So happy to win Gold in the #Doha2015 World Champs today. I never thought I'd be a 3 time World Champion."
University of Nottingham brings £1bn to economy
A new report has revealed that the University of Nottingham contributes more than £1bn a year to the UK economy.
The study by Oxford Economics found that it also supports about 18,000 jobs across the country.
Travel: Update on the roads
There's very slow traffic on the A38 King's Mill Road East in both directions in Sutton--n-Ashfield around the B6018 Sutton Road junction.
It's also slow on the A453 southbound before Kegworth.
Traffic is still heavy on the M1 southbound between J25, A52 (Nottingham) and J24a, A50 (Derby), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have now reopened.
'Chemo sisters' set for scuba plunge
A Clifton woman, who forged an unbreakable friendship in her battle with cancer, is celebrating life and her bond with her ‘chemo sister’ by tackling a scuba dive.
Pirate costume removed from sale
A child’s pirate costume has been removed from sale by Nottinghamshire County Council's health and safety team after it was found to be a fire hazard.
Trading Standards have advised the Nottinghamshire retailer to withdraw the costume because ties on the hat of the outfit stayed alight for about 18 seconds when set on fire.
Tests were carried out on eight costumes following the high profile case of Claudia Winkleman's daughter getting severely burnt when her Halloween costume caught light.
Friends hitchhike to Ben Nevis for charity
Three friends who made a 378 mile journey and a 4,602ft climb to the top of the highest mountain in Scotland with no money or transport were blown away by the kindness of strangers.
Spate of handbag thefts
There's been a spate of handbag thefts across Nottinghamshire.
Bags have mainly gone missing in supermarket car parks, when people are returning trolleys and leaving their cars unlocked.
There have been reports of it happening at Aldi in Bulwell and Morrisons in Newark.
Cyclist killed in collision named
The cyclist who died yesterday afternoon following a collision in Staunton in the Vale has been named as William Neill, 66, from Farndon.
Two men have beenarrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.
They have been bailed pending further inquiries.
Goosebumps for Downie mum as daughters win bronze
BBC Sport
Two sisters from Nottingham have made gymnastics history by winning bronze at the World Championships in Glasgow.
Becky and Ellie Downie were part of the squad that sealed the women's first ever world team final medal.
Their mum Helen Downie says: "I was actually sitting in a restricted viewing area so I couldn't see the scoreboard.
"When the result came through I saw the girls start to cry and I thought they'd done it and I just couldn't believe it."
Travel: M1 blocked after accident
One lane is blocked and there is very slow traffic on M1 southbound between J25, A52 (Nottingham) and J24a, A50 (Derby), because of an accident.
Police want to trace silver car over Harworth shooting
Worksop Guardian
Detectives investigating a shooting in Harworth last month areappealing for new information.
Concern over missing Mansfield woman
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Laura Godfrey from Mansfield.
The 40-year-old was last seen at about 17:30 on 23 October in the Stockwell Gate area.
Whitehead wins gold
Nottingham's Richard Whitehead has won gold to retain his T42 200m world title in Doha.
Reported for missing council tax payments
People in Nottingham, who miss payments on their council tax, could be reported to credit reference agencies under plans being drawn up by the city council.
The council says it's about £8m a year out of pocket because of unpaid council tax.
A consultation on the idea will start next month, if it goes ahead they'll become the first local authority in the country to do this.
New car park opens in Sutton
A new car park on the former market site in Sutton will be available for public use from Wednesday, 28 October as part of regeneration works in Sutton Town Centre.
BBC to broadcast Notts v Salford live
The Emirates FA Cup 1st round match between Salford City FC and Notts County FC will be broadcast live on BBC Two,
The game on Friday 6 November will kick off at 19.55.
Salford City co-owner Phil Neville said: “When we bought the club last year we never imagined that we’d reach the FA Cup first round so soon, let alone have a live game on the BBC."
Travel: Slow on A60
Very slow traffic on A60 Mansfield Road in both directionsin Papplewick between the Lamins Lane junction and the B6011 Forest Lane junction.
Benning injuries not as bad as feared
Mansfield Town's boss says Mal Benning's injury isn’t as bad as first feared.
Adam Murray said: "We obviously expected the worst when we got the scan results and the original diagnosis, we thought it was going to be the whole season, if we’re being totally honest.
“We think we’ll have him back January-time, he hasn’t got to have an operation. He’s got to be in a brace for 12 weeks."
Mother says meningitis fears are being 'exploited'
A Nottingham mum claims clinics are exploiting parents' fears over meningitis.
Since last month, babies have been offered a free vaccination against the Meningitis B bacteria but those born earlier than May this year won't qualify and parents have to pay for the vaccine.
Dawn Campbell-Goddard's daughter missed the cut off age. She said: "It can be anything from £90-£150 a dose in Nottingham. Just because the clinics can charge that, I don't think they should."
Panthers to play Edinburgh tonight
The Nottingham Panthers will face Edinburgh Capitals this evening at the National Ice Centre.
The two sides are yet to meet this season but Nottingham will be boosted by the news that forward Rob Lachowicz is fit again after a foot injury.
Woman calls 999 for truck blocking the pavement
A woman says she is dismayed at the police's response after she rang 999 because a truck was blocking a pavement, forcing pedestrians to walk into a busy road.
Charity finds smoking adds to thousands living in poverty
New figures from a health charity show that one in three households in the East Midlands with an adult smoker are living below the poverty line.
Researchers from ASH say that on average, smokers spend more than £2,000 a year on tobacco.
They claim an estimated 36,000 households could be lifted out of poverty, if people living there stopped smoking.
Nottingham gymnasts win bronze
Nottingham gymnasts Becky and Ellie Downie have won bronze medals for Great Britain at the World Championships in Glasgow.
It's Team GB's first ever world 'team' medal.
Half term fun at Clumber Park
Visitors to Clumber Park this October half term are on the hunt for the hidden pumpkins, gourds and squashes in a fascinating family-friendly Pumpkin Trial.
Flooding in Newark
Travel: Flooding in Bilborough causes slow traffic
Very slow traffic on A6002 Bilborough Road in Bilborough at the B6004 Strelley Road junction, because of flooding. Approach with care.
Councillor defends u-turn of Sharphill development
Rushcliffe Borough Council say they have put strict conditions in place to protect the woodland around Sharphill after approving plans to build 900 new homes there.
Simon Robinson is deputy leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council but was formerly chair of Rushcliffe Greenfields and fought against the development of greenbelt.
He said: "Unfortunately the nature of Rushcliffe is we just don't have the brownfield sites many other boroughs have and it's a real dichotomy for us.
"How do we deliver these houses on the sites we've got in Rushcliffe without giving up a percentage of our greenbelt?"
Flood warning: Old Basford
A flood warning has been issued for the Day Brook at Ventnor Rise and Athorpe Grove in Old Basford.
The Met Office warns the onset of flooding could be rapid, and generate dangerous depths and flows of water.
River levels are rising. The current level at the Day Brook river gauge is 1.1m.
Mortimer cancels part of UK tour
Bob Mortimer has cancelled the first leg of a UK tour with comedy partner Vic Reeves after undergoing a triple heart bypass operation.
He was due to take to the stage at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham on 03 December in the "25 Years of Reeves & Mortimer" show.
The theatre has tweeted to say they're waiting to hear from the producer regarding the event.
Police issue murder warnings in Notts
Nottinghamshire Police have warned 248 people since 2012 that they are in danger of being murdered, according to FOI figures gathered by the Press Association.
Nationally, officers issued more than 1,900 "threat to life" notices.
Some forces, including West Midlands, Merseyside and Greater Manchester refused to supply figures.
Police urge caution on wet roads
Damning allegations made by former King’s Mill worker
A former King’s Mill employee has described a catalogue of errors and poor medical practice at the hospital after it was condemned as inadequate by a health watchdog.
Transport smart card to launch in December
Nottingham City Council has told BBC Radio Nottingham it will launch an integrated public transport smart card by the end of the year.
The new network of machines selling smart cards is being rolled out to places like West Bridgford, although some passengers think existing individual fares are often better value.
It's hoped the Oyster Card style system will go live on 14 December.
Whitehead going for gold
Lowdham Paralympic champion Richard Whitehead will go for gold in the T42 200m final at the IPC World Athletics Championships in Doha later.
The 39 year old broke his own World Record in the heats yesterday, running a time of 24.1 seconds.
Man charged following claims of child sexual abuse
Nottinghamshire Police have made an arrest as part of an investigation into claims of abuse at local children's homes.
A 68-year-old has been charged with committing seven sex offences in the mid-1980s.
The allegations include rape and indecent assault of girls under 16. Some charges are thought to involve the former children's home at Skegby Hall.
He's due to appear before magistrates next month.