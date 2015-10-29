Council to hand over running of parks 'if it makes financial sense'
Peter Saull
BBC Radio Nottingham Political Reporter
At 400,000 visitors a year Rufford Abbey Country Park is a major source of revenue.
But the council thinks it might be able to do better and is looking at whether companies or organisations could take over the commercial services here such as the cafe, shops and car park.
They say this will only happen if it makes financial sense.
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
A senior police officer has warned parents to be careful about who their children talk to online after a man was jailed last week for grooming 14 teenage boys
A new study at the University of Nottingham is hoping to understand more about dyspraxia
Nottinghamshire golfer Lee Westwood is in second place following the first round of the Turkish Open
New gallery director looking forward to challenge
The new director of the Nottingham Contemporary art gallery says he is looking forward "to building on the extraordinary programme" developed by his predecessor Alex Farquharson.
Sam Thorne is currently artistic director at the Tate in St Ives and will take up his new post in early 2016.
Study: Smartphone users check phone 85 times a day
Rebecca Dickson
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
A study by Nottingham Trent University has found the average person spends five hours a day on their smart phone.
Researchers also found that people check their phones around 85 times a day - and they don't even realise they're doing it.
Police urge parents to take online safety more seriously
BBC Radio Nottingham
A senior police officer who helped convict a man who posed as a teenage girl online to groom boys has warned parents to protect their child's safety.
Thomas Grace (pictured) was jailed last week for five years and 10 months.
Det Insp Peter Quinn said: "We are not talking about standing over your child's shoulder. Many parents wouldn't dream of allowing their child to be out at a certain time at night but wouldn't give the same consideration to allowing their child access to the internet unsupervised."
Westwood makes great start to Turkish Open
Robin Chipperfield
BBC Radio Nottingham Sport
Nottinghamshire golfer Lee Westwood has made a strong start to the Turkish Open, firing 64 in the opening round - and recording eight birdies.
He is in second place on eight under par but is three shots behind the leader Jaco Van Zyl, who shot an opening round 61.
Cloughie's managerial career started 50 years ago today
BBC Nottingham Sport
Fifty years ago today, Brian Clough took over as the manager of Hartlepool United - beginning a managerial career that would lead to League, Cup and European success at Nottingham Forest.
Typescript proves writer's determination to fight censorship
Pansies, which was annotated by DH Lawrence himself after previous copies were intercepted and confiscated by government officials on the grounds they were "obscene", has now been bought by the University of Nottingham.
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Researchers at the University of Nottingham are calling for children to help them with a new study into dyspraxia
Nottingham's Contemporary art gallery has appointed a new director after the first director, Alex Farquharson, stepped down to go to the Tate Britain
Notts County manager Ricardo Moniz is meeting with the chief executive today to discuss the future of loan signing Jack Barmby
Thirty people are taking part in a public karaoke session in Sneinton on Saturday to help overcome their shyness.
Nicola Harness, one of the volunteers taking part in the project called Backlit, said she has tried several things in the past and hopes this weekend's convention will help.
"It's something that can't be controlled," she said. "And it can be difficult to be yourself at work and when socialising."
DH Lawrence poems to be 'preserved for posterity'
BBC Radio Nottingham
A collection of poems typed by Nottinghamshire's DH Lawrence in a fight against censorship has been bought by the University of Nottingham.
The original version of Pansies was confiscated after being sent to Britain by post because of offensive language, so the author typed them out again with some added poems, and found other ways to smuggle them in.
Dr Andrew Harrison from the university said they were "lucky" to buy the book with the help of external funding and added: "We are delighted to preserve this for the public and for posterity."
Good Samaritan teenager hailed a hero by witnesses
Work to revive Hucknall town centre has had a mixed response from residents on the potential benefits
Nottingham Contemporary has appointed a new director
The University of Nottingham has bought a collection of poems typed by DH Lawrence in a fight against censorship
City gallery appoints new director
Rebecca Dickson
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Nottingham's Contemporary art gallery has appointed Sam Thorne as its new director.
Mr Thorne is currently artistic director at the Tate in St Ives and will move over to the Weekday Cross gallery at the start of next year.
The previous director, Alex Farquharson, stepped down to go to the Tate Britain.
'Exciting times' for Hucknall
Demolition work has begun in Hucknall town centre as part of work to pedestrianise the High Street.
Councillor Kevin Greaves said: "The county council has been working with Ashfield District Council and the local community on this scheme for a long time and after so many years of waiting I'm thrilled that we are now so close to seeing work begin."
He added: "These are exciting times for Hucknall and I, for one, can’t wait to see construction work begin on the road itself in January next year, with completion due a year later - in January 2017."
Murray: Pearce will have to 'bide his time' after suspension
Mansfield Town defender Krystian Pearce (pictured) will have to "bide his time" when he returns from suspension according to manager Adam Murray.
The former Notts County centre half is about to serve the final match of a three-game suspension but Lee Collins has filled the void in his absence and put in a Man of the Match winning performance at Portsmouth last weekend.
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Work has started to pedestrianise Hucknall town centre
Creative businesses have until tomorrow evening to register an interest in renting newly refurbished units in Nottingham's Sneinton Market.
Nottingham Panthers beat Edinburgh Capitals 4-3 in overtime last night
County's historic sites under threat of being lost
Researchers at the University of Nottingham are looking for young volunteers to help with a new study to find out more about how dyspraxia affects children.
One in 20 youngsters are thought to have the disorder, which affects co-ordination and scientists want to carry out MRI brain scans on 100 eight to 10-year-olds to help find ways of treating the condition.
Weather: A mild night with outbreaks of light rain
Anna Church
Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today
It's going to be a cloudy end to the day with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle.
Dry for a time overnight with some mist and low cloud developing.
Another area of rain arrives by dawn and it’s a mild night with minimum temperatures of 11C (52F).
Positive first round for Nottinghamshire golfer
BBC Sport
Lee Westwood, England's former number one has made a strong start at the Turkish Airlines Open by carding an eight-under-par 64 to sit three shots off the lead after the first round.
Travel: M1 congestion near Hucknall because of fire
BBC Travel
Traffic is building on the M1 northbound near J27 Hucknall because of a lorry fire close to J28 at Alfreton, Derbyshire.
Council to hand over running of parks 'if it makes financial sense'
Peter Saull
BBC Radio Nottingham Political Reporter
At 400,000 visitors a year Rufford Abbey Country Park is a major source of revenue.
But the council thinks it might be able to do better and is looking at whether companies or organisations could take over the commercial services here such as the cafe, shops and car park.
They say this will only happen if it makes financial sense.
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
New gallery director looking forward to challenge
The new director of the Nottingham Contemporary art gallery says he is looking forward "to building on the extraordinary programme" developed by his predecessor Alex Farquharson.
Sam Thorne is currently artistic director at the Tate in St Ives and will take up his new post in early 2016.
Study: Smartphone users check phone 85 times a day
Rebecca Dickson
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
A study by Nottingham Trent University has found the average person spends five hours a day on their smart phone.
Researchers also found that people check their phones around 85 times a day - and they don't even realise they're doing it.
Police urge parents to take online safety more seriously
BBC Radio Nottingham
A senior police officer who helped convict a man who posed as a teenage girl online to groom boys has warned parents to protect their child's safety.
Thomas Grace (pictured) was jailed last week for five years and 10 months.
Det Insp Peter Quinn said: "We are not talking about standing over your child's shoulder. Many parents wouldn't dream of allowing their child to be out at a certain time at night but wouldn't give the same consideration to allowing their child access to the internet unsupervised."
Westwood makes great start to Turkish Open
Robin Chipperfield
BBC Radio Nottingham Sport
Nottinghamshire golfer Lee Westwood has made a strong start to the Turkish Open, firing 64 in the opening round - and recording eight birdies.
He is in second place on eight under par but is three shots behind the leader Jaco Van Zyl, who shot an opening round 61.
Cloughie's managerial career started 50 years ago today
BBC Nottingham Sport
Fifty years ago today, Brian Clough took over as the manager of Hartlepool United - beginning a managerial career that would lead to League, Cup and European success at Nottingham Forest.
Typescript proves writer's determination to fight censorship
Anna Allatt
BBC News Online
A newly-discovered typescript of a collection of DH Lawrence poems has revealed further proof of the writer's determination to fight censorship.
Pansies, which was annotated by DH Lawrence himself after previous copies were intercepted and confiscated by government officials on the grounds they were "obscene", has now been bought by the University of Nottingham.
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Your reaction to Hucknall town centre work
Some of you have been giving us your views on Facebook to the £13m revival of Hucknall town centre.
John Manson says the plans look "soulless"while Sheila Bowdler wrote: "Free car parking would be a far better investment."
Children wanted for new study into dyspraxia
Rebecca Dickson
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Researchers in Nottingham are hoping to recruit volunteers aged between eight and 10 to help with a new study on dyspraxia, which affects a child's co-ordination and development.
Leading the research at the University of Nottingham, Dr Nick Holmes, said they hoped to understand how the disorder arises and how it can be treated.
Drunk man sparks police response at city hotel
Nottingham Post
A drunk sparked a callout from firearms officers to a city centre hotel.
Police were called to the Premier Inn hotel, on the corner of Chapel Bar and Maid Marian Way, at around 6pm on Wednesday.
DH Lawrence poems 'full of rage and passion'
BBC Radio Nottingham
A collection of poems written by DH Lawrence to fight censorship after his originals were confiscated by the Home Office have been bought by the University of Nottingham.
Dave Brock from the DH Lawrence Society said the Pansies poems were "an important body of Lawrence's thinking".
He added: "They are full of a sense of rage and determination that Lawrence was feeling. They are quite passionate."
Retford drivers hit with £150k parking fines
Retford Times
Retford motorists were hit with almost £150,000 in parking fines issued by Nottinghamshire County Council in the last year.
So far only £60,000 of that money has been collected.
Travel: Slow traffic on Nottingham's Western Boulevard
BBC Travel
There is slow traffic on the A6514 Western Boulevard southbound in Nottingham between the B690 Aspley Lane junction and the Crown Island - in the roadworks area.
Volunteers to sing in public to overcome shyness
Sarah Julian
BBC Radio Nottingham
Thirty people are taking part in a public karaoke session in Sneinton on Saturday to help overcome their shyness.
Nicola Harness, one of the volunteers taking part in the project called Backlit, said she has tried several things in the past and hopes this weekend's convention will help.
"It's something that can't be controlled," she said. "And it can be difficult to be yourself at work and when socialising."
DH Lawrence poems to be 'preserved for posterity'
BBC Radio Nottingham
A collection of poems typed by Nottinghamshire's DH Lawrence in a fight against censorship has been bought by the University of Nottingham.
The original version of Pansies was confiscated after being sent to Britain by post because of offensive language, so the author typed them out again with some added poems, and found other ways to smuggle them in.
Dr Andrew Harrison from the university said they were "lucky" to buy the book with the help of external funding and added: "We are delighted to preserve this for the public and for posterity."
Good Samaritan teenager hailed a hero by witnesses
Worksop Guardian
A teenager who came to the rescue of an elderly man who was struggling up a hill on Bridge Street, Worksop has been hailed a true gent.
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
City gallery appoints new director
Rebecca Dickson
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Nottingham's Contemporary art gallery has appointed Sam Thorne as its new director.
Mr Thorne is currently artistic director at the Tate in St Ives and will move over to the Weekday Cross gallery at the start of next year.
The previous director, Alex Farquharson, stepped down to go to the Tate Britain.
'Exciting times' for Hucknall
Demolition work has begun in Hucknall town centre as part of work to pedestrianise the High Street.
Councillor Kevin Greaves said: "The county council has been working with Ashfield District Council and the local community on this scheme for a long time and after so many years of waiting I'm thrilled that we are now so close to seeing work begin."
He added: "These are exciting times for Hucknall and I, for one, can’t wait to see construction work begin on the road itself in January next year, with completion due a year later - in January 2017."
Man stole electricity to help grow cannabis farm
Mansfield Chad
A Mansfield man has walked free from court after stealing £4,000 worth of electricity to supply his cannabis farm.
Magpies in talks over extending Barmby loan
BBC Nottingham Sport
Notts County manager Ricardo Moniz says he is meeting with CEO Julian Winters today about extending the loan of Jack Barmby.
Hucknall transformation is 'much needed' say campaigners
BBC Radio Nottingham
Work has started on a £13m project to pedestrianise Hucknall town centre and build a new relief road.
Sandy Singleton from the group We Love Hucknall says the changes are long awaited and everyone wants it to happen.
She said: "Hucknall has changed over the years. It has been here since the Doomsday Book so please accept the current changes as part of keeping Hucknall in the 21st century."
Man jailed for attack on police officers
Newark Advertiser
A man who "went beserk" and beat up three police officers in Newark has been jailed for 27 months.
Murray: Pearce will have to 'bide his time' after suspension
Mansfield Town defender Krystian Pearce (pictured) will have to "bide his time" when he returns from suspension according to manager Adam Murray.
The former Notts County centre half is about to serve the final match of a three-game suspension but Lee Collins has filled the void in his absence and put in a Man of the Match winning performance at Portsmouth last weekend.
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
County's historic sites under threat of being lost
Hucknall Dispatch
Some of Nottinghamshire's historic sites are at risk of being lost or damaged according to Historic England.
Children wanted for dyspraxia treatment research
Mel Coles
Presenter, East Midlands Today
Researchers at the University of Nottingham are looking for young volunteers to help with a new study to find out more about how dyspraxia affects children.
One in 20 youngsters are thought to have the disorder, which affects co-ordination and scientists want to carry out MRI brain scans on 100 eight to 10-year-olds to help find ways of treating the condition.
Thousands support campaign for zoo in Shirebrook
Mansfield Chad
More 1,700 people have signed a petition to support plans for a farm and outdoor activity centre in Shirebrook to use a former school playing field for a zoo.
Council to hand over running of Rufford Abbey facilities
Klara Lethbridge
Newsreader, BBC Radio Nottingham
Nottinghamshire County Council's looking at handing over the management of the café and shops at Rufford Abbey Country Park to other organisations to help make savings.
Peter Gaw from the council said the authority was "trying to do things differently".
There are also plans for volunteers to take over the running of Bestwood Country Park.
Panthers fight back to take win in overtime
Charlie Slater
BBC Radio Nottingham Sport
The Nottingham Panthers won 4-3 in overtime against the Edinburgh Capitals at the National Ice Centre last night.
Having dominated, Corey Neilson's side fell 2-0 down in the second period but David Ling got the Panthers back in the game shortly after and David Clarke scored in the third to level the game.
The win came at a cost though as forward, Steve Shultz suffered a leg injury.
Work starts on £13m project to improve Hucknall town centre
Kevin Stanley
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
It was once a jewel in the crown of Nottinghamshire's mining community but these days Hucknall High Street's offer is not universally popular.
Work has now started on a £13m project to transform the town centre which will see the pedestrianisation of the High Street and a new relief road being built.
Work is expected to be completed by Spring 2017.
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
'Lots of interest' in new Sneinton units
BBC Radio Nottingham
Creative businesses have until tomorrow evening to register an interest in renting newly refurbished units in Nottingham's Sneinton Market.
The City Council said last month it had actively approached traders that fit it's brief for the area, having spent £5m on renovating it.
Officials from the city's Creative Quarter say there's been 'lots of interest' so far.
Travel: A1 near Balderton blocked due to accident
BBC Travel
The A1 northbound near Balderton is partially blocked because of an earlier accident. Traffic is moving slowly.