Nottingham Market Square

BBC Local Live: Nottinghamshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday 29 October
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Friday

Live Reporting

By Sandish Shoker

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Nottinghamshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 tomorrow with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: A mild night with outbreaks of light rain

Anna Church

Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today

It's going to be a cloudy end to the day with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle.

Dry for a time overnight with some mist and low cloud developing. 

Another area of rain arrives by dawn and it’s a mild night with minimum temperatures of 11C (52F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council to hand over running of parks 'if it makes financial sense'

Peter Saull

BBC Radio Nottingham Political Reporter

At 400,000 visitors a year Rufford Abbey Country Park is a major source of revenue.

But the council thinks it might be able to do better and is looking at whether companies or organisations could take over the commercial services here such as the cafe, shops and car park.

They say this will only happen if it makes financial sense.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • A senior police officer has warned parents to be careful about who their children talk to online after a man was jailed last week for grooming 14 teenage boys
  • A new study at the University of Nottingham is hoping to understand more about dyspraxia
  • Nottinghamshire golfer Lee Westwood is in second place following the first round of the Turkish Open
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New gallery director looking forward to challenge

The new director of the Nottingham Contemporary art gallery says he is looking forward "to building on the extraordinary programme" developed by his predecessor Alex Farquharson.

Sam Thorne is currently artistic director at the Tate in St Ives and will take up his new post in early 2016.

Sam Thorne
Sam Thorne
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Study: Smartphone users check phone 85 times a day

Rebecca Dickson

Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham

A study by Nottingham Trent University has found the average person spends five hours a day on their smart phone.

Researchers also found that people check their phones around 85 times a day - and they don't even realise they're doing it.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police urge parents to take online safety more seriously

BBC Radio Nottingham

A senior police officer who helped convict a man who posed as a teenage girl online to groom boys has warned parents to protect their child's safety.

Thomas Grace (pictured) was jailed last week for five years and 10 months.

Thomas Grace
Nottinghamshire Police

Det Insp Peter Quinn said: "We are not talking about standing over your child's shoulder. Many parents wouldn't dream of allowing their child to be out at a certain time at night but wouldn't give the same consideration to allowing their child access to the internet unsupervised."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Westwood makes great start to Turkish Open

Robin Chipperfield

BBC Radio Nottingham Sport

Nottinghamshire golfer Lee Westwood has made a strong start to the Turkish Open, firing 64 in the opening round - and recording eight birdies.

He is in second place on eight under par but is three shots behind the leader Jaco Van Zyl, who shot an opening round 61.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cloughie's managerial career started 50 years ago today

BBC Nottingham Sport

Fifty years ago today, Brian Clough took over as the manager of Hartlepool United - beginning a managerial career that would lead to League, Cup and European success at Nottingham Forest.

Hartlepool United
Hartlepool United
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Typescript proves writer's determination to fight censorship

Anna Allatt

BBC News Online

newly-discovered typescript of a collection of DH Lawrence poems has revealed further proof of the writer's determination to fight censorship.

Pansies, which was annotated by DH Lawrence himself after previous copies were intercepted and confiscated by government officials on the grounds they were "obscene", has now been bought by the University of Nottingham.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • Researchers at the University of Nottingham are calling for children to help them with a new study into dyspraxia
  • Nottingham's Contemporary art gallery has appointed a new director after the first director, Alex Farquharson, stepped down to go to the Tate Britain
  • Notts County manager Ricardo Moniz is meeting with the chief executive today to discuss the future of loan signing Jack Barmby
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Children wanted for new study into dyspraxia

Rebecca Dickson

Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham

Researchers in Nottingham are hoping to recruit volunteers aged between eight and 10 to help with a new study on dyspraxia, which affects a child's co-ordination and development.

Leading the research at the University of Nottingham, Dr Nick Holmes, said they hoped to understand how the disorder arises and how it can be treated. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

DH Lawrence poems 'full of rage and passion'

BBC Radio Nottingham

A collection of poems written by DH Lawrence to fight censorship after his originals were confiscated by the Home Office have been bought by the University of Nottingham.

Dave Brock from the DH Lawrence Society said the Pansies poems were "an important body of Lawrence's thinking".

DH Lawrence
AP

He added: "They are full of a sense of rage and determination that Lawrence was feeling. They are quite passionate."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Volunteers to sing in public to overcome shyness

Sarah Julian

BBC Radio Nottingham

Thirty people are taking part in a public karaoke session in Sneinton on Saturday to help overcome their shyness.

Nicola Harness, one of the volunteers taking part in the project called Backlit, said she has tried several things in the past and hopes this weekend's convention will help.

"It's something that can't be controlled," she said. "And it can be difficult to be yourself at work and when socialising."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

DH Lawrence poems to be 'preserved for posterity'

BBC Radio Nottingham

A collection of poems typed by Nottinghamshire's DH Lawrence in a fight against censorship has been bought by the University of Nottingham.

The original version of Pansies was confiscated after being sent to Britain by post because of offensive language, so the author typed them out again with some added poems, and found other ways to smuggle them in.

DH Lawrence poems
University of Nottingham

Dr Andrew Harrison from the university said they were "lucky" to buy the book with the help of external funding and added: "We are delighted to preserve this for the public and for posterity."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • Work to revive Hucknall town centre has had a mixed response from residents on the potential benefits
  • Nottingham Contemporary has appointed a new director 
  • The University of Nottingham has bought a collection of poems typed by DH Lawrence in a fight against censorship
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

City gallery appoints new director

Rebecca Dickson

Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham

Nottingham's Contemporary art gallery has appointed Sam Thorne as its new director. 

Mr Thorne is currently artistic director at the Tate in St Ives and will move over to the Weekday Cross gallery at the start of next year.

The previous director, Alex Farquharson, stepped down to go to the Tate Britain.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Exciting times' for Hucknall

Demolition work has begun in Hucknall town centre as part of work to pedestrianise the High Street.

Councillor Kevin Greaves said: "The county council has been working with Ashfield District Council and the local community on this scheme for a long time and after so many years of waiting I'm thrilled that we are now so close to seeing work begin."

Hucknall town centre
Nottinghamshire County Council

He added: "These are exciting times for Hucknall and I, for one, can’t wait to see construction work begin on the road itself in January next year, with completion due a year later - in January 2017."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Magpies in talks over extending Barmby loan

BBC Nottingham Sport

Notts County manager Ricardo Moniz says he is meeting with CEO Julian Winters today about extending the loan of Jack Barmby.   

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hucknall transformation is 'much needed' say campaigners

BBC Radio Nottingham

Work has started on a £13m project to pedestrianise Hucknall town centre and build a new relief road.

Sandy Singleton from the group We Love Hucknall says the changes are long awaited and everyone wants it to happen.

She said: "Hucknall has changed over the years. It has been here since the Doomsday Book so please accept the current changes as part of keeping Hucknall in the 21st century."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Murray: Pearce will have to 'bide his time' after suspension

Mansfield Town defender Krystian Pearce (pictured) will have to "bide his time" when he returns from suspension according to manager Adam Murray.

Krystian Pearce
Empics

The former Notts County centre half is about to serve the final match of a three-game suspension but Lee Collins has filled the void in his absence and put in a Man of the Match winning performance at Portsmouth last weekend.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • Work has started to pedestrianise Hucknall town centre
  • Creative businesses have until tomorrow evening to register an interest in renting newly refurbished units in Nottingham's Sneinton Market.
  • Nottingham Panthers beat Edinburgh Capitals 4-3 in overtime last night
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Children wanted for dyspraxia treatment research

Mel Coles

Presenter, East Midlands Today

Researchers at the University of Nottingham are looking for young volunteers to help with a new study to find out more about how dyspraxia affects children.

MRI scan
BBC

One in 20 youngsters are thought to have the disorder, which affects co-ordination and scientists want to carry out MRI brain scans on 100 eight to 10-year-olds to help find ways of treating the condition.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council to hand over running of Rufford Abbey facilities

Klara Lethbridge

Newsreader, BBC Radio Nottingham

Nottinghamshire County Council's looking at handing over the management of the café and shops at Rufford Abbey Country Park to other organisations to help make savings. 

Rufford Abbey
BBC

Peter Gaw from the council said the authority was "trying to do things differently".  

There are also plans for volunteers to take over the running of Bestwood Country Park.   

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Panthers fight back to take win in overtime

Charlie Slater

BBC Radio Nottingham Sport

The Nottingham Panthers won 4-3 in overtime against the Edinburgh Capitals at the National Ice Centre last night.

Having dominated, Corey Neilson's side fell 2-0 down in the second period but David Ling got the Panthers back in the game shortly after and David Clarke scored in the third to level the game. 

The win came at a cost though as forward, Steve Shultz suffered a leg injury.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Work starts on £13m project to improve Hucknall town centre

Kevin Stanley

Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham

It was once a jewel in the crown of Nottinghamshire's mining community but these days Hucknall High Street's offer is not universally popular.

Hucknall town centre
Nottinghamshire County Council

Work has now started on a £13m project to transform the town centre which will see the pedestrianisation of the High Street and a new relief road being built.

Work is expected to be completed by Spring 2017.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • Work has started on a £13m transformation of Hucknall town centre
  • A collection of poems typed by DH Lawrence has been bought by the University of Nottingham
  • The Nottingham Panthers won 4-3 in overtime against the Edinburgh Capitals last night at the National Ice Centre
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Lots of interest' in new Sneinton units

BBC Radio Nottingham

Creative businesses have until tomorrow evening to register an interest in renting newly refurbished units in Nottingham's Sneinton Market.

The City Council said last month it had actively approached traders that fit it's brief for the area, having spent £5m on renovating it.

Officials from the city's Creative Quarter say there's been 'lots of interest' so far.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top