Newstead Abbey

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday 30 October
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

By Sandish Shoker

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Today's updates have now come to an end. We'll be back at 08:00 on Monday.

Weather: Dry and cloudy evening

Anna Church

Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today

A largely dry and cloudy to end the day but the skies will clear for a time tonight allowing for temperatures to drop and some mist and fog to form. 

Minimum temperature 10C (50F)

Southwell land to be turned into green space

Emily Anderson

Reporter, BBC East Midlands Today

Land in Southwell thought to contain important archaeological remains belonging to a Roman villa has been saved from a housing development after an anonymous person bought it for a seven-figure sum.

Southwell land
BBC

At the moment it looks like an overgrown wasteland but now the deal has been done, it is going to be cleared or rubble, levelled out and turned into a green space for people to enjoy.

It is hoped it will be finished by next summer.

Magpies game postponed for internationals

BBC Nottingham Sport

Notts County's away game against Wycombe Wanderers on 14 November has been postponed because of international call-ups.

More than £6,000 spent on horror house

Andy Whittaker

Presenter, BBC Radio Nottingham

Paul Smith from Meden Vale near Mansfield has spent more than £6,000 sprucing his house up ready for trick or treaters this Halloween.  

A video of his transformed house is on Facebook.

Halloween house
Paul Smith

He said they were expecting up to 700 people to visit their zombie-themed house looking for a fright this year.

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • An MP has called for the East Midlands Ambulance Service to improve its response times after missing targets for serious emergencies
  • A man been recalled to prison after he was caught with a gun while he was out on licence
  • Nottingham Panthers say Steve Schultz has not suffered a leg fracture but more tests are needed
Leaving has 'not been mentioned' says Freedman

Robin Chipperfield

BBC Radio Nottingham Sport

Dougie Freedman was really interesting today talking about the "identity" of a club.

On speculation about his future at the club, he said: "I speak to the chairman every day, and it's not been mentioned."

Dougie Freedman
BBC
Former schoolteacher jailed after making indecent images of children

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

A former schoolteacher has been jailed for nine months after he was found to have hundreds of indecent images of children.

Steven Braisby, 37, of Wesley Street, Woodhouse, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday after he admitted four charges of making indecent images of children.  

Quiz: Would you survive a horror movie?

Halloween's a great excuse to stick on a scary movie but how long do you think you'd last in a horror film?  

Horror quiz
BBC

Have a go at BBC Radio 4's quiz and find out.  

MP urges EMAS to improve response times

BBC Radio Nottingham

A Nottingham MP says East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) must improve its emergency response times urgently.

In the last two months, EMAS has failed to hit government targets of eight minutes for response times, and figures show someone in Newark and Sherwood with a life threatening condition could be waiting between 10 and 13 minutes.

EMAS
BBC

Chris Leslie, Labour MP for Nottingham East, said while paramedics have a "difficult job to do", going back in terms of rapid response times "is just not good enough".

Notts County Ladies prepare for League Cup final against Arsenal

Roman villa land handed to Southwell Minster

Caroline Lowbridge

BBC News Online

A site in Southwell, Nottinghamshire, which has been bought by a mystery person, is next to where remains of a Roman villa were previously discovered.

The land has now been given to nearby Southwell Minster to look after. It already owned most of the land where remains of the villa have been found.  

Roman moasic
University of Nottingham Museum of Archaeology
Man recalled to prison after being caught with rifle

Rebecca Dickson

Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham

A man's been recalled to prison after he was caught with a gun in Nottingham.

Simeon Moffatt, 28, from Rifle Street, has been charged with possession of a firearm, ammunitions and class A drugs.

He was out of prison on licence when he was arrested at a house on Cedar Grove earlier this week.

Postman still has breakdancing moves

Postman Karl Russell was once part of Nottingham's breakdancing scene in the 80s and features in a film about the craze which is being screened on Sunday.

Karl Russell
BBC

Now 45, Mr Russell, who still goes by his breakdancing name DJ D2, has proved he still has the moves. Check them out on Facebook.

No fracture for Schultz, say Panthers

BBC Nottingham Sport

According to Nottingham Panthers, Steve Schultz has not suffered a fracture but will have further scans and see a specialist next week.  

The forward was injured during Wednesday's game against Edinburgh Capitals.

Roman villa site 'will enhance area'

A former site of the Minster School in Southwell, which was due to be developed for housing, has been gifted to Southwell Minster after the remains of a Roman villa, claimed to be of "national significance", were found.

Colonel Roger Merryweather
BBC

Chairman of the Southwell Heritage Trust, Colonel Roger Merryweather, said the site would be of "great benefit" to the town and would "enhance" the area.

Beat celebrates 25 years of new music

Dean Jackson

The Beat, BBC Radio Nottingham

The Beat is celebrating 25 years tomorrow night and I've hardly missed a show.

I've been going back through guests and music, feeling quite nostalgic and it's dawned on me how many big names we have had on the programme. Take That, Oasis and Jake Bugg are just some of the artists who did their first interviews here. 

Dean Jackson with Jake Bugg
BBC
Trust which runs Nottinghamshire hospitals investigated

Tom Airey

Reporter, BBC News Online

The finances of a trust which runs the Bassetlaw District General and Retford hospitals are being investigated after it reported a "significant deterioration" in funds.

Bassetlaw District General Hospital
Google

The Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is currently running at a £12.6m deficit and said it was"working hard to maximise savings" by "scrutinising" how it does things.

Shale gas extraction planning permission sought

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Island Gas Limited (IGas) is the company behind a planning application to Nottinghamshire County Council to undertake exploration forshale gas on land off Springs Road, to the north east of Misson in Bassetlaw.

Permission is being sought for a temporary period of three years and the drilling of two exploratory shale gas wells.

IGas says the application does not include any proposals for hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking.

Men jailed for robbing Mansfield couple in their own home

Four Mansfield men who barged their way into a couple's home and assaulted them before walking away with just £20 and a bus pass, have been jailed.

Mansfield robbers
Nottinghamshire Police

Jason Hole, Mark Smith, Zack Moult and Gavin Hartshorn, all pleaded guilty to robbery and were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday.  

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Site will added to history of Southwell

East Midlands Today

A site in Church Street, Southwell, which had been earmarked for housing until the remains of a Roman villa were found, has been saved by a mystery benefactor who has paid an undisclosed fee to preserve it.

He has now handed it over to Southwell Minster to look after.

Canon Nigel Coates
BBC

Canon Nigel Coates said: "Already we have a number of buildings on our site which are of considerable historical significance....and we can tell the whole of English history through our site which surrounds Southwell Minster."  

Man picketed outside council official's home

Ben Truslove

BBC News Online

A man who says he was sexually abused as a child in a Nottinghamshire care home has been banned from Nottingham Ciy Council offices and talking about the authority online.

Mickey Summers has accused the council of a cover up over the issue and has protested at public meetings and outside an official's home.

Mickey Summers
Youtube

The council's director of children and families, Alison Michalska, said "regrettably" court proceedings had to be started and they continued to support the police investigations into historical abuse. 

New film documents Nottingham breakdancing craze

A film documenting Nottingham's breakdancing craze in the 1980s is being shown in the city this weekend.

The movie explores the experiences of teenagers at the time and has been directed Claude Knight (pictured), who was part of well-known breakdancing collective, the Rock City Crew. 

Claude Knight
NG83

He said: "Everyone's been donating videos and photographs to the project and so many people I have spoken to didn't know Nottingham was that big with breakdancing."

Warning after Lenton and Wollaton burglaries

View more on twitter
City university makes huge contribution to UK economy

Mel Coles

Presenter, East Midlands Today

A new report has revealed the University of Nottingham contributes more than £1bn year and 18,000 jobs to the UK economy.

The study by Oxford Economics found 92% of its workforce live in the region and one in every 24 jobs in Nottingham is reliant, in some part, on the university.

Trust missing targets on cancer referrals from GPs

Marcus Alton

Radio Nottingham

A report this week shows Nottingham University Hospitals Trust, which has one of the largest cancer centres in the UK at the QMC, is consistently missing targets to treat patients, referred by a GP, for suspected cancer.

QMC
BBC

The NHS expects at least 85% of patients to be treated within 62 days of being referred, but the trust is only reaching 80% in that time frame.

The trust says care can sometimes take longer to plan and deliver for some treatments than others which are less complicated, and says it is taking steps to improve the situation.

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Noble 'becoming more stable' says Moniz

Charlie Slater

BBC Radio Nottingham Sport

Notts County manager Ricardo Moniz has praised Liam Noble for improving his disciplinary record.

The 24-year-old has been in the news for the right and the wrong reasons so far this season with six goals, two bookings and one red card from fifteen appearances. 

Moniz once said that he both "loves and hates" Noble but the manager says the midfielder is becoming "more stable" and "developing very well".

World War One ebook includes stories from the home front

The BBC has launched its WW1 at Home ebook which includes a selection of stories about the home front during World War One.

It features stories from Clipstone, which housed one of the largest military training camps, with 30,000 soldiers stationed there at any one time.

Clipstone
BBC
'I will not be silenced' says child abuse victim

Mickey Summers, who claims he was abused as a child in care, has been handed an anti-social behaviour injunction, brought by Nottingham City Council, following a series of disruptive protests accusing the authority of protecting individuals responsible for the abuse.

Mickey Summers
BBC

He said: "I will not be silenced. This is a response to what happened to me as a child...I have lived with this for 48 years and will go to any length to expose the truth."

The council says it has gone to "exceptional lengths" to support Mr Summers but his behaviour has been "unacceptable".

QMC failing to treat cancer patients within target time

Mel Coles

Presenter, East Midlands Today

A new report says the trust which runs the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham is still failing to meet a treatment target for patients with suspected cancer. 

At least 85%of patients should be treated within 62 days of being referred by their GP but the hospital's figure is consistently below that. 

Nottingham University Hospitals Trust says bosses have drawn up an action plan to tackle the problem. 

Notts County Ladies hoping for League Cup final success

Charlie Slater

BBC Radio Nottingham Sport

Notts County Ladies say defeat in August's FA Cup final at Wembley is now being used as motivation going into this Sunday's League Cup final against Arsenal.

Notts County Ladies
Getty Images

The Ladypies lost 1-0 to Chelsea on an historic occasion for the women's game, as the national stadium played host to the final for the first time. 

With their second domestic cup final ahead of them, the team say they are hoping to make up for past pain.

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • A man who claims he was abused as a child in care has been served with an anti-social behaviour injunction after a string of disruptive protests against Nottingham City Council
  • Latest figures show the trust behind Nottingham's QMC is still failing to meet a key treatment target for people with suspected cancer
  • Notts County Ladies are hoping for victory against Arsenal in the League Cup final on Sunday

Child abuse campaigner handed anti-social behaviour injunction

Jeremy Ball

Social affairs correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today

A Nottingham child abuse campaigner who has disrupted several council meetings has been served with an anti-social behaviour injunction, banning him from council buildings, contacting staff and councillors and posting comments about the council online.

Micky Summers claims he was sexually abused as a child in care, and he's accused Nottingham City Council of a "cover up" and protecting those accused of abusing children.

