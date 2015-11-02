New Lenton housing aims to drive down heating costs
Paul Bradshaw
Reporter, BBC East Midlands Today
Palmer Court, a new housing complex opening in Lenton today, is part of a council scheme to build more than 400 new homes across the city.
It includes 54 self-contained and energy efficient apartments, with the emphasis on independent living for older residents.
Eileen Gough, who has moved there from Newgate Court where she lived for 39 years, said: "It is a lot warmer in this block than it was in Newgate. It got colder every year and bills were getting colossal."
Man's fall death referred to police watchdog
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News Online
The death of a man who apparently jumped twice from a building in Radford has been referred to the police watchdog, the Independent Police Complaints Commission, after it was reported that police were present when he fell.
Fog continues to cause delays at airport
Navtej Johal
East Midlands Today Reporter
The fog continues to cause issues for passengers today with the airline Flybe cancelling two flights this morning. One from Belfast and another from Glasgow.
It says there are delays across its whole schedule and has advised people to check its website before coming to the airport.
That advice is echoed by the airport which says some flights have experienced minor delays and that passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline.
The board says its priorities include addressing recruitment and teacher retention, improving maths in schools and helping pupils better with the transition from primary to secondary school.
East Midlands has cheapest theatre ticket prices
Geeta Pendse
Arts reporter, BBC East Midlands Today
The East Midlands has the cheapest average ticket price paid in 2014 in the country at £20.22, according to trade body, UK Theatre, which assessed last year's ticket sales at 200 venues in the country.
The region had the highest proportion of people going to see concerts in the country but the lowest proportion going to see plays. However, the most popular shows were musicals.
A report compiled for the BBC's Inside Out programme found in the East Midlands, dance and comedy shows were the most popular form of entertainment, while plays and opera were the least popular.
Abused children 'badly let down' by carers
Jeremy Ball
Social affairs correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today
The man in charge of Nottinghamshire's children's homes says youngsters who were abused while in care were "badly let down".
Two police inquiries are investigating allegations of historical abuse in homes over several decades and Steve Edwards says lessons have been learned.
He said: "Some of the people that have come forward were really badly let down. The regime didn't always hear what children were saying and didn't always act in their best interests, but hopefully now children are treated the way we would expect a good parent to treat them."
The road is partially blocked and police are directing traffic.
Thick fog causing problems at East Midlands Airport
Kay Wright
BBC Radio Leicester news editor
This is the view at East Midlands Airport this morning.
My son's flight from Edinburgh has been delayed by an hour while others coming in from Aberdeen and Northern Ireland were cancelled entirely.
Staff here say things are getting back on schedule but the fog is still thick enough to not be able to see across car park.
Children's care transformed since abuse claims. says council
Jeremy Ball
Social affairs correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today
Nottinghamshire Police are investigating claims that more 250 people were abused while in care as children, with allegations ranging from bullying and corporal punishment to serious sex attacks.
Steve Edwards from Nottinghamshire County Council says the abuse was "shocking" and children's homes have been transformed since the time of the allegations, with better trained staff and smaller houses.
It's the start of a week of celebrations to mark the 80th birthday of the Savoy Cinema in Derby Road.
The cinema is the only surviving pre-World War Two cinema in the city and will be holding special screenings of classic films all week
Residents targeted in car insurance postcode scam
BBC Radio Nottingham
Fraudsters are using fake names and fake postcodes, typically from the NG14 area, to obtain car insurance certificates electronically and then discontinue their payments, leaving residents to deal with the problem of non-payment.
One victim, Dave Morley from Bulcote, says 19 different foreign names have been used for his address alone over a 16-month period which saw bailiffs calling at his house.
Fog delays flights at East Midlands Airport
BBC Radio Nottingham
There have been some minor delays to departures from East Midlands Airport because of the dense fog but as yet there have been no cancellations.
Heathrow (pictured), Manchester and other airports across the Europe, including Frankfurt and Brussels, are reporting some cancellations.
The man in charge of children's homes in Nottinghamshire says lessons have been learned from historical abuse investigations
There's a warning about a car insurance scam in which the addresses of residents in NG14 are being used fraudulently
Fog lights warning from fire service
Council: 'People are feeling safer at night'
Richard Allen
Presenter, BBC Radio Nottingham
A year after a levy was introduced for bars, pubs and clubs in the city opening past midnight, the council says its own survey has shown people are feeling safer.
It said there was no evidence of the levy causing more violent crime and that some venues closing earlier had in fact had a positive impact on the potential for late-night problems.
Nottingham hosts middle-aged breakdancing contest
Tune in to The One Show this evening to see all the action from an over-40s break-dancing competition held in Nottingham over the weekend.
The event was organised to mark the special screening of NG83, a documentary based on the rise of the dancing phenomenon in Nottingham in the 1980s.
Improving maths is priority for education board
Lewis Scrimshaw
News editor, BBC Radio Nottingham
A group put together to improve education standards in Nottingham has come up with a 10-year plan to try and improve the city's schools after a consistent poor performance in national league tables.
The Education Improvement Bid is made up of teachers, councillors and education experts.
One of the areas they want to focus on straight away is maths after recent figures show Nottingham is 107th in a table of 152 local authorities.
Weather Fog persisting into evening
Kaye Forster
Weather Presenter, East Midlands Today
It's staying grey and foggy into the evening with the fog thickening up again overnight.
The fog will stop the temperatures falling though with a minimum of 6C (43F).
Criticism for Nottingham's late opening levy
BBC Radio Nottingham
A year since a levy was introduced for bars, clubs and pubs opening past midnight in Nottingham there have been questions about whether it is working.
Jo Cox-Brown, chief executive of the Malt Cross Trust and a street pastor, thinks although it was designed to cut crime and keep people safe, it has had the opposite effect.
She said: "I think they have put in a bad policy so we need to look at ways of creating new initiatives to stop these flashpoints at night and prevent more people getting injured."
Taylor 'made it look simple' said Vaughan
BBC Sport
Nottinghamshire batsman James Taylor made his first half-century for England and helped move the side into a good position against Pakistan on the second day of the third Test.
"Taylor has made it look simple, which is the biggest compliment you can give him," said former England captain Michael Vaughan.
Broken gearbox spring may have caused motorbike crash
Mansfield Chad
A broken spring in the gearbox of a powerful motorbike may have caused a Mansfield man to crash and die on the A620 between Retford and Gainsborough in May, an inquest hers.
Unlocked cars in Ruddington targeted by thieves
Car insurance fraudsters are a 'menace' say investigators
BBC Radio Nottingham
A car insurance scam which has been affecting people with the Nottinghamshire postcode of NG14 is a "substantial" problem, say fraud investigators.
Ben Fletcher, director of the Insurance Fraud Bureau, said:"These people are a menace because they exploit insurance which is there to try to help people."
Mr Fletcher advised people who thought they had been affected to not open letters but return them to sender or contact the insurance companies on the letter.
Savoy Cinema's success due to 'changing with the times'
BBC Radio Nottingham
Classic films are being screened at discounted prices at Nottingham's Savoy Cinema this week to mark its 80th birthday.
The Derby Road cinema opened on 7 November 1935 with a screening of Flirtation Walk starring Dick Powell and Ruby Keeler.
General manager Paul Scotten said the cinema had lasted so long because of "good management" and the way it had adapted well to the times.
Insurance scam damages victim's credit rating
East Midlands Today
Dave Morley's house in Bulcote has been blacklisted by police because of fradusters using his address to obtain car insurance and then failing to pay.
His address has been used under 19 different fake names with 10 different companies and he has been bombarded with calls for payments.
The scam is now being investigated by Action Fraud but Mr Morley says he is annoyed because his credit rating has been affected and he now struggles to get insurance for himself.
New housing complex opens on former tower block site
Pip Watts
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
A new housing complex built in the footprints of several demolished tower blocks in Lenton opens today.
Palmer Court includes 54 apartments for older residents who have been moved from the nearby Newgate Court tower block, which will be demolished in the new year.
The complex is named after Ena May Palmer, a science teacher who founded the Lenton Historical Society and was was made Citizen of Honour by the council 20 years ago.
Board announces 10-year plan to improve schools
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
The Education Improvement Board (EIB) is asking for people's thoughts on its 10-year plan for changes to school in Nottingham.
The board says its priorities include addressing recruitment and teacher retention, improving maths in schools and helping pupils better with the transition from primary to secondary school.
East Midlands has cheapest theatre ticket prices
Geeta Pendse
Arts reporter, BBC East Midlands Today
The East Midlands has the cheapest average ticket price paid in 2014 in the country at £20.22, according to trade body, UK Theatre, which assessed last year's ticket sales at 200 venues in the country.
The region had the highest proportion of people going to see concerts in the country but the lowest proportion going to see plays. However, the most popular shows were musicals.
You can find out more on my special report for Inside Out on BBC One at 19:30.
Cricket: Taylor hits half-century for England
BBC Nottingham Sport
Nottinghamshire's James Taylor has 74 not out to help England reach 222-4 against Pakistan.
It leaves them just 12 short of Pakistan's first innings total of 234.
Appointment switch causes headache for elderly patient
Newark Advertiser
An elderly patient who suffers from a condition that affects the bones in his feet says he was unable to see his consultant after his appointment was transferred from Newark Hospital to Ollerton and no transport was offered.
Players to test fitness ahead of PNE trip
BBC Nottingham Sport
Forest manager Dougie Freedman says Dorus de Vries and Ryan Mendes will train today to see if they're fit to face Preston North End tomorrow night.
Freedman also says Eric Lichaj is fit and part of the squad for the trip to Deepdale.
What causes fog to form?
BBC Weather
Fog is particularly common at this time of year but do you know how it is formed?
Louise Lear has a short explanation.
Family heirlooms taken in burglary
Nottinghamshire Police say cash and jewellery including a number of family heirlooms were stolen from a house in Station Road, Ranskill, last week.
Travel: Rail delays between Nottingham and Chesterfield
BBC Travel
There are delays of up to 50 minutes on East Midlands Trains between Nottingham and Chesterfield due to a broken down train in Alfreton.
Theatre ticket prices on the rise
Ian Youngs
Entertainment and Arts Reporter, BBC News
Theatre ticket prices rose by more than 5% across the UK last year as venues sought to make up for funding cuts to councils.
A report compiled for the BBC's Inside Out programme found in the East Midlands, dance and comedy shows were the most popular form of entertainment, while plays and opera were the least popular.
Woman saved pensioner from burning home
Nottingham Post
Heroic carer, Anne Whitchurch, ran into a burning bungalow to rescue an elderly woman on Friday night.
Travel: Accident on A610 Eastwood
BBC Travel
An accident on the A610 near Eastwood is causing delays between Gin Close Way, Eastwood and J26 of the M1.
The road is partially blocked and police are directing traffic.
Savoy Cinema marks milestone
BBC Radio Nottingham
It's the start of a week of celebrations to mark the 80th birthday of the Savoy Cinema in Derby Road.
The cinema is the only surviving pre-World War Two cinema in the city and will be holding special screenings of classic films all week
Residents targeted in car insurance postcode scam
BBC Radio Nottingham
Fraudsters are using fake names and fake postcodes, typically from the NG14 area, to obtain car insurance certificates electronically and then discontinue their payments, leaving residents to deal with the problem of non-payment.
One victim, Dave Morley from Bulcote, says 19 different foreign names have been used for his address alone over a 16-month period which saw bailiffs calling at his house.
