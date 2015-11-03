Nottingham caves

BBC Local Live: Nottinghamshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Tuesday 3 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Wednesday

Live Reporting

By Sandish Shoker

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Nottinghamshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 tomorrow with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Showers expected tonight

Kaye Forster

Weather Presenter, East Midlands Today

It is going to be a murky night with a few showers heading in this evening.

The rain will clear overnight to leave a dry and misty night with some patchy fog reforming and lows of 9C (48F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

G4S outsourcing 'not definite', police say

BBC Radio Nottingham

The deputy chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police says there are no plans as yet to outsource staffing of the force control room to security firm G4S.

Sue Fish said: "We are simply looking at options at the moment at ways in which the three forces can work together to ensure we save money while still protecting the public.

control room
BBC

She said they had been forced to look at other ways of working as a result of government cuts  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sisters are doing it for Team GB

David Jackson

BBC Radio Nottingham Sport

Not everyone gets to make it into the history books with their sister by their side, but Beckie and Ellie Downie have done just that. 

The bronze medal-winning gymnasts were back training in Rushcliffe today and had a few giggles when we showed them footage of themselves training in 2008.

Becky and Ellie Downie
BBC

"This is the first championship we got to compete together, we trained together and got to do the whole process together," said Beckie. "So to make history together makes it all the more incredible."  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Algae problem could be behind dead fish in pond

Pip Watts

Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham

The Environment Agency says an algae problem could have caused the death of 20-30 fish in the Old Moor Pond in Strelley this morning.

Simon Ward
BBC

Fishery specialist Simon Ward said there were "many fish on the surface uncomfortable with the situation" but after pumping peroxide into the water to raise oxygen levels, they had seen many fish since go away.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

G4S contract saved Lincolnshire £5m

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Here's a bit of background you might find interesting on the G4S story and how it's worked in Lincolnshire.

The security firm took over services such as finance, HR, the force control room and firearms licensing in 2012.

police generic
BBC

In the first year the force claimed they had saved £5m and crime had also fallen by 14% but the Police Federation expressed concern civilian staff's terms and conditions could be squeezed in future.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • Six people have been arrested on suspicion of fraud in Nottingham and Derby
  • The Environment Agency says there's been a major incident at a fishing lake in Strelley
  • Gymnasts Beckie and Ellie Downie are back home after their GB team won their first ever bronze medal 
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Student house burglary warning

Police say the raids have been "opportunist" with people getting in through open or insecure windows. 

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Unions against private sector involvement in police

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

The union UNISON has reacted to news that the Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire police forces are looking to work with G4S to staff their control rooms.

Branch secretary for Leicestershire Chris Hanrahan says while they understand funding constraints being put on forces, they are against any parts of policing being provided by the private sector.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council working double shifts to keep on top of clearing leaves

BBC Radio Nottingham

The city council says it is aware of the issue of slippery leaves on pavements and cycle paths and that crews are currently "working double shifts day and night to keep on top of it".

Leaves
BBC

Dave Halstead, director of neighbourhood services, said: "During an eight-week period we collect around 700 tonnes of leaves each year - roughly the weight of four houses."

He said people could call them if an area needed particular attention.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pond closed after fish found dead

Geeta Pendse

Reporter, BBC East Midlands Today

The Environment Agency says about 20-30 fish have died in the Old Moor Pond, Strelley.

They are still investigating what's caused the deaths but they don't think it is pollution -  although that hasn't been ruled out completely.

Old Moor Pond
BBC

The pond is closed while officers pump peroxide into the water to raise oxygen levels and it will stay closed for a few more days.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Downie sisters back home after winning bronze

David Jackson

BBC Radio Nottingham Sport

We’ve been to film Becky and Ellie Downie back at their training base in Rushcliffe this afternoon.

They were in predictably high spirits after making history last week when they were part of the first GB team to ever win a team medal at the World Championships.

Becky and Ellie Downie
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cross Country delays because of broken down train

BBC Travel

There are delays of up to 40 minutes on CrossCountry train services between Nottingham and Cardiff Central, and between Newcastle and Reading because of a broken down train between Burton and Tamworth.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Proud Midlanders' loving Campion poem

From the Midlands - the spoken word performance from Leicester-born poet Toby Campion - is going down well on Facebook.

Facebook
Facebook
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Teenagers helping to shape their own care

Jeremy Ball

Social affairs correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today

I've been meeting teenagers in care who are helping to take charge of the system that looks after them.

Care
BBC

They're being recruited to inspect some of Nottinghamshire's children's homes, to train new foster parents and some of them have also taken part in job interview panels for the council's new bosses.   

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Major pollution' at Old Moor Pond

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

We're hearing there's been a "major pollution event" at a well-known fishing pond in Nottinghamshire.

The Environment Agency says they're pumping peroxide into the water at Old Moor Pond in Strelley to raise oxygen levels.

More details as we get them.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • Nottinghamshire Police is considering using the security firm G4S to staff its control rooms
  • The former home of Tom Crawford who was evicted after a long-running mortgage row is up for auction today
  • Nottinghamshire County Council is discussing plans to hand over the running of Rufford Park's café and shops to other organisations today 
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Poet speaks out for the Midlands

BBC Radio 4

"Robbing from the rich and giving to the poor, I have got legends in my forest and kings in my car park."

Watch Toby Campion's brilliant spoken word performance of From The Midlands.

Toby Campion
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police look at working with security firm

BBC Radio Nottingham

Nottinghamshire Police says it is looking into whether security firm G4S could be called in to staff its control rooms. 

The force has announced it's commissioned a feasibility study along with Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.  

G4S
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

ID badges: Union would have urged council rethink

Nottingham Post

GMB union spokesman, Chris Needham, has told the Nottingham Post he would have urged the council to reconsider its plan to ask staff to donate £1 if they forget their ID badges, if he had been informed sooner.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'I try to keep Robin Hood alive' says homeless man

Kevin Stanley

Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham

I spotted homeless man Richard rifling through some communal bins one night and he told me he takes items that people throw away to help others.

Recycling bins
BBC

"I try to keep Robin Hood alive," he said. "He stole from the rich and gave to the poor and I take from the rich and give to the needy."

The 34-year-old spends most of his nights at the YMCA in Nottingham.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Freedman 'desperate to succeed' for Forest

David Jackson

BBC Radio Nottingham Sport

Nottingham Forest manager Dougie Freedman says he "is desperate to succeed for the football club" as they try to end a run of seven matches without a win.

The Reds travel to Preston North End in the Championship tonight seeking a first win since the middle of September.

But Freedman says his side need to "overcome their challenges and not run away from them".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

One hundred leaf heroes

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

According to the city council, there are 100 people a day collecting leaves off pavements.

Street cleaners
BBC

John Marsh, street scene manager, says: "We don't know exactly when they're going to come down but we've had a deluge of them around the city in the last few days and teams are out there picking them up."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

ID card charity 'fines': A good idea?

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

A rather frank response on Facebook from someone we presume works at the council...

Facebook comment
Facebook
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Union criticises new council ID badge initiative

Caroline Lowbridge

BBC News Online

The GMB union has criticised the city council's plans to ask staff to donate £1 to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library charity if they forget to bring their ID card to work.

Imagination Library
BBC

Chris Needham, said: "It may be for a good cause but the point is that people's hard-earned money is better in their pockets and charity starts at home.

"It's quite clear it's a way of enforcing yet further hardship on my members."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Shoplifter banned from all Kirkby shops after string of offences

A prolific and abusive shoplifter has been banned from all shops in Kirkby-in-Ashfield after he clocked up more than 65 theft convictions.

Sean Vince
Nottinghamshire Police

Sean Vince, aged 30, of David Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Friday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hive sculpture wins international awards

A giant sculpture, designed by Nottingham artist Wolfgang Buttress, has won two major international awards.

The Hive was part of the UK's contribution to the World Expo in Milan and highlights the importance of pollination in the food chain.

The Hive
Hufton+Crow

The aluminium sculpture, which has more than 100,000 components, has won the BIE Gold Award for Architecture and Landscape at the 2015 Milan Expo and the Blueprint Award for "best project with public funding".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Forgetful staff asked to donate to Dolly Parton charity

Caroline Lowbridge

BBC News Online

Workers at Nottingham City Council are being asked to donate to Dolly Parton's book scheme if they turn up without their ID badges.

Staff at Loxley House are being encouraged to give £1 to the country singer's Imagination Library which distributes books to children up to five years old.

Dolly Parton
BBC

Angela Probert from the council said up to 200 workers a week were being given temporary passes and front desk staff were "too busy".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Freedman unfazed by losing streak

BBC Sport

Dougie Freedman says he is not feeling the pressure despite a winless seven-game run.

Forest have only won three games this season - beating bottom-of-the-table Rotherham, as well as QPR and Birmingham.

Dougie Freedman
Rex Features
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Forgotten your ID card?

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

How many times do you get to the office and realise you've left your ID badge at home or in the car?

We'll be finding out how Nottingham City Council is dealing with staff who arrive at Loxley House without their card...

Loxley House
Google

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Homelessness charities prepare for rise in demand

Kevin Stanley

Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham

Last month alone there were at least 70 people officially classed as homeless living in emergency accommodation in Nottinghamshire.

One of them is Richard who spends his nights going through bins like these in communal areas.

Bins
BBC

But these are just the ones the authorities know about and the true numbers are much higher.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

More slippery leaves than usual?

Sarah Julian

BBC Radio Nottingham

I've been to Middleton Boulevard on the edge of Wollaton Park.

The leaves underfoot are no longer crisp and crunchy, but slippery and slimy, and it wouldn't take much for you to lose your footing.

Middleton Boulevard
BBC

Some people I've spoken to claim it's worse than usual this year and have speculated whether council cut backs have something to do with it.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • Homelessness organisations across Nottinghamshire say they are preparing for a possible increase in demand as the nights draw in
  • Hundreds of Nottingham City Council staff are being asked to donate to charity if they forget their ID cards to get them into Loxley House
  • Nottingham Forest manager Dougie Freedman has revealed he has spoken privately to certain players about their disciplinary record
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

When fallen leaves aren't so beautiful

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Leaves - they make the streets look nice in autumn. But look out! 

If they're wet and slimy they can send you flying, as I almost found out on my way to the Broadmarsh.

leaves
BBC

Today we'll be looking at the problems they cause and how much work is needed to clear them up.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Cloudy and overcast throughout the day

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

It's not as foggy this morning, though there will be some on higher ground. Instead there will be a couple of mist patches to start a largely cloudy and overcast day. 

Weather
BBC

Mainly dry throughout the day with some rain later this evening.

Highs of 11C (52F)

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning: Join us for today’s live news coverage

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Hello and welcome to Tuesday's news, weather and sport updates for Nottinghamshire. If you would like to get in touch with us you can email, tweet or message us on Facebook.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top