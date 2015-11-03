The bronze medal-winning gymnasts were back training in Rushcliffe today and had a few giggles when we showed them footage of themselves training in 2008.
"This is the first championship we got to compete together, we trained together and got to do the whole process together," said Beckie. "So to make history together makes it all the more incredible."
Algae problem could be behind dead fish in pond
Pip Watts
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
The Environment Agency says an algae problem could have caused the death of 20-30 fish in the Old Moor Pond in Strelley this morning.
Fishery specialist Simon Ward said there were "many fish on the surface uncomfortable with the situation" but after pumping peroxide into the water to raise oxygen levels, they had seen many fish since go away.
GMB union spokesman, Chris Needham, has told the Nottingham Post he would have urged the council to reconsider its plan to ask staff to donate £1 if they forget their ID badges, if he had been informed sooner.
'I try to keep Robin Hood alive' says homeless man
Kevin Stanley
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
I spotted homeless man Richard rifling through some communal bins one night and he told me he takes items that people throw away to help others.
"I try to keep Robin Hood alive," he said. "He stole from the rich and gave to the poor and I take from the rich and give to the needy."
The 34-year-old spends most of his nights at the YMCA in Nottingham.
Freedman 'desperate to succeed' for Forest
David Jackson
BBC Radio Nottingham Sport
Nottingham Forest manager Dougie Freedman says he "is desperate to succeed for the football club" as they try to end a run of seven matches without a win.
The Reds travel to Preston North End in the Championship tonight seeking a first win since the middle of September.
But Freedman says his side need to "overcome their challenges and not run away from them".
One hundred leaf heroes
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
According to the city council, there are 100 people a day collecting leaves off pavements.
John Marsh, street scene manager, says: "We don't know exactly when they're going to come down but we've had a deluge of them around the city in the last few days and teams are out there picking them up."
Nottingham artist's Hive sculpture wins two international awards
Shoplifter banned from all Kirkby shops after string of offences
A prolific and abusive shoplifter has been banned from all shops in Kirkby-in-Ashfield after he clocked up more than 65 theft convictions.
Sean Vince, aged 30, of David Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Hive sculpture wins international awards
A giant sculpture, designed by Nottingham artist Wolfgang Buttress, has won two major international awards.
The Hive was part of the UK's contribution to the World Expo in Milan and highlights the importance of pollination in the food chain.
The aluminium sculpture, which has more than 100,000 components, has won the BIE Gold Award for Architecture and Landscape at the 2015 Milan Expo and the Blueprint Award for "best project with public funding".
Forgetful staff asked to donate to Dolly Parton charity
Live updates for Nottinghamshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 tomorrow with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Showers expected tonight
Kaye Forster
Weather Presenter, East Midlands Today
It is going to be a murky night with a few showers heading in this evening.
The rain will clear overnight to leave a dry and misty night with some patchy fog reforming and lows of 9C (48F).
G4S outsourcing 'not definite', police say
BBC Radio Nottingham
The deputy chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police says there are no plans as yet to outsource staffing of the force control room to security firm G4S.
Sue Fish said: "We are simply looking at options at the moment at ways in which the three forces can work together to ensure we save money while still protecting the public.
She said they had been forced to look at other ways of working as a result of government cuts
Sisters are doing it for Team GB
David Jackson
BBC Radio Nottingham Sport
Not everyone gets to make it into the history books with their sister by their side, but Beckie and Ellie Downie have done just that.
G4S contract saved Lincolnshire £5m
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Here's a bit of background you might find interesting on the G4S story and how it's worked in Lincolnshire.
The security firm took over services such as finance, HR, the force control room and firearms licensing in 2012.
In the first year the force claimed they had saved £5m and crime had also fallen by 14% but the Police Federation expressed concern civilian staff's terms and conditions could be squeezed in future.
Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Student house burglary warning
Police say the raids have been "opportunist" with people getting in through open or insecure windows.
Unions against private sector involvement in police
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
The union UNISON has reacted to news that the Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire police forces are looking to work with G4S to staff their control rooms.
Branch secretary for Leicestershire Chris Hanrahan says while they understand funding constraints being put on forces, they are against any parts of policing being provided by the private sector.
Council working double shifts to keep on top of clearing leaves
BBC Radio Nottingham
The city council says it is aware of the issue of slippery leaves on pavements and cycle paths and that crews are currently "working double shifts day and night to keep on top of it".
Dave Halstead, director of neighbourhood services, said: "During an eight-week period we collect around 700 tonnes of leaves each year - roughly the weight of four houses."
He said people could call them if an area needed particular attention.
Pond closed after fish found dead
Geeta Pendse
Reporter, BBC East Midlands Today
The Environment Agency says about 20-30 fish have died in the Old Moor Pond, Strelley.
They are still investigating what's caused the deaths but they don't think it is pollution - although that hasn't been ruled out completely.
The pond is closed while officers pump peroxide into the water to raise oxygen levels and it will stay closed for a few more days.
Downie sisters back home after winning bronze
David Jackson
BBC Radio Nottingham Sport
We’ve been to film Becky and Ellie Downie back at their training base in Rushcliffe this afternoon.
They were in predictably high spirits after making history last week when they were part of the first GB team to ever win a team medal at the World Championships.
Cross Country delays because of broken down train
BBC Travel
There are delays of up to 40 minutes on CrossCountry train services between Nottingham and Cardiff Central, and between Newcastle and Reading because of a broken down train between Burton and Tamworth.
'Proud Midlanders' loving Campion poem
From the Midlands - the spoken word performance from Leicester-born poet Toby Campion - is going down well on Facebook.
Teenagers helping to shape their own care
Jeremy Ball
Social affairs correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today
I've been meeting teenagers in care who are helping to take charge of the system that looks after them.
They're being recruited to inspect some of Nottinghamshire's children's homes, to train new foster parents and some of them have also taken part in job interview panels for the council's new bosses.
'Major pollution' at Old Moor Pond
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
We're hearing there's been a "major pollution event" at a well-known fishing pond in Nottinghamshire.
The Environment Agency says they're pumping peroxide into the water at Old Moor Pond in Strelley to raise oxygen levels.
More details as we get them.
Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Football fan to get Crouch tattoo after Twitter boast
Worksop Guardian
A Chelsea fan from Worksop is to get a tattoo of footballer Peter Crouch on his bum after he pledged to get the decoration if Stoke beat Chelsea in the Captial One Cup.
Poet speaks out for the Midlands
BBC Radio 4
"Robbing from the rich and giving to the poor, I have got legends in my forest and kings in my car park."
Watch Toby Campion's brilliant spoken word performance of From The Midlands.
Police look at working with security firm
BBC Radio Nottingham
Nottinghamshire Police says it is looking into whether security firm G4S could be called in to staff its control rooms.
The force has announced it's commissioned a feasibility study along with Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.
ID card charity 'fines': A good idea?
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
A rather frank response on Facebook from someone we presume works at the council...
Union criticises new council ID badge initiative
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News Online
The GMB union has criticised the city council's plans to ask staff to donate £1 to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library charity if they forget to bring their ID card to work.
Chris Needham, said: "It may be for a good cause but the point is that people's hard-earned money is better in their pockets and charity starts at home.
"It's quite clear it's a way of enforcing yet further hardship on my members."
Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Forgetful staff asked to donate to Dolly Parton charity
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News Online
Workers at Nottingham City Council are being asked to donate to Dolly Parton's book scheme if they turn up without their ID badges.
Staff at Loxley House are being encouraged to give £1 to the country singer's Imagination Library which distributes books to children up to five years old.
Angela Probert from the council said up to 200 workers a week were being given temporary passes and front desk staff were "too busy".
Freedman unfazed by losing streak
BBC Sport
Dougie Freedman says he is not feeling the pressure despite a winless seven-game run.
Forest have only won three games this season - beating bottom-of-the-table Rotherham, as well as QPR and Birmingham.
Forgotten your ID card?
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
How many times do you get to the office and realise you've left your ID badge at home or in the car?
We'll be finding out how Nottingham City Council is dealing with staff who arrive at Loxley House without their card...
Homelessness charities prepare for rise in demand
Kevin Stanley
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Last month alone there were at least 70 people officially classed as homeless living in emergency accommodation in Nottinghamshire.
One of them is Richard who spends his nights going through bins like these in communal areas.
But these are just the ones the authorities know about and the true numbers are much higher.
More slippery leaves than usual?
Sarah Julian
BBC Radio Nottingham
I've been to Middleton Boulevard on the edge of Wollaton Park.
The leaves underfoot are no longer crisp and crunchy, but slippery and slimy, and it wouldn't take much for you to lose your footing.
Some people I've spoken to claim it's worse than usual this year and have speculated whether council cut backs have something to do with it.
Wall falls down twice into city road
Nottingham Post
Residents in Carlton fear that someone could be hurt after a wall has collapsed twice within three years.
Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
When fallen leaves aren't so beautiful
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Leaves - they make the streets look nice in autumn. But look out!
If they're wet and slimy they can send you flying, as I almost found out on my way to the Broadmarsh.
Today we'll be looking at the problems they cause and how much work is needed to clear them up.
Weather: Cloudy and overcast throughout the day
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
It's not as foggy this morning, though there will be some on higher ground. Instead there will be a couple of mist patches to start a largely cloudy and overcast day.
Mainly dry throughout the day with some rain later this evening.
Highs of 11C (52F)
Good morning: Join us for today’s live news coverage
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Hello and welcome to Tuesday's news, weather and sport updates for Nottinghamshire. If you would like to get in touch with us you can email, tweet or message us on Facebook.