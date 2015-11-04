Ye Olde Jerusalem

BBC Local Live: Nottinghamshire

  Updates for Wednesday 4 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Thursday

By Sandish Shoker

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Nottinghamshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 tomorrow with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Weather: Staying cloudy into the evening

Anna Church

Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today

Remaining cloudy with some outbreaks of light rain through the evening.

It will be mostly dry overnight with some mist and hill fog but this will not be as extensive as recent nights.

A minimum temperature of 11C (52F).

Canon says he will appeal tribunal decision

Council looks at different ways to run county's parks

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

We all enjoy visiting our local park to walk the dog, have a kick about or an evening stroll. But do you care how it is run?

Yesterday councillors at Nottinghamshire County Council agreed to work more closely with groups such as the Friends of Bestwood Country Park and to outsource part of Rufford Abbey Country Park.

Bestwood Country Park
Google

Peter Gaw, group manager for youth, families and culture at the authority said they were looking at ways of doing things differently to "maximise commercial opportunities" and "protect the colourful heritage" of the parks.

Where did dispute start for Jeremy Pemberton?

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Jeremy Pemberton's dispute with the Church began last year when he was appointed as head of chaplaincy and bereavement services in the Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust but the Church declined a licence.

Kings Mill Hospital
BBC

He said he was also told he could not work as a priest in Nottinghamshire after he married his partner in April.

At the time, the Acting Bishop for Southwell and Nottingham, the Rt Revd Richard Inwood, said pastoral guidance stated it was not appropriate for someone in holy orders to enter into a same-sex marriage "given the need for clergy to model the Church's teaching in their lives".

Diocese 'thankful' for tribunal findings

David McKenna

Reporter, BBC News Online

An employment tribunal has found gay clergyman, Jeremy Pemberton, was not discriminated against when applying for a post as hospital chaplain.

In a 58-page judgement, the panel also dismissed a harrassment claim against the former acting Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, the Rt Revd Richard Inwood.

Jeremy Pemberton
Twitter

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham said they were "thankful" to the tribunal for its work on the case and its findings.

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Canon loses discrimination tribunal against Church

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Remember the Nottinghamshire Canon who claimed he was discriminated against when he was refused a hospital chaplaincy because of his gay marriage?

Well, after a two-month wait for a decision Jeremy Pemberton (pictured right) has today been told he has lost his employment tribunal.

Jeremy Pemberton
BBC
Outsourcing Rufford cafe and shops will save £300,000

Pip Watts

Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham

Nottinghamshire County Council has been set a target of saving £300,000 from the budget at Rufford Abbey Country Park by 2018.

Rufford Abbey
BBC

Councillors have now agreed to look at outsourcing the cafe and shops at the attraction and approaching possible partners.

No final decision will be made until the new year.

Campaigner claimed he was being 'silenced' by council

Eric Simpson

BBC News Online

Mickey Summers, who was at the centre of a campaign to uncover child abuse in Nottinghamshire, had claimed he was being "silenced" by the council following his protests accusing the authority of a cover up.

Mickey Summer
BBC

The city council's injunction against him has now been dropped but he has promised the County Court he will comply with its terms.  

Sign up to the BBC's Weather Watchers club

Anna Church

Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today

Calling all weather watchers!

I'd love you to join our new club. Find out lots more here and on tonight's East Midlands Today.

Dettori pays tribute to Turner ahead of retirement

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Frankie Dettori has been paying tribute to Southwell's Hayley Turner who retires this weekend.

"She will be greatly missed in the waiting room," he said. "She's a very fun person, a good rider and I wish her all the best in her next career, because I think she has got a lot more to give to the sport."

Frankie Dettori
BBC
Force 'cannot make cutbacks without affecting service'

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

The Police Federation in Nottingham says it is a "hard stretch" for Nottinghamshire Police to achieve its current target saving of £1m. A further £11m needs to be saved by March next year.

Phil Matthews, from the federation, says the force "can only get rid of staff because there's nothing else left to go" but pointed out it already has a shortage of officers.

Nottinghamshire Police
BBC

He said the force cannot make further cutbacks "without affecting the service the public of Nottinghamshire get".

Plans for new management at Rufford Abbey move forward

Last week we mentioned Nottinghamshire County Council were considering looking at bringing in a private company to run the cafe and shops at Rufford Abbey Country Park to help save money.

Rufford Abbey
BBC

Yesterday, its culture committee agreed to move forward with the plans and to continue supporting the Friends of Bestwood Country Park group in running the site.  

The committee will meet again in March next year to discuss potential firms that could take over at Rufford Abbey.

Would you install CCTV to protect your home?

Sarah Julian

BBC Radio Nottingham

The British Security Industry Authority (BSIA) estimates there are more 4.9m CCTV cameras in total in UK and most of them are privately owned. 

But does having CCTV at home make you feel more safe or just more paranoid?

CCTV
BBC

We've asked people on Facebook whether they would go to the same lengths as the Clifton residents to protect their homes.  

Force 'must reform further' says Home Office

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

A Home Office report shows Nottinghamshire Police - to help meet its target of saving £11m by next March  - should have saved £2.6m this year but has achieved much less than that.

Mike Penning, minister for policing, crime, criminal justice and victims, said while crime has fallen by 21% in Nottinghamshire since 2010, the force has been told it "must reform further".

Nottinghamshire Police
BBC
Hayley Turner facts ahead of her last Nottingham race

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • Southwell-born Hayley Turner is the first female British jockey to ride 100 winners in a year
  • She has more than 750 winners during her career
  • The 32-year-old has ridden two Group One winners at the highest level in Britain
Hayley Turner
BBC
Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Watching CCTV 'better than watching TV' says resident

Sarah Julian

BBC Radio Nottingham

Residents in Scafell Way, Clifton have more than 10 cameras on three houses and they told me they can see the whole street on CCTV.

CCTV Clifton
BBC

I met Lisa who said her family had their cars damaged by vandals but the £250 they spent on cameras was "worth it" as crime had fallen dramatically on the whole street.

They have a monitor in their living room where they can watch the CCTV and she said: "It's better than watching the telly sometimes."

CCTV 'fantastic' in cutting street's crime figures

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Residents in Scaffel Way, Clifton, who have had enough of being burgled or having their cars damaged, have installed CCTV cameras to catch the culprits.

Since installing the cameras they say crime has fallen in the street and that they've even helped catch someone responsible for an assault, and another for an attempted murder.

Scaffel Way
Google

Malcom Burton, who had been burgled five times, said the cameras had been "fantastic" in reducing crime in their street.

Campaigner makes promise to tone down language

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Nottingham City Council says although an injunction has been discharged against abuse campaigner Mickey Summers, he has promised to comply with the terms set out in it.

A spokesman said: “We reluctantly took this action against Mr Summers due to the way his behaviour was impacting unacceptably on members of the public and our staff, and for no other reason." 

Mickey Summers
BBC

He added: "We will continue to do all we can to support him finding answers and justice for abuse he alleges he suffered in children’s homes around 50 years ago."

Proof Nottingham is the home of football

You might not know this but the history of football has its roots firmly set in Nottingham. Notts TV has put together a short cartoon to show how football was born in the city.

Football history
Notts TV
Bank closure will be big loss for town

Hucknall Dispatch

A councillor says the proposed closure of a HSBC bank in Bulwell "will be a big blow for the town".

Campaigner could be back in court if he breaks agreement

BBC Radio Nottingham

Mickey Summers, who was handed an injunction by the city council after claims he harassed staff and members of the public, has now been told he can enter council buildings again and can campaign online, but he must not use "offensive, abusive or intimidating" language.   

If he breaks this agreement, he could still be fined or jailed for contempt of court.     

Mickey Summers
BBC
Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • Nottinghamshire's Police Federation warns there are not enough front-line officers on duty as the force tries to make big savings
  • A group of residents in Clifton say crime and anti-social behaviour has fallen since they installed their own CCTV cameras
  • Britain's leading female jockey, Hayley Turner, from Southwell will ride for the last time in Nottingham today before her retirement at the weekend
Smile! You're on camera

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

More people seem to be installing CCTV around their home to keep track of what's happening while they're away.

CCTV
BBC

We'll hear later from one Nottingham street where residents have paid for their own cameras and managed to get coverage of the whole street, which they say has had a massive impact on crime.   

Front-line officers are too low after budget cuts

Klara Lethbridge

Newsreader, BBC Radio Nottingham

Nottinghamshire's Police Federation says staffing levels for some shifts are dangerously low as the force continues to make major savings. 

It still needs to claw back £1m to meet the current target but the Home Office says budget allocations won't be set until the Spending Review later this month.

Campaigner makes court agreement

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Mickey Summers says he was raped as a child and has protested at council meetings, and even an official's home claiming there has been a cover up. 

After repeated warnings the city council took out an injunction last month and it was due to be challenged in court next week.

Mickey Summers campaigning
YouTube

Ahead of that hearing, Mr Summers has agreed with the court not to use "offensive, abusive or intimidating" language, or behaviour and the order has been dropped.

Police employee 'very concerned' about possible G4S contract

Caroline Lowbridge

BBC News Online

Yesterday you heard how Nottinghamshire Police was looking into the possibility of working with security firm G4S to staff its control room.

G4S
BBC

One police employee, who did not want to be named, told the BBC he was "very concerned" about the proposal.

"Privatisation is false economics and should never be applied to front-line public services. It is disgusting that we should have businesses trying to turn a profit out of policing," he said.

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • A man who was banned from entering council buildings has had his injunction dropped
  • Nottinghamshire's Police Federation says staffing levels for some shifts are dangerously low as the force tries to save a further £1m
  • Forest suffered their eight defeat in a row last night against Preston North End
Players need 'to be braver' says Freedman

David Jackson

BBC Radio Nottingham Sport

Nottingham Forest are now eight games without a win after losing 1-0 at Preston last night. 

The loss leaves the Reds four points off the Championship relegation zone and manager Dougie Freedman believes missed chances once again cost them the game.   

Forest Vs Preston
Dan Westwell

He said: "We created three golden opportunities in the first half that should have got us well in front. I just think we have got to be a bit more braver in front of goal to get across people."

Last ride for Britain's best female jockey

BBC Nottingham Sport

Southwell's Hayley Turner will take to the saddle for the last time at Nottingham Racecourse today before her retirement this weekend.

Hayley Turner
PA

The 32-year-old is Britain's most successful female jockey, becoming the first to ride 100 UK flat race winners during a calendar year in 2008, and with over 40 winners this season alone.  

