We all enjoy visiting our local park to walk the dog, have a kick about or an evening stroll. But do you care how it is run?

Yesterday councillors at Nottinghamshire County Council agreed to work more closely with groups such as the Friends of Bestwood Country Park and to outsource part of Rufford Abbey Country Park.

Peter Gaw, group manager for youth, families and culture at the authority said they were looking at ways of doing things differently to "maximise commercial opportunities" and "protect the colourful heritage" of the parks.