Trent Bridge

BBC Local Live: Nottinghamshire

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday 5 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00

Live Reporting

By Amy Woodfield

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

That's all for today but Nottinghamshire Local Live will be back tomorrow from 08:00.

Weather: Dry and mild for bonfire night

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

A cloudy and misty evening with outbreaks of rain.

The rain will gradually clear by the end of the evening to leave a dry night with lows of 12C (54f).

weather
BBC

Friday will then start cloudy with rain, which will be heavy with strong winds.

It should clear by mid-afternoon to leave a dry end to the day. Highs of 16C (61F).

Police preparing for local football derby

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Police are getting ready for a busy night as Forest host fierce East Midlands rivals Derby on Friday.

They want to keep fans separated at the pubs and bars by reserving the Meadow Lane sports bar for Rams fans only.

View more on twitter
Bassetlaw MP offers cabinet members Stilton

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

The row continues over who can call their cheese Stilton.

Bassetlaw MP John Mann has offered to serve cabinet ministers a "full Stilton" in a bid to persuade them to allow a north Nottinghamshire cheese maker to call their raw milk variety by the official name.

Stilton cheese
Thinkstock

Current rules state Stilton is to be made with pasturised milk and can only be made in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Mann said: "The English Christmas could not exist without Stilton cheese and yet you are refusing to allow the name Stilton to be given to the only English cheese made in the traditional way because of bureaucracy from Defra and you."

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Travel: Accident causes long delays

BBC Travel

Very slow traffic on A42 in Long Whatton before the M1 J23a junction, because of an accident. Congestion to J14, A453 (Castle Donington).  

‘Chemo sisters’ take the plunge

Nottingham Local News

Two women who forged an unbreakable friendship helping each other to battle cancer have celebrated their bond as ‘chemo sisters’ by taking part in the UK’s biggest-ever women-only try-dive.  

Nadine Farnsworth and Lisa Potter
Nottingham Local News
Your photos: Wollaton Park

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Thanks to Sophia ten Bruggencate for sending us this photo of Wollaton Park in Nottingham today.

Autumn in Wollaton Park
Sophia ten Bruggencate

I'm trying to make the most of the pretty autumn leaves, it wont be long till they're all gone.  

Latest Nottinghamshire headlines

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

MP backs gay clergyman's discrimination case

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Politicians are now getting involved in the case of a Nottinghamshire canon having a job offer withdrawn when he married his husband.

Jeremy Pemberton lost an employment tribunal, which found the church was allowed to discriminate against his homosexual lifestyle.

Canon Jeremy Pemberton
Twitter

MP Ben Bradshaw wants Mr Pemberton to appeal and find out how much money the Church of England has spent defending the case.

Police dealing with 'unprecedented' number of sex abuse complaints

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Here's some more background on the major child sex abuse investigations in Nottinghamshire.

Bracken House
BBC

In 2010 police started looking into claims of abuse at Beechwood children's home in Mapperley between the 1960s and 2000. There were 130 complaints made. 

Then last year, there were another 50 reports of historic sexual abuse at other care homes in the county, such as Bracken House above.

Would you still go to Sharm el-Sheikh?

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

It looks like people stuck in Sharm el-Sheikhcould be there for some time yet.

Egypt plane crash
Getty Images

It doesn't seem to have worried everyone though.

Carole Bargh commented onour Facebook pagesaying: "Due to go on 29th for the 5th time. Really strict security at Sharm more than uk. I'll still be going back." 

Canon will 'not give up fight' against 'unfair' church policies

Eric Simpson

BBC News Online

Gay clergyman Jeremy Pemberton says he won't give up in his fight against the “unfair” policies of the Church of England.

The Southwell vicar lost an employment tribunal this week but now plans to appeal the verdict.

Jeremy Pemberton
BBC

He claims the church was wrong to block him from taking a job at King’s Mill Hospital because he married his same-sex partner.

He says his actions are not a “political stunt” and he has absolutely no plans to leave the Church.

Turner's career farewell to Nottingham

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

It was a momentous day for Southwell jockey Hayley Turner yesterday. She raced in Nottingham for the last time but she says she was surprised she didn't feel more emotional.

Hayley Turner
Getty Images

The 32-year-old is Britain's most successful female jockey ever but she's giving it up this month saying she no longer has the motivation to maintain her high standards.

Bye bye Hayley!

Football: Your memories of Derby day

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Tomorrow night at the City Ground is the 96th local derby between fierce East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest and the Rams.

The BBC Nottingham sports team are asking you to share your memories on the clubs past meetings on Facebook.

Rob Lee of Derby County takes the ball past Riccardo Scimeca of Nottingham Forest
Getty Images

Maybe you were there for this. 

Rob Lee of Derby County taking the ball past Riccardo Scimeca of Nottingham Forest at Pride Park in October 2002.

Local author agrees with court ruling over gay canon wedding

Some more now on Nottingham Canon Jeremy Pemberton who plans to appeal an employment tribunal ruling against him.

Canon Jeremy Pemberton and his husband
Quentin Rayner

Ian Paul from Nottingham, who has written about the subject of homosexuality in the church,  agrees with the tribunal ruling.

"It would be a curious situation if the church had to bow to whatever the current view of culture and society and the law was.

"This tribunal bringing the appeal was actually designed to suggest the church does not have freedom to decide its own doctrine and if the tribunal had have gone with that it would have had very serious implications."

Plans for new free school in Newark revealed

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

BBC Radio Nottingham have found out that a new secondary free school could be coming to Newark.

It's still in the early planning stages but it's hoped it'll open in 2017.

Newark Toot Hill school is supposed to help ease the pressure on secondary schools already in the area which might see an increase in admissions when more houses are built.

Coffee and a cat anyone?

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Have you ever gone out for a coffee and come home with a cat? It sounds like some people in Nottingham have.

In six months, 30 cats at the Kitty Cafe on Friar Lane have been rehomed.

Cat at the Kitty Cafe
BBC

This guy certainly looks like a happy cat.

Sisters feed homeless in Mansfield

Mansfield Chad

Two sisters made a pop-up soup kitchen on Market Square near Mansfield Town Hall and fed 40 homeless people.

Notts international cricketers take an early exit

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Oh dear- it was a bad morning for England in their third test day against Pakistan.

Samit Patel
Getty Images

Nottinghamshire's James Taylor went for two and Samit Patel for a first ball duck.  

Police and Crime Commissioner takes your questions in BBC hot seat

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Paddy Tipping's coming into BBC Nottingham HQ tomorrow morning to answer your questions.

Paddy Tipping
BBC

Richard Danny MacRae wants to know: "When is something going to be done about the problems with drugs in Stapleford. The Police are well aware of certain areas/people yet it continues to be a major problem."

Jackie Smith asks: "With the extra revenue Notts Police is raising from speeding fines, why is it not being used to keep front line staff?"

If you have a question for Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping send it to me now by email.  

Travel: Roadworks causing traffic in city centre

BBC Travel

Still slow traffic on A60 Mansfield Road in Redhill at the Monsell Drive junction - in the roadworks area.

There's also slow traffic on A6514 Western Boulevard in Bulwell, Nottingham, at the Wilkinson Street junction, also because of roadworks.  

Canon criticises church for 'vague rules' on gay clergyman

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Some more now on Canon Jeremy Pemberton, the gay priest who took the church to court after having a job offer in Nottingham withdrawn when he married his partner.

He's accused the Church of England of being "inconsistent" and "too frightened" to properly address the issue of gay clergyman.

Jeremy Pemberton and his partner on their wedding day
Jeremy Pemberton

He said: "In Lincoln dioceses I still have a full license, I'm a priest in good standing, I continue my work as a priest in hospitals of Lincoln diocese."

He says he's now going to appeal the employment tribunal's decision that the church were able to discriminate against his gay marriage.

Latest Headlines for Nottinghamshire

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Care home abuse probe 'impact' on rape figures

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Here's some more on that story about the increase in child rape allegations in Nottinghamshire.

Supt Helen Chamberlain has just been on Radio Nottingham talking about the two major child abuse investigations they've launched in the past year - focusing on the county's care homes, including Beechwood (below).

She says they've have had a big impact on the figures.

Beechwood Children's Home
BBC

"There are rapes going back 40, 50, 60 years that are being reported today and these go into today's financial year figures for rape."  

Travel: Crash in Ratcliffe-on-Soar

BBC Travel

This looks nasty...

One lane closed and slow traffic on the A453 northbound in Ratcliffe-on-Soar because of an accident. Congestion to the West Leake Lane junction.

Thanks to Tomas Gursky for sending us this photo of the scene, taken on his dash cam.

crash scene
Tomas Gursky
Best breakfast show: The trophy!

Andy Whittaker

Presenter, BBC Radio Nottingham

We won!!!! Best breakfast show at the Frank Gillard Awards. (This is Frank by the way)

Frank Gillard award
BBC
Gay canon loses discrimination case

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Another story we'll be talking about: The case of gay clergyman Jeremy Pemberton who yesterday lost an employment tribunal for discrimination.

Canon Jeremy Pemberton and his husband
Quentin Rayner

He'd been offered a job as chaplain at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, but said it was withdrawn after he married his partner in 2014.

'Big increase in child rape allegations'

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Today we'll be looking at some new figures that show allegations of child rape in Nottinghamshire have more than doubled in the last four years.

Child crying in a dark room
Thinkstock

They've been released byHer Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary.

Travel: Slow traffic on Mansfield Road

BBC Travel

Heavy traffic on A60 Mansfield Road southbound in Ravenshead at the B6020 Main Road junction.

Big win for Radio Nottingham breakfast team

Let's start with some fantastic news from last night...

Congratulations to Radio Nottingham, who won Best Breakfast Programme at the BBC Local Radio awards in Birmingham.

Here's Andy Whittaker accepting his Frank Gillard trophy from director general Tony Hall.

Gillards
BBC
Weather: Wet day but drier this evening

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

A misty, murky and occasionally damp start to the day.

There'll be more rain this afternoon which could be heavy at times and highs of 15C (59F).

weather
BBC

Rain eventually clear this evening and into the first part of the night with lows of 12C (54F).

Travel: Slow by showground

BBC Travel

Slow traffic on A17 southbound at Newark Showground. 

Good morning: Join us for today's live news coverage

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

I'll be looking after your Local Live page on this rather wet Thursday in Nottinghamshire.

I'll have all the days news, sport, weather and travel for the county.

If you want to get in touch with me throughout the day you can send me an email or a message on Facebook or Twitter.

