Would you buy a meal for a stranger while ordering your bacon cob?Suspended coffees have been around for a while - where you buy a coffee which can later be claimed by someone who can't afford it.

Now the owners of the Granby Kitchen cafe in Nottingham are encouraging customers to do the same but with hot meals. You can buy a wooden spoon and someone in need can claim it later.

Wendy Bed, who came up with the new scheme, said it was also a chance for those who came in, to take the meals to eat with other people rather than alone and make new friends.