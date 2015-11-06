Three men approached him in Mornington Crescent at about 07:30 and demanded his car keys. The victim suffered knife wounds to his hands as he raised them to protect himself and has been treated in hospital.
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
A charge for the Citycard Cycles is coming back after government funding has run out
Hundreds of people have backed a petition against the possible closure of public toilets in Broxtowe
From today, Nottingham becomes the first city in the East Midlands to adopt the taxi ordering app Uber - a cashless way of booking and paying for a private hire taxi
Our updates for Friday have now finished. We'll be back with more news, sport, travel and weather at 08:00 on Monday.
Weather: Rain turns lighter into evening
Anna Church
Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today
Some light rain and drizzle will end the afternoon but it should disappear quickly to leave a dry end to the day with clear spells.
It remains dry overnight with some clear spells allowing for a cooler night than recently with lows of 11C (52F).
Trouble football fans warned about behaviour
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
If you're heading to the big game tonight you have been warned to watch your words.
Nottinghamshire Police says it will have undercover officers in the stands at Forest v Derby to listen out for offensive and distasteful chants from the fans.
East Midlands plane from Egypt 'will have passengers'
Lewis Scrimshaw
News editor, BBC Radio Nottingham
Despite East Midlands Airport telling us earlier that the 23:15 from Sharm el-Sheikh will arrive empty, the airline tells us differently.
Thomas Cook says the plane will drop passengers off at Birmingham before heading to East Midlands and "will definitely have passengers on board".
Freedman has fond memories of his first Rams derby
Marcus Alton
Radio Nottingham
Forest manager Dougie Freedman remembers playing for the Reds against the Rams back in November 1998.
He scored in a 2-2 draw at the City Ground, alongside Pierre Van Hooijdonk who'd returned to the side after previously going on strike.
"The atmosphere was buzzing well before the game," he recalls. "I remember Pierre scoring and nobody celebrating with him and I couldn't quite understand why at the time."
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Plane from Egypt will land empty at East Midlands Airport
Lewis Scrimshaw
News editor, BBC Radio Nottingham
It's been a day of confusion for thousands of British holidaymakers stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Some planes have departed today but a number of extra "rescue" flights have had to be cancelled following "limited departure slots".
East Midlands Airport has told us the flight listed to arrive at 23:15 tonight from Sharm el-Sheikh will actually be empty, having dropped its passengers at Birmingham.
Man threatened at knifepoint for car keys
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
A man was robbed of his car at knifepoint in Nuthall this morning by men wearing Halloween masks.
Three men approached him in Mornington Crescent at about 07:30 and demanded his car keys. The victim suffered knife wounds to his hands as he raised them to protect himself and has been treated in hospital.
Smith expecting a warm welcome at Salford
BBC Sport
Notts County and ex-Manchester United midfielder Alan Smith is expecting a warm welcome from United's 'Class of 92', who are backing Friday night's first-round FA Cup opponents, Salford City.
Smith played alongside ex-United quintet Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt during his time at Old Trafford.
Market Square Christmas tree: too early?
It is only seven weeks until Christmas Day but is it too early for the council to be putting up a tree in Nottingham's Market Square?
On Facebook Marlene Lissett wrote:"Crazy council" and Ann Marie Penkal said it was "Too early"
But Paul Ellis thinks it's about the right time: "It used to take several weeks to install all the lights in Nottingham town centre so I suppose the beginning of November is not too early".
'Hard struggle' to cut crime and keep staff says PCC
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Nottinghamshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Paddy Tipping has been in the job for three years.
In that time he says the force has reduced stop and search figures, cut anti-social behaviour incidents and has been working more on tackling domestic violence.
He said: It's been a hard struggle and it's going to be a struggle in the future as we lose more officers due to budget cuts."
Late winners have been the most memorable
Colin Fray
BBC Radio Nottingham Sport
My first derby was my only visit to the Baseball Ground and Forest won 2-0 thanks to a Gary Charles own goal.
There have been some fantastic moments over the years and some of the late winners have given me the most pleasure.
They were a real test of my commentating voice so we'll see if we get anything quite as exciting this time around.
Uber defends raising prices as demand increases
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News Online
Taxi app Uber was criticised when it put up prices during a tube strike in Londonthis summer but a spokesman for the service said it was no different to other industries increasing prices when they have high demand.
He said it was the same with all late night taxi trips and train companies charging more for tickets at peak times.
Dynamic pricing, as they call it, measures real time demand and sees more cars being made available, which they say it is to "ensure you have a ride when you need it".
The Uber app goes live in Nottingham today.
Test drilling for shale gas ‘devastating for wildlife'
Energy firm Island Gas Limited says it wants to explore for shale gas by carrying out test drilling on Springs Road, in Misson, Bassetlaw.
It is the first application of its kind to be submitted in the East Midlands and has had mixed reactions.
Campaign group Bassetlaw Against Fracking is one group against the application and say the drilling operation would be "devastating" for wildlife in the area.
Mounds of wet leaves still not being cleared from pavements
Schultz out for eight weeks with lower body injury
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Ice hockey fans will be relieved - the news is a lot better than first feared for Nottingham Panthers forward, Steve Schultz, who has been sidelined for eight weeks through injury.
He was stretchered off 21 seconds before the end of the third period during last Wednesday's game against Edinburgh Capitals and the team first thought he would need an operation.
In a statement, they said: "It could have been a lot worse and it is a lot better than first feared."
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
'I'm not the most popular man' says PCC
"Not a week goes by when we don't talk about the budget and I am not a popular man," said Mr Tipping.
He said Nottinghamshire Police had saved £42m over the last three years by cutting the number of officers and closing police stations and this year they had to save a further £11m.
He added: "Times are pretty tough ...These are big sums of money to find and it is blooming hard work."
Tipping 'not keen' on private firm taking 999 calls
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Nottinghamshire PCC has told the BBC he does not agree with bringing in a private firm to handle 999 calls for the force.
He said: "The control room staff are an essential part of policing and I am not keen, in fact I am dead against, asking a private operator to do it.
He said they would wait for the findings of a feasibility report being carried out but he did not think a contract with G4S would happen.
The cheese nightmare before Christmas
Cheese is close to one Labour MP's heart and he's bringing an early day motion to let a cheese made in Bassetlaw bear the Stilton name.
John Mann has even offered ministers cheese and biscuits to help them make the right choice.
He said the government was denying people a traditional Christmas by not allowing Stichelton to bear the name.
I love the East Midlands derby
Natalie Jackson
BBC East Midlands sports editor
I love the derby and I remember my first one well.
It was Saturday 11 December 2004 when Derby won 3-0 and the game killed off the then Nottingham Forest Manager Joe Kinnear (pictured)
I've been to many, many more since - I reckon nearly 20! #myfirstderby
Application to explore for shale gas 'not fracking' says council
Sonia Kataria
BBC News Online
An application to explore for shale gas in Nottinghamshire has been submitted to the county council and is said to be a first for the East Midlands.
They want to explore for the gas which would involve test drilling on land off Springs Road, in Misson, Bassetlaw.
But the county council insists the application does not include any proposals for hydraulic fracturing at this stage.
What exactly does a PCC do?
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Police and Crime Commissioners were elected by 41 force areas across England and Wales in 2012.
They were designed to be the middle man between members of the public and the police force, and to hold the police to account in cutting crime and ensuring community needs are met.
Uber is just 'a big load of hype' said DG spokesman
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News Online
While taxi app Uber has got some taxi drivers complaining, Ian Pole from Nottingham's DG Taxis, told me he isn't worried about competition.
The cab company has had its own app for more than a year now so Mr Pole doesn't think Uber brings anything particularly new to the table and has called it all "a big load of hype".
But 10 drivers have recently left DG to go to work for Uber which Mr Pole puts down to the large financial incentives they offer drivers to work for them.
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Richard gives his views on the hire cycle charge
£1 hire charge brought back in for city's bike scheme
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
From Monday, it'll cost you £1 to hire one of Nottingham's Citycard Cycles. It had been free to hire the bikes for 24 hours but the city council says it's now necessary to bring back a charge, to keep the service going.
It'll still be free for Kangaroo card holders booking their bike at Broadmarsh or Victoria bus stations.
Councillor Nick McDonald said: “The free hire scheme has been a great success and encouraged even reluctant cyclists to have a go."
Some Forest and Rams derby facts ahead of tonight's game
BBC Sport
If you're excited about tonight's East Midlands derby, here's a few facts to impress your friends with:
What is Uber?
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Taxi phone app, Uber, officially makes its way to Nottingham today.
It's said to be quick, cheap and convenient for users but it's also been criticised by some taxi drivers for taking money away from the local economy.
Here's a quick explanation of what it is:
'And boom I'm a priest' says gay canon
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Gay canon, Jeremy Pemberton, from Nottinghamshire, wholost an employment tribunal against the Church of England earlier this week, says he has been treated very differently by two different diocese.
Speaking on the Victoria Derbyshire Show, he said: "I wake up in Nottinghamshire not a priest because the diocese has removed all my chaplaincy.
"Then I drive 12 miles up the road and cross the county border into Lincolnshire and boom I'm a priest. I think that's absolutely crackers."
Family tied up and robbed in home
Mansfield Chad
A woman has spoken out about the terrifying moment she and her children were tied up and robbed in their home in Harworth.
Travel: Replacement buses between Newark and Lincoln
BBC Travel
A replacement bus service is running for East Midlands Trains between Newark Castle and Lincoln Central because of an incident at Hykeham.
'Big row' among forces over possible G4S contract
Jeremy Ball
Social affairs correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today
Nottinghamshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Paddy Tipping says there's a "big row" between East Midlands' police forces over using G4S to run control rooms.
Three forces - Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire - announced earlier this week they were considering working with the security firm to outsource staff and save money.
The holidays are coming to Nottingham already
Andy Whittaker
Presenter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Ho Ho Ho! Look what I spotted earlier... Christmas is currently arriving in the Old Market Square.
Winter Wonderland opens on 20 November.
1994 derby was the most memorable for me
Neil Heath
BBC News Online
It wasn't my first derby but the one that sticks in my mind is from 1994 when Forest needed to beat Derby at the Baseball Ground to help their promotion bid.
We watched from the City Ground on a massive screen as Colin Cooper put the Reds 1-0 up and then, under pressure from Steve Stone, Derby’s Gary Charles scored the best own goal I’ve ever seen when he attempted a backpass. Hilarious.
It finished 2-0 to Forest. A great win!
The £40,000 wedding dress designer
Anna Allatt
Journalist , BBC News Online
Yes, that's right, it does say £40,000, for one dress. I've been talking to East Midlands Today's Amy Harris about what it was like to wear a Caroline Castigliano dress on my big day, almost eight years ago.
Designer-to-the-stars (and a few mortals) Caroline works from her studio in Harlaxton, near Grantham, designing and creating incredibly beautiful gowns which can cost a fortune.
This London-turned-Nottinghamshire bride paid nowhere near that much for her dress but I have to say, I felt like a million dollars.
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Sausage butty and a wooden spoon please
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Would you buy a meal for a stranger while ordering your bacon cob?Suspended coffees have been around for a while - where you buy a coffee which can later be claimed by someone who can't afford it.
Now the owners of the Granby Kitchen cafe in Nottingham are encouraging customers to do the same but with hot meals. You can buy a wooden spoon and someone in need can claim it later.
Wendy Bed, who came up with the new scheme, said it was also a chance for those who came in, to take the meals to eat with other people rather than alone and make new friends.
Controversial taxi app launches today
Nottingham Post
Taxi app Uber, which uses a cashless system and allows customers to track their cab on their phones, launches in Nottingham today.
Camp's derby highlight was saving penalty against Rams
Forest goalie's penalty save against Rams was derby highlight
Marcus Alton
Radio Nottingham
It's the Forest v Derby match tonight at the City Ground.
There's certainly been some memorable encounters over the years and on social media you've been remembering your first derby match.
Goalkeeper Lee Camp has played for both clubs and said his first match in 2004 was a "great occasion" but his personal highlight was while playing for Forest in 2008 and saving a penalty in the last minute at Pride Park.