Victoria embankment

BBC Local Live: Nottinghamshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday 6 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

By Sandish Shoker

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Our updates for Friday have now finished. We'll be back with more news, sport, travel and weather at 08:00 on Monday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Rain turns lighter into evening

Anna Church

Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today

Some light rain and drizzle will end the afternoon but it should disappear quickly to leave a dry end to the day with clear spells.  

It remains dry overnight with some clear spells allowing for a cooler night than recently with lows of 11C (52F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Trouble football fans warned about behaviour

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

If you're heading to the big game tonight you have been warned to watch your words.

Nottinghamshire Police says it will have undercover officers in the stands at Forest v Derby to listen out for offensive and distasteful chants from the fans.

City Ground
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

East Midlands plane from Egypt 'will have passengers'

Lewis Scrimshaw

News editor, BBC Radio Nottingham

Despite East Midlands Airport telling us earlier that the 23:15 from Sharm el-Sheikh will arrive empty, the airline tells us differently.

Thomas Cook says the plane will drop passengers off at Birmingham before heading to East Midlands and "will definitely have passengers on board".

Sharm el-Sheikh plane
AFP / Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Freedman has fond memories of his first Rams derby

Marcus Alton

Radio Nottingham

Forest manager Dougie Freedman remembers playing for the Reds against the Rams back in November 1998.

He scored in a 2-2 draw at the City Ground, alongside Pierre Van Hooijdonk who'd returned to the side after previously going on strike.

Dougie Freedman
PA

"The atmosphere was buzzing well before the game," he recalls. "I remember Pierre scoring and nobody celebrating with him and I couldn't quite understand why at the time."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Plane from Egypt will land empty at East Midlands Airport

Lewis Scrimshaw

News editor, BBC Radio Nottingham

It's been a day of confusion for thousands of British holidaymakers stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Some planes have departed today but a number of extra "rescue" flights have had to be cancelled following "limited departure slots".

Sharm el-Sheikh
Reuters

East Midlands Airport has told us the flight listed to arrive at 23:15 tonight from Sharm el-Sheikh will actually be empty, having dropped its passengers at Birmingham.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man threatened at knifepoint for car keys

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

A man was robbed of his car at knifepoint in Nuthall this morning by men wearing Halloween masks.

Three men approached him in Mornington Crescent at about 07:30 and demanded his car keys. The victim suffered knife wounds to his hands as he raised them to protect himself and has been treated in hospital.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Smith expecting a warm welcome at Salford

BBC Sport

Notts County and ex-Manchester United midfielder Alan Smith is expecting a warm welcome from United's 'Class of 92', who are backing Friday night's first-round FA Cup opponents, Salford City.

Alan Smith
BBC

Smith played alongside ex-United quintet Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt during his time at Old Trafford.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Market Square Christmas tree: too early?

Facebook

It is only seven weeks until Christmas Day but is it too early for the council to be putting up a tree in Nottingham's Market Square?

On Facebook Marlene Lissett wrote:"Crazy council" and Ann Marie Penkal said it was "Too early"

But Paul Ellis thinks it's about the right time: "It used to take several weeks to install all the lights in Nottingham town centre so I suppose the beginning of November is not too early".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Hard struggle' to cut crime and keep staff says PCC

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Nottinghamshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Paddy Tipping has been in the job for three years.

In that time he says the force has reduced stop and search figures, cut anti-social behaviour incidents and has been working more on tackling domestic violence.

Paddy Tipping
BBC

He said: It's been a hard struggle and it's going to be a struggle in the future as we lose more officers due to budget cuts."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Late winners have been the most memorable

Colin Fray

BBC Radio Nottingham Sport

My first derby was my only visit to the Baseball Ground and Forest won 2-0 thanks to a Gary Charles own goal.

Colin Fray
BBC

There have been some fantastic moments over the years and some of the late winners have given me the most pleasure.

They were a real test of my commentating voice so we'll see if we get anything quite as exciting this time around.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Uber defends raising prices as demand increases

Caroline Lowbridge

BBC News Online

Taxi app Uber was criticised when it put up prices during a tube strike in Londonthis summer but a spokesman for the service said it was no different to other industries increasing prices when they have high demand.

Tube strike London
PA

He said it was the same with all late night taxi trips and train companies charging more for tickets at peak times.

Dynamic pricing, as they call it, measures real time demand and sees more cars being made available, which they say it is to "ensure you have a ride when you need it".

The Uber app goes live in Nottingham today.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Test drilling for shale gas ‘devastating for wildlife'

Energy firm Island Gas Limited says it wants to explore for shale gas by carrying out test drilling on Springs Road, in Misson, Bassetlaw.

It is the first application of its kind to be submitted in the East Midlands and has had mixed reactions.  

Fracking graphic
BBC

Campaign group Bassetlaw Against Fracking is one group against the application and say the drilling operation would be "devastating" for wildlife in the area.     

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mounds of wet leaves still not being cleared from pavements

wet leaves
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Schultz out for eight weeks with lower body injury

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Ice hockey fans will be relieved - the news is a lot better than first feared for Nottingham Panthers forward, Steve Schultz, who has been sidelined for eight weeks through injury.

Steve Schultz
Nottingham Panthers

He was stretchered off 21 seconds before the end of the third period during last Wednesday's game against Edinburgh Capitals and the team first thought he would need an operation.  

In a statement, they said: "It could have been a lot worse and it is a lot better than first feared."  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'I'm not the most popular man' says PCC

"Not a week goes by when we don't talk about the budget and I am not a popular man," said Mr Tipping. 

Nottinghamshire Police
BBC

He said Nottinghamshire Police had saved £42m over the last three years by cutting the number of officers and closing police stations and this year they had to save a further £11m.

He added: "Times are pretty tough ...These are big sums of money to find and it is blooming hard work."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tipping 'not keen' on private firm taking 999 calls

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Nottinghamshire PCC has told the BBC he does not agree with bringing in a private firm to handle 999 calls for the force.

He said: "The control room staff are an essential part of policing and I am not keen, in fact I am dead against, asking a private operator to do it.

Paddy Tipping
BBC

He said they would wait for the findings of a feasibility report being carried out but he did not think a contract with G4S would happen.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The cheese nightmare before Christmas

Cheese is close to one Labour MP's heart and he's bringing an early day motion to let a cheese made in Bassetlaw bear the Stilton name

John Mann has even offered ministers cheese and biscuits to help them make the right choice.

Cheese
Thinkstock

He said the government was denying people a traditional Christmas by not allowing Stichelton to bear the name.      

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

I love the East Midlands derby

Natalie Jackson

BBC East Midlands sports editor

I love the derby and I remember my first one well.

It was Saturday 11 December 2004 when Derby won 3-0 and the game killed off the then Nottingham Forest Manager Joe Kinnear (pictured)

Joe Kinnear
Getty Images

I've been to many, many more since - I reckon nearly 20! #myfirstderby

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Application to explore for shale gas 'not fracking' says council

Sonia Kataria

BBC News Online

An application to explore for shale gas in Nottinghamshire has been submitted to the county council and is said to be a first for the East Midlands.

They want to explore for the gas which would involve test drilling on land off Springs Road, in Misson, Bassetlaw. 

generic test site for fracking
Getty Images

But the county council insists the application does not include any proposals for hydraulic fracturing at this stage.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What exactly does a PCC do?

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Police and Crime Commissioners were elected by 41 force areas across England and Wales in 2012.

They were designed to be the middle man between members of the public and the police force, and to hold the police to account in cutting crime and ensuring community needs are met.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Uber is just 'a big load of hype' said DG spokesman

Caroline Lowbridge

BBC News Online

While taxi app Uber has got some taxi drivers complaining, Ian Pole from Nottingham's DG Taxis, told me he isn't worried about competition.

The cab company has had its own app for more than a year now so Mr Pole doesn't think Uber brings anything particularly new to the table and has called it all "a big load of hype".

Uber
Getty Images

But 10 drivers have recently left DG to go to work for Uber which Mr Pole puts down to the large financial incentives they offer drivers to work for them.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • Nottinghamshire's Chief Constable says the force needs to adapt to new ways of working to continue fighting crime effectively amid a backdrop of budget cuts
  • A charge is coming back for the use of the Citycard cycles in Nottingham
  • Researchers at the University of Nottingham are preparing to relaunch a campaign raising awareness of brain tumours in children and help diagnose them quicker
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Richard gives his views on the hire cycle charge

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

£1 hire charge brought back in for city's bike scheme

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

From Monday, it'll cost you £1 to hire one of Nottingham's Citycard Cycles. It had been free to hire the bikes for 24 hours but the city council says it's now necessary to bring back a charge, to keep the service going.

It'll still be free for Kangaroo card holders booking their bike at Broadmarsh or Victoria bus stations.

Citycard Cycles
BBC

Councillor Nick McDonald said: “The free hire scheme has been a great success and encouraged even reluctant cyclists to have a go."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Some Forest and Rams derby facts ahead of tonight's game

BBC Sport

If you're excited about tonight's East Midlands derby, here's a few facts to impress your friends with:

  • Forest have found the back of the net in 19 of their last 20 home league clashes with Derby
  • There has been a red card in each of the last four games between the two sides at the City Ground
  • If Forest fail to win tonight, it'll be their worst home run since January 2012, while on the other hand, if Derby manage a win, they will be 11 away games unbeaten - their longest run since 1986

Nottingham Forest V Derby County
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What is Uber?

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Taxi phone app, Uber, officially makes its way to Nottingham today.

It's said to be quick, cheap and convenient for users but it's also been criticised by some taxi drivers for taking money away from the local economy.

Here's a quick explanation of what it is:

Uber drivers are considering legal action over their employment status.
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'And boom I'm a priest' says gay canon

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Gay canon, Jeremy Pemberton, from Nottinghamshire, wholost an employment tribunal against the Church of England earlier this week, says he has been treated very differently by two different diocese.

Jeremy Pemberton
BBC

Speaking on the Victoria Derbyshire Show, he said: "I wake up in Nottinghamshire not a priest because the diocese has removed all my chaplaincy.  

"Then I drive 12 miles up the road and cross the county border into Lincolnshire and boom I'm a priest. I think that's absolutely crackers."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Big row' among forces over possible G4S contract

Jeremy Ball

Social affairs correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today

Nottinghamshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Paddy Tipping says there's a "big row" between East Midlands' police forces over using G4S to run control rooms. 

Three forces - Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire - announced earlier this week they were considering working with the security firm to outsource staff and save money.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The holidays are coming to Nottingham already

Andy Whittaker

Presenter, BBC Radio Nottingham

Ho Ho Ho! Look what I spotted earlier... Christmas is currently arriving in the Old Market Square.

Winter Wonderland opens on 20 November.

Old Market Square
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

1994 derby was the most memorable for me

Neil Heath

BBC News Online

It wasn't my first derby but the one that sticks in my mind is from 1994 when Forest needed to beat Derby at the Baseball Ground to help their promotion bid.

Neil Heath
BBC

We watched from the City Ground on a massive screen as Colin Cooper put the Reds 1-0 up and then, under pressure from Steve Stone, Derby’s Gary Charles scored the best own goal I’ve ever seen when he attempted a backpass. Hilarious.

It finished 2-0 to Forest. A great win!  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The £40,000 wedding dress designer

Anna Allatt

Journalist , BBC News Online

Yes, that's right, it does say £40,000, for one dress. I've been talking to East Midlands Today's Amy Harris about what it was like to wear a Caroline Castigliano dress on my big day, almost eight years ago.

Designer-to-the-stars (and a few mortals) Caroline works from her studio in Harlaxton, near Grantham, designing and creating incredibly beautiful gowns which can cost a fortune.

Anna Allatt wedding
Anna Allatt

This London-turned-Nottinghamshire bride paid nowhere near that much for her dress but I have to say, I felt like a million dollars.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Nottinghamshire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

  • A charge for the Citycard Cycles is coming back after government funding has run out
  • Hundreds of people have backed a petition against the possible closure of public toilets in Broxtowe
  • From today, Nottingham becomes the first city in the East Midlands to adopt the taxi ordering app Uber - a cashless way of booking and paying for a private hire taxi
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sausage butty and a wooden spoon please

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

Would you buy a meal for a stranger while ordering your bacon cob?Suspended coffees have been around for a while - where you buy a coffee which can later be claimed by someone who can't afford it.

Now the owners of the Granby Kitchen cafe in Nottingham are encouraging customers to do the same but with hot meals. You can buy a wooden spoon and someone in need can claim it later.

Granby Kitchen
Google

Wendy Bed, who came up with the new scheme, said it was also a chance for those who came in, to take the meals to eat with other people rather than alone and make new friends.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Camp's derby highlight was saving penalty against Rams

Forest goalie's penalty save against Rams was derby highlight

Marcus Alton

Radio Nottingham

It's the Forest v Derby match tonight at the City Ground.

There's certainly been some memorable encounters over the years and on social media you've been remembering your first derby match.

Lee Camp
Facebook

Goalkeeper Lee Camp has played for both clubs and said his first match in 2004 was a "great occasion" but his personal highlight was while playing for Forest in 2008 and saving a penalty in the last minute at Pride Park.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top