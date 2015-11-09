Nottingham City Transport is hoping to add about 80 gas-fuelled double deckers to its fleet to replace a quarter of its current vehicles.

The company says it will make a significant impact on emissions.

In September, the government said it was looking at how to reduce diesel emissions in Nottingham after it failed air quality tests.

NCT has set aside nearly £20m to invest in the new buses and has bid for a grant of another £6.5m, hoping to have the first buses running by October 2016 and the full fleet running over the following three years