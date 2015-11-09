The company says it will make a significant impact on emissions.
In September, the government said it was looking at how to reduce diesel emissions in Nottingham after it failed air quality tests.
NCT has set aside nearly £20m to invest in the new buses and has bid for a grant of another £6.5m, hoping to have the first buses running by October 2016 and the full fleet running over the following three years
Nottingham Forest promises to take "any necessary action" against fans who were involved in a pitch invasion following Friday's victory over Derby County
Political party Britain First is criticised for duping Nottingham Sea Cadets into posing for photos and claiming they were "guarding" the youngsters
Nottingham boxer and former world champion Carl Froch says he would consider returning to the ring next spring for one fight to reclaim his title
I do think that Restaurant Sat Bains ought to be given a mention in the Top 50 list given he has just been voted No 1 (by the UK public, not a few judges) in the UK (Sunday Times / Hardens published yesterday). For Nottingham to have the best UK Restaurant is some honour.
Vaping equipment and a charity box has been stolen from a shop in Retford.
The burglar was caught on CCTV stealing the items from the Vapour Store, in Carolgate, in the early hours of Wednesday last week.
Nottingham could become the first city in the UK to have a fleet of gas powered double decker buses.
City Transport is bidding for £6.5m of government funding to start rolling out the new low emission vehicles within the year.
Notts officer to face hearing over 'derogatory remarks'
Rebecca Dickson
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
A Nottinghamshire police officer will appear before a gross misconduct hearing next week in connection with 15 offences over a two-year period, the force has said.
The officer faces allegations they made a number of derogatory remarks including about a victim of domestic violence, a young person who was reporting a sexual offence and a man who tried to killed himself.
The hearing at Notitnghamshire police headquarters will be heard, in public, next Monday.
Forest vow to take action over pitch invasion
The full-time whistle may have gone at the City Ground some 72 hours ago, but you might not have heard the end of Friday night’s East Midlands derby.
Nottingham Forest has confirmed to me they intend to take “any action necessary” against fans who were involved in crowd trouble following Forest’s 1-0 win.
Watch this space.
Grant for next generation of aerospace engineers in city
Weather: Dry but wind remains
It will be largely dry overnight but it will remain cloudy and mild with a south westerly breeze.
There will be a minimum temperature of 13C (55F).
Infrared drones to spot leaky pipes
Cameras flown on drones could be used to detect leaking underground water pipes over hundreds of miles of desert, according to new research by Nottingham Trent University
Infrared technology could be used to detect large-scale leaks which are otherwise invisible to the naked eye.
Police are looking for Nikita Berry, from Nottingham, who hasn't been seen since 08:00 yesterday.
The 23-year-old was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur-trimmed hood, black leggings and black trainers with blue soles.
Travel: Castle Boulevard delays
As we move into rush hour, there's still slow traffic on Castle Boulevard because of roadworks.
Deck the halls or bah humbug?
I spotted these decorations in the Broadmarsh Centre while on my lunch break - looks like Christmas is ready to launch.
On Facebook we've been discussing whether it's too soon to start with the festive spirit, with several of you saying it's just too early.
I say crack on, get those decorations up!
Man uses wanted brother's name when pulled over by police
A routine check saw one man, from Eastwood, give his brother’s name - who was wanted for assaulting a woman with a spade - to police, a court heard.
A46 crash victim named
A man who died following a two-car crash on the A46 near Collingham yesterday has been named today as 91-year-old Harold Davies, of Scarrington.
The cars involved in the collision were a Volvo and a Jaguar. Mr Davies was driving the Volvo.
Travel: Broken down bus delays trams
A bus that had broken down earlier on tramlines in Radford Road, Hyson Green, is causing long delays to trams...
It's also causing delays to traffic near the Berridge Road junction.
Pony missing near Newark
Spotted a little horse?
Barmby goes back to Leicester
Jack Barmby has returned to Leicester City after his loan spell at Notts County expired.
He made six appearances .
Restaurant should be in top 50 list
We've had an email in response to the Nottingham Post's top 50 things about Nottingham:
Grant for next generation of aerospace engineers in city
A new £5.6m project will be led by The University of Nottingham to develop the next generation of aerospace engines.
Did you witness fatal A46 crash?
Police are appealing for information after a man died in a crash on the A46 near Collingham yesterday.
The crash between a Volvo and a Jaguar happened just before 16:30.
The Volvo driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mental health spending blasted
The mental health charity Mind has criticised East Midlands councils for a lack of spending on mental health issues.
It's been revealed that local authorities in the region spend less than 0.5% of their total public health budget on mental health - that's half the national average.
Figures released by the charity show seven out of nine councils spent, on average, £125,000 each on mental health between 2014 and 2015.
Panthers: Betteridge in national U20s squad
Nottingham Panthers forward, Ollie Betteridge, is in the Team GB Ice Hoceky U20s squad for December's World Championships.
Theft-hit aid convoy to be re-loaded
A convoy of aid which was postponed after a charity van was stolen will be loaded up tomorrow.
Commuters facing longer journeys
People in the East Midlands have had some of the biggest increases in their long commutes.
The TUC says the number of people who spend more than two hours commuting to and from work has soared by more than 70% in the last ten years.
Travel: Accident in Mansfield
The A38 is partially blocked causing slow traffic in both directions near the A6009 Rosemary Street junction in Mansfield following an accident.
Britain First 'protecting' poppy sellers claim
Britain First claims it was taking part in a "day of action" to "protect" poppy sellers on Remembrance Sunday.
The far-right political group has been criticised for duping Nottingham Sea Cadets into posing for a photograph with its members.
On its website, Britain First said it "held a national day of action where our activists stood guard over poppy sellers around the country amking [sic] sure they were safe."
'Duped' sea cadets: 'We do not support Britain First'
Here's the full statement from Nottingham Sea Cadets after Britain First members were criticised for duping cadets into posing for photographs:
Bassetlaw council queries 'rich list' figures
Bassetlaw District Council has queried claims by the Taxpayers' Alliance that four of its staff are paid more than £100,000 a year.
The group has compiled aTown Hall Rich Listto show the highest paid individuals in the public sector.
It says only its chief executive is paid more than £100,000 a year.
County council tops East Midlands public sector 'rich list'
Nottinghamshire County Council paid 27 staff more than £100,000 last year, the Taxpayers' Alliance has claimed.
The group has compiled a "Town Hall Rich List", in conjunction with the Daily Mail, to reveal the highest paid individuals in the public sector.
Nottingham City Council paid 17 people more than £100,000, whereas Mansfield District Council paid just one person over that amount.
Sunrise over the incinerator
In case you missed the lovely sunrise this morning, here it is over the incinerator in Nottingham...
Britain First criticised for poppy photographs
Political party Britain First came under fire for posing for photographs with poppy selling sea cadets and then saying they were "guarding" the youngsters.
The nationalist group said it was part of a campaign to keep vendors "safe".
Froch 'to return to the ring'
Nottingham boxer Carl Froch has said he's considering coming out of retirement for one fight to reclaim his title.
The 38-year-old predicted he would beat IBF super-middleweight champion James DeGale.
"Get my old belt back, show them all how it's done and then retire. There'd be something satisfying about that," he said.
Legal action threat over Aldi plan
A property company is looking to scupper plans to build a new Aldi store on the edge of Mansfield.
Too early for Christmas decorations?
It's 9 November and Nottingham's tree has gone up.
Over on our Facebook page, you've been having your say about whether it's too soon to get the decorations out of the loft.
Lee Whitfield has quite an extreme view: "That stuff shouldn't be allowed on any day other than the 25th Dec."
But Col Spencer said: "Bit harsh to complain about the tree going up, what do you expect them to do? Sort out the entire city's decorations the morning they get switched on ?!!!"
Here are the top stories in the BBC Nottingham newsroom this morning:
Best things about city in Post list
This is great from the Nottingham Post: The 50 best things about Nottingham.
I'd add the great nature reserves like Attenborough and boxing hero Carl Froch to the list.
Arrests after Forest-Derby trouble
Seven people were arrested after Friday night's tightly-fought clash between Nottingham Forest and Derby County FC.
Nottinghamshire Police have made apublic appeal for information after the City Ground derby game saw Nottingham run out1-0 winnersagainst their traditional rivals.
The force said an investigation was under way after a pitch incursion at the end of the game when one of the fans made a beeline for Derby's Bradley Johnson, jostling the midfielder.
Forest have already promised to investigate the incident.
Cycle super highway 'doesn't go far enough'
As a cyclist, it sounds like great news to me but a a Nottingham pressure group say a £6m cycle super highway linking Lenton to the city centre doesn't go far enough.
Work on the project started three weeks ago, to separate cyclists from cars and has signals to give them priority over other road users.
Susan Jones, from Pedals, welcomes the investment but told Radio Nottingham other areas also needed it.
"There are so many others - the ring road would have been great with the two hospitals and university campus," she said.
No love for cities merging suggestion
You lot are not up for merging Nottingham and Derby...
Political blogger Steve Spear reckons the two should combine to form Trent City.
Comments on our Facebook page were almost universally against the idea. Here's a selection: