BBC Local Live: Nottinghamshire

It's all a bit baa-rmy
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News Online
And here he is - the father of the lambs born in the mystery pregnancy at White Post Farm.
The Dorset ram called Dave is thought to be the father - despite the lambs having markings like a Jacob ram called Minty.
“It's just a coincidence that the babies look like another ram, or I bet that's what Shirley told Dave,” said Anthony Moore from the farm.
Weather: Winds getting stronger
Anna Church
Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today
Clear spells and scattered showers this evening and overnight.
It will become increasingly windy but it is a mild night. Minimum temperature of 8C (46F).
95mph driver death: Family 'has had justice'
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
The daughter-in-law of Iris Higginson, who was killed by 95mph driver Matthew Scrimshaw, has spoken outside court.
Scrimshaw, 37, was jailed for 12 years for causing her death by dangerous driving last December in Eastwood.
She was wonderful - a lovely lady. She helped everybody. She had a big heart. She was always there for everybody and she's been sadly taken away from us and it's hard to deal with. It's very hard seeing your family in pain but we feel we have had justice. Hopefully now we can have some sort of closure but we will not get over it."
Losing Pinillos is 'setback for club'
BBC Nottingham Sport
Dougie looks pretty down about it.
But he's confirmed to us today that Daniel Pinillos will miss the rest of the season.
"He's been one of the most consistent players this season," he said. "It's a real big setback for the football club."
Sheep paternity mystery at city farm
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News Online
It’s been like the Jeremy Kyle Show today at Nottingham's White Post Farm, following the unexpected birth of two twin lambs.
The farm called it a “virgin birth” because they didn’t realise the mother, Shirley, had mated with any rams and she didn’t appear to be pregnant when she was scanned.
So who was the father?
What do Broadmarsh plans include?
Rebecca Dickson
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
The planning application for the new Broadmarsh shopping centre includes details of demolishing and extending parts of the centre, as well as getting rid of the bridge across the bottom of Maid Marian Way.
Broadmarsh refurb plans approved
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
The plans for the new Broadmarsh shopping centre have today been approved by Nottingham City Council.
Iris Higginson, from Brinsley, was a mum of two, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of three.
Her family who have been in court for the trial said "they've got justice" after the man who caused the crash was jailed earlier.
In a statement her daughter-in-law, Pauline Hotchkiss, said: "This horrific event has had a huge knock on effect on everyone in our family in many different ways.
"Iris was a wonderful lady and a very large part of the family. The family feels a lot smaller now without her."
Back to the drawing board for Medi Park
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
The team behind the new research and medical technology centre is looking for other sites now, close to the QMC and university which offer "better value for money".
But the scrapping of the initial plan will have a knock on effect for the hospital because they were giving up land for it to be built and getting a multi-storey car park in return, which would have had a helipad on top.
The multi-storey isn't going to be built now but the hospital says the helipad is still happening and is instead going to be in the car park on stilts, and will be operational by early 2017.
Judge Michael Stokes, has been a judge for 30 years, and says Scrimshaw's sentence is the longest he's ever passed for causing death by dangerous driving.
He said: "I have had to deal with some appalling cases involving extremely dangerous driving, but I cannot recall a case of a defendant who has demonstrated such an overriding contempt for the law and for the feelings of other people."
The 37-year-old, from Newthorpe, was jailed for 12 years for causing the death of Iris Higginson in a crash in Eastwood last December.
Court won't proceed on three other charges
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
Scrimshaw faced three other charges - failing to stop at an accident, driving with excess alcohol and failing to report an accident.
But the judge decided not to proceed on these charges.
The £114m refurbishment was granted conditional planning permission earlier this year and owners INTU were asked to make some changes to the plans.
One of these was to amend the pedestrian access for the Caves of Nottingham attraction.
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Nottinghamshire Police say 16-Year-old Neelam Kaur has now been found.
Airport says it supports all three counties
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
East Midlands Airport is in Castle Donington, Leicestershire but has a Derbyshire postcode and is 14 miles from the centre of Nottingham.
But this is the first time that football rivalries have been used in the ownership argument around the airport.
The airport isn't being pushed on putting the banner back up though and said it supported all three counties and "prides" itself on being at the heart of the region.
East Midlands Airport should represent 'all regions' say fans
One of the people upset with the Derby County FC banner was Reds fan Phil Ringrose, who said the airport should represent all three cities in the region
East Midlands Airport says it hasn't received any direct complaints but they took the poster down after it was put up "in error".
Now Rams fans have set up a petition to have it put back and have even threatened to boycott the airport if it's not done.
Forest fans find airport poster offensive
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Some Forest fans have complained about this poster that greeted them as they got off their plane at East Midlands Airport.
Can't think why!
Travel: City centre busy with shoppers
BBC Travel
Delays are being reported on Woodborough Road and Shakespeare Street because of shopping traffic.
Another busy day for the buses
Lovely weather for a sleigh ride
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Santa's sleigh has landed in Nottingham city centre.
I spotted it in Lister Gate this afternoon.
Local TV explores history of Boots
This week Notts TV took a look at the first Boots chemist store which opened in Goose Gate in Hockley and spoke to Emma Houston, the great granddaughter of Jesse Boot.
Do you recognise these men?
Detectives are trying to find three masked men who robbed a Chilwell post office and convenience store earlier this month.
The men threatened and assaulted staff before running away with cash and cigarettes.
Iris was 'a wonderful lady' says family
Jo Healey
East Midlands Today
Iris Higginson, from Brinsley, was a mum of two, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of three.
Her family who have been in court for the trial said "they've got justice" after the man who caused the crash was jailed earlier.
In a statement her daughter-in-law, Pauline Hotchkiss, said: "This horrific event has had a huge knock on effect on everyone in our family in many different ways.
"Iris was a wonderful lady and a very large part of the family. The family feels a lot smaller now without her."
Back to the drawing board for Medi Park
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
The team behind the new research and medical technology centre is looking for other sites now, close to the QMC and university which offer "better value for money".
But the scrapping of the initial plan will have a knock on effect for the hospital because they were giving up land for it to be built and getting a multi-storey car park in return, which would have had a helipad on top.
The multi-storey isn't going to be built now but the hospital says the helipad is still happening and is instead going to be in the car park on stilts, and will be operational by early 2017.
What is the Medi Park all about?
Mike O'Sullivan
Reporter, East Midlands Today
It was part of Nottingham's 'growth plan' and would have stood next to the QMC with 10 space-age looking buildings, with green roofs and tree-lined walkways.
It would all have been built on an existing car park and there would have been commercial leisure and a hotel building too.
It was an idea put forward by the city council, the D2N2 local enterprise partnership and the Nottingham University Hospitals Trust.
It all seemed very glossy and set to go ahead but now after a feasibility study the organisations have decided it's not financially viable.
Teenager missing since last night
Have you seen Neelam Kaur?
The 16-year-old was last seen in Bestwood last night.
Nottinghamshire players named in Endland ODI squad
BBC Nottingham Sport
Nottinghamshire's Alex Hales and James Taylor have been named in England's 15-man squad for the ODIs against South Africa.
While Hales has also been included in the squad for the Twenty20 series.
Tributes paid to crash victim
Jo Healey
East Midlands Today
Paying tribute to Iris Higginson, Judge Michael Stokes said: "It is a tragedy.
"An absolute tragedy that the person you killed was a decent honourable woman loved by her family."
Matthew Scrimshaw, 37, from Newthorpe, was jailed for 12 years for causing Mrs Higginson's death in a crash in Eastwood last December.
Crash death driver banned for 15 years
Jo Healey
East Midlands Today
Judge Michael Stokes, who retires next year, said it was "the most arrogant piece of deliberate bad driving" he'd ever had to deal with.
He sentenced Scrimshaw to 12 years and also banned him from driving for 15.
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Rubbish set alight in Shirebrook
Mansfield Chad
There was a large fire in Shirebrook last night. The fire service said a big pile of rubbish left on open ground on Prospect Drive was involved in the blaze.
Crash driver showed 'contempt for the law'
Jo Healey
East Midlands Today
Judge Michael Stokes, has been a judge for 30 years, and says Scrimshaw's sentence is the longest he's ever passed for causing death by dangerous driving.
He said: "I have had to deal with some appalling cases involving extremely dangerous driving, but I cannot recall a case of a defendant who has demonstrated such an overriding contempt for the law and for the feelings of other people."
The 37-year-old, from Newthorpe, was jailed for 12 years for causing the death of Iris Higginson in a crash in Eastwood last December.
Court won't proceed on three other charges
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
Scrimshaw faced three other charges - failing to stop at an accident, driving with excess alcohol and failing to report an accident.
But the judge decided not to proceed on these charges.
'Worst driving ever investigated' says officer
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Scrimshaw had been 1.75 times over the blood alcohol limit when the crash happened on 9 December last year.
His friend, who had been a passenger in his car was also seriously injured, suffering a broken jaw and foot.
Det Sgt James Greely called it a "complex and detailed case".
"This collision has got the hallmarks of some of the worst driving I have ever investigated," he said.
Death crash driver sentenced
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Scrimshaw has just been sentenced to 12 years in jail.
Judge Michael Stokes adjourned for an hour to consider his jail term after the jury delivered their verdict earlier.
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Driver reached speeds of 95mph in 30 zone
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
You can just see Scrimshaw's car as a blur in the CCTV that's been released by police, but detectives said they calculated that he'd been driving at 95mph at this point.
The road is in a 30 zone.
Moments before the crash another CCTV camera picked up Scrimshaw driving at 85mph.
Woman died at scene of crash
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Matthew Scrimshaw had been driving a blue Audi TT when he crashed into Iris Higginson's Vauxhall Corsa, which you can see on the left of this picture.
Mrs Higginson, who has been described as "adored by her family", died at the scene.
Driver was on wrong side of the road
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Matthew Scrimshaw killed 67-year-old Iris Higginson in the crash on Mansfield Road, Eastwood last December.
The jury heard she had been "driving faultlessly" and was on her way home to Brinsley when Scrimshaw hit her car head on.
Police said he had been driving on the wrong side of the road and ran off after the crash.
BreakingDriver found guilty of causing woman's death
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
We've just heard Matthew Scrimshaw has been found guilty on both counts.
The 37-year-old from Newthorpe, Nottinghamshire, was accused of death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
More to follow.
Wood 'fit and ready' for British title fight
BBC Nottingham Sport
Nottingham boxer Leigh Wood says he's fit and ready to fight for the British title early next year - if he gets the chance.
The featherweight, from Gedling, won an eliminator in his last fight, and believes he's good enough to one day take world honours.
For now, though, he's working for a British title shot, with champion Ryan Walsh and set to defend the belt against Ryan Doyle in January.
Jury out in Eastwood crash trial
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
The jury has gone out in the trial of Matthew Scrimshaw who is accused of causing the death of Iris Higginson in a crash in Eastwood last year.
Yesterday he took to the stand to give evidence and told the court he had been driving at 60mph not 90mph and he had drank with a friend after the accident to calm his nerves.
We'll bring you the verdict as soon as we have it.
Medi Park plan for QMC scrapped
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Now, it would have cost £100m and created 1,000 jobs - but ambitious plans for a national centre for research and medical technology at the QMC have been scrapped.
The people behind the Medi Park plan say they are now looking for a new site instead.
We'll take a look at why they have changed their mind and what will happen next.
Fire in derelict building
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
The fire in Mapperley Plains is now out.
Firefighters said it had started on the first floor of a derelict farm building near Clementine Drive.
No-one was injured.