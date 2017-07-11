Beeston Marina fall: Body found after major searchBen TrusloveBBC News OnlinePosted at 6:44 Emergency services were called out to Beeston Marina last night after reports a 12-year-old boy had fallen into the River Trent.A major search operation was launched with more than 30 firefighters, dozens of police officers and support from the helicopter and underwater search teams.BBCBut the police confirmed at about 22:00 last night that a body had been found in the river.Although the body hasn't been officially identified, he has been named locally as Owen Jenkins.
Good morning and welcome to this morning's live page. We're bringing you all the latest after police searching for a missing 12-year-old boy found a body.
A massive operation was launched after Owen Jenkins fell into the River Trent at Beeston Marina at about 18:00 last night.
