Live: Body found in search for boy

  1. Live updates for Tuesday 11 July 2017

Beeston Marina fall: Body found after major search

Ben Truslove

BBC News Online

Emergency services were called out to Beeston Marina last night after reports a 12-year-old boy had fallen into the River Trent.

A major search operation was launched with more than 30 firefighters, dozens of police officers and support from the helicopter and underwater search teams.

But the police confirmed at about 22:00 last night that a body had been found in the river.

Although the body hasn't been officially identified, he has been named locally as Owen Jenkins.

Good morning: Join us for today’s live news coverage

Good morning and welcome to this morning's live page. We're bringing you all the latest after police searching for a missing 12-year-old boy found a body.

A massive operation was launched after Owen Jenkins fell into the River Trent at Beeston Marina at about 18:00 last night.

You can get in touch with your thoughts and tributes by email on Twitter or Facebook.

