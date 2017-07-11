Emergency services were called out to Beeston Marina last night after reports a 12-year-old boy had fallen into the River Trent.

A major search operation was launched with more than 30 firefighters, dozens of police officers and support from the helicopter and underwater search teams.

BBC

But the police confirmed at about 22:00 last night that a body had been found in the river.

Although the body hasn't been officially identified, he has been named locally as Owen Jenkins.