- Live updates for Wednesday 12 July 2017
By Maryam Qaiser and Gavin Bevis
'Contaminated blood killed my father'
Wesley Mallin
Reporter, BBC Radio Derby
A campaigner from Derby has welcomed the government's decision to order a public inquiry into the scandal over contaminated blood, which cost the life of her father and affected thousands of others.
Katie Walford, from Darley Abbey, was ten when her father David, a haemophiliac, died after being infected with HIV and hepatitis C from contaminated blood the NHS had purchased from abroad.
Her family has been calling for an inquiry for more than 20 years into whether the NHS knew more about the problem than was revealed to the public.
Speaking about the moment she heard there was to be a public inquiry, she said: "I had my best friend and my husband with me. There were hugs and the tears was rolling, I was grinning from ear-to-ear."
"But then you wipe the tears away. It's now go time - the fight is nowhere near over."
Homes left without power
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
There has been a power cut in parts of Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.
Properties in Hoton and Costock are affected but power should be restored by 13:00.
Cricket: England looking to book semi-final spot
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
This was the scene at the County Ground a short while ago as national anthems were played ahead of England's match against New Zealand in the Women's World Cup.
England won the toss and elected to bat - a win will see them secure a place in the semi-finals.
Queues in Coleorton following accident
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
It may be best to avoid the A512 at Coleorton, in Leicestershire for now.
School starts epic game of boules for charity
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Staff at a school in Derbyshire are attempting to set a new world record for the longest ever game of boules.
The French sport was selected by teachers and pupils at Woodville School in Swadlincote after they looked at endurance records they could take on.
The 53-hour marathon - which began this morning and will conclude on Friday - has been organised to raise funds to help build a new school in Nepal.
The school said its £15,000 fundraising target had already been reached.
Owen Jenkins: Thousands raised for 'loving family'
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
A fundraising page has been set up in memory of Owen Jenkins who died after falling into the Beeston Weir.
So far £7,633 has already been raised for Owen's family, who have lived in Beeston Rylands for many years.
Tributes are still pouring in for the 12-year-old who drowned in the River Trent.
One woman, who knows the family well, said: "I used to work with the mum and they are a fantastic, loving and caring family.
"It has just touched so many people, they are so well liked in the community, you know, everybody knows them.
"You can't put into words how the family are feeling."
Work continues on pedestrian crossings today
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
You might have noticed things have calmed down roadworks-wise in Nottingham city centre over the past few days, but they're back from today.
Finishing touches to a new pedestrian crossing around Canal Street will begin today in preparation for the demolition of the Broadmarsh car park.
The work will be done off peak.
Notts bowler Fletcher out for season
Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher is ruled out for the rest of the season after being hit in the head by the ball.Read more
Owen Jenkins: Community comes together to pay their respects
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Friends and team mates of Owen Jenkins paid their respects yesterday evening.
Owen, 12, died after falling into the River Trent at Beeston Weir on Monday. It's thought he might have been trying to help a friend.
Nottingham Casual RFC and Rylands Methodist Church opened their doors for the community where a vigil was held and candles were lit.
Cheryl Smith, from Rylands Methodist Church, in Beeston, said there was an "outpouring of grief in the community" since the tragic accident.
Flowers have been laid near the weir and a book of condolences has been placed at the Canalside Heritage Centre, in Beeston.
Rams kick off pre-season campaign with big win
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Derby County got their pre-season campaign off to a successful start with a comfortable 4-0 win over Kidderminster Harriers.
David Nugent, Craig Bryson and Chris Martin scored in the first 45 minutes, before Darren Bent (pictured) added to the scoreline in the second half at Aggborough Stadium.
Afterwards, manager Gary Rowett said: "I am happy with the fitness of the players, their sharpness and some elements.
"We limited Kidderminster to very few chances and the concentration levels were good. I thought some of the performances of the younger players were really encouraging too.”
Power back on in Castle Donington
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Castle Donington has electricity once again...
London bound train delays cleared
Adam Pinder-Smith
BBC Local Live, Yorkshire
Earlier, we brought you news of delays for train services heading from Sheffield to stations towards London this morning.
A broken down train at around 07:30 this morning, just south of Sheffield station, was causing significant delays but live departure boards are no longer showing any additional journey time for passengers bound for the capital.
There are still some minor delays on Northern Rail services between Barnsley and Sheffield due to vandalism in the Meadowhall area.
Meanwhile trains moving from Derbyshire into South Yorkshire have also now returned to normal.
Properties could be without hot water and heating for 24 hours
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Hundreds of properties across Nottingham, particularity in St Ann's, may be without hot water or heating this morning.
Enviroenergy, which runs the district heating system, has started essential annual maintenance.
This will mean some houses may not have hot water or heating for the next 24 hours.
City councillor Alan Clark said: "The hot water will gradually reduce, because you have to take all the pressure out of the system.
"Water will reduce in temperature from early in the morning and yes they will have to boil kettle to do the essentials."
Derbyshire teenager missing for four days
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for four days.
Lois Elliott left her home in Dove Holes on Saturday evening and has not been seen since. It's thought she could be in the Merseyside area.
Police have asked anyone with information to call 101.
Leicestershire underpass becomes 'legal street art wall'
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Street artists have been invited to express themselves without fear of prosecution after a Leicestershire underpass was officially designated a legal street art wall.
The tunnel, which connects Whetstone and Blaby beneath the A426, has been the target of unsightly grafitti for many years. The district council hopes making it legal will raise the standard.
The pilot scheme saw an event held last month in which artists were invited along to transform the wall.
The council now hopes the wall will be self-managed by the artists involved.
Water problems in Clay Cross
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Some homes in Clay Cross are without water or have low pressure due to a burst water pipe, Severn Trent has said.
The firm said its engineers were working on the problem and aimed to get supplies back to normal as quickly as possible.
Foxes say goodbye to German goalie
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
In case you missed it, Ron-Robert Zieler is no longer a Leicester City player.
The 28-year-old German goalkeeper has been sold to Stuttgart for an undisclosed fee after a year with the Foxes.
Despite being a member of the World Cup-winning German squad in 2014, Zieler only managed 13 appearances for Leicester last season.
Libraries shake-up to be discussed by council cabinet
Wesley Mallin
Reporter, BBC Radio Derby
Derby City Council's cabinet will discuss handing most of the city's libraries over to volunteer groups tonight.
Part of the idea would be to close the Central Library on Wardwick and move it to the Council House on Corporation Street.
The plan would save over half a million pounds but cost around 46 jobs.
Power cut in Castle Donington
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
If your electricity's gone off, you're not alone...
Police name man who died after assault
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
The man who died after suffering a serious head injury during an assault has been named as Thomas Burns.
The 40-year-old died in hospital on Monday following an assualt in Hyson Green at about 06:00 on Sunday, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Officers have arrested a 39-year-old man and a 24-year-old man in connection with his death.
The 39-year-old remains in police custody and the 24-year-old has been released pending further investigation.
Photo appeal after Markeaton Park rope course vandalised
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Police have released photos of a person they want to speak to after the high ropes course at Derby's Markeaton Park was vandalised.
The attraction had to be closed after the ropes were damaged on 26 June - the latest of several attacks on the course.
Police said the boy in the photo was riding a hoverboard and was probably aged between 14 and 17.
Leicester's Indian community 'misled' about Brexit benefits, says Cable
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Liberal Democrat leadership candidate, Sir Vince Cable, has suggested that large parts of the British Indian community in Leicester, were sold lies about the benefits of voting for Brexit.
He said: "I spent quite a lot of time in Leicester, where quite a lot of the British Indian community voted Brexit because they had been led to believe that if we left, the British government would open up visas to people from India.
"I don't see any sign of it happening."
About 60% of all work visas issued by the UK go to Indian nationals, according to the British government.
It added that the UK is open to the "brightest and best" from India.
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
Here's how it's looking...
