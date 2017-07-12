A campaigner from Derby has welcomed the government's decision to order a public inquiry into the scandal over contaminated blood, which cost the life of her father and affected thousands of others.

Katie Walford, from Darley Abbey, was ten when her father David, a haemophiliac, died after being infected with HIV and hepatitis C from contaminated blood the NHS had purchased from abroad.

Her family has been calling for an inquiry for more than 20 years into whether the NHS knew more about the problem than was revealed to the public.

Katie Walford

Speaking about the moment she heard there was to be a public inquiry, she said: "I had my best friend and my husband with me. There were hugs and the tears was rolling, I was grinning from ear-to-ear."

"But then you wipe the tears away. It's now go time - the fight is nowhere near over."