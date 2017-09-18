East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Live updates for Monday 18 September 2017

Live Reporting

By Amy Woodfield and Maryam Qaiser

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Rams suffer heavy defeat

BBC Derby Sport

Derby County need to pick themselves up after losing 4-1 at Bristol City over the weekend.

Gary Rowett
Getty Images

Manager Gary Rowett said there could be big changes before the game against Birmingham City next Saturday.

In the Women's Northern Premier division, Derby County were also beaten by Huddersfield 1-0.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Train carriage dedicated to WW1 rail staff

Maryam Qaiser

BBC Local Live

A restored Victorian train carriage has been dedicated to the memory of rail staff who served in World War One.

The 1888 carriage - the oldest owned by the Great Central Railway Nottingham heritage group - has been brought back to its former glory over 16 years.

Train
Great Central Railway Nottingham

More than 10,000 GCR staff - a third of the total - served in the armed forces and more than 1,300 were killed.

Plaques will be fitted to the carriage, which will have a permanent home at a museum being built near Leicester.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: East Midlands weather forecast

Rich Davis

BBC Weather presenter

Here's how the weather is shaping up this Monday morning.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

School closed after fire destroys old leisure centre

Maryam Qaiser

BBC Local Live

Newark Academy will be closed today after a fire which destroyed a nearby former leisure centre.

About 50 firefighters were called to the Grove Leisure Centre in Balderton on Friday evening.

Fire
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

Although the school - which is next to the centre - hasn't been damaged it will stay closed to allow site safety work.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M69 Leicestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

M69 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, at M1 J21.

M69 Leicestershire - M69 exit slip road to M1 Southbound partially blocked and slow traffic northbound at M1 J21, Leicester, because of an accident involving two cars.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Updates from across the region

Maryam Qaiser

BBC Local Live

  • There are delays on the A38 northbound towards the exit slip for the A50 near Derby
  • There are some queues on the M42 southbound between junctions 10 and 9 for Swadlincote
  • Drivers should expect delays on the A453 southbound between the M1 and A42 towards Nottingham

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Boys arrested in murder investigation

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in his 60s.

King Street
Google

The man was injured on 2 September in the King Street area of Leicester however police were only made aware of it on Tuesday last week. The man then died on Friday morning.

Police have said a post mortem examination has been carried out and enquiries are continuing into the cause of death.

Three 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy are in police custody.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MP quits Twitter over election campaign abuse

BBC Radio 5 live

A BBC survey of MPs has found the overwhelming majority received some form of abuse - verbal, online, physical or damage to property – during the 2017 General Election campaign.

Of the 113 MPs who responded to the survey, 87% said they had suffered some form of abuse.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield's first Conservative MP, said he has stopped using Twitter because of abuse and increased security at his home.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Body found in Chesterfield house

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Police are investigating the death of a man in Chesterfield after a body was found at a house in Chitern Close yesterday.

Chitern Close
Google

He was found by paramedics who then called the police just after 07:00.

They would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the house.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Join us for our live coverage

Maryam Qaiser

BBC Local Live

Good morning Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Amy Woodfield and I will be writing the updates on today's live page with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel.

If you'd like to get in touch with us, you can send an email, or use Facebook or Twitter.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top