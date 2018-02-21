East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

  1. Updates on Wednesday 21 February 2018

By Calum McKenzie and Amy Woodfield

Police probe into six-year-old's death

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

A six-year-old girl has died after being found unresponsive in a Nottinghamshire village.

Lincoln Road in Tuxford
Police said she was found at around 15:00 on Monday afternoon on Lincoln Road (pictured) in Tuxford.

She was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Inquiries into the death "are still ongoing," Nottinghamshire Police added.

Travel: Latest from region's roads

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Here's how it is looking on the region's roads:

  • One lane of the M1 northbound is closed between J19 (Catthorpe Interchange) and J20 (Lutterworth) due to a collision and spillage.
  • The A17 in Coddington is closed in both directions due to a crash involving two lorries between Stapleford Lane/Beckingham Road and Woodgate Lane.
  • Usual congestion on the M1 into the roadworks on the southbound carriageway at J25 (Nottingham/Derby).

Good morning: Welcome to today's live updates

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Good morning and welcome along to Wednesday across Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland.

Amy Woodfield and I will be here until later with the best of the region's news, sport, weather and travel.

