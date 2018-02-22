Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Derbyshire cricket advisor Kim Barnett said he was "delighted" to have secured the signing of South Africa international Duanne Olivier.

Getty Images

The 25-year-old is set to be available for the first seven County Championship matches and the entire One-Day Cup campaign.

Olivier has taken 17 wickets in five Tests, including seven in two matches against England last summer.

"He comes highly recommended and will offer further depth to our seam attack," Barnett added.