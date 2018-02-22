Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Derbyshire cricket advisor Kim Barnett said he was "delighted" to have secured the signing of South Africa international Duanne Olivier. The 25-year-old is set to be available for the first seven County Championship matches and the entire One-Day Cup campaign. Olivier has taken 17 wickets in five Tests, including seven in two matches\nagainst England last summer. "He comes highly recommended and will\noffer further depth to our seam attack," Barnett added.
Live Reporting
By Calum McKenzie and Amy Woodfield
All times stated are UK
Cricket: 'Delight' at signing of South Africa quick
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Derbyshire cricket advisor Kim Barnett said he was "delighted" to have secured the signing of South Africa international Duanne Olivier.
The 25-year-old is set to be available for the first seven County Championship matches and the entire One-Day Cup campaign.
Olivier has taken 17 wickets in five Tests, including seven in two matches against England last summer.
"He comes highly recommended and will offer further depth to our seam attack," Barnett added.
Pair to face trial over M1 minibus crash
Press Association
Two lorry drivers are due to face trial later for a horrific crash on the M1 in which eight people died.
Polish national Ryszard Masierak, 32, and Briton David Wagstaff, 53, will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court, accused of causing the collision on 26 August last year.
Minibus driver Cyriac Joseph (pictured) and seven of his Indian passengers were killed on the southside of the motorway near Milton Keynes as they travelled to London from Nottingham.
Four others were seriously hurt.
Masierak, of Evesham, Worcestershire, and Wagstaff, of Stoke, both deny eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Wagstaff previously pleaded guilty to eight lesser charges of causing death by careless driving and four counts of careless driving.
Weather: Frosty start with bright spells
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
Here's how it's looking in the East Midlands for Thursday.
Rams held at home by Leeds
BBC Sport
Substitute Kasey Palmer's injury-time strike rescued a point for Derby against Leeds United last night.
Leeds were in front twice and thought they had won it when Ezgjan Alioski finished off a counter attack to regain the lead to add to Pierre-Michel Lasogga's opener.
Andreas Weimann had earlier levelled for Derby, who remain in fourth place.
Rams' boss Gary Rowett said: "Thankfully we got our composure back and got the equaliser, but unfortunately we ran out of time.
"It just feels like someone doesn't want us to win a game at the moment. We've played well again, we just haven't put away the chances."
MP calls for switch in ambulance provider
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A Nottinghamshire MP has suggested his constituents would be better served by not using East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).
In a Westminster Hall debate about the performance of EMAS, John Mann, the Bassetlaw MP, suggested that his constituency should use Yorkshire's emergency ambulances.
Mr Mann said it would be the "rational" decision.
"It makes no sense, no sense whatsover, to have this historic, arbitrary divide," he added.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service currently provides NHS 111 services in Bassetlaw.
Travel: Latest from the region's roads
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Here's how it is looking on the highways of the East Midlands:
Good morning: Welcome to today's live updates
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Good morning and welcome along to Thursday across Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland.
Amy Woodfield and I will be with you until later with the best of the region's news, sport, travel and weather.