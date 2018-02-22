Latest updates: East Midlands Live

East Mids landmarks

East Midlands Live

  Updates on Thursday 22 February 2018

By Calum McKenzie and Amy Woodfield

Cricket: 'Delight' at signing of South Africa quick

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Derbyshire cricket advisor Kim Barnett said he was "delighted" to have secured the signing of South Africa international Duanne Olivier.

Duanne Olivier
Getty Images

The 25-year-old is set to be available for the first seven County Championship matches and the entire One-Day Cup campaign.

Olivier has taken 17 wickets in five Tests, including seven in two matches against England last summer.

"He comes highly recommended and will offer further depth to our seam attack," Barnett added.

Pair to face trial over M1 minibus crash

Press Association

Two lorry drivers are due to face trial later for a horrific crash on the M1 in which eight people died.

Cyriac Joseph
Facebook

Polish national Ryszard Masierak, 32, and Briton David Wagstaff, 53, will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court, accused of causing the collision on 26 August last year.

Minibus driver Cyriac Joseph (pictured) and seven of his Indian passengers were killed on the southside of the motorway near Milton Keynes as they travelled to London from Nottingham.

Four others were seriously hurt.

Masierak, of Evesham, Worcestershire, and Wagstaff, of Stoke, both deny eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Wagstaff previously pleaded guilty to eight lesser charges of causing death by careless driving and four counts of careless driving.

Weather: Frosty start with bright spells

Rich Davis

BBC Weather presenter

Here's how it's looking in the East Midlands for Thursday.

Rams held at home by Leeds

BBC Sport

Substitute Kasey Palmer's injury-time strike rescued a point for Derby against Leeds United last night.

Kasey Palmer
Getty Images

Leeds were in front twice and thought they had won it when Ezgjan Alioski finished off a counter attack to regain the lead to add to Pierre-Michel Lasogga's opener.

Andreas Weimann had earlier levelled for Derby, who remain in fourth place.

Rams' boss Gary Rowett said: "Thankfully we got our composure back and got the equaliser, but unfortunately we ran out of time.

"It just feels like someone doesn't want us to win a game at the moment. We've played well again, we just haven't put away the chances."

MP calls for switch in ambulance provider

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

A Nottinghamshire MP has suggested his constituents would be better served by not using East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

emas ambulance
BBC

In a Westminster Hall debate about the performance of EMAS, John Mann, the Bassetlaw MP, suggested that his constituency should use Yorkshire's emergency ambulances.

Mr Mann said it would be the "rational" decision.

"It makes no sense, no sense whatsover, to have this historic, arbitrary divide," he added.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service currently provides NHS 111 services in Bassetlaw.

Travel: Latest from the region's roads

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Here's how it is looking on the highways of the East Midlands:

  • Very slow traffic on the A6097 in both directions around Kirk Hill, near East Bridgford, due to roadworks.
  • Watery Gate Lane in Thurlaston, Leicestershire remains closed for a sixth successive day due to flooding.
  • Slow traffic on the A38 Kingsway southbound in Derby around the Markeaton Island.

Good morning: Welcome to today's live updates

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Good morning and welcome along to Thursday across Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland.

Amy Woodfield and I will be with you until later with the best of the region's news, sport, travel and weather.

