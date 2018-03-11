Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Racist chants at university: Three released by police
- 'Vandalised' Clumber Park bridge reopens
- Paralympian's 'degrading' benefits assessment
- Murder victim's mother backs knife crime campaign
- Homes still without water in Buxton and Ashbourne
- Updates on Friday 9 March 2018
Live Reporting
By Gavin Bevis, Dave Wade and Chris Fawcett
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Nottingham Forest 0-0 Derby County
Owen Phillips
BBC Sport
Nottingham Forest and 10-man Derby take a point apiece from an entertaining but goalless East Midlands derby.Read more
West Bromwich Albion 1-4 Leicester City
Timothy Abraham
BBC Sport
West Brom boss Alan Pardew's position is under further scrutiny after defeat to Leicester left them eight points adrift of safety.Read more
Severe accident: M69 Leicestershire northbound
M69 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, between J1 for A5 Hinckley and J2 for B4669.
M69 Leicestershire - Lane blocked on M69 northbound between J1, A5 (Hinckley) and J2, B4669 (Burbage), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A50 Staffordshire eastbound
A50 Staffordshire eastbound severe disruption, between A518 Derby Road and J7 A515.
A50 Staffordshire - One lane closed on A50 eastbound between Racecourse roundabout in Uttoxeter and J7, A515 (Cubley) in Sudbury, because of an overturned lorry. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Ex-miners told they owed thousands in tax
Pensioners were told they owed as much as £50,000 after a letter was issued in error.Read more
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, between J19 for M6 and J20 for A4303.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound between J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) and J20, A4303 (Lutterworth), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J19 for M6.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J19 for M6.
M1 Northamptonshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M1 northbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Our live coverage across the day
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
That's it for East Midlands Live for another week, we'll be back with all the news, sport, travel and weather from 8:00 on Monday.
Have a nice weekend and Mother's Day
Weather outlook for the region
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
A cloudy night to come and milder than of late with patchy rain and drizzle initially this evening, turning heavier and more persistent through the early hours.
Winds will also strengthen into the early hours of Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to range between 4 and 8°C (39 to 46°F).
Injury concerns for Derby County ahead of Forest clash
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
The Rams could be without five of their key players during Sunday's East Midlands derby with Nottingham Forest.
Joe Ledley and George Thorne will not be making the trip to the City Ground with further issues concerning Camerone Jerome, Tom Huddlestone and David Nugent, who're all doubts, but expected to be part of the squad.
Bus driver jailed for raping schoolgirl
The court heard Daniel Redfern preyed on girls, whom he would drive to secluded spots and assault.Read more
'Local beauty spot' still blighted by illegal waste
Quentin Rayner
East Midlands Today chief news reporter
Tonnes of waste still blights a "local beauty spot" more than a year after it was a illegally dumped.
Nottinghamshire County Council said establishing who owns the land where the waste was fly-tipped in Cotgrave is proving complicated and lengthy adding it "sympathises with residents".
Bails of waste were dumped on the site near the A46 in October 2016 but these were set alight and the rubbish spread across a wide area.
Christine Jeffreys, chairman of Cotgrave Town Council, said: "I'm absolutely heartbroken. I'm also angry because the people of Cotgrave, they're good, they're kind, they're decent people and they really don't deserve this.
"This was a beauty spot where they could come and walk their dogs and the children and it's been taken away from them."
It's understood the council is still trying to establish who exactly owns the land and if they have the resources to remove the waste. The Environment Agency is also investigating
Driver jailed for killing baby daughter
Armel Houanda said he had turned round to to check on 22-month-old Amelie when the crash happenedRead more
Paedophile hunters 'catch 50 suspects'
Dave Wade
BBC News
The chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police has said nearly 50 suspects have been arrested in the past year as a result of the force's work with so-called paedophile hunters.
Members of the groups often post online as children, then tip-off the police who make arrests.
Chief Constable Craig Guildford said they're providing a valuable service on top of the official channels.
"Some of these paedophile hunters can do things very quickly, off their own back, because it's unregulated.
"For us there are a huge number of hurdles to go through, quite rightly so we comply with the law of the land."
Cooking triggers fire alarm at high-rise building off Old Market Square
Nottingham Post
A fire alarm triggered by someone cooking at a high-rise building off of Nottingham's Old Market Square caused an evacuation.
The alarm was sounding at a building on St James's Street, just off Nottingham's Old Market Square.
Cricket boss to sleep rough for charity
Sally Swinfen
BBC Radio Derby newsreader
The chief executive of Derbyshire cricket club is joining dozens of other people sleeping rough tonight.
Simon Storey is taking part in the YMCA's annual Sleep Easy event to raise money for disadvantaged young people.
A total of 115 people took part last year and the money raised helped provide accommodation for more than 300 young people in need.
Teenager goes missing in Clifton
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police are appealing for help in finding a 15-year-old girl who's gone missing from her home in Clifton.
Aliyah Slack was wearing a white t-shirt and black trousers when she disappeared yesterday. Call 101 if you can help.
On-the-run drug dealer jailed
Dave Wade
BBC News
A drug dealer has been jailed for five years and three months after admitting possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.
Ian Walters, of Hucknall, had been evading arrest since his home in Papplewick Lane was raided in June last year, according to Nottinghamshire Police.
A complex investigation involving digital and financial experts took place and the 48-year-old was eventually found, arrested and charged last month.
At Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, Walters admitted one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply cannabis and was jailed for 63 months.
American Adventure: The derelict years
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Earlier we told you about a woman from Sutton who's trying to find a new home for an American Adventure log flume that currently sits in front of her late mother's house in Alfreton.
The former Ilkeston theme park also shows up in this fascinating feature, looking at what remains of now-closed attractions around the UK.
Camelot and American Adventure might be fondly remembered but there were perhaps fewer tears shed over the demise of Blobby Land.
DWP responds after athlete blasts disability assessments
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
The Department for Work and Pensions has responded after swimmer Charlotte Henshaw complained on Twitter that a recent assessment for disability benefits had left her feeling "demoralised" and "degraded".
A spokesperson said: “Assessments work for the majority of people, with 87% of PIP claimants telling us that they’re happy with their overall experience.
"However, our aim has to be that every single person feels they are treated fairly, with respect and dignity.
“We are committed to continuously improving the experience of our claimants and we continue to work closely with our assessment providers to ensure people receive high quality assessments.
"Decisions are made after careful consideration of all the available evidence, and anyone who disagrees with a decision can appeal.”
Leicester Curry Awards' nominees announced
Sophie Cook
BBC Radio Leicester producer
The nominations for Leicester's second ever Curry Awards have been announced.
More than 5,000 nominations were made for the 2018 awards, celebrating local businesses, with half of the 30 finalists being new restaurants.
This year the awards consist of six main categories including restaurant of the year, best vegetarian restaurant, best takeaway, best pub restaurant, best new restaurant and best fine dining restaurant and each received five finalists.
You can see the full list of nominees here.
Police say they may never catch train station arsonist
Nottingham Post
Two months after a fire ripped through Nottingham Railway Station, police have admitted they are no closer to catching those responsible.
JCB to take on hundreds of new workers
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Growing global demand is driving the creation of 600 new manufacturing jobs at JCB, the firm has said.
A third of the temporary roles at the Staffordshire-based construction equipment giant will be available immediately.
The rest will be needed across the next 12 weeks for the firm's production lines in Rugeley, Rocester, Cheadle and Foston in Derbyshire.
Missing Derbyshire woman found
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police say Jasmine Mairs, who went missing after visiting Buxton yesterday, has been found safe and well.
The force thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find the 21-year-old from Fairfield.
Listen: Gary Rowett on Rams v Forest
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Derby County boss Gary Rowett has been talking to the media ahead of Sunday's big match at Nottingham Forest.
He said the game provided his side with an opportunity to reignite their season after a run of poor form.
Your photos: Sleepy owl at Wollaton
BBC Weather Watchers
Thanks to Steve A for this charming owl photo, taken at Wollaton Park early this morning.
Severn Trent winds down emergency water operation
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Severn Trent says it will stop giving out free bottles of water to customers affected by pipe bursts in Ashbourne and Buxton at 19:00.
The firm has been handing out bottles at Ashbourne's Shawcroft car park, Sudbury Hall and Buxton Market Place over the past few days after hundreds of homes were left without water.
The company said things were now returning to normal so the free water stations would not be reopening.
Panthers legend announces retirement
BBC Sport
Nottingham Panthers star David Clarke has been speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham after announcing he will retire at the end of the season.
The 36-year-old joined the club in 2003 and is the Elite League's all-time leading points and goalscorer.
'Vandalised' Clumber Park bridge reopens
Dave Wade
BBC News
A bridge, which was left badly damaged after a car was believed to have been deliberately driven into it, has reopened to cyclists and pedestrians.
The repair work on the 250-year-old ornamental bridge at Clumber Park, discovered this weekend, will cost "hundreds of thousands pounds", the National Trust has said.
People have been fundraising for the work. A post on the park's Facebook page said the response from the public had been "phenomenal".
"Be in no doubt that we will not let the vandals win the day. We are already planning how to rescue stonework from the lake, and we have had stonemasons from Hardwick Hall on site to support the property team," it said.
Under-the-limit driver breaks leg
Dave Wade
BBC News
The limit for breath is 35 micrograms so this driver was under half the legal limit.
'Three racist complaints' at uni last year
Giles Taylor
BBC East Midlands Today reporter
Nottingham Trent University has told me its deputy vice-chancellor has visited the student who tweeted a video of alleged racist chanting at her halls yesterday.
The university said it has offered Rufaro Chisango the “full range of student support” and its own investigation is continuing while working closely with the police.
Two 18-year-olds, who were arrested yesterday on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences, have been released while investigations continue.
An 18-year-old woman was also released after being "questioned under caution" in connection with the incident, which is being treated as a hate crime.
Last year there were three complaints made about racist abuse at the university, which were all investigated. In each case no disciplinary action was deemed necessary, the university said.
Meanwhile, the university's Afro-Carribean Society has tweeted a statement saying they believe the university is doing all it can to deal with the situation.
Mum halves weight after park ride shock
Laura Cosbie vowed to lose weight after three men were needed to free her from a rollercoaster seat.Read more
Tories lose two East Midlands council seats
Dave Wade
BBC News
The Conservatives lost a Nottingham City Council seat to Labour in a by-election last night, following the death of a Tory councillor.
Cate Woodward took the Wollaton West Ward with a majority of 243 following the death of Georgina Culley (pictured) last November.
Labour now has 52 of 55 city councillors, while the Conservatives have two and there's one Independent.
The Tories also lost the Oakham South East seat on Rutland County Council to an independent.
Adam Lowe was elected with a majority of just under 100 votes after leader, Conservative Tony Mathias, resigned in January.
These were two of five Tory losses in the latest local by-elections - two to Labour, one to Liberal Democrats and two to independent or other.
Labour lost one seat but comfortably held two in addition to the two gained from Conservatives.
Two hurt in six-car crash on A50
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Two people were injured in a six-car crash on the A50 westbound between Toyota Island and Chellaston this morning.
Derbyshire Police said the crash, which happened at about 07:40, involved two Audis, a BMW, a Fiat, a Mini and a Ford Focus.
They added the injuries were not life threatening.
Tram tracks uncovered in St Peter's Street
Nigel Cash
BBC Radio Derby
This is quite interesting - workers carrying out paving work at the top of St Peter's Street in Derby have uncovered some old tram tracks.
It's several decades since trams ran through the city centre - but passers-by seemed to be enjoying getting a glimpse of Derby history.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J20 for A4303 and J19 for M6.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J20, A4303 (Lutterworth) and J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of emergency repairs.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Toilet users to be charged 20p at busy Derbyshire spots
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A 20p charge is to be brought in for public toilets at six busy locations across the Derbyshire Dales.
The charge is being introduced for loos at Matlock's Hall Leys Park, Bakewell's Granby Road, Ashbourne's Shawcroft, Matlock Bath Memorial Gardens and Matlock Bus Station.
The district council is reviewing the future of its 26 public toilets as it works to plug a funding gap.
It's hoping to minimise closures by convincing borough and parish councils to take over the running of some in exchange for a contribution towards costs.
Severe accident: A46 Leicestershire eastbound
A46 Leicestershire eastbound severe accident, between A6 Loughborough Road and A607.
A46 Leicestershire - Heavy traffic on A46 eastbound in Wanlip between the A6 Loughborough Road junction and Hobby Horse Island, because of an accident earlier on.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Paralympian's 'degrading' benefits assessment
Dave Wade
BBC News
Silver and bronze medal-winning swimmer, Charlotte Henshaw, has taken to Twitter to blast her "demoralising" experience having a disability benefits assessment.
Henshaw, who has had both legs amputated above the knee, said she had a Personal Independence Payment (PIP) assessment yesterday.
The 31-year-old said: "My legs were still not there last time I looked."
PIP is money people can claim from the government to help with the extra costs of everyday life if they have an illness, disability or mental health condition.
The government began rolling PIP out in 2013 to replace Disability Living Allowance.
But it's been controversial - an independent review of PIP in 2017 was critical of the assessment system, after revealing 65% of those who appealed against rejected claims saw the decision overturned by judges.