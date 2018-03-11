Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Tonnes of waste still blights a "local beauty spot" more than a year after it was a illegally dumped.

Nottinghamshire County Council said establishing who owns the land where the waste was fly-tipped in Cotgrave is proving complicated and lengthy adding it "sympathises with residents".

Bails of waste were dumped on the site near the A46 in October 2016 but these were set alight and the rubbish spread across a wide area.

BBC

Christine Jeffreys, chairman of Cotgrave Town Council, said: "I'm absolutely heartbroken. I'm also angry because the people of Cotgrave, they're good, they're kind, they're decent people and they really don't deserve this.

"This was a beauty spot where they could come and walk their dogs and the children and it's been taken away from them."

It's understood the council is still trying to establish who exactly owns the land and if they have the resources to remove the waste. The Environment Agency is also investigating