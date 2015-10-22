Blenheim Palace

BBC Local Live: Oxfordshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 22 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Friday

Live Reporting

By Andrew Humphrey

All times stated are UK

Our coverage through the day

That's all from BBC Local Live for today.

We'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Oxfordshire. Join us then.

Weather: A clear and cool night

Emily Wood

BBC Weather

The cloud should clear as we go through the evening and first part of the night.

Any wind will also drop and it will be a cool night with lows of 8C (46F).

You can get a 10-day forecast on the BBC weather site.

Sport headlines: Oxford United don't want cup-tied players

Jerome Sale

Sports editor, BBC Radio Oxford

This evening's top sport stories:

  • None of the Oxford United players on loan at non-league clubs will be allowed to play in the final qualifying round for the FA Cup this weekend
  • Michael Collins, who is on loan at York City, will be allowed to play in the competition
  • The U's are in contention for the Team of the Round for their win over Swindon in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy
Latest headlines: Rail electrification costs overrunning and council tax scam

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

This evening's top stories on Local Live:

BreakingTravel latest: Crash blocks M40

Al Ryan

BBC Oxford travel presenter

There has been a serious collision on the M40 northbound between J4 for High Wycombe and J5 for Stokenchurch.

There are queues in both directions in the area.

You can get the latest on theBBC Travel site.

Evening TV: Peadophile teacher convicted

Geraldine Peers

Presenter, BBC South Today

On South Today tonight: A former teacher has been found guilty of grooming and sexually abusing children at a prestigious boarding school in Oxfordshire.

Coming up on South Today on Thursday 22 October 2015.

Join me at 18:30 for the full story on this and much more.

On Friday's Breakfast show with Howard Bentham

Campaigners are calling for the removal of metal gantries installed near Goring Gap in the Chilterns that they call an "ugly scar on the landscape".

The "huge metal goalposts" are the latest step in the electrification of the Great Western railway line.

Gantries near Goring Gap
Save the Goring Gap

We'll be hearing from campaigners, Network Rail and local MP John Howell.

Wake up with Howard Bentham from 07:00.

Radio Oxford build a banger

BBC Radio Oxford

This week BBC Radio Oxford has had its very own car built - inspired by the Building Cars programme on BBC Two.

Banger racer
BBC

A team of mechanics from Tadmarton near Banbury took on the task of building a banger racer.

The car started as a Ford Mondeo, gained a bigger engine and safety features for its new life on the racing track.

You can see a full gallery of pictures of the transformation on our Facebook page.  

Mystery of North Hinksey jewellery theft

Bicester Advertiser

Police are baffled how thieves stole jewellery from a home in Yarnells Hill in Oxford.

Travel latest: A34 bumper to bumper northbound

Al Ryan

BBC Oxford travel presenter

The A34 is looking busy northbound between Botley and the Peartree Interchange, and from Islip up to the M40. It's also slow-going southbound at the Milton Interchange.

It's also looking heavy at the Swinford Toll especially from Farmoor.

You can see the latest where you are on the BBC Travel site.

Fly tipping 'not just dumping rubbish in laybys'

BBC Radio Oxford

There were nearly 3,400 incidents of fly tipping in Oxfordshire last year, but not all of them involved dumping items by the roadside or on farms.

People bringing materials to recycle sites but then not disposing of them in a proper way has also been included in the count, according to councillor David Harvey from West Oxfordshire District Council.  

David Harvey says people who dump rubbish inappropriately will be prosecuted.
Referendum on council tax rise is put forward

Banbury Cake

Three independent county councillors have called for a referendum to be held on the prospect of increasing council tax bills.

Council warns about tax rebate fraud scheme

Environment Agency 'better prepared than ever before'

Peter Cooke

BBC South Today

Thousands of people across Oxfordshire were affected by flooding last year. But now the Environment Agency says new equipment means its staff can respond more quickly to those in need.

New command vehicles will mean its staff can respond more quickly to those in need.

Watch this and the rest of the region's top stories on BBC South Today at 18:30.

Coming up on Drivetime with David Prever: The definitive rules of conkers

David Prever

BBC Radio Oxford

On today's show we'll get the latest reaction after a former teacher at a Wallingford boarding school was convicted of 25 sexual offences against pupils.

We'll also have a review of the new James Bond film Spectre, after a special showing for critics last night.

Man holds conkers
PA

And as playgrounds fill with children playing the ancient game of conkers, we'll speak to the Ringmaster of the World Conker Championships who will give us the definitive version of the rules.

Join us for all that and more at 16:00.

What's on: Richard Dawkins in conversation

Evolutionary biologist and polemical atheist Professor Richard Dawkins is appearing at the Sheldonian Theatre this evening to discuss the latest volume of his autobiography.

Professor Richard Dawkins
Getty Images

Tickets cost £5 and the event begins at 19:00.

Travel latest: Didcot road closed because of flooding

BBC Travel

Park Road in Coscote, Didcot is closed at the Brook Lane junction because of flooding.

In Oxford, the B4150 Marsh Lane is partially blocked by the Horseman Close junction by a broken-down coach.

You can keep up to date on the BBC Travel site.

Latest headlines: Teacher guilty of 25 sexual offences and drugs factory charges

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

The top stories in Oxfordshire this afternoon:

Andrew Smith joins call for school funding reform

Oxford East MP Andrew Smith has signed a letter to the prime minister urging him to rewrite the rules for funding schools.

School classroom
Thinkstock

A cross-party group says the current system is arbitrary and unfair, and sees some areas receive on average £2,000 less per pupil than the best-funded places.

Oxford landlord licensing scheme renewed

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

A licensing scheme for Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) has been renewed by Oxford City Council.  

To let sign
BBC

HMO licensing was introduced in 2011 and covers nearly 3,500 properties in the city. 

Leader of the council Bob Price says: "Standards have improved markedly, landlords have invested heavily in better living conditions for tenants, and there has been a massive fall in the number of tenants' complaints."

Teens ready to saddle up in moped leasing project

Wallingford Herald

Young commuters in South Oxfordshire will soon be roaring through the countryside on mopeds, courtesy of a new leasing scheme.

Teacher's 'routine' of sexual abuse

Joe Nimmo

BBC News Online

Victims of a former teacher convicted of sexual offences against eight boys at a boarding school in Wallingford have spoken about the "routine of abuse".

Trevor Bolton
Thames Valley Police

Former housemaster Trevor Bolton carried out his crimes against boys aged 11 to 15 between 1968 and 1988.

Bolton will be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Friday.  

Pair charged with cannabis offences

Natalie Verney

BBC Radio Oxford

Two people have been charged by police investigating the discovery of a cannabis factory in Faringdon.

It's after police discovered 270 cannabis plants at Faringdon Business Park back in March.

Paedophile teacher 'a sad little old man'

The victim of a teacher who groomed and abused boys at a former boarding school in Wallingford has described the now 78-year-old Trevor Bolton as a "sad little old man in the dock".

Stephen Raynor-Endelman speaks about being a victim of paedophile teacher Trevor Bolton

Stephen Raynor-Endelman, 53, was groomed by Bolton, 78, from the age of 11 at Carmel College in Oxfordshire.

Bolton was found guilty at Oxford Crown Court of a string of indecent assaults on pupils.

Cancer charity hopes for fundraising boost with boat race partnership

Cambridge News

Cancer Research UK has been announced today as the first ever official charity partner of the Boat Race between bitter rivals Oxford and Cambridge.

Get Involved: Fly tipping on the increase

Oxfordshire County Council insists proposals to close some recycling centres in Oxfordshire will not lead to an increase in fly tipping. We asked on Twitter if you agreed:

Orange Grove: No! It will merely reduce their costs as they won't have to pay for clear up, the landowners will.

Tim: Well they would say that wouldn't they! We've a sign locally "No fly tipping: CCTV cameras in operation". They tip rubbish under it.

Becks: So, so naive.

Travel latest: Hinksey Hill lights out

BBC Travel

The traffic lights on the Hinksey Hill roundabout at the A34 and Southern Bypass junction have failed.

There are delays on the High Street in Long Wittenham - in the roadworks between Didcot Road and Barley Mow.

You can see what's happening in your area on the BBC Travel site.

Weather: An improving day

BBC Weather

The morning's cloud should give way in most places for some sunshine and any rain showers should also pass.

Weather graphic
BBC

You can see a full 10-day forecast on the BBC Weather site.

Sport headlines: United strikers backed to get among the goals

Ross Heaton

BBC Oxford Sport

This afternoon's sport stories in Oxfordshire:

  • Michael Appleton has backed mis-firing strikers Ryan Taylor and Patrick Hoban to start producing goals for Oxford United
  • Oxfordshire rider Bradley Smith is preparing to take to the track for the first practice session at the Malaysian MotoGP
  • The Hellenic League sees Hook Norton host Cirencester Dev this evening
Latest headlines: Boarding school sexual abuse teacher convicted

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

This afternoon's top stories on Local Live:

Teacher sex abuse pupil: 'I have now forgiven myself'

A victim of a teacher who groomed and sexually abused boys at a prestigious boarding school has spoken to BBC News about his ordeal.

Peter Gluckstein talks about being a victim of paedophile teacher Trevor Bolton

Peter Gluckstein, 56, was abused by Trevor Bolton, 78, over a period of about three years from the age of 11 at the former Carmel College in Oxfordshire.

He says: "I have now completely forgiven myself... the process of the trial has been quite therapeutic."

Chiltern Railways timetable change on Sunday

View more on twitter
Keble College receives largest ever donation

Keble College has received a £25m donation to help fund a £60m project to redevelop the college's Acland site, to provide research space and graduate accommodation.

Keble Acland site
Google

The grant from the HB Allen Charitable Trust was the biggest single donation the college has received in its 145-year history.

Recycle centre closures 'won't increase fly tipping'

Proposals to close some recycling centres in Oxfordshire will not lead to an increase in fly tipping, the county council says.

Household Waste Recycling Centre
BBC

A spokeswoman from Oxfordshire County Council says:“It is important to note that most fly-tipped material would not be accepted at Household Waste Recycling Centres. We have seen no evidence to show that people potentially having to drive further to reach a recycling centre will necessarily result in people committing a criminal act."

There were nearly 3,400 incidents of fly tipping in the county in the last year.

BreakingFormer Carmel College teacher convicted of sexual abuse

Tom Turrell

BBC South Today

A teacher has been found guilty of grooming and sexually abusing boys at a prestigious Jewish boarding school.

Carmel College in Wallingford
Bill Nichols

Trevor Bolton, 78, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, targeted eight boys over 20 years at Carmel College in Wallingford.

He has been convicted of 16 counts of indecent assault, six counts of indecency with a child and a further three serious sexual offences.

Bolton will be sentenced tomorrow.

Oxford travellers told to leave

Oxford Times

Travellers parked in Marston Ferry Road have been ordered to leave by Oxfordshire County Council.  

Oxfordshire air quality website goes live

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

Anew websitewhich shows real-time information about air quality across the county has launched.

Oxford
David Hallam-Jones

The site shows hourly updates on the pollutants in the air, as well as storing historic data.

It was funded thanks to a £20,000 award from Defra's Air Quality Grant Scheme and developed by all the county's councils.

One million seeds given out to save endangered moth

More than a million seeds have been handed out by a butterfly charity in a bid to boost the habitat of a scarce moth.

Striped Lychnis moth
Peter Hall

The Striped Lychnis was once abundant in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, and the Butterfly Conservation charity encouraged people to plant Dark Mullein, the moth's foodplant, which has gradually disappeared.

The charity said thousands of plants have been grown to help support the moth.

Latest headlines: Fly-tipping prosecution call and church opening

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

Today's top stories in Oxfordshire:

  • There are calls for more people to be prosecuted for fly tipping in Oxfordshire
  • A man has been found not guilty of manslaughter of a man found fatally injured in a parked car in Oxford in April
  • An east Oxford church that has been closed for nearly a decade is re-opening today
Man acquitted of Wojciech Ryniak manslaughter

Dave Gilyeat

BBC News

A man has been found not guilty of the manslaughter of a man found fatally injured in a parked car in Oxford.

Police car in Barton
BBC

Rafal Stawski, 34, of Mayfair Road, Oxford was acquitted of the manslaughter of Wojciech Ryniak, who was found with serious chest injuries in a car in North Way, Barton, in April. 

He had been stabbed in a house in the city earlier in the day.

