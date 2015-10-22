There were nearly 3,400 incidents of fly tipping in Oxfordshire last year, but not all of them involved dumping items by the roadside or on farms.
People bringing materials to recycle sites but then not disposing of them in a proper way has also been included in the count, according to councillor David Harvey from West Oxfordshire District Council.
HMO licensing was introduced in 2011 and covers nearly 3,500 properties in the city.
Leader of the council Bob Price says: "Standards have improved markedly, landlords have invested heavily in better living conditions for tenants, and there has been a massive fall in the number of tenants' complaints."
A spokeswoman from Oxfordshire County Council says:“It is important to note that most fly-tipped material would not be accepted at Household Waste Recycling Centres. We have seen no evidence to show that people potentially having to drive further to reach a recycling centre will necessarily result in people committing a criminal act."
There were nearly 3,400 incidents of fly tipping in the county in the last year.
BreakingFormer Carmel College teacher convicted of sexual abuse
A teacher has been found guilty of grooming and sexually abusing boys at a prestigious Jewish boarding school.
Trevor Bolton, 78, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, targeted eight boys over 20 years at Carmel College in Wallingford.
He has been convicted of 16 counts of indecent assault, six counts of indecency with a child and a further three serious sexual offences.
Travellers parked in Marston Ferry Road have been ordered to leave by Oxfordshire County Council.
Oxfordshire air quality website goes live
Anew websitewhich shows real-time information about air quality across the county has launched.
The site shows hourly updates on the pollutants in the air, as well as storing historic data.
It was funded thanks to a £20,000 award from Defra's Air Quality Grant Scheme and developed by all the county's councils.
One million seeds given out to save endangered moth
More than a million seeds have been handed out by a butterfly charity in a bid to boost the habitat of a scarce moth.
The Striped Lychnis was once abundant in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, and the Butterfly Conservation charity encouraged people to plant Dark Mullein, the moth's foodplant, which has gradually disappeared.
The charity said thousands of plants have been grown to help support the moth.
There are calls for more people to be prosecuted for fly tipping in Oxfordshire
Weather: A clear and cool night
Mystery of North Hinksey jewellery theft
Bicester Advertiser
Police are baffled how thieves stole jewellery from a home in Yarnells Hill in Oxford.
Referendum on council tax rise is put forward
Banbury Cake
Three independent county councillors have called for a referendum to be held on the prospect of increasing council tax bills.
Council warns about tax rebate fraud scheme
Environment Agency 'better prepared than ever before'
Thousands of people across Oxfordshire were affected by flooding last year. But now the Environment Agency says new equipment means its staff can respond more quickly to those in need.
What's on: Richard Dawkins in conversation
Evolutionary biologist and polemical atheist Professor Richard Dawkins is appearing at the Sheldonian Theatre this evening to discuss the latest volume of his autobiography.
Tickets cost £5 and the event begins at 19:00.
Andrew Smith joins call for school funding reform
Oxford East MP Andrew Smith has signed a letter to the prime minister urging him to rewrite the rules for funding schools.
A cross-party group says the current system is arbitrary and unfair, and sees some areas receive on average £2,000 less per pupil than the best-funded places.
Oxford landlord licensing scheme renewed
A licensing scheme for Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) has been renewed by Oxford City Council.
HMO licensing was introduced in 2011 and covers nearly 3,500 properties in the city.
Leader of the council Bob Price says: "Standards have improved markedly, landlords have invested heavily in better living conditions for tenants, and there has been a massive fall in the number of tenants' complaints."
Teens ready to saddle up in moped leasing project
Wallingford Herald
Young commuters in South Oxfordshire will soon be roaring through the countryside on mopeds, courtesy of a new leasing scheme.
Teacher's 'routine' of sexual abuse
Victims of a former teacher convicted of sexual offences against eight boys at a boarding school in Wallingford have spoken about the "routine of abuse".
Former housemaster Trevor Bolton carried out his crimes against boys aged 11 to 15 between 1968 and 1988.
Bolton will be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Friday.
Pair charged with cannabis offences
Two people have been charged by police investigating the discovery of a cannabis factory in Faringdon.
It's after police discovered 270 cannabis plants at Faringdon Business Park back in March.
Paedophile teacher 'a sad little old man'
The victim of a teacher who groomed and abused boys at a former boarding school in Wallingford has described the now 78-year-old Trevor Bolton as a "sad little old man in the dock".
Stephen Raynor-Endelman, 53, was groomed by Bolton, 78, from the age of 11 at Carmel College in Oxfordshire.
Bolton was found guilty at Oxford Crown Court of a string of indecent assaults on pupils.
Cancer charity hopes for fundraising boost with boat race partnership
Cambridge News
Cancer Research UK has been announced today as the first ever official charity partner of the Boat Race between bitter rivals Oxford and Cambridge.
Get Involved: Fly tipping on the increase
Oxfordshire County Council insists proposals to close some recycling centres in Oxfordshire will not lead to an increase in fly tipping. We asked on Twitter if you agreed:
Orange Grove: No! It will merely reduce their costs as they won't have to pay for clear up, the landowners will.
Tim: Well they would say that wouldn't they! We've a sign locally "No fly tipping: CCTV cameras in operation". They tip rubbish under it.
Becks: So, so naive.
Teacher sex abuse pupil: 'I have now forgiven myself'
A victim of a teacher who groomed and sexually abused boys at a prestigious boarding school has spoken to BBC News about his ordeal.
Peter Gluckstein, 56, was abused by Trevor Bolton, 78, over a period of about three years from the age of 11 at the former Carmel College in Oxfordshire.
He says: "I have now completely forgiven myself... the process of the trial has been quite therapeutic."
Chiltern Railways timetable change on Sunday
Keble College receives largest ever donation
Keble College has received a £25m donation to help fund a £60m project to redevelop the college's Acland site, to provide research space and graduate accommodation.
The grant from the HB Allen Charitable Trust was the biggest single donation the college has received in its 145-year history.
Man acquitted of Wojciech Ryniak manslaughter
A man has been found not guilty of the manslaughter of a man found fatally injured in a parked car in Oxford.
Rafal Stawski, 34, of Mayfair Road, Oxford was acquitted of the manslaughter of Wojciech Ryniak, who was found with serious chest injuries in a car in North Way, Barton, in April.
He had been stabbed in a house in the city earlier in the day.