  1. Updates on Friday 23 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Monday

By Roz Tappenden

All times stated are UK

Our coverage through the day

That's all from BBC Local Live for Oxfordshire for today.

We'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Oxfordshire. Join us then.

Weather: Light, patchy rain

Holly Green

BBC Weather

Tonight we may have some very light, patchy rain at first but most places will be dry.

Weather chart 23rd October 2015 Oxfordshire
BBC

It will feel milder than last night and temperatures may just drop into single figures in the countryside.

Cloud and rain during Saturday, but drier and brighter on Sunday. For a detailed weekend weather forecast, visit the BBC Weather page.

Delays on A34 Northbound

Al Ryan

BBC Oxford travel presenter

There's delays on the A34 northbound from Junction 13 for the M4 to East Ilsley.

That's due to an earlier two-car collision at East Ilsley.

It's been moved off the carriageway and police are on the scene. Travel time is about 25 minutes there.

Sport headlines: Jordan Graham stays on loan at Oxford United

Jerome Sale

BBC South Today

This evening's top sport stories:

  • Wolves forward Jordan Graham will stay on loan at Oxford United until the end of the year
  • Didcot are one game away from the first round proper of the FA Cup when they play Brentwood at Loop Meadow tomorrow
  • And Oxfordshire's Bradley Smith has been in action in practice sessions ahead of Sunday's MotoGP in Malaysia where he finished 15th fastest
Coming up on BBC South Today

Geraldine Peers brings you the latest from Oxfordshire at 18:30, including: 

  • A man accused of slavery tells a jury the alleged victim was treated as one of the family
  • Stocking up on salt for the gritters: how councils are preparing for winter
  • Halloween harvest at the stately home which has taken delivery of 1,000 pumpkins
Geraldine Peers brings you the stories coming up at 18:30
Latest headlines: Paedophile teacher sentencing, and homelessness charity opposes cuts

 This evening's top stories on Local Live:

Oxford Parkway station in new TV advert

Dave Gilyeat

BBC News

A brand new railway station opens in Oxford on Monday and Chiltern Railways is spreading the word with this bright and breezy TV advert.

They're promising the new service to London Marylebone from Oxford Parkway "will alleviate headaches and congestion". 

The station is adjacent to Water Eaton Park & Ride.

TalkTalk hack: What to do to keep your accounts safe

We've heard about Bob Deadman's experience when he was targeted by fraudsters pretending to be from Talk Talk, but up to four million people could be affected by the hack.

Phone
Thinkstock

So what can you do to protect yourself?

Newsbeat has put together a guide from cyber-security expert James Maude.

Travel: Slow traffic on M40

Al Ryan

BBC Oxford travel presenter

There's slow traffic on the M40 in both directions between Junction 9 at Bicester and Junction 10 at the Brackley/Cherwell Valley Services.

Thieves target commercial vehicles in hotel car parks

Police are warning commercial vehicle owners to be vigilant after night-time thefts from vehicles in hotel car parks in Wheatley and Didcot.

Thames Valley Police said power tools, laptops and other electronic equipment had been taken between Tuesday and Thursday.

Trevor Bolton victim 'stunned but glad'

Speaking after the sentencing of paedophile teacher Trevor Bolton, victim Peter Gluckstein says he is very happy.

Peter Gluckstein
BBC

The 56-year-old, from London, adds: "I don't know how to feel, I'm stunned but glad. I feel even more vindicated."   

Oxford United extend winger's loan spell

Oxford United have extended the loan spell of Wolves' Jordan Graham until the end of December.

School sex abuse teacher Trevor Bolton jailed for 19 years

Joe Nimmo

BBC News Online

A former teacher from a prestigious boarding school in South Oxfordshire has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Trevor Bolton
Thames Valley Police

Trevor Bolton, 78, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, targeted his victims over 20 years at Carmel College in Oxfordshire.   

The former housemaster was convicted on Tuesday and Wednesday of 16 counts of indecent assault, six counts of indecency with a child, and three other sexual offences, against boys aged 11 to 15 between 1968 and 1988.

BreakingPaedophile teacher jailed for 19 years

A teacher who sexually abused eight boys at a leading former boarding school has been jailed for 19 years.

Accident blocking one lane on the A34

BBC Travel

There's one lane blocked and queuing traffic on the A34 Western Bypass Road northbound in Oxford before the Peartree Interchange because of an accident involving two vehicles. Congestion is stretching back to the Marcham Interchange.

You can get the latest on the BBC Travel page.  

Middle Earth map annotated by Tolkien goes on display

A recently discovered map of Middle Earth annotated by JRR Tolkien and illustrator Pauline Baynes is to go on display in an Oxford bookshop.

Tolkien map
BBC

The piece was found loose in Baynes’ copy of Lord of the Rings, and will go on show in Blackwell's bookshop in the city.

Henry Gott from Blackwell's says: "The piece is an exciting and important discovery, new to scholarship. It demonstrates the care exercised by both in their mapping of Tolkien’s creative vision."

Latest headlines: Network Rail 'sorry' and Talk Talk cyber-attack

This afternoon's top stories in Oxfordshire:

Talk Talk boss receives ransom email

The head of Talk Talk says she has had anemail demanding a ransomfrom a group purporting to be behind the cyber-attack suffered by the company.

Dido Harding
BBC

The phone and broadband provider says personal and banking details of up to four million customers may have been accessed in the "significant" attack.

Oxfordshire customers of Talk Talk,including Bob Deadman from Abingdon, have been calling in to tell us of their experiences.

Get Involved: Vicar tackles churchyard rough sleepers

A vicar has threatened rough sleepers with legal action to stop them camping in his churchyard. You have been sharing your thoughts:

Oxfam increases presence in Nepal since earthquake

Oxford-based charity Oxfam says it has increased the number of staff in Nepal sixfold since the devastating earthquake six months ago.

Nepal earthquake
Getty Images

John Ausburger, who is working in the capital Kathmandu, says the charity is  trying to organise adequate shelter for people before the onset of winter.

"The districts and the villages where we are working, they're up in the snow-capped mountains so they're going to be facing cold weather and winter much more quickly than we are, so everyone's concerned."

FA Cup: Didcot aim to make history

BBC Sport

Didcot are one game away from the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in their history - they're in action tomorrow against Brentwood at Loop Meadow and we have live online commentary.

FA Cup
BBC

Didcot's joint manager Ian Concannon says: "The incentives for us to do well are massive. For a small club like ours, we are one game away from joining the likes of Oxford and Swindon.

"It's great for the club and the players and we are really looking forward to it."

First of the summer wine? Harvest time in Oxfordshire

It's the first day of the grape harvest at Fairmile Vineyard in Henley - Oxfordshire's newest vineyard.

Grapes in crates
BBC

BBC Radio Oxford's Lilley Mitchell, who planted one of the last vines in spring, was there earlier to find out what's been happening in the last six months. 

If you missed the show, you can listen again. And you can see more pictures of the harvest on our Facebook page.

Chinese agree deal for university medicine research centre

Oxford University has signed a deal with two Chinese companies to create a new technology centre for its Institute of Biomedical Engineering.

The new centre will focus on regenerative medicine, taking cutting-edge research and developing it into effective treatments for use in clinics and hospitals.

Get Involved: Have your say on the Goring Gap gantries

If our Facebook page is anything to go by, the installation of gantries on the railway line at the Goring Gap has been dividing opinion.

Mark Chivers: Disgraceful, should come down. Them coming down doesn't affect the electrification of the line.  

Darren Grant: "Perhaps they would prefer to see the return of steam trains in Goring."

Judith Dunn: "Why has it taken so long for them to complain? Having said that, they are an eyesore!"

Hazel Davis: "Of course we need them, do these dinosaurs want to go back in time."

Have your say via emailFacebook or Twitter.  

Oxfordshire cuts: Share your views with leader of the council

Earlier this week, Oxfordshire County Council unveiled plans for a further £50m of cuts. Now the authority is asking you to have your say.

Travel news: Traffic building up on the Western By Pass

BBC Travel

There's heavy traffic on the A34 Western Bypass northbound between Peartree Interchange and Bicester.

For the latest, tune in or visit the BBC travel page.

Weather: Cloud continuing to thicken

There's a fair bit of cloud around this afternoon and, unfortunately, it's continuing to thicken.

Weather chart
BBC

We can expect light breezes and highs of 12C (54F).

For the full 10-day forecast, visit the BBC weather page.

Sport headlines: U's look to extend run and Didcot hope to make history

Robyn Cowen

Presenter, Radio Oxford Sport

This afternoon's top sport stories:

Latest headlines: Network Rail 'listening' and sex attacker avoids jail

This afternoon's top stories in Oxfordshire:

Man escapes jail sentence over sex assault

A 35-year-old man from Oxfordshire has escaped jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman nearly three years ago.

Daniel Trevor Stanley Smith from Ladywell Close in North Leigh was given a two-year jail sentence for the assault in February 2013, suspended for two years.

He's also been told to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years. 

Halloween pumpkin bears the image of country house

Halloween pumpkin carvings seem to be getting more elaborate with every passing year.

Carved pumpkin
Waddesdon Manor

This one bears an image of Waddesdon Manor, where they are taking a delivery of 1,000 pumpkins for visitors to try their hand at carving their own.

Goring Gap: 'There are more sympathetic designs around'

South Today

We spoke to campaigners, including Ian Haslam from Goring's Railway Action Group, about their anger over the new gantries installed by Network Rail.

Campaigners say structures are not appropriate for area of outstanding natural beauty

They say the current design should not be used in the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.  

Vicar threatens rough sleepers with legal action

Joe Nimmo

BBC News Online

A vicar has threatened homeless people with legal action to stop them sleeping rough in his churchyard.

St Giles' Church's
Google

Canon Dr Andrew Bunch took action after three tents were set up among the gravestones at St Giles' Church in Oxford.

He said the church was "sympathetic" to the rough sleepers, but they were causing problems for other people wanting to use the churchyard.  

Byelection result for Northfield Brook ward announced

Talk Talk cyber attack: 'I had to close my bank accounts'

Bob Deadman from Abingdon says he was a victim of telephone fraudsters pretending to be from Talk Talk.

Talk Talk
BBC

He says: "He had our number and knew we were having internet connection problems. He actually took over the computer. He was moving my mouse around the screen.

"Eventually, I had to run around to the banks and close our accounts down."

Latest headlines: Network Rail apology and Talk Talk cyber attack

This morning's top stories in Oxfordshire:

  • Network Rail has apologised to a resident who says metal gantries are blotting the landscape
  • A man from Abingdon says he was targeted by fraudsters pretending to be from Talk Talk - it comes as the company reveals customer details may have been stolen
  • A teacher who abused eight boys at a boarding school at Wallingford will be sentenced later
Get Involved: Have your say on the Goring Gap gantries

You have been sharing your views on the much-criticised railway gantries at the Goring Gap.

Ben King: "If we all took the view that we should just 'accept the change' and get on with it, then no thought would ever go into infrastructure design, and the UK landscape will forever change for the worse."

Georgie Deakin: "It would be wrong to tear these down, If for no other reason it would be financially irresponsible. They are not beautiful, but at the time people thought Monet painted unfinished pictures and Van Gogh never sold a painting in his lifetime, opinions change."

Oxford Wolf: "For goodness sake people of Goring, would you rather diesel exhaust in your lungs or a gantry over a railway line?"

Have your say via emailFacebook or Twitter.

