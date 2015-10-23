School sex abuse teacher Trevor Bolton jailed for 19 years
Joe Nimmo
BBC News Online
A former teacher from a prestigious boarding school in South Oxfordshire has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
Trevor Bolton, 78, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, targeted his victims over 20 years at Carmel College in Oxfordshire.
The former housemaster was convicted on Tuesday and Wednesday of 16 counts of indecent assault, six counts of indecency with a child, and three other sexual offences, against boys aged 11 to 15 between 1968 and 1988.
BreakingPaedophile teacher jailed for 19 years
A teacher who sexually abused eight boys at a leading former boarding school has been jailed for 19 years.
Accident blocking one lane on the A34
BBC Travel
There's one lane blocked and queuing traffic on the A34 Western Bypass Road northbound in Oxford before the Peartree Interchange because of an accident involving two vehicles. Congestion is stretching back to the Marcham Interchange.
John Ausburger, who is working in the capital Kathmandu, says the charity is trying to organise adequate shelter for people before the onset of winter.
"The districts and the villages where we are working, they're up in the snow-capped mountains so they're going to be facing cold weather and winter much more quickly than we are, so everyone's concerned."
Residents fear voices will not be heard in transport study
Ben King: "If we all took the view that we should just 'accept the change' and get on with it, then no thought would ever go into infrastructure design, and the UK landscape will forever change for the worse."
Georgie Deakin: "It would be wrong to tear these down, If for no other reason it would be financially irresponsible. They are not beautiful, but at the time people thought Monet painted unfinished pictures and Van Gogh never sold a painting in his lifetime, opinions change."
Oxford Wolf: "For goodness sake people of Goring, would you rather diesel exhaust in your lungs or a gantry over a railway line?"
That's all from BBC Local Live for Oxfordshire for today.
We'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Oxfordshire. Join us then.
Weather: Light, patchy rain
Holly Green
BBC Weather
Tonight we may have some very light, patchy rain at first but most places will be dry.
It will feel milder than last night and temperatures may just drop into single figures in the countryside.
Cloud and rain during Saturday, but drier and brighter on Sunday.
Delays on A34 Northbound
Al Ryan
BBC Oxford travel presenter
There's delays on the A34 northbound from Junction 13 for the M4 to East Ilsley.
That's due to an earlier two-car collision at East Ilsley.
It's been moved off the carriageway and police are on the scene. Travel time is about 25 minutes there.
Sport headlines: Jordan Graham stays on loan at Oxford United
Jerome Sale
BBC South Today
This evening's top sport stories:
Oxford Parkway station in new TV advert
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
A brand new railway station opens in Oxford on Monday and Chiltern Railways is spreading the word with this bright and breezy TV advert.
They're promising the new service to London Marylebone from Oxford Parkway "will alleviate headaches and congestion".
The station is adjacent to Water Eaton Park & Ride.
TalkTalk hack: What to do to keep your accounts safe
We've heard about Bob Deadman's experience when he was targeted by fraudsters pretending to be from Talk Talk, but up to four million people could be affected by the hack.
So what can you do to protect yourself?
Newsbeat has put together a guide from cyber-security expert James Maude.
Travel: Slow traffic on M40
Al Ryan
BBC Oxford travel presenter
There's slow traffic on the M40 in both directions between Junction 9 at Bicester and Junction 10 at the Brackley/Cherwell Valley Services.
Thieves target commercial vehicles in hotel car parks
Police are warning commercial vehicle owners to be vigilant after night-time thefts from vehicles in hotel car parks in Wheatley and Didcot.
Thames Valley Police said power tools, laptops and other electronic equipment had been taken between Tuesday and Thursday.
Trevor Bolton victim 'stunned but glad'
Speaking after the sentencing of paedophile teacher Trevor Bolton, victim Peter Gluckstein says he is very happy.
The 56-year-old, from London, adds: "I don't know how to feel, I'm stunned but glad. I feel even more vindicated."
Oxford United extend winger's loan spell
Oxford United have extended the loan spell of Wolves' Jordan Graham until the end of December.
You can get the latest on the BBC Travel page.
Middle Earth map annotated by Tolkien goes on display
A recently discovered map of Middle Earth annotated by JRR Tolkien and illustrator Pauline Baynes is to go on display in an Oxford bookshop.
The piece was found loose in Baynes’ copy of Lord of the Rings, and will go on show in Blackwell's bookshop in the city.
Henry Gott from Blackwell's says: "The piece is an exciting and important discovery, new to scholarship. It demonstrates the care exercised by both in their mapping of Tolkien’s creative vision."
Latest headlines: Network Rail 'sorry' and Talk Talk cyber-attack
This afternoon's top stories in Oxfordshire:
Talk Talk boss receives ransom email
The head of Talk Talk says she has had anemail demanding a ransomfrom a group purporting to be behind the cyber-attack suffered by the company.
The phone and broadband provider says personal and banking details of up to four million customers may have been accessed in the "significant" attack.
Oxfordshire customers of Talk Talk,including Bob Deadman from Abingdon, have been calling in to tell us of their experiences.
Get Involved: Vicar tackles churchyard rough sleepers
A vicar has threatened rough sleepers with legal action to stop them camping in his churchyard. You have been sharing your thoughts:
Oxfam increases presence in Nepal since earthquake
Oxford-based charity Oxfam says it has increased the number of staff in Nepal sixfold since the devastating earthquake six months ago.
John Ausburger, who is working in the capital Kathmandu, says the charity is trying to organise adequate shelter for people before the onset of winter.
"The districts and the villages where we are working, they're up in the snow-capped mountains so they're going to be facing cold weather and winter much more quickly than we are, so everyone's concerned."
Residents fear voices will not be heard in transport study
Banbury Cake
Fears that people’s thoughts on a transport overhaul will be ignored were sparked after more than 1,000 responses were reduced to a two-page summary.
FA Cup: Didcot aim to make history
BBC Sport
Didcot are one game away from the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in their history - they're in action tomorrow against Brentwood at Loop Meadow and we have live online commentary.
Didcot's joint manager Ian Concannon says: "The incentives for us to do well are massive. For a small club like ours, we are one game away from joining the likes of Oxford and Swindon.
"It's great for the club and the players and we are really looking forward to it."
First of the summer wine? Harvest time in Oxfordshire
It's the first day of the grape harvest at Fairmile Vineyard in Henley - Oxfordshire's newest vineyard.
BBC Radio Oxford's Lilley Mitchell, who planted one of the last vines in spring, was there earlier to find out what's been happening in the last six months.
BBC Radio Oxford's Lilley Mitchell, who planted one of the last vines in spring, was there earlier to find out what's been happening in the last six months.
Cotswold Wildlife Park voted best in country for a ‘walkies’
Oxford Mail
The park has been crowned the best in the country for the four-legged friends and their owners for the second year running.
Chinese agree deal for university medicine research centre
Oxford University has signed a deal with two Chinese companies to create a new technology centre for its Institute of Biomedical Engineering.
The new centre will focus on regenerative medicine, taking cutting-edge research and developing it into effective treatments for use in clinics and hospitals.
If our Facebook page is anything to go by, the installation of gantries on the railway line at the Goring Gap has been dividing opinion.
Mark Chivers: Disgraceful, should come down. Them coming down doesn't affect the electrification of the line.
Darren Grant: "Perhaps they would prefer to see the return of steam trains in Goring."
Judith Dunn: "Why has it taken so long for them to complain? Having said that, they are an eyesore!"
Hazel Davis: "Of course we need them, do these dinosaurs want to go back in time."
Earlier this week, Oxfordshire County Council unveiled plans for a further £50m of cuts. Now the authority is asking you to have your say.
Travel news: Traffic building up on the Western By Pass
BBC Travel
There's heavy traffic on the A34 Western Bypass northbound between Peartree Interchange and Bicester.
For the latest, tune in or visit the BBC travel page.
Weather: Cloud continuing to thicken
There's a fair bit of cloud around this afternoon and, unfortunately, it's continuing to thicken.
We can expect light breezes and highs of 12C (54F).
For the full 10-day forecast, visit the BBC weather page.
Sport headlines: U's look to extend run and Didcot hope to make history
Robyn Cowen
Presenter, Radio Oxford Sport
This afternoon's top sport stories:
Latest headlines: Network Rail 'listening' and sex attacker avoids jail
This afternoon's top stories in Oxfordshire:
Man escapes jail sentence over sex assault
A 35-year-old man from Oxfordshire has escaped jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman nearly three years ago.
Daniel Trevor Stanley Smith from Ladywell Close in North Leigh was given a two-year jail sentence for the assault in February 2013, suspended for two years.
He's also been told to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.
Produce shop sells food that would otherwise go to waste
Oxford Mail
A weekly local produce shop that grew from the ashes of Oxford’s ill-fated People’s Supermarket is flourishing as it celebrates its first birthday.
Halloween pumpkin bears the image of country house
Halloween pumpkin carvings seem to be getting more elaborate with every passing year.
This one bears an image of Waddesdon Manor, where they are taking a delivery of 1,000 pumpkins for visitors to try their hand at carving their own.
Goring Gap: 'There are more sympathetic designs around'
South Today
We spoke to campaigners, including Ian Haslam from Goring's Railway Action Group, about their anger over the new gantries installed by Network Rail.
They say the current design should not be used in the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Vicar threatens rough sleepers with legal action
Joe Nimmo
BBC News Online
A vicar has threatened homeless people with legal action to stop them sleeping rough in his churchyard.
Canon Dr Andrew Bunch took action after three tents were set up among the gravestones at St Giles' Church in Oxford.
He said the church was "sympathetic" to the rough sleepers, but they were causing problems for other people wanting to use the churchyard.
Byelection result for Northfield Brook ward announced
Talk Talk cyber attack: 'I had to close my bank accounts'
Bob Deadman from Abingdon says he was a victim of telephone fraudsters pretending to be from Talk Talk.
He says: "He had our number and knew we were having internet connection problems. He actually took over the computer. He was moving my mouse around the screen.
"Eventually, I had to run around to the banks and close our accounts down."
You have been sharing your views on the much-criticised railway gantries at the Goring Gap.
Ben King: "If we all took the view that we should just 'accept the change' and get on with it, then no thought would ever go into infrastructure design, and the UK landscape will forever change for the worse."
Georgie Deakin: "It would be wrong to tear these down, If for no other reason it would be financially irresponsible. They are not beautiful, but at the time people thought Monet painted unfinished pictures and Van Gogh never sold a painting in his lifetime, opinions change."
Oxford Wolf: "For goodness sake people of Goring, would you rather diesel exhaust in your lungs or a gantry over a railway line?"
