Dr Mike Knapton from the charity says: "The aim of the research is to look at novel genes which confer increased risk, and that then may offer the opportunity of a new treatment or therapy for patients."
Travel latest: A34 breakdown causing queues
Al Ryan
BBC Oxford travel presenter
A broken-down car at the Islip turn-off of the A34 northbound is causing queues stretching back to Botley.
The A40 is also looking busier than usual this evening, with the usual roadworks delays but travelling eastbound to Wolvercote is taking an extra 20 minutes.
Lead author Dr Paul Jepson says: "The public could help in gathering data, and they in turn could become far more excited about the natural world. Sadly, our study suggests that, to date, conservation organisations are not harnessing the full potential of apps."
Libraries given £86,000 to install wi-fi
More than £86,000 has been given to Oxfordshire to install free wi-fi in 28 of its libraries.
The Arts Council England-funded work will be completed by spring 2016, the county council says, by which time all of the 43 libraries in the county will have wi-fi available for visitors.
Prime minister officially opens new railway station
The newly opened rail link from Oxford Parkway to London Marylebone could help road users in Oxford, according to local MP Nicola Blackwood.
The Oxford West and Abingdon MP says: "We need to be investing in our roads so that they have the capacity, but part of the way we do that is by getting people off our roads and on to rail by improving services."
Weather: A mild and clear night
Things will stay clear in most places this evening, with the risk of some low cloud tonight.
It will feel mild with overnight lows of 10C (50F).
You can see a 10-day forecast on the BBC Weather site.
Sport headlines: United boss's pledge and 'humble' Hamilton
Latest headlines: Calming words over bacon cancer scare and Travelodge jobs
Evening TV: We ride on the new Oxford to London train service
Watch Allen bring you a preview to tonight's South Today, including: A new rail route has been officially launched from Oxford to London.
It's the first new rail link between London and another major city for more than 100 years, and our reporter was on the morning's first service.
And the Royal British Legion's poppy appeal has officially been launched in Oxford - with help from two of the county's Military Wives choirs.
Join us for all that at 18:30.
On Tuesday's Breakfast show with Charles Nove
Deciding where to put new gravel pits in Oxfordshire is always going to be contentious and there are plans for a new pit - almost the size of 20 football pitches - on the edge of Wallingford.
After the sand and gravel is extracted, it will become a marina, but we'll be speaking to some of the many local people opposed to any form of pit in the area.
Join Charles Nove for that and more at 07:00.
Red meat in moderation 'won't do much harm', says Oxford expert
The World Health Organization has warned that processed and red meats can cause cancer, but eating them in moderation is not a health risk according to an Oxford specialist.
Prof Tim Key, Cancer Research UK’s epidemiologist at Oxford University, says: "We've known for some time about the probable link between red and processed meat, and bowel cancer.
"Eating a bacon bap every once in a while isn't going to do much harm - having a healthy diet is all about moderation."
Volunteer is taking on Marilyn challenge
A long-standing volunteer will be scaling new heights to raise vital cash for the charity she has helped for 28 years.
Oxford heart disease scientists receive funding boost
Scientists in Oxford have been awarded more than £260,000 to continue their research into the genetic causes of heart disease.
The money comes from the British Heart Foundation.
You can get more on the BBC Travel site.
Japanese master potter shows off his skills for kiln project
A master potter who is regarded as a national treasure in Japan was watched by crowds of people as he launched a new kiln project at Oxford University.
Remembrance Day marked by poetry readings
This year's Remembrance Day will be marked by poetry readings in 18 languages from the countries involved in World War II at Christ Church Cathedral.
All the poems were written during the war or by poets remembering it from their childhood.
The readings will take place on Saturday 7 November between 15:00 and 16:00. English translations will be available.
Blenheim Palace hosts James Bond's Aston Martin
The new James Bond film opens to the public today. To mark the occasion, Blenheim Palace, which was used as a location in Spectre, is holding a special day with the the Aston Martin DB10 on display.
Champagne, tea and a walking trail around the film locations are available on 8 November.
See the Blenheim Palace website for ticket details.
Footage of antiques centre ram-raid aftermath
The owner of an antiques shop near Thame has filmed the damage caused by a ram-raid on his premises at the weekend.
A forklift truck was used to smash into The Swan antiques centre in Tetsworth at about 03:00 on Saturday.
Police still don't know exactly what was stolen due to the amount of debris left after the attack.
What's on: Darn and a drink
It may sound an unusual combination, but the Royal Blenheim on St Ebbes Street in Oxford is hosting Darn Knit in the Pub this evening from 18:00.
They encourage you to bring your crafting to the pub; knitting, crochet or other all welcome!
Coming up on Drivetime with David Prever
On today's show we'll be catching up with commuters on their first day travelling on the new Oxford to London Marylebone railway.
We'll also be asking if today's news that red and processed meat increase the risk of cancer will make you bin the bacon?
Join me on Radio Oxford from 16:00.
Latest headlines: PM endorses new railway route and heart disease research funds
Diocese puts HQ worth £2m up for sale
A month after announcing its move to Kidlington the Diocese of Oxford has put its headquarters in the city up for sale.
Oxford bus diversions at Park End Street
Rare rainbow not so rare
Having brought you the unusual sight of an upside down rainbow earlier in the day, it now appears the skies above Oxford are awash with the colourful arcs!
If you have a picture of a common, or inverted, rainbow, or anything else you'd like to share with the rest of the county, do email it in or tweet us.
New Banbury drop-off point for church stamp appeal
A new drop-off point for the used stamp appeal organised by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Banbury has now been set up in the town centre.
Cameron hails new Oxford to London rail route
David Cameron has visited the new Oxford Parkway station on its official opening day.
The prime minister and Witney MP said it was one of a series of investments and new rail projects.
Nature apps falling short, say Oxford researchers
The full potential of smartphone apps for engaging the public in conservation has not been exploited, according to a new study led by Oxford researchers.
Travel latest: Temporary lights in Summertown
There are temporary lights on the A4165 Banbury Road in Summertown, at the Oakthorpe Road junction, for sewer works.
See all the county's road news on the BBC Travel site.
New railway 'can help ease Oxford congestion'
Dynamite fishing probed by police
Possible ‘blast fishing’ on a stretch of the Thames near Sandford-on-Thamesis currently being investigatedby Thames Valley Police.
Lunchtime TV: New railway route runs first services
History was made this morning as the first train left the brand new Oxford Parkway station.
It's the first new rail link between London and another major British city for more than 100 years and cost about £320m to complete.
Our reporter Victoria Cook was one of the very first passengers.
Join David Allard at 13:30 for that and the region's other top stories.
Weather: Some sunny spells and mostly dry
It should brighten up this afternoon after a cloudy morning for many. A chilly breeze will feature thoughout the day.
You can get the latest forecast on the BBC Weather site.
Latest travel: Queuing traffic on A34 at Oxford
There is a mile of traffic queuing on the A34 northbound at Oxford's Hinksey Hill Interchange.
You can see all the news from road and rail on the BBC Travel site.
Sport headlines: Bradley Smith races to fourth in Malaysia
Latest headlines: Antiques centre ram-raided by forklift truck
Generous donation to help keep valued group afloat
Banbury’s Sea Cadets have received a boost of more than £1,100 to their funds thanks to the generosity of the town’s quizzers and shoppers.
Baby ashes mother speaks of heartache
In 2009 Lisa Bhanu's daughter died 20 minutes after being born and she was told she would receive no remains after her baby was cremated.
Six years later she was finally given the ashes.
She says: "It's important this does not happen over and over again. Unless you've gone through it, you don't understand how traumatic it is. It does not need to happen."
She is speaking as some parents in Shropshire begin legal action after a crematorium failed to return their child's ashes.
Video celebrates making of new rail line
Poppy appeal launches in Oxford
The Royal British Legion is launching this year's Poppy Appeal in Oxfordshire with a service at Christ Church Cathedral.
Oxfordshire county chairman Linda Atkins says they are hoping to match the £560,000 raised last year.
"I'm not going to set a target but if we can match last year's record amount I would be so pleased and obviously if we can exceed it that would be absolutely fantastic."
Blind man's radio station to help others
A blind man from Oxford has set up an internet radio station to further support isolated visually-impaired people in the county and around the world.
Antiques centre targeted for second time in 12 months
The Swan antiques centre, which was burgled this weekend, was also raided last December.
In that incident (pictured), £150,000 worth of goods was taken.
Get Involved: New Oxford to London railway line opens
The new line from Oxford Parkway to London Marylebone has opened and you've been letting us know the difference it will make for you.
Mark tweets: "I'm hoping (coming from West) it will reduce my time in the car in traffic by 30 minutes. Time will tell."
Faye says: "My commute is currently two and a half hours each way so I will be saving about an hour each way. It's going to be amazing."
Sarah Kendrew tweets: "Connections to the city and cycling infrastructure will determine how useful it will be!"