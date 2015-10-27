Riders could face a £50 fine if they don't have the correct lights.
Sgt Chris Appleby says: "Ultimately that light is the one thing that a motorist might just see, rather than hit you."
South Oxfordshire's young achievers to receive awards
Tap dancers, footballers and rowers are among some of the talented young people set to win a share of £8,000 as part South Oxfordshire District Council’s young achievers awards.
A special ceremony at Didcot Girls School tomorrow will see the 32 people aged between 11 and 18 receive a certificate and £250 to mark their accomplishments in art, sport and citizenship.
Ruby Wax: 'Making comedy is interesting and hilarious'
Nick Piercey
BBC Radio Oxford
Comedian Ruby Wax tells Nick about her new show which deals with how to survive the modern world without losing your mind.
Ruby is not only a talented performer but also has a masters degree in psychology from Oxford University and received an OBE for services to mental health.
She says: "I took what I studied at Oxford, how our mind works, and spun it into comedy. A comedian's job is to try to say something really interesting and be hilarious."
'We'll be much busier' says welfare agency after tax credit changes
The government's plans to cut tax credits, which were rejected in the House of Lords last night, will lead to more people suffering debt problems. That's according to Oxfordshire Welfare Trust.
Despite Chancellor George Osborne promising "transitional help" for those affected, Sarah Derby from the agency says: "We're envisaging a high number of clients coming in to our centre with debt issues. We're going to become a lot busier over the next year."
Sexual consent campaign launched by police
Sexual consent, what it means and how to deal with it being granted or refused is the focus of a campaign launched by Thames Valley Police today.
The Oxfordshire club, the lowest-ranked first round team, will host League Two Exeter, who are currently 87 places above them in the football pyramid.
"We're pleased that a league club's got to come to us and, with it being the FA Cup, there could be an upset, you never know."
Conkers under threat from moths eating horse chestnut trees
The great British playground tradition of conker fighting is under threat because of an infection which is being spread through the country by a moth which eats horse chestnut trees.
Researchers believe conkers are getting smaller because of it, and Michael Pocock from the Centre for Ecology & Hydrology in Wallingford is appealing for gardeners and walkers to send them pictures of infected leaves.
That's all from BBC Local Live for today.
We'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Oxfordshire. Join us then.
Evening TV: Council to discuss £50m of cuts
Geraldine Peers
Presenter, BBC South Today
On tonight's South Today: Care for the elderly and support for homeless people are just two of the areas facing funding cuts as county council officials meet to discuss where to save £50m.
Some charities have described the potential cuts as "deplorable", but council leaders are defending the plans.
Tom Turrell will have the latest from County Hall.
Join me for that and more at 18:30.
Weather: A wet and mild night
Holly Green
BBC Weather
There will be some spells of rain this evening, turning heavy at times.
It should be a mild night with lows of 10C (50F).
You can get a full 10-day forecast on the BBC Weather site.
Sport headlines: Hoban hits another hat-trick
Ross Heaton
BBC Oxford Sport
This evening's top sports stories in the county:
Latest headlines: Whooping cough vaccination call
Andrew Humphrey
BBC Local Live
This evening's top stories:
On Wednesday's Breakfast show with Charles Nove
Charles Nove
BBC Radio Oxford presenter
Tonight sees the first public consultation of the county council's plans to save an additional £50m by 2020.
Proposals such as closing some children's centres have already proved controversial with protests outside County Hall in September (pictured). We'll have all the reaction from the meeting.
Join us for that and all the morning's top stories from 07:00.
Henley mayor in loading bay parking row
BBC Radio Oxford
The mayor of Henley-on-Thames, Lorraine Hillier, has become the centre of a social media row after parking in a loading bay while shopping for ham, avocado and cucumber for her cafe.
Bell Street (pictured) was blocked on one side by a lorry when Mrs Hillier parked in the loading bay.
She was photographed coming out of the Sainsbury's on Monday lunchtime but told David Prever that "I wouldn't block a road on purpose".
Care home treats residents to pub experience
A care home in Oxfordshire is hosting pub-themed events such as darts, skittles and the odd tipple, in a bid to enrich the lives of its residents.
You can watch theThat's Oxford report on the Old Station House home here.
Rogue roofer pays back £14,600
A roofer who targeted elderly customers for unnecessary work with inflated prices has paid back £14,600 to three clients.
James Richards, 38, from Pershore in Worcestershire, committed the fraud in Yarnton, Aston and Carterton in 2013.
He also received a suspended prison sentence of seven months and was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.
Travel latest: Roadworks causing Oxford congestion
Al Ryan
BBC Oxford travel presenter
The A40 is very slow this evening in both directions through the roadworks at Cutteslowe - it's taking 20 minutes to get from there to Wolvercote now.
The Northern Bypass is also down to one lane from Marston to Headington for the Barton Park works, which is slowing things down.
Meanwhile, there are delays of 20 minutes on some GWR services from London to Swindon because of a signal problem.
You can get all the news on road and rail at the BBC Travel site.
Challenge of the Thames lures top flight canoeists
Banbury Cake
More than 250 paddlers took to the water for Banbury’s annual canoe marathon race on Sunday.
Mothers reject whooping cough vaccine
Rahil Sheikh
BBC News Oxford
Too few mothers in Oxfordshire are immunising their babies against whooping cough, the NHS warns.
The Royal College of GPs says 40% of mothers in Thames Valley are choosing not to allow their children to get a jab against the disease.
Dr George Kassianos says: "Vaccines are extremely important, we have a way to protect our babies."
Travel latest: Drayton crash blocking B4016
Al Ryan
BBC Oxford travel presenter
The B4016 Drayton Road in Drayton is partially blocked at the Milton Road junction after a collision.
You can get the latest on the BBC Travel site.
Wedding anniversary present stolen during theft in quiet cul-de-sac
Banbury Guardian
A wallet which was given to a husband by his wife as an anniversary present was stolen from a car in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Your pictures: Autumn in Cumnor parish
This picture revealing the beautiful colour of autumn in Cumnor is sent in by The College Chef on Twitter.
If you have a photo you would like to share with Local Live please email it in to us.
What's on: Drop-in meditation
Oxford Buddhist Centre is holding a drop-in "friendly and practical" introduction to meditation this evening.
The session runs from 18:00 for 45 minutes at Peace House on Paradise Street and a donation is encouraged.
On Drivetime with David Prever this evening
David Prever
BBC Radio Oxford
On this afternoon's show we have the news that one of the last areas of woodland inside the Oxford ring road has been saved as an education centre for local children.
The Stansfeld Outdoor Education Centre and its woodland in Headington was put up for sale last year and there were fears that it would be built on. But The Oxford Trust has saved it by buying the lease.
Join me for all the reaction from 16:00.
Thousands support Sue Ryder fireworks
Henley Standard
Thousands of people attended the annual fireworks display and bonfire at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed on Saturday night.
Latest headlines: Quarry marina plans and tax credit warning
Andrew Humphrey
BBC Local Live
This afternoon's top stories in Oxfordshire:
Oxford cyclists stopped in lights campaign
South Today
Police are cracking down on cyclists in Oxfordshire who are riding without lights after dark.
The #Consentiseverything message highlights the responsibility to get consent, rather than assume it has been given.
A video created for the campaign (above) uses the example of offering people a cup of tea, and that it would be ludicrous to force tea on people who don't want it.
Det Ch Insp Justin Fletcher says: “The law is very clear. Sex without consent is rape."
Scheme to help parents boost their children’s reading levels
Oxford Times
A new scheme helping parents to get their child reading is launching in Oxford city centre today.
Your pictures: Golden autumnal leaves
Andrew Humphrey
BBC Local Live
This picture of a tree in golden autumnal light was sent in to us by Rod Dean from Chinnor.
If you have a photo you would like to share with Local Live please email it in to us.
Didcot Town players and supporters celebrate FA Cup draw
Players and supporters of Didcot Town gathered last night as the club took its place in the FA Cup first round draw for the first time.
The lowest-ranked team in the competition will host League Two side Exeter City in early November... a draw that clearly went down well.
New councillor Jennifer Pegg is ready to make a difference
Oxford Mail
The newly elected councillor for Northfield Brook in Oxford has said that more help is needed for elderly people.
Lunchtime TV: Blood-sucking tick warning
South Today
OnSouth Todaythis afternoon: A bacteria that causes a debilitating disease has been found in blood-sucking ticks in the south of England.
The new disease is similar to Lyme disease - which has infected increasing numbers of people in recent years.
Public Health England has been campaigning to raise awareness of tick-borne diseases and is encouraging people to check themselves and pets after spending time in the countryside.
Join David Allard at 13:30 for the full story.
Travel latest: Roadworks around Oxford causing delays and A34 lane closed
BBC Travel
There is a lane blocked by a broken-down lorry on the A34 southbound near Newbury, which is causing about a mile of queues.
And roadworks on the A40 at Cutteslowe, also on London Road at Wheatley and the Eastern Bypass at Cowley are all slowing progress around Oxford.
You can keep up to date on the BBC Travel site.
Weather: Rain on the way
BBC Weather
Cloud will increase through the day, eventually bringing rain from the south west, but it will feel warm despite the breeze.
You can see a full forecast on the BBC Weather site.
Sport headlines: U's lose winger and former chairman set for Northampton
Ross Heaton
BBC Oxford Sport
Oxfordshire's top sport stories this afternoon:
Latest headlines: New hotel proposals and conker concern
Andrew Humphrey
BBC Local Live
This afternoon's top stories on Local Live:
Recycling centre cuts ‘won’t add to fly-tip figures’
Banbury Cake
Closing recycling centreswill not lead directly to an increase in flytipping, Oxfordshire County Council’s deputy leader says.
Plans lodged for £30m Oxford hotel
Plans to demolish the vacant Cooper Callas building on Paradise Street and replace it with a 145-bed hotel and microbrewery have been submitted to Oxford City Council.
It's planned to be built on the site of the Brewery Gate pub and the old Morrell's Brewery, which has already been redeveloped into flats.
The Dominvs Group, who want to build the hotel, claim 80 permanent jobs would be created.
Touching comfort zones revealed
Scientists at Oxford University have created a map showing where people are happy for other people to touch them, depending on how well they know them.
More than 1,000 people were asked to colour in areas of the human body they would allow particular people to touch, from their partner to a stranger.
The research also showed that British people are less comfortable with touching than people from other countries.
Wolves recall Jordan Graham from Oxford United
Ross Heaton
BBC Oxford Sport
Oxford United have lost Jordan Graham after the winger was recalled from his loan by parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Jordan made six appearances at the Kassam Stadium, but Wolves have asked he return to Molineux thanks to their growing injury list.
U's boss Michael Appleton says: “It’s a shame because he has done really well for us and was enjoying being part of the squad. We wish him well and will certainly keep an eye on his progress."
Strike action may follow ballot at DHL
Banbury Guardian
A strike at Banbury logistics company DHL could paralyse the company if a majority vote in favour of industrial action.
Didcot thrilled with Exeter FA Cup draw
Adam Williams
BBC Sport
Didcot Town joint manager Ian Concannon believes his side's FA Cup first round draw against Exeter City has the potential for an upset.
The Oxfordshire club, the lowest-ranked first round team, will host League Two Exeter, who are currently 87 places above them in the football pyramid.
"We're pleased that a league club's got to come to us and, with it being the FA Cup, there could be an upset, you never know."
