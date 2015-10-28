Port Meadow

BBC Local Live: Oxfordshire

  1. Updates on Wednesday 28 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Thursday

By Andrew Humphrey

Our coverage through the day

That's all for today's BBC Local Live.

We'll be back on Thursday from 08:00 to bring you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Oxfordshire. Join us then.

Weather: A dry evening with some fog patches

Holly Green

BBC Weather

It should remain dry for most of us through the evening, with just one or two isolated showers.

Holly Green
BBC

There will be some hill fog in places overnight, and lows of 11C (52F).

You can see a full 10-day forecast on the BBC Weather site.

Evening TV: Royal marines come to Oxford

Geraldine Peers

Presenter, BBC South Today

On South Today tonight: Oxfordshire has its RAF bases and army regiments, but now the Navy has come to Oxford.

Geraldine Peers brings you the stories coming up at 18:30

The part-time Royal Marines unit has been established in Oxford to help recruit much-needed numbers to bolster the Commandos.

I'll have the full story at 18:30.

Sport headlines: FA Cup money 'a lifeline for Didcot Town'

Dan Freeman

BBC Radio Oxford Sport

Oxfordshire's top sport stories this evening:

  • The TV money from Didcot Town's first ever FA Cup first round tie is "like winning the lottery", the club's joint manager says
  • All three of Oxfordshire's clubs in the competition will play their matches on Sunday 8 November with highlights on BBC One
  • North Leigh are looking to regain top spot in the Southern League as they play Winchester City tonight
Latest headlines: Shrivenham development concerns and high street competition

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

This evening's top stories on Local Live:

Your pictures: Blazing sun in East Challow

This photo of a lovely autumnal landscape at East Challow was taken by Amanda Brown.

East Challow sunshine
Amanda Brown

If you would like to see your pictures on Local Live, send them in to us.

Thursday's Breakfast show with Charles Nove

Charles Nove

BBC Radio Oxford presenter

It's the middle of shooting season here in Oxfordshire and a peak time for people trying to get their firearms licences renewed.

Man with shotgun and dogs
PA

But gun owners are reporting lengthy delays in renewals after a recent flood in Thames Valley Police offices and a shortage of staff.

We'll explore the impact it's having and what's being done.

Join Charles from 07:00.

Your views wanted on A40 redevelopment

Motorists who use the A40 through west Oxfordshire are being urged to give their views on the plans to redevelop the link from Witney to Oxford.

A40
BBC

People have until Sunday 8 November to fill out the online response form to the possible options.

Royal Marines row to new Oxford base

Oxford is becoming a specialist training location for the Royal Marines Reserve Detachment, the 600 part-time Commandos.

The team canoed from their old base in Henley to Oxford to arrive for the official opening ceremony at Falklands House in Oxpens.

Police link Goring garden equipment robberies

Three burglaries that involved gardening equipment being stolen from outbuildings in Goring are being linked by police.

A chainsaw and leaf blower were taken in the first two break-ins, which took place in Elvendon Road between 17:00 on Friday 23 October and 20:15 on Sunday 25 October.

A third incident on Icknield Road did not result in anything being stolen.

Lucky escape for drivers after A34 crash

The collision that blocked the A34 earlier today involved four cars and nine people - but fortunately none of them needed hospital treatment.

Upturned car
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue

Two fire engines from Rewley Road fire station were at the crash scene between Bletchingdon and Weston-on-the-Green.

Travel latest: A34 and A420 delays at Botley

Al Ryan

BBC Oxford travel presenter

The A34 northbound is looking heavy in patches, from Abingdon to Botley and again from Peartree to the M40 junction.

It's also looking very heavy on the A420 from Frideswide Square through Botley.

You can get the latest on the BBC Travel site.

£12m relief road considered to ‘ease roundabout traffic’

Wallingford Herald

A £12m relief road in Didcot has been proposed to relieve pressure on a heavily congested roundabout.  

Aspiring self-builders urged to join council register

People with grand designs of building their own home or creating a development are being encouraged to register on a West Oxfordshire District Council website.

Builder on roof
PA

The aim is to match aspiring homeowners, with a connection to the area, to available land.

Banbury library offers internet lessons

Neithrop Library in Banbury is joining a national project to offer free sessions to introduce people who have never been online to the internet.

Man using computer
BBC

About 12% of people in the UK haven't used the web, but that rises to 61% of people aged over 75.

Show success for rescue dog who almost died as a puppy

Oxford Mail

A dog once kept locked in a cage until she almost died hasrecovered to become a show-stopping star– snapping up 80 rosettes and being named ‘best in show’ four times.

What's on: A history of storytelling

A six-part series of conversations, workshops and performances on the tradition of storytelling continues this evening with the Victorian era.

Fireside storytelling picture
University Church

The free hour-long event is at the University Church, on the High Street, from 17:30.

On Drivetime with David Prever: Didcot in dreamland

David Prever

BBC Radio Oxford

On this evening's programme, we'll be talking about Didcot Town's FA Cup dream.

FA Cup
BBC

It just keeps getting better for The Railwaymen, with their best-ever cup run putting them in the first round proper. Now it's revealed their match will be shown on live national TV, with a cash windfall of nearly £70,000.

We'll be speaking to the management team about what the success means to the club.

Join me for that and more at 16:00

Latest headlines: Greenfield housing development objections and A34 crash

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

This afternoon's top stories in Oxfordshire:

  • An Oxfordshire company which sells hi-vis jackets is appearing on The Apprentice this evening
  • Travel: A lane is closed on the A34 at Islip after a crash involving three cars
Government needs to 'prioritise tampon tax issue'

BBC Radio Oxford

The Government hasn't tried hard enough to get rid of the 5% tax on tampons and sanitary products, according to an Oxfordshire Labour MEP.

Sanitary products
ALAMY

The UK is currently unable to apply a zero rating under EU law, but Anneliese Dodds tells BBC Radio Oxford she is confident a change is possible.

"We've just got to persuade the EU to let us do it... if the government does prioritise this then they could achieve change in this area."

Banbury Gateway retail park stores open

Seven new stores are opening at Banbury's new out-of-town shopping centre today.

Queuing shoppers
Banbury Gateway

Outfit (pictured) was the first shop to open on 15 October, and a major new Marks & Spencer is arriving tomorrow.

The site cost £80m to build at the former Prodrive factory.

Smoking 'putting people in poverty'

BBC Radio Oxford

More than 11,000 people in Oxfordshire could be lifted out of poverty if they quit smoking, according to the charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH). 

Cigarette stub
PA

Their figures suggest of the 50,000 households with a smoker in Oxfordshire, 22% are below the poverty line.

Amanda Sandford, from ASH, says: "When you think about what people could be spending that money on it's enough to make people more comfortably off."

‘Gunman’ steals cash box from M&S van

Thame Gazette

A suspected gunman robbed a security van in a Marks & Spencer car park in Princes Risborough and police are appealing for information.

Treatment success for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Oxford University researchershave found Chronic Fatigue Syndrome can be treated with exercise and cognitive behavioural therapy.

Woman on a yoga mat
Science Photo Library

The team followed up on participants who took part in a study in 2011 and found subjects who continued their therapy maintained their physical improvement.

BreakingTravel latest: A34 crash northbound

BBC Travel

The A34 is blocked northbound between the Islip turnoff and Weston-on-the-Green after a crash.

Queues are running back to Peartree and there are also delays southbound as people slow to look at the collision.

You can get the latest on that on the BBC Travel site.

Housing benefit fraudster claimed £9,000

A man who claimed £9,000 in housing benefit for a property in Oxford over a two-year period while living in London has been sentenced.

Marlon Morrison was given a 12-month community order, which includes 60 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £500 towards Oxford City Council's costs.

He pleaded guilty after fraudulently claiming he lived in a self-contained flat within a property on Southfield Road.

Funeral worker to undertake an epic race for bereaved kids

Oxford Times

Ryan Morris will take a break from helping to conduct funerals so he can complete a triathlon to raise funds for bereaved children.  

On South Today this lunchtime: Children's centres cuts protests

South Today

On South Today this afternoon: People have been demonstrating in Oxford over potential cuts to county council services.

Child at council protest
BBC

A public meeting was held last night to discuss millions of pounds of savings that include replacing 44 children's centres with eight new facilities.

Join David Allard at 13:30 for the full story.

Travel latest: Great Western Railways delays

View more on twitter
Travel latest: Slow through county's roadworks

BBC Travel

There are gas main works on Horse Fair in Deddington with temporary traffic lights at the B4031 Hempton Road junction on the A4260.

There are also some roadworks in Banbury on Warwick Road near North Bar Street with temporary lights as well.

You can see more online on the BBC Travel site.

Weather: A dry and sunny afternoon

BBC Weather

This morning's rain and cloud should clear, leaving a dry day with some sunny spells.

Weather graphic
BBC

You can get the latest on the BBC Weather site.

Sport headlines: Didcot Town given TV cash boost

Dan Freeman

BBC Radio Oxford Sport

This afternoon's sports stories on Local Live:

  • Didcot Town's first ever FA Cup first round match is to be shown live on TV
  • The club will receive nearly £70,000 for the television coverage
  • In football tonight, North Leigh entertain Winchester City in the Southern League
Latest headlines: Shrivenham housing development objections

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

This afternoon's top stories in Oxfordshire:

Group set up to stop demolition of historic pub to make way for hotel

Oxford Mail

A new action group is battling to save an historic pub and former horse hospital which would be demolished as part of a £30m building project in Oxford.  

Dancing 'raises pain threshold'

Dancing in time with other people raises your pain threshold, according to researchers at Oxford University.

People dancing
BBC

The study finds dancing together releases endorphins which not only make you feel happier but also increase your ability to tolerate pain.

Chipping Norton to be judged for High Street awards

Judges will be taking in the sights and features of Chipping Norton today as the town is assessed for the Great British High Street awards.

Chipping Norton
BBC

Chippy is shortlisted in the Market Town category and could win a share of the £80,000 prize pot if selected.

FA Cup windfall for Didcot Town

Dan Freeman

BBC Radio Oxford Sport

Didcot's televised FA Cup first round match will net the club £67,500 for being shown live on BT Sport.

FA Cup trophy
PA

Didcot, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition will face League Two side Exeter City at 12:00 on Sunday 8 November.

The game will also feature in a highlights programme on BBC on Sunday evening.

Childcare centre ‘unaware’ of need to educate on terrorism

Bicester Advertiser

Managers of a childcare centre claim they were unaware the Government’s crackdown on terrorism had beenextended to the teaching of toddlers.  

BreakingDidcot FA Cup match to be live on TV

The match will be the first game the club have ever played in the FA Cup proper.

View more on twitter
