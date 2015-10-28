A six-part series of conversations, workshops and performances on the tradition of storytelling continues this evening with the Victorian era.
The free hour-long event is at the University Church, on the High Street, from 17:30.
On Drivetime with David Prever: Didcot in dreamland
On this evening's programme, we'll be talking about Didcot Town's FA Cup dream.
It just keeps getting better for The Railwaymen, with their best-ever cup run putting them in the first round proper. Now it's revealed their match will be shown on live national TV, with a cash windfall of nearly £70,000.
We'll be speaking to the management team about what the success means to the club.
Weather: A dry evening with some fog patches
It should remain dry for most of us through the evening, with just one or two isolated showers.
There will be some hill fog in places overnight, and lows of 11C (52F).
Evening TV: Royal marines come to Oxford
On South Today tonight: Oxfordshire has its RAF bases and army regiments, but now the Navy has come to Oxford.
The part-time Royal Marines unit has been established in Oxford to help recruit much-needed numbers to bolster the Commandos.
I'll have the full story at 18:30.
Sport headlines: FA Cup money 'a lifeline for Didcot Town'
Latest headlines: Shrivenham development concerns and high street competition
Your pictures: Blazing sun in East Challow
This photo of a lovely autumnal landscape at East Challow was taken by Amanda Brown.
Thursday's Breakfast show with Charles Nove
It's the middle of shooting season here in Oxfordshire and a peak time for people trying to get their firearms licences renewed.
But gun owners are reporting lengthy delays in renewals after a recent flood in Thames Valley Police offices and a shortage of staff.
We'll explore the impact it's having and what's being done.
Join Charles from 07:00.
Your views wanted on A40 redevelopment
Motorists who use the A40 through west Oxfordshire are being urged to give their views on the plans to redevelop the link from Witney to Oxford.
People have until Sunday 8 November to fill out the online response form to the possible options.
Royal Marines row to new Oxford base
Oxford is becoming a specialist training location for the Royal Marines Reserve Detachment, the 600 part-time Commandos.
The team canoed from their old base in Henley to Oxford to arrive for the official opening ceremony at Falklands House in Oxpens.
Police link Goring garden equipment robberies
Three burglaries that involved gardening equipment being stolen from outbuildings in Goring are being linked by police.
A chainsaw and leaf blower were taken in the first two break-ins, which took place in Elvendon Road between 17:00 on Friday 23 October and 20:15 on Sunday 25 October.
A third incident on Icknield Road did not result in anything being stolen.
Lucky escape for drivers after A34 crash
The collision that blocked the A34 earlier today involved four cars and nine people - but fortunately none of them needed hospital treatment.
Two fire engines from Rewley Road fire station were at the crash scene between Bletchingdon and Weston-on-the-Green.
Travel latest: A34 and A420 delays at Botley
The A34 northbound is looking heavy in patches, from Abingdon to Botley and again from Peartree to the M40 junction.
It's also looking very heavy on the A420 from Frideswide Square through Botley.
£12m relief road considered to ‘ease roundabout traffic’
Wallingford Herald
A £12m relief road in Didcot has been proposed to relieve pressure on a heavily congested roundabout.
Aspiring self-builders urged to join council register
People with grand designs of building their own home or creating a development are being encouraged to register on a West Oxfordshire District Council website.
The aim is to match aspiring homeowners, with a connection to the area, to available land.
Banbury library offers internet lessons
Neithrop Library in Banbury is joining a national project to offer free sessions to introduce people who have never been online to the internet.
About 12% of people in the UK haven't used the web, but that rises to 61% of people aged over 75.
Show success for rescue dog who almost died as a puppy
Oxford Mail
A dog once kept locked in a cage until she almost died hasrecovered to become a show-stopping star– snapping up 80 rosettes and being named ‘best in show’ four times.
What's on: A history of storytelling
Join me for that and more at 16:00.
Latest headlines: Greenfield housing development objections and A34 crash
Government needs to 'prioritise tampon tax issue'
The Government hasn't tried hard enough to get rid of the 5% tax on tampons and sanitary products, according to an Oxfordshire Labour MEP.
The UK is currently unable to apply a zero rating under EU law, but Anneliese Dodds tells BBC Radio Oxford she is confident a change is possible.
"We've just got to persuade the EU to let us do it... if the government does prioritise this then they could achieve change in this area."
Banbury Gateway retail park stores open
Seven new stores are opening at Banbury's new out-of-town shopping centre today.
Outfit (pictured) was the first shop to open on 15 October, and a major new Marks & Spencer is arriving tomorrow.
The site cost £80m to build at the former Prodrive factory.
Smoking 'putting people in poverty'
More than 11,000 people in Oxfordshire could be lifted out of poverty if they quit smoking, according to the charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH).
Their figures suggest of the 50,000 households with a smoker in Oxfordshire, 22% are below the poverty line.
Amanda Sandford, from ASH, says: "When you think about what people could be spending that money on it's enough to make people more comfortably off."
‘Gunman’ steals cash box from M&S van
Thame Gazette
A suspected gunman robbed a security van in a Marks & Spencer car park in Princes Risborough and police are appealing for information.
Treatment success for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Oxford University researchershave found Chronic Fatigue Syndrome can be treated with exercise and cognitive behavioural therapy.
The team followed up on participants who took part in a study in 2011 and found subjects who continued their therapy maintained their physical improvement.
Little chef serves up a treat for John Radcliffe children's ward
Wallingford Herald
Twelve-year-old Joel Light cooked a three-course Italian meal for 60 people at the Dolphin, a pub in Wallingford, to raise money for the Oxford Children’s Hospital.
BreakingTravel latest: A34 crash northbound
The A34 is blocked northbound between the Islip turnoff and Weston-on-the-Green after a crash.
Queues are running back to Peartree and there are also delays southbound as people slow to look at the collision.
Housing benefit fraudster claimed £9,000
A man who claimed £9,000 in housing benefit for a property in Oxford over a two-year period while living in London has been sentenced.
Marlon Morrison was given a 12-month community order, which includes 60 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £500 towards Oxford City Council's costs.
He pleaded guilty after fraudulently claiming he lived in a self-contained flat within a property on Southfield Road.
Funeral worker to undertake an epic race for bereaved kids
Oxford Times
Ryan Morris will take a break from helping to conduct funerals so he can complete a triathlon to raise funds for bereaved children.
On South Today this lunchtime: Children's centres cuts protests
On South Today this afternoon: People have been demonstrating in Oxford over potential cuts to county council services.
A public meeting was held last night to discuss millions of pounds of savings that include replacing 44 children's centres with eight new facilities.
Join David Allard at 13:30 for the full story.
Travel latest: Great Western Railways delays
Travel latest: Slow through county's roadworks
There are gas main works on Horse Fair in Deddington with temporary traffic lights at the B4031 Hempton Road junction on the A4260.
There are also some roadworks in Banbury on Warwick Road near North Bar Street with temporary lights as well.
Weather: A dry and sunny afternoon
This morning's rain and cloud should clear, leaving a dry day with some sunny spells.
Sport headlines: Didcot Town given TV cash boost
Latest headlines: Shrivenham housing development objections
Group set up to stop demolition of historic pub to make way for hotel
Oxford Mail
A new action group is battling to save an historic pub and former horse hospital which would be demolished as part of a £30m building project in Oxford.
Dancing 'raises pain threshold'
Dancing in time with other people raises your pain threshold, according to researchers at Oxford University.
The study finds dancing together releases endorphins which not only make you feel happier but also increase your ability to tolerate pain.
Chipping Norton to be judged for High Street awards
Judges will be taking in the sights and features of Chipping Norton today as the town is assessed for the Great British High Street awards.
Chippy is shortlisted in the Market Town category and could win a share of the £80,000 prize pot if selected.
FA Cup windfall for Didcot Town
Didcot's televised FA Cup first round match will net the club £67,500 for being shown live on BT Sport.
Didcot, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition will face League Two side Exeter City at 12:00 on Sunday 8 November.
The game will also feature in a highlights programme on BBC on Sunday evening.
Childcare centre ‘unaware’ of need to educate on terrorism
Bicester Advertiser
Managers of a childcare centre claim they were unaware the Government’s crackdown on terrorism had beenextended to the teaching of toddlers.
BreakingDidcot FA Cup match to be live on TV
The match will be the first game the club have ever played in the FA Cup proper.