Replacing a temporary structure, the facility would boost the number of seats at the ground to 500, bringing it into line with requirements to compete in the Vanarama National League – the fifth tier of English football.
Vote for Chipping Norton to win high street competition
Chipping Norton is running for Britain's best high street.
After four weeks of public votes rankings released by the Great British High Street Competition has revealed the town has moved into first place in the Market Town category.
Gala event for launch of Oxford United's Trust
Roy Hodgson, England's boss, is the guest of honour at the launch of Oxford United's Community Trust tonight.
Operations director of the trust Caroline Robbins said the initiative would "inspire our fans, their families and their friends and everyone in Oxfordshire".
The gala dinner is sold out.
Oxford United's Wright lay-off hands Dunkley chance
Adam Williams
BBC Sport
Oxford United are set to be without captain Jake Wright for the first time this season as the defender recovers from a back spasm.
The 29-year-old has not trained since suffering the injury during the home defeat against Barnet on Saturday.
Block of flats cordoned off near Botley Road
Cyclist injured on B4027 at Woodeaton
Banbury Cake
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after coming off his bike at Woodeaton.
Thames Valley Police said officers were called to the incident on the B4027 at 7.23am.
Aspirin could be used to treat shoulder pain
Lucy Bickerton
BBC Radio Oxford
Oxford University research has found aspirin could be used to treat shoulder pain.
It's the third most common problem seen by orthopaedic specialists and could become more prevalent as people live longer.
The study found low doses of aspirin has the potential to resolve tendon inflammation, but the scientist in charge said more research needs to be done.
Editor 'concerned' over journalist's laptop being seized by TVP
BBC News UK
Newsnight editor Ian Katz has spoken of his concern over the seizure of a BBC journalist's laptop by police acting under the Terrorism Act.
Secunder Kermani handed over the computer after officers secured a judge's order, the BBC has confirmed.
Thames Valley Police said it would be "inappropriate" to talk about any "ongoing live investigation".
What's on: Up In Arms at converted swimming pool
At a theatre converted from a Victorian swimming pool Up in Arms and Arcola Theate present Eventide.
The performance is a love story and tells the tale of three people whose worlds are disappearing from award winner writer Barney Norris.
Tickets are available from £5 and it starts at 20:00.
'CATalogue' of images for National Cat Day from the Bodleian
Plans revealed for parking charges at community hospitals
Banbury Cake
Plans have been revealed to charge patients and visitors to park at the county’s community hospitals.
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust has revealed it is consulting staff over plans to introduce parking charges at all its sites across the county.
Police office flood causes gun delays
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
Gun owners are experiencing long delays to get a licence following a flood at Thames Valley Police's central office.
Paperwork was damaged by a burst water pipe, the force said.
Tom Cackett, from the National Farmers' Union, said guns were required for pest control and the delays were "beyond what we believe to be reasonable".
Thames Valley Police said the problems occurred during "peak renewal period" and were also exacerbated by staff reductions and "technical difficulties".
Man charged over shop and petrol station robberies
BBC Radio Oxford
A 36-year-old man has been charged by police after a string of robberies in the Witney area.
Three shops and one petrol station were targeted over a ten day period in August.
The man, from Witney, is now due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on the 20 November.
Spoof Ladybird book writers found 'few 1970s images of men and women'
BBC Radio Oxford
Two comedy writers have told BBC Radio Oxford about the launch of spoof Ladybird books for adults, which are out today.
Jason Hazeley and Joel Morris write for Miranda, That Mitchell and Webb Look and other programmes.
They said it was a "privilege" to look through Ladybird's 11,000-strong image archive, but there were issues with choosing drawings relevant to today.
"There aren't many pictures of men and women together, the woman is always in the kitchen and the man is out fixing an iron bridge."
Quidditch cup for Oxford
Oxfordshire Guardian
The city will host the 2015 Quidditch Southern Cup next month.
The knockout tournament, hosted by Quidditch UK, will crown the south of England’s best quidditch team at Horspath Road Athletics Track on 14 and 15 November.
Jake Wright looks set to miss Oxford United's trip to Stevenage
Oxford Mail
Oxford United captain Jake Wright is expected to be ruled out of the Sky Bet League Two game at Stevenage through injury.
The centre back suffered a back spasm which forced him to be substituted in Saturday's 3-2 home defeat to Barnet.
Have your say on budget choices for Oxfordshire
Facing the dead at the Ashmolean Museum
Appeal over 'vamoose' burglaries
Hannah Bewley
BBC News Online
Three 'vamoose' burglaries, in which keys and then cars themselves are taken, have been reported in the Bicester area, Thames Valley Police
On Saturday and Sunday suspects gained entry to properties in Banbury Road, Larkspur Square and The Village Close, Upper Arncott.
Car keys were stolen at each location and two out of three cars have been recovered.
Behind the scenes at Oxford United
Behind The Scenes: Check out the full gallery, including fans in the crowd, from Saturday's visit of Barnet.
Andrew Smith MP speaks about junior doctors in Commons
Growing elderly population in Oxford
Peter Henley
Political editor, South of England
Oxford City Football Club could build new 150-seat stand
Oxford Times
First refugees to be housed by Christmas in Oxfordshire
Oxfordshire Guardian
A pledge to take in six Syrian refugee families to rehouse in West Oxfordshire between December and June has been met with backing by charities and councillors.
The first two families are due to arrive in December after West Oxfordshire District Council agreed to the motion at a full council meeting last Wednesday.
