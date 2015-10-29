Broad Street

BBC Local Live: As it happened

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 29 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Friday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Our coverage across the day

That's all for Local Live in Oxfordshire today. 

We'll be back on Friday from 08:00 for more news, sport, travel and weather.

On South Today tonight: Nurse accused and skylark numbers

Geraldine Peers

Presenter, BBC South Today

On South Today tonight the story about a nurse accused of the attempted murder of her mother. 

Geraldine Peers
BBC

Find out why a reduction in the number of skylarks is bad for the eco-system.

I'll have the full story at 18:30.    

Friday's Breakfast show on BBC Radio Oxford

Charles Nove

BBC Radio Oxford presenter

Things are getting spooky with Charles Nove tomorrow.

Lilley Mitchell will be at the Story Museum in Oxford, which has all sorts of spooky half term activities. 

Halloween
PA

There's also a story about Colonel Francis Winderbank, the resident scary monster of Merton College, who was reportedly shot in 1645 after surrendering to Oliver Cromwell.   

Join Charles from 07:00.  

Gala event for launch of Oxford United's Trust

Roy Hodgson, England's boss, is the guest of honour at the launch of Oxford United's Community Trust tonight. 

Operations director of the trust Caroline Robbins said the initiative would "inspire our fans, their families and their friends and everyone in Oxfordshire".

Roy Hodgson
ALLSPORT/Getty Images

The gala dinner is sold out.

Sky services down in Oxfordshire

Natalie Verney

BBC Radio Oxford

Sky's broadband and phone services are down across much of Oxfordshire. 

It means you might not be able to get online or make a phone call. 

Sky has apologised and says it's trying to fix the problem.

Oxford United's Wright lay-off hands Dunkley chance

Adam Williams

BBC Sport

Oxford United are set to be without captain Jake Wright for the first time this season as the defender recovers from a back spasm.

Jake Wright
Getty Images

The 29-year-old has not trained since suffering the injury during the home defeat against Barnet on Saturday.

Weather: Drizzle overnight and clearing slightly

Alexis Green

BBC South Today weather presenter

It will be mostly cloudy this evening and overnight with some drizzle at times in the east whilst slightly clearer in the west.

Blenheim Palace grounds
Mary Walker

Winds will also ease. Some more persistent rain is likely to return to western counties during the early hours.

Sport headlines: U's captain out, Hodgson in Oxford

  • Oxford United's captain Jake Wright is injured and could be out for the first time this season
  • Roy Hodgson is set to attend a gala dinner to celebrate the launch of Oxford United's Community Trust tonight
Latest headlines: Nurse trial, laptop seized, NHS parking

Hannah Bewley

BBC News Online

  • A woman from Banbury who injected her mother with a potentially lethal dose of insulin has told a court she only wanted to make her a "little bit poorly"
  • It's emerged Thames Valley Police was the force responsible for seizing a BBC Newsnight journalist's laptop
  • Staff and visitors could have to pay for parking at NHS sites in Oxfordshire

Block of flats cordoned off near Botley Road

Rush hour travel update

BBC Radio Oxford

The northbound A34 is slow from Abingdon to Botley. 

It's also busy around Hinksey Hill to Botley and then from Islip to J9 for the M40. 

Cyclist injured on B4027 at Woodeaton

Banbury Cake

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after coming off his bike at Woodeaton.

Thames Valley Police said officers were called to the incident on the B4027 at 7.23am.

Aspirin could be used to treat shoulder pain

Lucy Bickerton

BBC Radio Oxford

Oxford University research has found aspirin could be used to treat shoulder pain. 

It's the third most common problem seen by orthopaedic specialists and could become more prevalent as people live longer. 

The study found low doses of aspirin has the potential to resolve tendon inflammation, but the scientist in charge said more research needs to be done. 

Editor 'concerned' over journalist's laptop being seized by TVP

BBC News UK

Newsnight editor Ian Katz has spoken of his concern over the seizure of a BBC journalist's laptop by police acting under the Terrorism Act.

Secunder Kermani handed over the computer after officers secured a judge's order, the BBC has confirmed.

Ian Katz
BBC

Thames Valley Police said it would be "inappropriate" to talk about any "ongoing live investigation".

What's on: Up In Arms at converted swimming pool

At a theatre converted from a Victorian swimming pool Up in Arms and Arcola Theate present Eventide.

Eventide
Up In Arms

The performance is a love story and tells the tale of three people whose worlds are disappearing from award winner writer Barney Norris. 

Tickets are available from £5 and it starts at 20:00. 

'CATalogue' of images for National Cat Day from the Bodleian

Plans revealed for parking charges at community hospitals

Banbury Cake

Plans have been revealed to charge patients and visitors to park at the county’s community hospitals.

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust has revealed it is consulting staff over plans to introduce parking charges at all its sites across the county.

Police office flood causes gun delays

Dave Gilyeat

BBC News

Gun owners are experiencing long delays to get a licence following a flood at Thames Valley Police's central office. 

Paperwork was damaged by a burst water pipe, the force said. 

Man with gun
PA

Tom Cackett, from the National Farmers' Union, said guns were required for pest control and the delays were "beyond what we believe to be reasonable".   

Thames Valley Police said the problems occurred during "peak renewal period" and were also exacerbated by staff reductions and "technical difficulties".

On Drivetime with David Prever: Trial of nurse accused of attempted murder

David Prever

BBC Three Counties Radio

We hear from Jeremy Stern who is at the trial of Julia Knight, a nurse accused of attempting to kill her mother.

Julia Knight
BBC

Julia Knight, 56, told Oxford Crown Court she wanted her 80-year-old mother "to be a little bit poorly" to avoid her being discharged from the Horton Hospital.   

Join me for that and more at 16:00.   

Latest headlines: Hospital parking charges,

Hannah Bewley

BBC News Online

  • Everyone who parks at an NHS hospital or mental health centre in Oxfordshire, including staff, could soon have to pay for the privilege
  • There is congestion on the A40 between Marston and Cutteslowe Roundabout because of an earlier accident 
  • The weather will get drier and brighter this afternoon
Man charged over shop and petrol station robberies

BBC Radio Oxford

A 36-year-old man has been charged by police after a string of robberies in the Witney area. 

Three shops and one petrol station were targeted over a ten day period in August. 

The man, from Witney, is now due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on the 20 November.

Spoof Ladybird book writers found 'few 1970s images of men and women'

BBC Radio Oxford

Two comedy writers have told BBC Radio Oxford about the launch of spoof Ladybird books for adults, which are out today. 

Jason Hazeley and Joel Morris write for Miranda, That Mitchell and Webb Look and other programmes. 

Hipster and Mid-Life Crisis book
Ladybird

They said it was a "privilege" to look through Ladybird's 11,000-strong image archive, but there were issues with choosing drawings relevant to today. 

"There aren't many pictures of men and women together, the woman is always in the kitchen and the man is out fixing an iron bridge."

Travel update: Roadworks queues at Cutteslowe Roundabout

BBC Radio Oxford

 There is queuing traffic on the A40 to the north of Oxford in both directions at the Cutteslowe Roundabout. 

Congestion is in the roadworks area and is tailing back to Cassington traffic lights and Marston.  

Quidditch cup for Oxford

Oxfordshire Guardian

The city will host the 2015 Quidditch Southern Cup next month.

Quidditch
BBC

The knockout tournament, hosted by Quidditch UK, will crown the south of England’s best quidditch team at Horspath Road Athletics Track on 14 and 15 November.

Weather update: Drier and brighter in the west

Drier and brighter in the west during the afternoon but staying cloudy with further rain and drizzle in the east.   

Weather
BBC
Jake Wright looks set to miss Oxford United's trip to Stevenage

Oxford Mail

Oxford United captain Jake Wright is expected to be ruled out of the Sky Bet League Two game at Stevenage through injury.

The centre back suffered a back spasm which forced him to be substituted in Saturday's 3-2 home defeat to Barnet.

Have your say on budget choices for Oxfordshire

View more on twitter
Facing the dead at the Ashmolean Museum

Appeal over 'vamoose' burglaries

Hannah Bewley

BBC News Online

Three 'vamoose' burglaries, in which keys and then cars themselves are taken, have been reported in the Bicester area, Thames Valley Police 

On Saturday and Sunday suspects gained entry to properties in Banbury Road, Larkspur Square and The Village Close, Upper Arncott. 

Car keys were stolen at each location and two out of three cars have been recovered.

On South Today this lunchtime: Burial space shortage

South Today

It is thought Reading will run out of burial space for the Muslim community within three years. 

Council figures show that in just over a decade, burial land for people from other faiths will also be full.

Cemetary
BBC

Nikki Mitchell reports for South Today from Henley Road Cemetery in Caversham on BBC One at 13:30.

Behind the scenes at Oxford United

Facebook

Behind The Scenes: Check out the full gallery, including fans in the crowd, from Saturday's visit of Barnet.

Andrew Smith MP speaks about junior doctors in Commons

Sport headlines: Launch of U's Trust, frustrations for Banbury

  • England boss Roy Hodgon is the guest of honour at Oxford United's launch of its Community Trust
  • Banbury Bulls head coach James Kerr is frustrated by the stop-start season his side is having in Midlands Two West South, the Banbury Guardian reports

Latest headlines: Firearms licence delays, violence in prison and aspirin research

Hannah Bewley

BBC News Online

  • Gun license applications in Oxfordshire are being delayed by months - it's been claimed 
  • There are "significant" staff shortages and overcrowding at Bullingdon Prison near Bicester -- a surprise inspection has found 
  • Aspirin could be used to treat shoulder pain according to Oxford University research.

Growing elderly population in Oxford

Peter Henley

Political editor, South of England

Oxford City Football Club could build new 150-seat stand

Oxford Times

Bosses at Oxford City Football Club are planning a new 150-seat stand as the club pushes for promotion to a higher league.

Replacing a temporary structure, the facility would boost the number of seats at the ground to 500, bringing it into line with requirements to compete in the Vanarama National League – the fifth tier of English football.

Vote for Chipping Norton to win high street competition

Chipping Norton is running for Britain's best high street. 

After four weeks of public votes rankings released by the Great British High Street Competition has revealed the town has moved into first place in the Market Town category. 

Chipping Norton
Colin Smith

Voting ends in two weeks so the public is being asked to cast their votes

Travel update: Queues in north and east Oxford

Vicky Galvin

BBC Radio Oxford travel

There is heavy traffic on the A40 London Road westbound in Wheatley between the B4027 junction and Thornhill Park and Ride.   

On the A40 Northern Bypass there is also queuing in both directions at the Cutteslowe Roundabout. 

First refugees to be housed by Christmas in Oxfordshire

Oxfordshire Guardian

A pledge to take in six Syrian refugee families to rehouse in West Oxfordshire between December and June has been met with backing by charities and councillors.

Refugee camp
Gett

The first two families are due to arrive in December after West Oxfordshire District Council agreed to the motion at a full council meeting last Wednesday.

Temperatures to remain mild today

Holly Green

BBC Weather

There is a fair bit of rain around but it should clear later.

It will be drier and brighter in the west during the afternoon but will stay cloudy with further rain and drizzle in the east. 

Temperatures will remain mild.  

Weather
BBC
