An Oxford charity says the city is more than ready to accept its share of Syrian refugees - despite warnings from some MPs today that the UK is not prepared for the 20,000 the government has pledged to accept.
However, Asylum Welcome, which advises councils on supporting refugees, admits it's facing its toughest challenge to date as demands on its service increase.
The charity's director, Kate Smart, said: "Oxford is ready to take the small number of people it is talking about taking. These are people who will blend in to the community."
An Oxfordshire ghost story
Kat Orman
BBC Radio Oxford Presenter
Do you believe in ghosts? New research from tourist board Visit Isle of Wight has discovered that more than half of us believe in ghosts, and a third of people think that they have seen one.
Oxford's own ghost guide Bill Spectre came in to tell Kat Orman a suitably spooky ghost story.
What's on: The Walking Dead at the Ashmolean
It's nearly Halloween and tonight the Ashmolean is holding it's DEADFriday Event, featuring a re-enactment of a Roman funeral, to mark the installation of a new tomb in the museum.
Agents 'would prefer to let student properties later'
BBC Radio Oxford
Letting agents aren't applying pressure on students to commit to properties early, according to the lettings director at College and County estate agents.
David Gilsontold Charles Nove it was often students, worried that they won't secure accommodation, that initiated the early release of property details.
He said: "We have groups coming to us sometimes more than 12 months before properties become available asking to see our list. There is a feeling that you need to act early or you'll miss out, but that really isn't the case."
Oxford air quality improving, says the city council
A consultation on the line through Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire closed earlier this month, and rail minister Claire Perry said an announcement on the route from Oxford to Bedford is expected in the next few weeks.
Round the world challenge close to completion
Sarah Outen, who lives near Didcot, is hoping to complete her challenge of travelling around the world using only a kayak, a bike and a rowing boat.
This week she rode from Swindon to Oxford and today she'll kayak to London.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Humphrey
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our coverage through the day
That's all from BBC Local Live for today, thanks for joining in the conversation.
We'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Oxfordshire.
Evening TV: Students face property pressure
Geraldine Peers
Presenter, BBC South Today
Students are complaining that pressure tactics are being used for house hunters in Oxford - and the problem's getting worse.
Some critics claim students are being asked to sign up to - or renew - contracts for houses now for accommodation they'll actually live in from next September.
Join me for that and the rest of the region's news at 18:30.
Weather: A clear, dry and mild night
Holly Green
BBC Weather
The rain will clear away and the wind will die down as we go through the evening, leaving a clear night.
There will be some fog overnight and lows of 10C (50F).
You can get a full 10-day forecast on the BBC Weather site.
Sports headlines: United loans and Hamilton back on track
Ross Heaton
BBC Oxford Sport
The top sports stories in Oxfordshire:
Latest headlines: Syria refugees and Banbury cemetery expansion
Andrew Humphrey
BBC Local Live
This evening's top stories in Oxfordshire:
Oxford 'ready for Syrian refugees'
BBC Radio Oxford
An Oxford charity says the city is more than ready to accept its share of Syrian refugees - despite warnings from some MPs today that the UK is not prepared for the 20,000 the government has pledged to accept.
However, Asylum Welcome, which advises councils on supporting refugees, admits it's facing its toughest challenge to date as demands on its service increase.
The charity's director, Kate Smart, said: "Oxford is ready to take the small number of people it is talking about taking. These are people who will blend in to the community."
An Oxfordshire ghost story
Kat Orman
BBC Radio Oxford Presenter
Do you believe in ghosts? New research from tourist board Visit Isle of Wight has discovered that more than half of us believe in ghosts, and a third of people think that they have seen one.
Oxford's own ghost guide Bill Spectre came in to tell Kat Orman a suitably spooky ghost story.
What's on: The Walking Dead at the Ashmolean
It's nearly Halloween and tonight the Ashmolean is holding it's DEADFriday Event, featuring a re-enactment of a Roman funeral, to mark the installation of a new tomb in the museum.
Apart from the ghostly procession, there will also be talks on burial customs and the wider Roman society and culture.
For more information see the Ashmolean website.
Community First Responder 'inspired me to volunteer'
BBC Radio Oxford
Oxfordshire's ambulance service is looking for recruits to volunteer as Community First Responders - who attend certain emergencies and can arrive before paramedics.
Amanda Boaler is a responder in Uffington, and told Charles Nove that after her husband was helped by one, she wanted to help others.
She said: "It was a really big help to me and I thought that's what I wanted to offer somebody else in that same position. It's very rewarding."
Oxford bus delays force route changes
Banbury cemetery expansion allows people to 'remain in their hometown'
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
An expansion to Banbury cemetery will give people the choice to "remain in their hometown forever", according to Cherwell District Council.
About 45 plots at Hardwick Hill Cemetery in Southam Road are being used each year and an increasing population would have filled the site within 10 years.
Work is expected to begin on the new site within three years.
Ex-accountant stole £54k from Said Business School
Oxford Times
A former accountant at Oxford University’s Said Business School has been jailed for siphoning off more than £54,000 for herself and her partner.
Man fined for dealing scrap metal without a licence
An Oxford man has been fined almost £8,000 for dealing scrap metal without a licence.
Anthony Joyce, from Redbridge Hollow, was found to have sold just under £4,000 worth to dealers in less than five months last year.
The 28-year-old is the first person to be handed a Criminal Behaviour Order by the Vale of White Horse District Council under recently acquired powers.
The Phoenix celebrates 200th issue
Oxford-based comic The Phoenix release their 200th issue today.
Cartoonist and freelance comic creator Zac Simmonds-Hurn drew the eponymous bird.
Travel latest: St Clement's blocked after bus crash
Al Ryan
BBC Oxford travel presenter
A collision involving a bus and a car has blocked the A420 St Clement's Street in the centre of Oxford at the Jeune Street junctions.
The A34 northbound is busy all the way from Marcham to Botley and then from Peartree to the M40.
You can get the news from road and rail on the BBC Travel site.
Coming up on Drivetime with David Prever: Syria refugee help
David Prever
BBC Radio Oxford
An Oxfordshire charity that helps refugees and asylum seekers says its facing its toughest challenge to date, as demands on its service increase.
Asylum Welcome is advising councils on accepting refugees from Syria.
We'll hear from the charity's director as a committee of MPs has said Britain is unprepared to take the number Syrian refugees it has pledged.
Join us on air now.
Weekend rail replacement at Banbury
U's recall Josh Ashby from loan spell at AFC Telford
Ross Heaton
BBC Oxford Sport
A possible stress fracture in Josh Ruffels' (pictured) foot means the U's have recalled Josh Ashby from his loan spell at AFC Telford.
Ashby is set to be included in the squad to face Stevenage tomorrow.
BBC Radio Oxford has exclusive full match commentary from Broadhall Way, with coverage underway from 14:00 on 95.2FM.
Latest headlines: Ash dieback warning and scrap metal fine
Andrew Humphrey
BBC Local Live
This afternoon's top stories on Local Live:
Exhibition on volcanoes is hot stuff for youngsters
Wallingford Herald
The sometimes explosive forces beneath our feet are above ground at the Natural History Museum as youngsters are given the chance to learn about geology.
Banbury cemetery expands to create more space
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
An Oxfordshire authority is to expand its cemetery because it is likely to run out of space for burials.
Cherwell District Council's planning committee approved an application to use land next to Hardwick Hill Cemetery in Southam Road, Banbury.
It estimated the town was on course to run out of room for its dead by 2024.
BBC launches free World War One ebook
A collection of stories about the home front of World War One has been brought back to life in a free, interactive BBC ebook.
There are lots of stories from Oxfordshire, including tales about airmen based at Port Meadow in Oxford, which was transformed into a Royal Flying Corps training aerodrome.
Travel latest: Stoke Lyne crash involving car and lorry
BBC Travel
The B4100 in Stoke Lyne is blocked between Baynards Green roundabout and The Green junction after a collision involving a lorry and a car.
You can keep up-to-date with the BBC Travel site.
Couple whose wedding presents were stolen get holiday boost
Banbury Guardian
A crowdfunding page set up to help partially fund a trip to Jamaica for a couple who had their wedding presents stolen has exceeded its target.
Men convicted after street race death
Henley Standard
Two men have been jailed for causing the death of a pedestrian during a street race.
Alex MacDonald relishing U's recall
Robyn Cowen
Presenter, Radio Oxford Sport
Oxford United winger Alex MacDonald admits he could have no complaints after being dropped this season, but he remains determined to keep his place in the starting XI following a recall to the team.
The 25-year old was kept out of the side by the form of Callum O'Dowda and former loanee Jordan Graham.
He said: "It was tough, I haven't sat out that many games in a couple of years. But I've tried to turn it into a positive to motivate me to stay in the team."
Lunchtime TV: Ash dieback spreading through the region
South Today
On South Today this afternoon: A disease which can kill trees is continuing to spread across the Thames Valley.
Ash dieback was first discovered on trees in Buckinghamshire three years ago, but is now affecting trees around Reading and Maidenhead.
The Woodland Trust says it's vital people learn to recognise signs of the disease. Join David Allard for more on that at 13:30.
Heads reject fresh call to turn their schools into academies
Banbury Cake
Headteachers say there is no clear advantage to changing to academies and that joining multi-school trusts would mean giving up independence.
Weather: A drier and brighter afternoon
BBC Weather
The wind should subside this afternoon, and there is the chance of one or two bright spells, but there is a lot of cloud and some rain about.
You can see the latest forecast on the BBC Weather site.
Travel latest: A34 lane blocked by motorhome fire
BBC Travel
A motorhome fire on the A34 has blocked a lane on the northbound carriageway between the Peartree Interchange and the Kidlington junction.
Congestion is running back to Hinksey Hill.
You can see the latest on the BBC Travel site.
Sport headlines: Community Trust raises thousands at launch
Ross Heaton
BBC Oxford Sport
Oxfordshire's top sports stories:
Latest headlines: Cemetery expansion and Oxford air quality
Andrew Humphrey
BBC Local Live
This afternoon's top stories in Oxfordshire:
'Serpent' takes pride of place at music collection
Oxford Mail
A magnificent array of musical instruments was placed in the hands of young people this week courtesy of the Bate Collection.
Agents 'would prefer to let student properties later'
BBC Radio Oxford
Letting agents aren't applying pressure on students to commit to properties early, according to the lettings director at College and County estate agents.
David Gilsontold Charles Nove it was often students, worried that they won't secure accommodation, that initiated the early release of property details.
He said: "We have groups coming to us sometimes more than 12 months before properties become available asking to see our list. There is a feeling that you need to act early or you'll miss out, but that really isn't the case."
Oxford air quality improving, says the city council
Air quality in Oxford city centre is improving, according to the council.
Nitrogen dioxide, which can causes respiratory problems has dropped to its lowest level since 2000.
Travel latest: Didcot Parkway signal problems
BBC Travel
There are delays of about 20 minutes on services through Didcot Parkway after a signalling problem.
Oxford to Beford rail line announcement 'in weeks'
With the first part of the East-West rail link between Oxford and London up and running, attention has turned to the next stage.
A consultation on the line through Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire closed earlier this month, and rail minister Claire Perry said an announcement on the route from Oxford to Bedford is expected in the next few weeks.
Round the world challenge close to completion
Sarah Outen, who lives near Didcot, is hoping to complete her challenge of travelling around the world using only a kayak, a bike and a rowing boat.
This week she rode from Swindon to Oxford and today she'll kayak to London.
College praised for apprenticeship training
Henley Standard
The Chancellor George Osborne has praised The Henley College for its provision of apprenticeship training.
Pressure on students to find accommodation 'so hard'
BBC Radio Oxford
Students are being asked to sign agreements on housing several months in advance of living in the property, Oxford Brookes Students' Union has claimed.
Deniss Tiscenko said that as a EU student he has also been asked to pay all the rent up front.