Christ Church Meadow

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 30 October 2015

By Andrew Humphrey

That's all from BBC Local Live for today, thanks for joining in the conversation.

We'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Oxfordshire.

Evening TV: Students face property pressure

Geraldine Peers

Presenter, BBC South Today

Students are complaining that pressure tactics are being used for house hunters in Oxford - and the problem's getting worse.

Some critics claim students are being asked to sign up to - or renew - contracts for houses now for accommodation they'll actually live in from next September.

Join me for that and the rest of the region's news at 18:30.

Weather: A clear, dry and mild night

Holly Green

BBC Weather

The rain will clear away and the wind will die down as we go through the evening, leaving a clear night.

Holly Green
BBC

There will be some fog overnight and lows of 10C (50F).

You can get a full 10-day forecast on the BBC Weather site.

Sports headlines: United loans and Hamilton back on track

Ross Heaton

BBC Oxford Sport

The top sports stories in Oxfordshire:

Latest headlines: Syria refugees and Banbury cemetery expansion

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

This evening's top stories in Oxfordshire:

Oxford 'ready for Syrian refugees'

BBC Radio Oxford

An Oxford charity says the city is more than ready to accept its share of Syrian refugees - despite warnings from some MPs today that the UK is not prepared for the 20,000 the government has pledged to accept. 

Migrant children
PA

However, Asylum Welcome, which advises councils on supporting refugees, admits it's facing its toughest challenge to date as demands on its service increase.

The charity's director, Kate Smart, said: "Oxford is ready to take the small number of people it is talking about taking. These are people who will blend in to the community."

An Oxfordshire ghost story

Kat Orman

BBC Radio Oxford Presenter

Do you believe in ghosts? New research from tourist board Visit Isle of Wight has discovered that more than half of us believe in ghosts, and a third of people think that they have seen one.

Oxford's own ghost guide Bill Spectre came in to tell Kat Orman a suitably spooky ghost story.

What's on: The Walking Dead at the Ashmolean

It's nearly Halloween and tonight the Ashmolean is holding it's DEADFriday Event, featuring a re-enactment of a Roman funeral, to mark the installation of a new tomb in the museum.

Apart from the ghostly procession, there will also be talks on burial customs and the wider Roman society and culture.

For more information see the Ashmolean website.

Community First Responder 'inspired me to volunteer'

BBC Radio Oxford

Oxfordshire's ambulance service is looking for recruits to volunteer as Community First Responders - who attend certain emergencies and can arrive before paramedics.

Community First Responder
South Central Ambulance Service

Amanda Boaler is a responder in Uffington, and told Charles Nove that after her husband was helped by one, she wanted to help others.

She said: "It was a really big help to me and I thought that's what I wanted to offer somebody else in that same position. It's very rewarding."

Oxford bus delays force route changes

Banbury cemetery expansion allows people to 'remain in their hometown'

Dave Gilyeat

BBC News

An expansion to Banbury cemetery will give people the choice to "remain in their hometown forever", according to Cherwell District Council.

Hardwick Hill Cemetery
Google

About 45 plots at Hardwick Hill Cemetery in Southam Road are being used each year and an increasing population would have filled the site within 10 years.

Work is expected to begin on the new site within three years. 

Man fined for dealing scrap metal without a licence

An Oxford man has been fined almost £8,000 for dealing scrap metal without a licence.

Anthony Joyce, from Redbridge Hollow, was found to have sold just under £4,000 worth to dealers in less than five months last year.

The 28-year-old is the first person to be handed a Criminal Behaviour Order by the Vale of White Horse District Council under recently acquired powers.

The Phoenix celebrates 200th issue

Oxford-based comic The Phoenix release their 200th issue today.

Cartoonist and freelance comic creator Zac Simmonds-Hurn drew the eponymous bird.

Travel latest: St Clement's blocked after bus crash

Al Ryan

BBC Oxford travel presenter

A collision involving a bus and a car has blocked the A420 St Clement's Street in the centre of Oxford at the Jeune Street junctions.

The A34 northbound is busy all the way from Marcham to Botley and then from Peartree to the M40.

You can get the news from road and rail on the BBC Travel site.

Coming up on Drivetime with David Prever: Syria refugee help

David Prever

BBC Radio Oxford

An Oxfordshire charity that helps refugees and asylum seekers says its facing its toughest challenge to date, as demands on its service increase.

Refugees in Greece
AP

Asylum Welcome is advising councils on accepting refugees from Syria.

We'll hear from the charity's director as a committee of MPs has said Britain is unprepared to take the number Syrian refugees it has pledged.

Join us on air now

Weekend rail replacement at Banbury

U's recall Josh Ashby from loan spell at AFC Telford

Ross Heaton

BBC Oxford Sport

A possible stress fracture in Josh Ruffels' (pictured) foot means the U's have recalled Josh Ashby from his loan spell at AFC Telford.

Josh Ruffels
Getty Images

Ashby is set to be included in the squad to face Stevenage tomorrow.

BBC Radio Oxford has exclusive full match commentary from Broadhall Way, with coverage underway from 14:00 on 95.2FM

Latest headlines: Ash dieback warning and scrap metal fine

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

This afternoon's top stories on Local Live: 

Banbury cemetery expands to create more space

Dave Gilyeat

BBC News

An Oxfordshire authority is to expand its cemetery because it is likely to run out of space for burials.

Hardwixck Hill Cemetery
David P Howard

Cherwell District Council's planning committee approved an application to use land next to Hardwick Hill Cemetery in Southam Road, Banbury.

It estimated the town was on course to run out of room for its dead by 2024.

BBC launches free World War One ebook

A collection of stories about the home front of World War One has been brought back to life in a free, interactive BBC ebook.   

There are lots of stories from Oxfordshire, including tales about airmen based at Port Meadow in Oxford, which was transformed into a Royal Flying Corps training aerodrome. 

Travel latest: Stoke Lyne crash involving car and lorry

BBC Travel

The B4100 in Stoke Lyne is blocked between Baynards Green roundabout and The Green junction after a collision involving a lorry and a car.

You can keep up-to-date with the BBC Travel site.

Couple whose wedding presents were stolen get holiday boost

Banbury Guardian

A crowdfunding page set up to help partially fund a trip to Jamaica for a couple who had their wedding presents stolen has exceeded its target.

Alex MacDonald relishing U's recall

Robyn Cowen

Presenter, Radio Oxford Sport

Oxford United winger Alex MacDonald admits he could have no complaints after being dropped this season, but he remains determined to keep his place in the starting XI following a recall to the team.

Alex MacDonald
Empics

The 25-year old was kept out of the side by the form of Callum O'Dowda and former loanee Jordan Graham.

He said: "It was tough, I haven't sat out that many games in a couple of years. But I've tried to turn it into a positive to motivate me to stay in the team."

Lunchtime TV: Ash dieback spreading through the region

South Today

On South Today this afternoon: A disease which can kill trees is continuing to spread across the Thames Valley.

Ash trees
BBC

Ash dieback was first discovered on trees in Buckinghamshire three years ago, but is now affecting trees around Reading and Maidenhead.

The Woodland Trust says it's vital people learn to recognise signs of the disease. Join David Allard for more on that at 13:30.

Heads reject fresh call to turn their schools into academies

Banbury Cake

Headteachers say there is no clear advantage to changing to academies and that joining multi-school trusts would mean giving up independence.

Weather: A drier and brighter afternoon

BBC Weather

The wind should subside this afternoon, and there is the chance of one or two bright spells, but there is a lot of cloud and some rain about.

Weather graphic
BBC

You can see the latest forecast on the BBC Weather site.

Travel latest: A34 lane blocked by motorhome fire

BBC Travel

A motorhome fire on the A34 has blocked a lane on the northbound carriageway between the Peartree Interchange and the Kidlington junction.

Congestion is running back to Hinksey Hill.

You can see the latest on the BBC Travel site.

Sport headlines: Community Trust raises thousands at launch

Ross Heaton

BBC Oxford Sport

Oxfordshire's top sports stories:

  • Oxford United raised more than £75,000 at the launch of their Community Trust
  • U's Boss Michael Appleton has said results in the next month will make or break the season
  • Lewis Hamilton says he has no plans to help his Brackley-based Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg to secure second place in the F1 World Championship
Latest headlines: Cemetery expansion and Oxford air quality

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

This afternoon's top stories in Oxfordshire:

'Serpent' takes pride of place at music collection

Oxford Mail

A magnificent array of musical instruments was placed in the hands of young people this week courtesy of the Bate Collection.  

Agents 'would prefer to let student properties later'

BBC Radio Oxford

Letting agents aren't applying pressure on students to commit to properties early, according to the lettings director at College and County estate agents.

Estate agents window
PA

David Gilsontold Charles Nove it was often students, worried that they won't secure accommodation, that initiated the early release of property details.

He said: "We have groups coming to us sometimes more than 12 months before properties become available asking to see our list. There is a feeling that you need to act early or you'll miss out, but that really isn't the case."

Oxford air quality improving, says the city council

Air quality in Oxford city centre is improving, according to the council.

Oxford High Street
David Hallam-Jones

Nitrogen dioxide, which can causes respiratory problems has dropped to its lowest level since 2000.

Travel latest: Didcot Parkway signal problems

BBC Travel

There are delays of about 20 minutes on services through Didcot Parkway after a signalling problem.

Oxford to Beford rail line announcement 'in weeks'

With the first part of the East-West rail link between Oxford and London up and running, attention has turned to the next stage.

Oxford Parkway station
BBC

A consultation on the line through Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire closed earlier this month, and rail minister Claire Perry said an announcement on the route from Oxford to Bedford is expected in the next few weeks.

Round the world challenge close to completion

Sarah Outen, who lives near Didcot, is hoping to complete her challenge of travelling around the world using only a kayak, a bike and a rowing boat.

Sarah Outen
BBC

This week she rode from Swindon to Oxford and today she'll kayak to London.

Pressure on students to find accommodation 'so hard'

BBC Radio Oxford

Students are being asked to sign agreements on housing several months in advance of living in the property, Oxford Brookes Students' Union has claimed.

Deniss Tiscenko said that as a EU student he has also been asked to pay all the rent up front.

