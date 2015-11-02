Broughton Castle

BBC Local Live: Oxfordshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 2 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

By Andrew Humphrey

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our coverage through the day

That's it for today's BBC Local Live for Oxfordshire.

We'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Oxfordshire. Join us then.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Poor visibility as fog remains

Holly Green

BBC Weather

We have a Met Office yellow warning for fog in place until Tuesday lunchtime, and there will be some poor visibility this evening.

Holly Green
BBC

It shouldn't be too cold a night though, with lows of 7C (45F).

You can get a full 10-day forecast on the BBC Weather site.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel latest: Whitchurch bridge break-down

Al Ryan

BBC Oxford travel presenter

Whitchurch Bridge in Whitchurch-on-Thames is blocked in both directions between the B471 High Street junction and the A329 The Square junction, because of a broken-down lorry.

You can see the latest where you are on the BBC Travel site.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Evening TV: Culham company reaching for the stars

Geraldine Peers

Presenter, BBC South Today

On South Today tonight: More than £20m is to be given to a firm in Culham to help make a revolutionary jet engine.

Geraldine Peers brings you the stories coming up at 18:30

It would see planes which can travel five times the speed of sound.

The technology, developed by Reaction Engines, would also allow a cheaper access to space travel.

Join me at 18:30 for more on that and the all the region's top stories.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lights on for murky drive

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sport headlines: United faith in defence and City play away

Marie Indge

Radio Oxford Sport

This evening's sport stories in Oxfordshire:

  • United won't be looking for defensive reinforcements to cover injuries and suspensions, according to the club's chief executive
  • The U's next league opponents, Cambridge United, have parted company with their manager
  • Oxford City are in action tonight in the National League South, away at Sutton United
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: Cancer drug progress and Blenheim Palace open all year

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

This evening's top stories on Local Live:

  • A new drug could target specific cancers according to Oxford University scientists
  • A 42-year-old man have been given a life sentence for raping a woman at her house in Oxford
  • Blenheim Palace is to extend its opening to cover the entire except Christmas Day, from next year
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pumpkin pick-up offered for spent squash

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

On Tuesday's Breakfast show with Howard Bentham

Howard Bentham

Radio Oxford presenter

We're going to hear from an Oxfordshire pensioner who was conned out of more than £30,000.

Person on the phone
PA

She's speaking out to try to stop other people falling victim to the same scam.

We'll also be speaking to Banbury MP Victoria Prentis, who has been campaigning on the issue, and hearing from a cyber security expert who will be letting us know how easily this could happen to you.

Join Howard at 07:00 for the full story.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Blenheim Palace to open all year round

Blenheim Palace is to extend its opening to the entire year, apart from Christmas Day, from next February.

Blenheim Palace
Blenheim Palace

The palace first opened in 1950 (pictured) and has always closed during the winter for an annual deep clean.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Schoolchildren to take part in Rotary singing spectacle

Banbury Guardian

About 650 children from 27 primary schools in Banburyshire will take part in this year's Children Singing for Children Concerts organised by the Rotary Club of Banbury.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel latest: Roadworks delays and trouble on the tracks

Al Ryan

BBC Oxford travel presenter

There is the usual congestion in both directions on the A40 at the Cutteslowe and Wolvercote roundabouts works.

The A34 is starting to build up from Marcham to the Milton Interchange roadworks.

On the railways, a signal problem at Acton main line station is causing delays of up to 15 minutes on trains to and from London Paddington. Disruption is expected to last until 18:00.

You can keep up to date with the BBC Travel site.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Public meeting on council's £50m budget cuts

Rahil Sheikh

BBC News Oxford

A meeting in Banbury is taking place tonight to discuss £50m worth of proposed cuts to services.

Oxfordshire County Council sign
BBC

The county council says it's anticipating having to save the money from its budget and has put a number of options forward, including stopping funding for day centres and reducing support for homelessness services.

People wishing to attend are being asked to register beforehand on the county council website.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Da Vinci Code department set up by Oxford University

Oxford Times

A team has been set up by Oxford University to go on real-life quests forholy relics from Christianity.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Oxford Airport crowded after fog affects flights

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Oxford United 'not looking for new defender'

Ross Heaton

BBC Oxford Sport

The U's are not planning to bring in cover at centre-back on loan this week as cover for the injured Jake Wright (pictured) and Chey Dunkley, who is suspended, according to their chief executive.

Jake Wright
Getty Images

Mark Ashton says: "We're out in the market, and if we can find the right player to increase the quality in the right position then we'll do it, but I doubt we'll bring cover in at centre back."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman in hospital after being 'hit by a potato'

Bicester Advertiser

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was allegedly hit by a potato thrown from a car at the pedestrian crossing in Manorsfield Road, Bicester, near Natwest Bank. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coming up on Drivetime with David Prever: Mental health campaign and fireworks safety

David Prever

BBC Radio Oxford

On the day that more than 200 celebrities called for an increase in mental health funding, we'll speak to the local charity Oxfordshire Mind about the state of services in our county.

Fireworks
AP

And as the fireworks season gets into full swing, we'll speak to Oxfordshire firefighter Simon Sumners who will be giving us tips for a safe firework display and bonfire night.

Join David for all that and more at 16:00

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What's on: Harp workshop

If you are a harpist looking to meet like-minded musicians, the James Street Tavern in Oxford is holding a Harp Workshop this evening. It's free from 20:00 on James Street.

Harp
PA
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: Rapist sentenced and fog warning issued

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

This afternoon's top stories in our county:

  • A rapist who carried out "horrific" attacks on women has been given a life sentence
  • Measures to speed up the adoption process has been welcomed by Banbury-based charity Adoption UK
  • Weather: A Met Office yellow warning for fog has been issued, running from 16:00 until 12:00 on Tuesday
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Faster adoption measure welcomed

New measures announced by David Cameron to speed up the process of adopting children have been welcomed by Banbury-based charity Adoption UK.

Parent and child hands
Thinkstock

Chief executive Hugh Thornbery says: "Fostering for adoption allows people to be approved as both a foster carer and an adopter; so the child can move immediately to that family, and if then the plan is approved by the courts the child can stay with that family."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cancer's genetic signature targeted by new treatment

Paul Jenner

BBC Radio Oxford

A new treatment developed by scientists in Oxford to help target particular cancer cells is being presented to the National Cancer Research Institute conference today.

Breast cancer cell
Science Photo Library

Researchers think they have found a way to fight certain cancer cells that have a mutation in a gene called SETD2.

The mutation drives cancer cell growth and is resistant to treatment, but can become a weak point for the tumours with a new drug killed that targets cells with the mutation.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Advance warning of Barton bus changes

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rapist Horhota to serve minimum of nine and a half years

Joe Nimmo

BBC News Online

Catalin Horhota, who has been given a life sentence for rape and other sexual assaults, has been told he will not be considered for parole until he has served a minimum of nine years and six months.

Catalin Horhota
Thames Valley Police

Horhota was convicted of rape, two attempted rapes, three sexual assaults, one count of assault by penetration, one count of exposure and burglary.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hospice unveils five-star flat for families

Henley Standard

A flat for families of relatives being treated at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed has been likened to a five-star hotel after being refurbished.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Graven Hill mass self-build housing decision tonight

The UK's largest self-build housing estate is set to get approval from Cherwell councillors tonight.

Graven Hill development graphic
Cherwell District Council

Nearly 2,000 self-build properties are planned for the former Ministry of Defence site at Graven Hill, near Bicester.

The first 10 homes will be built with the help of Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud, who will follow the progress for a series on Channel Four.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingOxford rapist Catalin Horhota jailed for life

A rapist guilty of "horrific" attacks on women in Oxford has been jailed for life.

Catalin Horhota was found guilty of nine counts including rape and sexual assault in August.

The 42-year-old, of no fixed abode, carried out the attacks in September last year.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Thanksgiving service planned as city welcomes ‘Green Patriarch’

Oxford Mail

The spiritual leader of more than 250 million Orthodox Christians around the world will be visiting a small church in Oxford this week.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Locks upgraded in £1m Thames scheme

Emma Midgley

BBC News

Work is starting on a £1m refurbishment of locks along the non-tidal River Thames to make improvements for boaters.  

Boulters Lock
Philip Halling

Works starts today on St John's Lock and Godstow Lock in Oxfordshire, and Boulters Lock along the Berkshire stretch of the river.

Culham Lock and Day's Lock will also be upgraded.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sporting young achievers rewarded with cheques

Wallingford Herald

Footballers, rowers and boxers were among talented youngsters who won a share of £8,000 as part of South Oxfordshire District Council’s young achievers’ awards.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC Weather explains how fog forms

Fog is particularly common at this time of year, not least today, but do you know how it's formed? You can watch an explanation by BBC Weather's Louise Lear.

BBC Weather explains how fog forms
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Fog to remain for many

Low cloud and fog is likely to remain in many places of Oxfordshire this afternoon, though where it does clear there could be some warm sunny spells.

Weather graphic
BBC

You can get a full forecast on the BBC Weather site.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel latest: Roadworks in Wantage and Wheatley

BBC Travel

Gas mains works in Wantage, on the A417 Mill Street by the Grove Street junction, are causing delays.

There are also restrictions on the A40 at Wheatley, between the B4027 Wheatley Road and the Thornhill Park and Ride, for drainage works.

You can see all the roadworks in the county on the BBC Travel site.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sport headlines: Oxford's defender decision and Williams back on F1 podium

Ross Heaton

BBC Oxford Sport

The top sport stories this afternoon:

  • Oxford United will not bring in a defender on loan, despite a string of injuries and suspensions
  • Oxford City are in action tonight away at Sutton United in the National League South
  • The Oxfordshire-based Williams F1 team secured their fourth podium of the season, with Valtteri Bottas' third place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: Council cuts consultation and new cancer treatment

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

This afternoon's top stories in Oxfordshire:

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Foggy view from Witney

View more on twitter

We want to show your pictures of the fog from around the county - if you've got one you'd like to share, email them in or share on Twitter.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Heart op boy Kyle back home and all 'charged up' just like Ironman

Bicester Advertiser

‘Mini-Ironman’ Kyle Miller is back home recovering after having his heart "charged” in a second major operation.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Oxford United 'would have beaten 12 men'

Adam Williams

BBC Sport

Oxford United head coach Michael Appleton feels his side were so dominant against Stevenage they would have beaten them even if they had had 12 players.

Michael Appleton
Getty Images

Stevenage were reduced to nine men with a red card in each half, but Appleton is far from sympathetic.

"If they'd have had 12 men we would have still won. I think we were that good today," he says.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Recycling still makes financial sense, despite price rises

Recycling waste is still the most cost-effective way of dealing with recyclable material, despite a reduction in the price councils receive, according to Oxford City Council.

Rubbish and recycling bins
BBC

The council says it was paid £4.22 for each tonne, but now spends £61.69 to dispose of the material, but this is still cheaper than dealing with the rubbish with other methods.

Graham Bourton from the city council says: "Apart from the benefit to the environment, recycling material is still half the cost of sending it to energy-from-waste plants."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Fog descends on Oxfordshire

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

It's certainly the foggiest day I can remember for a few years, with the thick cloud in north Oxford still not shifting away.

Foggy street in Oxford
BBC

This was my view this morning on the way to work, and we'd love to see your photos of the fog in the county today. Please do send in your pictures via email or Twitter.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top