The county council says it's anticipating having to save the money from its budget and has put a number of options forward, including stopping funding for day centres and reducing support for homelessness services.
Chief executive Hugh Thornbery says: "Fostering for adoption allows people to be approved as both a foster carer and an adopter; so the child can move immediately to that family, and if then the plan is approved by the courts the child can stay with that family."
Cancer's genetic signature targeted by new treatment
By Andrew Humphrey
Weather: Poor visibility as fog remains
Holly Green
BBC Weather
We have a Met Office yellow warning for fog in place until Tuesday lunchtime, and there will be some poor visibility this evening.
It shouldn't be too cold a night though, with lows of 7C (45F).
You can get a full 10-day forecast on the BBC Weather site.
Travel latest: Whitchurch bridge break-down
Al Ryan
BBC Oxford travel presenter
Whitchurch Bridge in Whitchurch-on-Thames is blocked in both directions between the B471 High Street junction and the A329 The Square junction, because of a broken-down lorry.
You can see the latest where you are on the BBC Travel site.
Evening TV: Culham company reaching for the stars
Geraldine Peers
Presenter, BBC South Today
On South Today tonight: More than £20m is to be given to a firm in Culham to help make a revolutionary jet engine.
It would see planes which can travel five times the speed of sound.
The technology, developed by Reaction Engines, would also allow a cheaper access to space travel.
Join me at 18:30 for more on that and the all the region's top stories.
Lights on for murky drive
Sport headlines: United faith in defence and City play away
Marie Indge
Radio Oxford Sport
This evening's sport stories in Oxfordshire:
Latest headlines: Cancer drug progress and Blenheim Palace open all year
Andrew Humphrey
BBC Local Live
This evening's top stories on Local Live:
Pumpkin pick-up offered for spent squash
On Tuesday's Breakfast show with Howard Bentham
Howard Bentham
Radio Oxford presenter
We're going to hear from an Oxfordshire pensioner who was conned out of more than £30,000.
She's speaking out to try to stop other people falling victim to the same scam.
We'll also be speaking to Banbury MP Victoria Prentis, who has been campaigning on the issue, and hearing from a cyber security expert who will be letting us know how easily this could happen to you.
Join Howard at 07:00 for the full story.
Blenheim Palace to open all year round
Blenheim Palace is to extend its opening to the entire year, apart from Christmas Day, from next February.
The palace first opened in 1950 (pictured) and has always closed during the winter for an annual deep clean.
Schoolchildren to take part in Rotary singing spectacle
Banbury Guardian
About 650 children from 27 primary schools in Banburyshire will take part in this year's Children Singing for Children Concerts organised by the Rotary Club of Banbury.
Travel latest: Roadworks delays and trouble on the tracks
Al Ryan
BBC Oxford travel presenter
There is the usual congestion in both directions on the A40 at the Cutteslowe and Wolvercote roundabouts works.
The A34 is starting to build up from Marcham to the Milton Interchange roadworks.
On the railways, a signal problem at Acton main line station is causing delays of up to 15 minutes on trains to and from London Paddington. Disruption is expected to last until 18:00.
You can keep up to date with the BBC Travel site.
Public meeting on council's £50m budget cuts
Rahil Sheikh
BBC News Oxford
A meeting in Banbury is taking place tonight to discuss £50m worth of proposed cuts to services.
People wishing to attend are being asked to register beforehand on the county council website.
Da Vinci Code department set up by Oxford University
Oxford Times
A team has been set up by Oxford University to go on real-life quests forholy relics from Christianity.
Oxford Airport crowded after fog affects flights
Oxford United 'not looking for new defender'
Ross Heaton
BBC Oxford Sport
The U's are not planning to bring in cover at centre-back on loan this week as cover for the injured Jake Wright (pictured) and Chey Dunkley, who is suspended, according to their chief executive.
Mark Ashton says: "We're out in the market, and if we can find the right player to increase the quality in the right position then we'll do it, but I doubt we'll bring cover in at centre back."
Woman in hospital after being 'hit by a potato'
Bicester Advertiser
A woman has been taken to hospital after she was allegedly hit by a potato thrown from a car at the pedestrian crossing in Manorsfield Road, Bicester, near Natwest Bank.
Coming up on Drivetime with David Prever: Mental health campaign and fireworks safety
David Prever
BBC Radio Oxford
On the day that more than 200 celebrities called for an increase in mental health funding, we'll speak to the local charity Oxfordshire Mind about the state of services in our county.
And as the fireworks season gets into full swing, we'll speak to Oxfordshire firefighter Simon Sumners who will be giving us tips for a safe firework display and bonfire night.
Join David for all that and more at 16:00.
What's on: Harp workshop
If you are a harpist looking to meet like-minded musicians, the James Street Tavern in Oxford is holding a Harp Workshop this evening. It's free from 20:00 on James Street.
Latest headlines: Rapist sentenced and fog warning issued
Andrew Humphrey
BBC Local Live
This afternoon's top stories in our county:
Faster adoption measure welcomed
New measures announced by David Cameron to speed up the process of adopting children have been welcomed by Banbury-based charity Adoption UK.
Paul Jenner
BBC Radio Oxford
A new treatment developed by scientists in Oxford to help target particular cancer cells is being presented to the National Cancer Research Institute conference today.
Researchers think they have found a way to fight certain cancer cells that have a mutation in a gene called SETD2.
The mutation drives cancer cell growth and is resistant to treatment, but can become a weak point for the tumours with a new drug killed that targets cells with the mutation.
Advance warning of Barton bus changes
Rapist Horhota to serve minimum of nine and a half years
Joe Nimmo
BBC News Online
Catalin Horhota, who has been given a life sentence for rape and other sexual assaults, has been told he will not be considered for parole until he has served a minimum of nine years and six months.
Horhota was convicted of rape, two attempted rapes, three sexual assaults, one count of assault by penetration, one count of exposure and burglary.
Hospice unveils five-star flat for families
Henley Standard
A flat for families of relatives being treated at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed has been likened to a five-star hotel after being refurbished.
Graven Hill mass self-build housing decision tonight
The UK's largest self-build housing estate is set to get approval from Cherwell councillors tonight.
Nearly 2,000 self-build properties are planned for the former Ministry of Defence site at Graven Hill, near Bicester.
The first 10 homes will be built with the help of Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud, who will follow the progress for a series on Channel Four.
BreakingOxford rapist Catalin Horhota jailed for life
A rapist guilty of "horrific" attacks on women in Oxford has been jailed for life.
Catalin Horhota was found guilty of nine counts including rape and sexual assault in August.
The 42-year-old, of no fixed abode, carried out the attacks in September last year.
Thanksgiving service planned as city welcomes ‘Green Patriarch’
Oxford Mail
The spiritual leader of more than 250 million Orthodox Christians around the world will be visiting a small church in Oxford this week.
Locks upgraded in £1m Thames scheme
Emma Midgley
BBC News
Work is starting on a £1m refurbishment of locks along the non-tidal River Thames to make improvements for boaters.
Works starts today on St John's Lock and Godstow Lock in Oxfordshire, and Boulters Lock along the Berkshire stretch of the river.
Culham Lock and Day's Lock will also be upgraded.
Sporting young achievers rewarded with cheques
Wallingford Herald
Footballers, rowers and boxers were among talented youngsters who won a share of £8,000 as part of South Oxfordshire District Council’s young achievers’ awards.
BBC Weather explains how fog forms
Fog is particularly common at this time of year, not least today, but do you know how it's formed? You can watch an explanation by BBC Weather's Louise Lear.
Weather: Fog to remain for many
Low cloud and fog is likely to remain in many places of Oxfordshire this afternoon, though where it does clear there could be some warm sunny spells.
You can get a full forecast on the BBC Weather site.
Travel latest: Roadworks in Wantage and Wheatley
BBC Travel
Gas mains works in Wantage, on the A417 Mill Street by the Grove Street junction, are causing delays.
There are also restrictions on the A40 at Wheatley, between the B4027 Wheatley Road and the Thornhill Park and Ride, for drainage works.
You can see all the roadworks in the county on the BBC Travel site.
Sport headlines: Oxford's defender decision and Williams back on F1 podium
Ross Heaton
BBC Oxford Sport
The top sport stories this afternoon:
Latest headlines: Council cuts consultation and new cancer treatment
Andrew Humphrey
BBC Local Live
This afternoon's top stories in Oxfordshire:
Your pictures: Foggy view from Witney
We want to show your pictures of the fog from around the county - if you've got one you'd like to share, email them in or share on Twitter.
Heart op boy Kyle back home and all 'charged up' just like Ironman
Bicester Advertiser
‘Mini-Ironman’ Kyle Miller is back home recovering after having his heart "charged” in a second major operation.
Oxford United 'would have beaten 12 men'
Adam Williams
BBC Sport
Oxford United head coach Michael Appleton feels his side were so dominant against Stevenage they would have beaten them even if they had had 12 players.
Stevenage were reduced to nine men with a red card in each half, but Appleton is far from sympathetic.
"If they'd have had 12 men we would have still won. I think we were that good today," he says.
Recycling still makes financial sense, despite price rises
Recycling waste is still the most cost-effective way of dealing with recyclable material, despite a reduction in the price councils receive, according to Oxford City Council.
The council says it was paid £4.22 for each tonne, but now spends £61.69 to dispose of the material, but this is still cheaper than dealing with the rubbish with other methods.
Graham Bourton from the city council says: "Apart from the benefit to the environment, recycling material is still half the cost of sending it to energy-from-waste plants."
Your pictures: Fog descends on Oxfordshire
Andrew Humphrey
BBC Local Live
It's certainly the foggiest day I can remember for a few years, with the thick cloud in north Oxford still not shifting away.
This was my view this morning on the way to work, and we'd love to see your photos of the fog in the county today. Please do send in your pictures via email or Twitter.