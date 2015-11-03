Farmers in Oxfordshire are warning that dog attacks on livestock are increasing, with too many pet owners unaware their dog is capable of killing the animals or that it is illegal for them to even worry the sheep.
Howard will be speaking to sheep farmers and the National Sheep Association about the issue.
Number of empty shops in Abingdon falls
The number of empty shops in Abingdon has halved in the past year, according to the Vale of White Horse District Council’s annual retail vacancy survey.
The results show 4.4% of Abingdon’s shops are empty in 2015 compared with 8.8% in the same survey last year.
Travel latest: Traffic slow on Northern bypass
Al Ryan
BBC Oxford travel presenter
On the ring road A40 Northern bypass it's slow along the eastbound carriageway from Marston to Headington. It's down to one lane there for construction access.
Meanwhile travel time on the A34 northbound is about 20 minutes from Kidlington to Junction 9 for the M40.
Family of Wantage 15-year-old "devastated" by his loss
Get involved: Should we ban amateur fireworks displays?
You've been continuing letting us know your views after an appeal by one of our listeners, whose horse died as he tried to transport it away from a noisy event.
Gemma Diret Devonport says: "This is a terribly sad story to lose a horse. I've stood many times with my horses watching them run around scared then dripping in sweat... banning would be my option and they are so noisy nowadays it's like living in the Blitz."
Anne Jones says: "Absolutely fed up with loud explosions going off round us for weeks on end... Livestock, pets and some people are really scared. So sorry for the loss of Gary's horse."
But Matthew Gibbons says: "Banning the public from doing this is like telling Americans not to use fireworks on 4th July, never going to happen. I have two cats and we simply close the curtains and lock the cat flap to prevent them being afraid.... you can't take away this national pastime, I'm sorry, but this is part of being British."
He says: "It’s very early days but given that such a lot of the story involves in Oxford and begins in Oxford it'll be surprising if Oxford isn’t involved in some way."
And regarding the roadworks around the real world Cutteslowe Roundabout, an important location in second novel The Subtle Knife, Pullman adds: "Things are rather better in that other universe."
Restaurant aims to serve Christmas cheer to 1,000 older people
A restaurant in Oxford is hoping to organise a Christmas lunch for more than 1,000 older people.
The Jam Factory has been running the event to tackle loneliness for six years - in partnership with Age UK Oxfordshire.
Last year, various venues teamed up to feed 450 guests, but Andrew Norton from the restaurant in Hollybush Row says they're hoping to beat that figure this year.
Town Hall marks 100 years since it was used as WWI hospital
A talk is to take place at Oxford's Town Hall to mark 100 years since it was used as a World War One hospital.
From 1915, soldiers treated for malaria during the conflict were entertained in the evenings by talks in the building’s court room.
The talk on Thursday at 16:00 will see Michelle Bayne-Jardine, from the University of Oxford, discussing life in medieval Oxford and some of the lives of the mayors who ran the city from the same room.
BBC One is to produce an eight-part series of Oxford writer Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials, Variety reports.
The epic fantasy trilogy follows the adventures of a girl called Lyra who hails from a parallel version of Oxford.
It's not the first time the work has been adapted. The Golden Compass, a film version starring Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman, was released in 2007.
Mark Ronson at the Oxford Union
Record producer Mark Ronson gave a talk at the Oxford Union last night.
The DJ and record producer, who has worked with Amy Winehouse, Adele and Bruno Mars, enjoyed drinks with union members ahead of the event.
Mum speaks of son's dying wish to brighten sick children's days
The family of a young boy, cared for at the John Radcliffe Hospital before he died, know that because of their son hundreds of other children will get a brilliant birthday treat.
Jamie Tipler, who passed away in January from a brain tumour, said he wanted to "brighten the day" of patients on the ward where he was treated.
His mum Julie tells BBC Radio Oxford's Kat Orman about their charity to provide a birthday balloon to every child and sibling treated at the Children's Cancer Unit at the hospital.
Get Involved: Should amateur fireworks displays be banned?
Earlier we asked you if amateur fireworks displays should be banned, after a horse died while its owner was moving it away from the noise of an event.
Page J Carl says on Facebook: "I'm fed up with my dogs being scared throughout the last week in October. If I know when fireworks are going to be let off I can do something about it."
Charlotte L Marriot adds: "I think if it's just one night it would be more manageable but overall for safety of people and animals professional displays only are best. My dog has to be heavily sedated to cope with the noise and often ends up being driven around the countryside avoiding towns to escape the bangs."
Peter Metalli tweets his agreement that bans were the answer: "Felt cruel to do so but except for a few sparklers never had fireworks for my family. Went to official displays."
Lynn Knapp, headteacher at Windmill Primary School in Oxford, questions why they should be brought back, when they were previously scrapped.
She says: "It was under pressure from parents as well as teachers that children were being severely stressed by a test when some children were actually only six years old. I don't think it's necessary, in many ways it's actually undermining the professionalism of the teachers."
Weather: Rain overnight but mild
Alexis Green
BBC South Today weather presenter
Tonight will stay cloudy and misty with further rain, which could become quite widespread during the early hours of the morning and heavy in places.
Temperatures will stay in double figures, dropping to about 10C (50F).
Latest sport headlines: Tonight's football matches
Jerome Sale
BBC South Today
Tonight's fixtures:
Latest headlines: Police cuts row and round the world odyssey ends
Evening TV: Fears over bus routes and regenerating deprived Oxford community
Coming up this evening: Fears that bus routes could be scrapped in Oxfordshire to save money, leaving people isolated.
And regenerating a part of Oxford described as one of the most deprived areas in the country.
Join us for all that and more at 18:30 on BBC One.
On Wednesday's Breakfast show with Howard Bentham
On tomorrow's show from 07:00 Howard will be looking at cases of sheep worrying in the county.
Witney Gazette
The family of a 15-year-old from Wantage who passed away suddenly have said his loss is a horror they can't describe.
Sarah Outen's 'crazy, mad, beautiful, wild' journey complete
Sarah Outen has been celebrating at Tower Bridge after completing her four-year journey around the world via kayak, bike and rowing boat.
Raising money for charity, the 30-year-old tackled extreme weather conditions during her journey across the northern hemisphere.
"I'm just really grateful and really humbled," she told supporters at the finish line.
Oxford University criticised for Blavatnik donation
Oxford University is under fire for accepting a £75m donation from Russian oligarch and Britain’s richest man Len Blavatnik towards the new Blavatnik school of government.
The letter to the Guardian from a group of lecturers, writers and activists criticises the institution for "selling its reputation to Vladimir Putin’s associates".
The university has not commented on the matter.
BreakingSport latest: Oxford Utd extend loans
Thames Valley Police rescue swan by roadside
Police officers in Oxford have been swanning around after spotting this fellow wandering by the side of the A40.
Thankfully they took the bird under their wing.
What's on: Pentecost at the Oxford Playhouse
Earlier Nick Piercey caught up with Freya Judd, the director of Pentecost, which plays at the Playhouse in Oxford from tomorrow until Saturday.
It's a student production of the David Edgar play, which set in the 1990s as Eastern Europe is finally liberated from communism.
Freya is a third-year undergraduate studying English at Somerville College Oxford.
Police seek driver who failed to stop following Banbury M40 crash
Banbury Cake
The driver of a car who failed to stop following a crash in Banbury is being sought by police.
Work begins on beach volleyball courts
Oxford's first beach volleyball courts are expected to open by the end of the year.
Work has begun on the two courts which will be located in Cutteslowe and Sunnymead Park.
Sports England funded the £49,000 project following a bid from Oxford Volleyball Club.
Mark Lygo, board member for leisure, sport and events, says they would bring "something new and exciting to Oxford".
Jury out in mother poisoning trial
The jury in the trial of a nurse who injected her mother with a potentially lethal dose of insulin has gone out to consider its verdict.
Julia Knight, 56, denies attempting to murder Irene Robson, 81, at Horton Hospital in Banbury in October 2014, but admits administering the insulin.
Ms Knight also denies causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Long Wittenham villagers want their Guys back
Oxford Mail
Parents and children in a village near Didcot are demanding the return of their bonfire Guys after they were snatched from outside a primary school.
His Dark Materials adaptation 'will involve Oxford locations'
Philip Pullman tells BBC Radio Oxford he expects the upcoming BBC adaptation of His Dark Materials will use Oxford's locations in some way.
To book a seat for the event, contact museumofoxfordfriends@gmail.com or call 07955 188279.
Referendum call for council tax hike to stave off cuts
Witney Gazette
Calls for a referendum on increasing council tax by more than two per cent are expected to intensify today.
Oxfordshire children take part in fireworks campaign
Oxfordshire primary school pupils have taken part in a competition to design posters warning of the dangers of fireworks.
Youngsters from 25 schools took part in the contest.
The winning posters will be distributed throughout the county for next year's campaign.
Norman retires in style
Henley Standard
Hundreds of people said farewell to a popular railway chargeman as he retired after more than 50 years.
Sarah Outen completes 'loop of the globe'
Adventurer Sarah Outen has completed a loop of the globe using only a kayak, bike and rowing boat.
Sarah, who is originally from Rutland but currently lives in Oxfordshire, started her challenge in April 2011 at Tower Bridge and finished at the same point by kayak at about 12:00.
For her final leg she had been kayaking on the River Thames towards London after setting off from Oxford on 30 October.
Latest weather: 'Risk of rain'
Holly Green
BBC Weather
It's fairly cloudy for most of us, and we have got the risk of some rain into this afternoon.
It's mild despite all this cloud, with temperatures getting up to 13C (55F) or so.
You can get a 10-day forecast on the BBC weather site.
Banbury MP: Legislation 'could prevent phone scams'
After hearing the story of Margaret, who lost £35,000 to fraudsters, Banbury MP Victoria Prentis says more legislation might prevent people being conned out of their life savings.
She says: "There may be more we can do to stop banks passing the buck between each bank.
"There might be more that we could do to encourage banks to ask their customers who don’t normally transfer large amounts of money why they’re doing so."
Pullman tweets about BBC adaptation of His Dark Materials
Confirming the news that BBC One is to produce an eight-part series of Oxford writer Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials:
Firefighter posts could be cut as shift changes are blocked
Oxford Mail
Firefighter posts in Banbury and Oxford could be made redundant after planned changes to shifts were found to break employment rules.
Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials coming to BBC
BBC One is to produce an eight-part series of Oxford writer Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials, Variety reports.
The epic fantasy trilogy follows the adventures of a girl called Lyra who hails from a parallel version of Oxford.
It's not the first time the work has been adapted. The Golden Compass, a film version starring Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman, was released in 2007.
Have your say via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Police commissioners threaten Home Office with legal action over reforms
Six police and crime commissioners, including Thames Valley PCC Anthony Stansfeld (pictured), have threatened the Home Office with legal action over changes to the way police forces in England and Wales are funded.
The group, which also includes London's deputy mayor for policing, have written to the government arguing proposals are "deeply flawed".
The government says the old funding formula was "not fit for purpose".
Amateur fireworks events 'should be banned'
Jamie Ryan
Mid-am producer
Garry Donnelly from North Hinksey would like to see amateur fireworks events banned after the death of his horse.
He moved the horse so it would not be agitated by a local event on Saturday night but the animal was injured in the move and had to be put down.
Garry appreciates it wasn’t a direct cause of the event but says: "If I hadn't had to take the precaution of moving the horse because of the fireworks then it wouldn't have died."
Do you think amateur fireworks events should be banned? Listen to the full interview from 11:00 on BBC Radio Oxford then let us know.
Tests 'severely stressing' children
The education secretary Nicky Morgan is to consult on whether to re-introduce national tests for seven-year-olds as part of measures aimed at tackling underachievement.
