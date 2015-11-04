Oxford High Street

BBC Local Live: Oxfordshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Wednesday 4 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Thursday

Live Reporting

By Andrew Humphrey

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our coverage through the day

That's all for today's Oxfordshire Local Live.

We'll be back on Thursday from 08:00 to bring you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Oxfordshire. Join us then.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: A murky night ahead

Holly Green

BBC Weather

We'll have some showers this evening, with low cloud and mist across the region.

Holly Green
BBC

The breeze will increase through the night, but that does keep it mild with lows of 11C (52F).

You can get a full 10-day forecast on the BBC Weather site.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sport headlines: Susie Wolff says gender was not behind F1 retirement

Dan Freeman

BBC Radio Oxford Sport

This evening's top sport stories:

  • The Grove-based Williams F1 driver Susie Wolff,who is to retire, says she doesn't believe her gender was behind her never getting a race drive
  • The shortlist for the 2015 Oxfordshire Sports Awards has been released, withfinalists in 13 categories
  • Oxford United's under 18s have progressed to the next round of the FA Youth Cup after a6-0 win over Kidlington
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: Abingdon shooting latest and Henley MP's Europe appointment

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

Oxfordshire's top stories this evening:

  • Two people are being hunted over the shooting of a woman in Abingdon
  • An incident in Cowley this afternoon has left two men with stab wounds
  • Henley MP John Howell has been appointed to the Council of Europe, which promotes human rights
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mums team up to open a ‘lifestyle hub’ for parents

Witney Gazette

Shops on a Witney estate that have been empty for nearly a decade are being brought back to life after local mums put forward plans for a “lifestyle hub” for parents and babies.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Evening TV: Level crossing blocking Bicester route

Geraldine Peers

Presenter, BBC South Today

On South Today this evening: It's been good news for commuters, but people in Bicester say the revamped railway line from Oxford to London Marylebone is causing traffic chaos.

Geraldine Peers brings you the stories coming up at 18:30

The increase in trains means a level crossing can be down for most of each hour as trains pass through, and shopkeepers say it's damaging their businesses.

Network Rail says it's looking to see what can be done.

Join me at 18:30 for the full story

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel latest: Bumper to bumper in Banbury

Al Ryan

BBC Oxford travel presenter

Routes around Banbury are struggling after an earlier collision between a lorry and a cyclist on Hennef Way. Oxford Road, Bloxham Road, Warwick Road and Southam Road are all slow.

In Oxford, the A40 northern bypass ring road is congested from Marston to Headington where it is down to one lane because of roadworks.

For the latest, check out the BBC Travel site.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

On Howard Bentham's Breakfast show tomorrow

Howard Bentham

Radio Oxford presenter

All of us want to be treated with dignity in later life but, as we often hear, it doesn't always turn out that way.

Elderly person's hands
Getty Images

A report out on Thursday by Healthwatch Oxfordshire lifts the lid on health and social care services in the county, to find out if the way they're treating us is in line with national standards on dignity in care.

Wake-up with Howard at 07:00.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Memorial fixed after 70 years

Wallingford Herald

The name of a veteran who died during the Battle of Dunkirk has been corrected, 70 years after it was inscribed incorrectly on a war memorial near Wallingford.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pair stabbed in Cowley

Rahil Sheikh

BBC News Oxford

Two men are being treated for stab wounds at the John Radcliffe Hospital after an incident in East Oxford.

Ambulance crews were called to Crescent Close just after 13:00 today.

One person aged in their 30s and another in their 40s were injured.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Henley MP John Howell appointed to Council of Europe

Henley MP John Howell has been appointed to the UK contingent of the Council of Europe by the prime minister.

John Howell MP
Conservative Party

The intergovernmental organisation promotes human rights across its 47 member states and includes the European Court of Human Rights.

The reshuffle, which saw some prominent Tory rebels removed from the body, has been criticised by some government backbenchers.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man exposes himself in Banbury

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Floral tributes for Abingdon shooting victim

Bethan Phillips

BBC Radio Oxford

Bunches of flowers have been placed near the scene where a woman was shot in Abingdon last night.

Floral tributes for Abingdon shooting victim
BBC

The 26-year-old, who was shot in the head, is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Two men injured in Cowley incident

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hard-hitting event to educate young drivers

A dramatic and hard-hitting presentation aimed at raising awareness of the causes of car crashes for newly qualified drivers is being supported in Oxfordshire.

Nearly a third of all people killed on the roads in our county were aged between 17 to 24, up from 25% in 2014.

Safe Drive Stay Alive will be staged at the Kings Centre, Oxford for three days from Monday 9 November.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel latest: M40 Banbury exit closed

Al Ryan

BBC Oxford travel presenter

The M40 northbound exit sliproad at junction 11 at Banbury is closed after an earlier crash.

If you need to access Banbury from the motorway, head up to junction 12 and then head back on the B4100.

You can get the latest on the BBC Travel site.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Street shut for Banbury sewer repairs

Phil Mercer

BBC Radio Oxford

Emergency work to repair a collapsed pipe in Banbury is underway, to prevent a sewer flooding.

Parson's Street is expected to be closed until 6 December for the repairs, but it will remain open to pedestrians.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lantern parade part of Oxford's Christmas Light Festival

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coming up on Drivetime with David Prever

David Prever

BBC Radio Oxford

On the show this afternoon we will have a reporter live from the scene of the Abingdon shooting which has left a 26-year-old woman fighting for her life.

Also today, thousands of students have marched through central London calling for the abolition of tuition fees.

Student protest
Getty Images

We'll speak to Oxford Student Union's vice-president for women, who has been among the protesters.

Tune in for that and more at 16:00.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: Suspects sought in Abingdon shooting

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

The top stories in Oxfordshire this afternoon:

  • Two people are being hunted by police in connection with a shooting in Abingdon
  • Plans by a community group for a £1m hydro-electric scheme in Abingdon have been scrapped
  • Parson's Street in Banbury is expected to be closed for a month for emergency pipe repairs
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Animal lover aims to raise £4,000 to bring abandoned dog to UK

Wallingford Herald

When Rachel Parrott got married four months ago, she asked guests to bring pet food instead of wedding presents and donated the lot to the Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary.

Now, the pet-loving bride is ready to do whatever it takes to rescue a street dog from Sri Lanka – including raising £4,000.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Abingdon shooting victim 'knew her attacker'

The 26-year-old woman who was shot in the head in Abingdon yesterday knew her attacker, police say.

Police cordon at Abingdon shooting
BBC

Supt Jim O’Ryan says: "Our investigations appear to indicate that this is not a random attack and the offender knew the victim. We are actively searching for two suspects."

He added that anyone with information should contact police on 101.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Norman church carving

This picture of the ornate carving around the west door at the Church of St Mary in Iffley was sent in by Dr Alistair Smith, who describes the stone work as "amazing".

Church of St Mary in Iffley, Oxford
Alistair Smith

If you would like to share your view of Oxfordshire, please send us your photos.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Oxfordshire Sports Awards nominees announced

Ross Heaton

BBC Oxford Sport

The nominations for the 10th annual Oxfordshire Sports Awards have been released. 

Jack Brooks
Getty Images

The shortlist includes Jack Brooks (pictured), Zac Payne, Bradley Smith who are competing for sportsman of the year.

Izzy Taylor, Demi Lambourne and Nichola Simpson are shortlised in the sportswomen category and Benjamin Goodall, Polly Hitchings, Rosie Weston and Jade O'Dowda are up for the junior sportsperson award.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Witney bookmakers robbed

The Stan James bookmakers in Corn Street in Witney was robbed on Saturday evening.

At abour 18:55 a man jumped over the counter, stole money and then left.

The man is described as short, black and wearing a beanie-style hat.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

£500m Westgate shopping centre progressing ‘on time’

Oxford Mail

Work is on schedule at Oxford’s new £500m Westgate shopping centre, developers say.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel latest: Lane closed after Banbury collision

BBC Travel

A lane is closed on the A422 Hennef Way in Banbury after a collision between a lorry and a cyclist at the Ermonst Way junction.

You can get the latest from where you are on the BBC Travel site.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Internet records 'needed' by police

New surveillance laws that will require internet firms to store details of every website visited by UK citizens for 12 months will help "protect the public and investigate crime", according to the former chief constable of Thames Valley Police.

Person using computer
PA

Sara Thornton, now chair of the National Police Chief Council, says: "The bottom line is we're just not keeping up with technology. More of us are using the internet and therefore we need to have those internet communications records."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Abingdon shooting: 'We heard a loud bang and a lady scream'

Bethan Phillips

BBC Radio Oxford

An Abingdon resident described what she heard when a woman was shot near her home on Tuesday evening.

An Abingdon resident described what she heard when a woman was shot nearby on Tuesday.

"We heard a loud bang and we heard a lady scream," she says. "This did not sound like a firework."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lunchtime TV: Rail delay worries

South Today

On South Today this lunchtime: Possible delays to the planned East-West rail route from Oxford to Milton Keynes and Bedford are causing concerns.

Oxford Parkway
BBC

The first phase from Oxford Parkway to Bicester opened last week, but the local authorities supporting the project fear a government report could suggest delaying the rest of the work by seven years.

Join Tom Hepworth for the full story at 13:30.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: A dry afternoon with some sun

The morning's cloud should clear in places this afternoon, with some brightness possible. But there could be more rain this evening.

Weather graphic
BBC

You can get a full forecast on the BBC Weather site.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel latest: Temporary traffic lights in Deddington

BBC Travel

Gas works in Deddington mean there are four-way temporary lights on High Street at the Banbury Road junction.

There are also restrictions on the A40 at Wheatley for drainage works until about 15:30.

You can see the latest where you are on the BBC Travel site.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sport headlines: Susie Wolff to retire and North Leigh top table

Ross Heaton

BBC Oxford Sport

The county's top stories today:

  • Nominations have been revealed for this year's Oxfordshire Sports Awards
  • The Williams F1 development driver Susie Wolff is to retire
  • North Leigh returned to the top of the Division One South & West table after a 2-0 Shortwood United
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: Abingdon shooting and A34 crash

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

This afternoon's top stories in Oxfordshire:

  • A woman is being treated in hospital after being shot in the head in Abingdon
  • Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash this morning that blocked the A34 northbound
  • Complex regulations have been blamed for the collapse of a community project to create a hydro-electric scheme for Abingdon
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Devolution bid is criticised by councillors

Banbury Cake

Concerns have been raised about a bid for devolution in Oxfordshire at a full meeting of Oxfordshire County Council yesterday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Horspath Remembrance Sunday memorial decision welcomed

A Horspath villager says the parish council "voted unanimously" to allow his home-made war memorial to be placed on the village green, after battling for the right to do so last year.

Mr Brooks' memorial
BBC

Keith Brooks, who has called for a permanent memorial, will commemorate the war dead of Horspath with a wooden structure featuring poppies and a roll of honour.

Mr Brooks thanked the support he had received from local residents adding he hopes a stone monument will be erected "sooner rather than later".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top