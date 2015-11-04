All of us want to be treated with dignity in later life but, as we often hear, it doesn't always turn out that way.
A report out on Thursday by Healthwatch Oxfordshire lifts the lid on health and social care services in the county, to find out if the way they're treating us is in line with national standards on dignity in care.
The nominations for the 10th annual Oxfordshire Sports Awards have been released.
The shortlist includes Jack Brooks (pictured), Zac Payne, Bradley Smith who are competing for sportsman of the year.
Izzy Taylor, Demi Lambourne and Nichola Simpson are shortlised in the sportswomen category and Benjamin Goodall, Polly Hitchings, Rosie Weston and Jade O'Dowda are up for the junior sportsperson award.
New surveillance laws that will require internet firms to store details of every website visited by UK citizens for 12 months will help "protect the public and investigate crime", according to the former chief constable of Thames Valley Police.
Sara Thornton, now chair of the National Police Chief Council, says: "The bottom line is we're just not keeping up with technology. More of us are using the internet and therefore we need to have those internet communications records."
Live Reporting
By Andrew Humphrey
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our coverage through the day
That's all for today's Oxfordshire Local Live.
We'll be back on Thursday from 08:00 to bring you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Oxfordshire. Join us then.
Weather: A murky night ahead
Holly Green
BBC Weather
We'll have some showers this evening, with low cloud and mist across the region.
The breeze will increase through the night, but that does keep it mild with lows of 11C (52F).
You can get a full 10-day forecast on the BBC Weather site.
Sport headlines: Susie Wolff says gender was not behind F1 retirement
Dan Freeman
BBC Radio Oxford Sport
This evening's top sport stories:
Latest headlines: Abingdon shooting latest and Henley MP's Europe appointment
Andrew Humphrey
BBC Local Live
Oxfordshire's top stories this evening:
Mums team up to open a ‘lifestyle hub’ for parents
Witney Gazette
Shops on a Witney estate that have been empty for nearly a decade are being brought back to life after local mums put forward plans for a “lifestyle hub” for parents and babies.
Evening TV: Level crossing blocking Bicester route
Geraldine Peers
Presenter, BBC South Today
On South Today this evening: It's been good news for commuters, but people in Bicester say the revamped railway line from Oxford to London Marylebone is causing traffic chaos.
The increase in trains means a level crossing can be down for most of each hour as trains pass through, and shopkeepers say it's damaging their businesses.
Network Rail says it's looking to see what can be done.
Join me at 18:30 for the full story.
Female pilot to follow pioneer solo flight across globe to Oz
Bicester Advertiser
A daring female flyer is in a race against time to raise tens of thousands of pounds to fund her dream of following in the flightpath of Amy Johnson.
Travel latest: Bumper to bumper in Banbury
Al Ryan
BBC Oxford travel presenter
Routes around Banbury are struggling after an earlier collision between a lorry and a cyclist on Hennef Way. Oxford Road, Bloxham Road, Warwick Road and Southam Road are all slow.
In Oxford, the A40 northern bypass ring road is congested from Marston to Headington where it is down to one lane because of roadworks.
For the latest, check out the BBC Travel site.
On Howard Bentham's Breakfast show tomorrow
Howard Bentham
Radio Oxford presenter
All of us want to be treated with dignity in later life but, as we often hear, it doesn't always turn out that way.
A report out on Thursday by Healthwatch Oxfordshire lifts the lid on health and social care services in the county, to find out if the way they're treating us is in line with national standards on dignity in care.
Wake-up with Howard at 07:00.
Banbury bus delays
Memorial fixed after 70 years
Wallingford Herald
The name of a veteran who died during the Battle of Dunkirk has been corrected, 70 years after it was inscribed incorrectly on a war memorial near Wallingford.
Pair stabbed in Cowley
Rahil Sheikh
BBC News Oxford
Two men are being treated for stab wounds at the John Radcliffe Hospital after an incident in East Oxford.
Ambulance crews were called to Crescent Close just after 13:00 today.
One person aged in their 30s and another in their 40s were injured.
Henley MP John Howell appointed to Council of Europe
Henley MP John Howell has been appointed to the UK contingent of the Council of Europe by the prime minister.
The intergovernmental organisation promotes human rights across its 47 member states and includes the European Court of Human Rights.
The reshuffle, which saw some prominent Tory rebels removed from the body, has been criticised by some government backbenchers.
Man exposes himself in Banbury
Future residents of Banbury project start work on their homes
Banbury Guardian
The future residents of a major regeneration project in Banbury have started work to turn their new flats into a home.
Floral tributes for Abingdon shooting victim
Bethan Phillips
BBC Radio Oxford
Bunches of flowers have been placed near the scene where a woman was shot in Abingdon last night.
The 26-year-old, who was shot in the head, is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two men injured in Cowley incident
Hard-hitting event to educate young drivers
A dramatic and hard-hitting presentation aimed at raising awareness of the causes of car crashes for newly qualified drivers is being supported in Oxfordshire.
Nearly a third of all people killed on the roads in our county were aged between 17 to 24, up from 25% in 2014.
Safe Drive Stay Alive will be staged at the Kings Centre, Oxford for three days from Monday 9 November.
Travel latest: M40 Banbury exit closed
Al Ryan
BBC Oxford travel presenter
The M40 northbound exit sliproad at junction 11 at Banbury is closed after an earlier crash.
If you need to access Banbury from the motorway, head up to junction 12 and then head back on the B4100.
You can get the latest on the BBC Travel site.
Street shut for Banbury sewer repairs
Phil Mercer
BBC Radio Oxford
Emergency work to repair a collapsed pipe in Banbury is underway, to prevent a sewer flooding.
Parson's Street is expected to be closed until 6 December for the repairs, but it will remain open to pedestrians.
Lantern parade part of Oxford's Christmas Light Festival
Coming up on Drivetime with David Prever
David Prever
BBC Radio Oxford
On the show this afternoon we will have a reporter live from the scene of the Abingdon shooting which has left a 26-year-old woman fighting for her life.
Also today, thousands of students have marched through central London calling for the abolition of tuition fees.
We'll speak to Oxford Student Union's vice-president for women, who has been among the protesters.
Tune in for that and more at 16:00.
Latest headlines: Suspects sought in Abingdon shooting
Andrew Humphrey
BBC Local Live
The top stories in Oxfordshire this afternoon:
Animal lover aims to raise £4,000 to bring abandoned dog to UK
Wallingford Herald
When Rachel Parrott got married four months ago, she asked guests to bring pet food instead of wedding presents and donated the lot to the Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary.
Now, the pet-loving bride is ready to do whatever it takes to rescue a street dog from Sri Lanka – including raising £4,000.
Abingdon shooting victim 'knew her attacker'
The 26-year-old woman who was shot in the head in Abingdon yesterday knew her attacker, police say.
Supt Jim O’Ryan says: "Our investigations appear to indicate that this is not a random attack and the offender knew the victim. We are actively searching for two suspects."
He added that anyone with information should contact police on 101.
Your pictures: Norman church carving
This picture of the ornate carving around the west door at the Church of St Mary in Iffley was sent in by Dr Alistair Smith, who describes the stone work as "amazing".
If you would like to share your view of Oxfordshire, please send us your photos.
Oxfordshire Sports Awards nominees announced
Ross Heaton
BBC Oxford Sport
The nominations for the 10th annual Oxfordshire Sports Awards have been released.
The shortlist includes Jack Brooks (pictured), Zac Payne, Bradley Smith who are competing for sportsman of the year.
Izzy Taylor, Demi Lambourne and Nichola Simpson are shortlised in the sportswomen category and Benjamin Goodall, Polly Hitchings, Rosie Weston and Jade O'Dowda are up for the junior sportsperson award.
Witney bookmakers robbed
The Stan James bookmakers in Corn Street in Witney was robbed on Saturday evening.
At abour 18:55 a man jumped over the counter, stole money and then left.
The man is described as short, black and wearing a beanie-style hat.
£500m Westgate shopping centre progressing ‘on time’
Oxford Mail
Work is on schedule at Oxford’s new £500m Westgate shopping centre, developers say.
Travel latest: Lane closed after Banbury collision
BBC Travel
A lane is closed on the A422 Hennef Way in Banbury after a collision between a lorry and a cyclist at the Ermonst Way junction.
You can get the latest from where you are on the BBC Travel site.
Internet records 'needed' by police
New surveillance laws that will require internet firms to store details of every website visited by UK citizens for 12 months will help "protect the public and investigate crime", according to the former chief constable of Thames Valley Police.
Sara Thornton, now chair of the National Police Chief Council, says: "The bottom line is we're just not keeping up with technology. More of us are using the internet and therefore we need to have those internet communications records."
Collision leaves car close to water's edge
Henley Standard
An elderly man’s car was left just feet from the edge of the River Thames after a crash in Henley.
Abingdon shooting: 'We heard a loud bang and a lady scream'
Bethan Phillips
BBC Radio Oxford
An Abingdon resident described what she heard when a woman was shot near her home on Tuesday evening.
"We heard a loud bang and we heard a lady scream," she says. "This did not sound like a firework."
Lunchtime TV: Rail delay worries
South Today
On South Today this lunchtime: Possible delays to the planned East-West rail route from Oxford to Milton Keynes and Bedford are causing concerns.
The first phase from Oxford Parkway to Bicester opened last week, but the local authorities supporting the project fear a government report could suggest delaying the rest of the work by seven years.
Join Tom Hepworth for the full story at 13:30.
Weather: A dry afternoon with some sun
The morning's cloud should clear in places this afternoon, with some brightness possible. But there could be more rain this evening.
You can get a full forecast on the BBC Weather site.
Travel latest: Temporary traffic lights in Deddington
BBC Travel
Gas works in Deddington mean there are four-way temporary lights on High Street at the Banbury Road junction.
There are also restrictions on the A40 at Wheatley for drainage works until about 15:30.
You can see the latest where you are on the BBC Travel site.
Sport headlines: Susie Wolff to retire and North Leigh top table
Ross Heaton
BBC Oxford Sport
The county's top stories today:
Latest headlines: Abingdon shooting and A34 crash
Andrew Humphrey
BBC Local Live
This afternoon's top stories in Oxfordshire:
Devolution bid is criticised by councillors
Banbury Cake
Concerns have been raised about a bid for devolution in Oxfordshire at a full meeting of Oxfordshire County Council yesterday.
Horspath Remembrance Sunday memorial decision welcomed
A Horspath villager says the parish council "voted unanimously" to allow his home-made war memorial to be placed on the village green, after battling for the right to do so last year.
Keith Brooks, who has called for a permanent memorial, will commemorate the war dead of Horspath with a wooden structure featuring poppies and a roll of honour.
Mr Brooks thanked the support he had received from local residents adding he hopes a stone monument will be erected "sooner rather than later".