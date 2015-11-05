Julia Knight's attempt to murder her mother was a "cold-blooded attack" on a vulnerable victim, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said after her conviction for attempted murder.
Chief Crown Prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern CPS Adrian Foster says: "Knight embarked on a premeditated, cold-blooded attack on her mother by illicitly injecting her with a potentially lethal dose of insulin.
"There is no doubt that, as a qualified practising nurse and with her medical knowledge of the effects of unprescribed insulin, Knight intended to kill her mother."
Large rise in the number of reported rapes in Thames Valley
Travel latest: A34 busy and A40 roadworks delays
Keep up to date with the latest on the BBC Travel site.
Weather: A murky but mild night
The worst of the day's rain should be over by this evening, but it will stay drizzly overnight.
It will feel mild though, with lows of 12C (54F).
Friday will be mostly dry and misty at first, but outbreaks of rain will spread in during the morning.
You can get a full 10-day forecast on the BBC Weather Site.
Sport headlines: Oxford Utd captain hoping for FA Cup return
Latest headlines: Murder hunt as Abingdon shooting victim dies
Evening TV: Thousands fined for ignoring disabled spaces parking rules
On South Today tonight: BBC South Today can reveal thousands of people in our region have been caught and fined for parking illegally in disabled parking spaces.
You should only park in a disabled bay if you have a blue badge, but it seems many motorists choose to ignore the law.
Join me at 18:30 for the full story.
It's a big weekend coming up for Didcot Town Football Club as they play one of the biggest matches in their history - their first-ever appearance in the first round proper of the FA Cup.
We'll be building up to the big day, hearing from the club's joint manager, their chairman and their president, who also happens to be the local MP Ed Vaizey.
Join Howard from 07:00 for all that and the rest of the county's top stories.
Police searching for suspect in Kerry Reeves murder
Police say they are searching for a second suspect after arresting one man in connection with the shooting of Kerry Reeves in Abingdon.
Kerry, 26 and from Abingdon (pictured), died in hospital at 11:43 today, police say. She sustained serious head injuries in the attack and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital.
Detectives have been carrying out searches and forensic examinations at a number of locations in and around Abingdon.
Det Ch Insp Mike Lynch said: “Our investigation appears to indicate that this was not a random attack and the offenders knew Kerry. We are still actively searching for a further suspect."
Man's shower catches fire while he is using it
A Headington man fled his house this morning after his shower caught fire while he was in it.
Abingdon murder: What we know so far
Police are confirming the victim of a shooting in Abingdon has died and they are launching a murder investigation.
Mini car sales drop in October
There was a big drop in the sales of the Oxford-built Mini last month.
According to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers, sales of the Mini were down 22% in October compared to the previous year.
However, over the whole of 2015 to date, sales have actually increased by more than 22%.
BreakingAbingdon shooting victim dies
The victim of the Abingdon shooting on Tuesday evening has died.
Kerry Reeves was shot in the head soon after 20:00 at Thornhill Walk.
Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the incident and have now launched a murder inquiry.
Adult survivors of childhood abuse coming forward
Adults reporting childhood abuse have contributed to a steep increase in the number of reported rapes in the Thames Valley, according to the charity Rape Crisis.
The charity's Katie Russell says: "These figures reflect more confidence to seek support and justice rather than more crimes taking place.
"It's important to note that among the survivors coming forward are large numbers of adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse."
Banbury attempted murder 'an incredibly sad case'
The attempted murder of 80-year-old Irene Robson by her daughter Julia Knight was a "difficult case for all concerned", police are saying after her conviction.
Det Insp Craig Kirby says: "This is an incredibly sad case where, for reasons still unknown to us, Julia Knight made a concerted and well-planned attempt to end her mother’s life."
Knight will be sentenced at 11:30 tomorrow.
Your questions to county council leader Ian Hudspeth
There has been a large rise in the number of reported rapes in the Thames Valley - in line with the national picture.
More than 1,000 incidents of adults and children being raped were reported to Thames Valley Police in the last financial year.
That was an increase of more than 50% on the previous year - and more than double the figure from four years ago.
What's on: Bonfire night fireworks
It's Guy Fawkes Night with several fireworks displays taking place this evening.
Unfortunately the weather has forced Kidlington to cancel their event, but to find another one then Daily Info Oxford has a selection from across the county.
Ever wanted to be a racing driver?
A new attraction in Oxford has opened that aims to take you as close as possible to the world of motor racing.
Race Hut in Horspathhouses 16 racing simulators linked together to allow friends or colleagues race each other.
Local racing driver Jason Plato opened the facility, saying: "These are great fun, accurate and realistic."
On this afternoon's show, we'll have the latest on the Abingdon shooting, with the news that a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
And of course it is bonfire night - we'll be asking if it is still acceptable to burn effigies of people?
We'll have all that and more from 16:00.
Oxford cyclist seriously injured in crash
A 25-year-old female cyclist was seriously hurt in a collision with a lorry in Oxford yesterday.
The incident took place in Watlington Road at about 17:10, and the woman was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital. She is in a serious but stable condition with head and arm injuries.
Thames Valley Police have asked witnesses to come forward.
Own a piece of pop history in aid of Sue Ryder
A guitar signed by more than 20 1980s pop stars has been donated to the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.
Open University staff vote to strike
Staff at the Open University have voted to strike in a row over the closure of regional offices, including Oxford.
The University and College Union said more than 500 jobs were at risk if the closures went ahead.
A final decision is due to be made by the university's council in late November.
Attempted murder nurse convicted
A nurse who injected her mother with a potentially lethal dose of insulin has been found guilty of attempted murder.
Julia Knight, 56, had denied trying to kill Irene Robson, 81, at Horton Hospital in Banbury in October 2014, but admitted administering the insulin.
Abingdon shooting: Man arrested in London last night
The arrest of a man over the shooting of a woman in Abingdon was made last night in Ealing, west London, police say.
The victim sustained serious head injuries in the attack and was taken to the John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford where she is still in a critical condition.
Thames Valley Police said officers investigating the incident have been carrying out searches and forensic examinations at a number of locations in and around Northcourt Road.
BreakingBanbury nurse Julia Knight guilty of attempted murder of mother
A nurse who injected her mother with a potentially lethal dose of insulin is found guilty of her attempted murder. More to follow...
BreakingMan arrested over Abingdon shooting
A 20-year-old man from Ealing in London has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a woman in Abingdon on Tuesday.
Pub’s dishes are bang on for sausage week
To mark annual National Sausage Week, from November 3 to 9, the Lamb Inn at Crawley, near Witney, has been dishing up four types to hungry diners.
Offer to say sorry keeps post office robber out of jail
A drug addict who tried to rob a sub post office armed with a 10-inch knife has avoided prison after telling the judge he intended to apologise to the scared shop assistant “face-to-face”.
Travel latest: A34 lane blocked after crash
A collision on the A34 northbound between Weston-on-the-Green and the M40 junction has blocked a lane.
You can get the latest on the BBC Travel site.
Weather: Cloudy with patchy rain
We can expect cloud through the day with heavy rain later in the afternoon. It will also become quite breezy.
You can see a full forecast on the BBC Weather site.
Sport headlines: Benji Buchel to make FA Cup debut
Latest headlines: Floral tributes for Abingdon shooting victim
Jewellery stolen in Gosford and Kidlington robberies
Jewellery was stolen in a pair of burglaries north of Oxford on Friday 30 October.
Between 08:00 and 21:15, thieves smashed a rear patio window at a property on Beagles Close in Gosford.
In Kidlington between 18:45 and 22:30, thieves forced a door at a property on Banbury Road.
A blue Aldi was seen speeding away from the property at about 19:30.
County council's A40 consultation criticised
A public consultation on investment for the A40 between Oxford and Witney was "premature and unnecessary", according to the Oxford Civic Society.
Oxfordshire county council has earmarked £38m for the scheme, but the justification for the investment "is not clear", the society says.
Current works on the Wolvercote roundabout may make further work "superfluous", while gathering the views of the general public without providing data would be "unproductive".
Brownies to help in record attempt for Children in Need
A Brownie group from Banbury is taking part in a fun-filled world record attempt with children’s television show Blue Peter to create the world’s longest superhero cape.
South Oxfordshire's Christmas parking cheer
South Oxfordshire council is offering free parking days in the run up to Christmas, to encourage people to shop local for presents.
People will be able to use council car parks without displaying a ticket on the following designated days during December:
Travel latest: M40 roundabout breakdown
A lane is blocked on the A361 at Banbury because of a broken-down car on the roundabout at the M40 junction.
You can see all the latest from where you are on the BBC Travel site.
Health watchdog reports 'shocking' cases in dignity care report
"Shocking" cases of patients not being treated with dignity in care have beenuncovered by a health watchdog.
One patient, who had suffered a stroke, said she was left for hours in her own excrement.
But the majority of patients were still treated with dignity, Healthwatch Oxfordshire's report adds.