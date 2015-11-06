The Conservative leader of Oxfordshire County Council has admitted there is tension between him and David Cameron
Abingdon shooting victim Kerry Reeves was 'brutally' killed
The investigating officer in the Kerry Reeves murder inquiry has said the victim was "brutally shot at close range".
The 26-year-old sustained serious head wounds in the attack on Tuesday and died in hospital on Thursday.
Det Supt Chris Ward said: "We are now seeking the public's help in finding Billy Johnson. If anybody has information about where he might be, if they deliberately harbour him or assist him in anyway they are committing a very serious offence."
Kerry Reeves' mother pays tribute to her 'beautiful' daughter
Det Insp Craig Kirby said: “For reasons still unknown to us, Julia Knight made a concerted and well planned attempt to end her mother’s life.
"When this did not work she then allowed a large number of hard working medical staff to be subject to an intense hospital and then criminal investigation where they were undoubtedly left feeling in some way responsible for what happened to Irene Robson."
Evening TV: Thame Remembers project honours war dead
On South Today this evening: Details have emerged of a disagreement between the leader of Oxfordshire County Council and the prime minister.
In a letter sent to Ian Hudspeth, David Cameron says he's "disappointed" at plans to make significant cuts to services like day centres for older people and children's centres.
Join me for that and all the region's news at 18:30.
Weather: Unsettled but mild tonight
There will be some patchy rain this evening, but it should dry up temporarily.
We will see some mist and fog through the night ahead of the next batch of rain in the early hours, but it will be mild overnight, with lows of 13C (55F).
Sports headlines: Cameron Gayle joins Oxford United
This evening's top sports stories:
Latest headlines: Abingdon murder suspect appeal
Hi-tech health system to revolutionise patient services
Banbury Cake
New technology could help revolutionise the county’s health and social care services under ambitious plans unveiled this week.
Kerry Reeves' family 'devastated' by murder
The family of Kerry Reeves are "devastated" by her murder, her grandfather has said.
Patrick Reeves appealed for the public to help the police with their investigation.
Undelivered mail from 17th Century to be finally opened
A haul of over 2,500 undelivered letters collected by a dutch postmaster in the Netherlands in the late 1600s and early 1700s are to be investigated by academics from the University of Oxford.
The project will transcribe the letters, using X-ray technology to unveil the contents of the 600 unopened envelopes, in order to help understand the cultural life at the time.
The trunk containing the correspondence was discovered in The Hague in 2012,.
Man attacked with iron bar by thieves
A man required facial surgery after he was hit across the face with what is thought to be an iron bar as he attempted to stop two people removing items from his van.
The 47-year-old victim was in his home when he saw two people taking things from the back of his van in Mill Lane in Chalgrove at 19:50 on Wednesday.
He confronted the men, rugby tackling one of them before he was hit on the head. The offenders then drove away.
‘The more you interfere, the slower it gets’, says transport expert
Oxford Mail
A transport expert has warned changes to two major North Oxford junctions could make congestion problems worse.
Travel latest: A34 collision blocking slip lane
Council leader Ian Hudspeth admits PM 'tension'
Oxfordshire County Council leader Ian Hudspeth says he has a good relationship with David Cameron, but admits there can be tension.
Mr Hudspeth was responding to a letter from the prime minister which raised concerns over proposed spending cuts of £50m.
Get Involved: Council cuts or tax rises?
A 10% rise in council tax could stop £50m worth of cuts, but would you pay it?
Robert Allen simply tweets: "Yes"
Robert Allen simply tweets: "Yes"
Becks tweets: "No. We don't get anything like value for money as it is."
Plan to pay tribute to Maisie Norton on side of plane
Wallingford Herald
A family friend of the late Grove teenager Maisie Norton is hoping to get a jumbo jet named after her so she can “soar through the sky”.
What's on: Fireworks nights across Oxfordshire
We may be past 5 November, but for many areas the main fireworks displays will be taking place this weekend.
Fury over ‘towering’ warehouse plans
Bicester Advertiser
Residents have urged developers to rethink where they build “giant warehouses” after plans showed them towering over their homes.
Abingdon murder suspect 'has links to London and Corby'
The man wanted over the murder of Kerry Reeves has links to Oxfordshire, London and Corby in Northamptonshire, police say.
Police have asked for information regarding the whereabouts of Billy Johnson, but urged the public to call 999 if they see him.
He is described as 5ft 8ins with short brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his right arm of the word "mum" and pictures of clouds.
Latest headlines: Abingdon murder manhunt
The mother of Kerry Reeves, who died in hospital after being shot in Abingdon on Tuesday, has paid tribute to her daughter.
Nicola said: "My beautiful funny daughter was brutally taken from me, aged just 26.
"Holding her in my arms for the last time is something a mother should never have to go through. Trying to take in how she looked, kissing her, never wanting to let her go."
BreakingKerry Reeves murder weapon 'not yet found'
The gun used to shoot and kill Kerry Reeves on Tuesday evening has yet to be located, police have confirmed.
Ms Reeves was shot at close range in the head in Abingdon and died of her injuries in the John Radcliffe Hospital on Wednesday.
Police have arrested and bailed one 20-year-old man from London, and have appealed for information on another suspect Billy Johnson.
BreakingKerry Reeves murder suspect named as Billy Johnson
Police have named a suspect they are pursuing in connection with the fatal shooting of Kerry Reeves in Abingdon on Tuesday..
He is 20-year-old Billy Johnson. He has a tattoo on his right hand that says "life is precious".
Police have asked for information as to his whereabouts, but urged the public not to approach him.
Abingdon shooting arrest man bailed
The 20-year-old man who was held over the shooting and murder of Kerry Reeves has been released on bail until 5 December.
Ms Reeves was shot in the head on Tuesday evening in Thornhill Walk in Abingdon.
Police are due to give an update on the case shortly.
Weather: Mainly dry with some showers
BBC Weather
This morning's rain should clear to allow for some dry periods, and even some bright spells.
Sports headlines: United make new addition
Open Spaces Society secretary up for award
Henley Standard
The general secretary of Britain’s oldest conservation body, the Henley-based Open Spaces Society, has been shortlisted for The Great Outdoors magazine’s outdoor personality of the year award.
Julia Knight's actions put hospital staff in spotlight
Thames Valley Police said the actions of Julia Knight, who was found guilty of trying to kill her mother in hospital, led to suspicions hanging over staff, police have said.
Van smashes into house in Thame
Thame Gazette
Avan smashed into a Kingsey Road house causing damage and prompting an emergency response.
Nurse 'thought insulin injection would only make mother poorly'
During her trial, jurors heard nurse Julia Knight forged a prescription for insulin and injected her mother Irene Robson with it while she lay in Horton Hospital.
She had claimed she only wanted to make her mother poorly so she would not be discharged.
Ms Robson died in September but the trial heard her death was not relevant to the case.
Julia Knight 'had loving relationship' with mother she tried to kill
The defence barrister for Julia Knight, who was found guilty of trying to kill her mother in hospital, said the pair had a "a close and loving relationship" for 50 years.
Simon Mayo QC said: "This act was born of gross stupidity and shortsightedness, rather than anything more heinous."
During her trial at Oxford Crown Court the jury heard Knight, who has been jailed for 14 years, injected her elderly mother with insulin.
BreakingNurse Julia Knight 'abused position' to try and kill mother
Julia Knight, 56, has been jailed for 14 years for trying to kill her elderly mother at Horton Hospital last year.
Judge Ian Pringle was told she acted out of a desire to save her mother from the "ordeal" of her declining health.
But jailing her he said she "abused her position of trust" as a nurse and as a daughter.
BreakingHorton Hospital attempted murder 'act of stupidity'
The attempted murder of a woman in the Horton Hospital by her daughter was "an act of immense stupidity", the judge said as he sentenced her to 14 years in prison.
Julia Knight administered a potentially lethal injection of insulin to Irene Robson when she was receiving treatment for a fall.
Knight eventually admitted injecting the drug, but had claimed she only did it to make her mother "a little bit poorly", but prosecutors described it as a "cold-blooded attack".
BreakingNurse Julia Knight jailed for trying to kill mother
A nurse who injected her mother with insulin as she lay in hospital has been been jailed for 14 years for her attempted murder.
Julia Knight, 56, had denied trying to kill Irene Robson, 81, but admitted administering the insulin at Horton Hospital in Banbury in October 2014.
However, she would found guilty following a trial at Oxford Crown Court
Latest headlines: Police given more time to question Abingdon murder suspect
Andrew Humphrey
BBC Local Live
This afternoon's top stories in our county:
Get Involved: Disabled spaces 'abused by lazy people'
Anna Temple says: "The people who do use them who are not disabled are very selfish and lazy people who can't walk [a] extra few yards. This really angers me!"
Darren Grant says: "Disabled people have enough problems to deal with in their lives without having life made more difficult by inconsiderate people."
Darren Grant says: "Disabled people have enough problems to deal with in their lives without having life made more difficult by inconsiderate people."
Mayor 'not alone' in Henley parking err
Henley Standard
Drivers are routinely flouting the law by parking in a Henley town centre loading bay.Mayor Lorraine Hillier was singled out last week after parking in the Bell Street bay for a matter of minutes.
Large drugs seizures fall in Thames Valley
The amount of drugs seized by Thames Valley Police has fallen by 47% compared to the previous year.
The national average across England and Wales fell 14%.
Police and border staff made just over 167,000 seizures, the largest year-on-year drop since comparable records began in 2006.
FA Cup first round: Six stories to look out for
Adam Williams
BBC Sport
The wait is over. The FA Cup first round is here and for the first time this season, the boys from the big leagues will go up against the minnows from non-league.
For many the pick of the ties is Didcot Town's first ever match in the FA Cup proper, but BBC Sport has also looked at five other key fixtures.
Travel latest: Bicester road blocked after collision
Missed Abingdon bins delayed collection