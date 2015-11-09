Montage of Oxfordshire's famous faces and places

BBC Local Live: Oxfordshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 9 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

By Andrew Humphrey

All times stated are UK

Our coverage through the day

That's all from BBC Local Live for today.

We'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Oxfordshire. Join us then.

Weather: A wet and windy night

Holly Green

BBC Weather

The cloud and blustery wind will remain with us this evening, and we have the chance of some rain.

Holly Green
BBC

Temperatures will barely drop away from the day, with overnight lows of 13C (55F).

You can get a full 10-day forecast on the BBC Weather site.

Sport headlines: Oxford and Brackley wait for FA Cup draw

Marie Indge

Radio Oxford Sport

The top sport stories in our county this evening: 

  • Brackley Town and Oxford United will both find out who they will face in the FA Cup second round later if they win their replays
  • Jordan Graham would consider returning to the U's on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, United's chief executive says
  • The best of the FA Cup action, including the defeat of Didcot by Exeter, is on South Today at 18:30
Latest headlines: Baby attacker jailed and diabetes breakthrough

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

This evening's top stories in Oxfordshire:

Evening TV: New study into chronic pain

Victoria Cook

BBC South Today

On tonight's South Today: Chronic pain affects just under eight million people in the UK and for the first time researchers at Oxford University will look at what impact it has on women's ability to have children.

Blood test
BBC

Up to a third of sufferers are women of child-bearing age and the study conducted at the John Radcliffe Hospital will find out if it alters hormone production.

It's hoped the findings will help with diagnosis and treatment.

Join me for that and all the region's top stories at 18:30.

Weather Watchers: Your eyes on the skies

The BBC Weather Watchers have been keeping an eye on the skies today, albeit for most of us in Oxfordshire it's been a blanket of grey for most for the day.

Grety sky in Eynsham
OX29Mark

OX29Mark took this picture in Eynsham. If you want to join the Weather Watchers, check out the website.

On Howard Bentham's Tuesday Breakfast show

Howard Bentham

Radio Oxford presenter

Tomorrow morning we'll be marking a week since the fatal shooting of Kerry Reeves in Abingdon.

Kerry Reeves
Thames Valley Police

Kerry was killed on the evening of Tuesday 2 November, and police are still hunting a suspect and the murder weapon.

We'll be hearing from local people about the impact of Kerry's death.

Join Howard from 07:00 for this and all the county's top stories.

Lecturers at City of Oxford college to go on strike

Oxford Times

Lecturers at City of Oxford college will be on strike tomorrow morning following another year of no pay increase for further education teachers.

Three county devolution bid expands

Stuart Ratcliffe

BBC Look East

It has been described as England's economic heartland, and now three councils in our region have applied to the government for more independence.

Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire join to take more control of transport

Oxfordshire has joined forces with neighbouring Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire to take more control of its transport infrastructure.

But talks are also underway for all the councils in Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes to join their devolution partnership.

Travel latest: CrossCountry rail delays and cows causing congestion

Al Ryan

BBC Oxford travel presenter

  • There are cows on the road on the B4044 Oxford Road in Swinford between the B449 junction and the Mayfield Road junction. It's slow going in that area
  • Elsewhere it looking heavy through the A40 roadworks at Cutteslowe and on the Eastern Bypass clockwise from Cowley to Littlemore
  • On the trains there are delays and cancellations between Newcastle and Reading on CrossCountry services

You can get the latest where you are on the BBC Travel site.

Genetic risk for diabetes discovered by Oxford scientists

BBC Radio Oxford

It costs the NHS more than £10bn a year and health experts say it has the potential to cause a public health crisis, but now scientists in Oxford have helped boost our understanding of type 2 diabetes. 

Diabetes test
PA

Researchers have identified genetic markers that could be used to understand people’s risk of developing diabetes.

Prof Mark McCarthy from the University of Oxford says: "We all know that type 2 diabetes is in part a lifestyle disease, but above and beyond that individuals do differ in their risk of getting diabetes and that is in part related to their genes."

Wildlife and historic sites in HS2's firing line

Lauren Potts

BBC Local Live

England's "favourite tree", a deserted medieval village near Aylesbury and more than 50 designated wildlife sites in and around Oxfordshire are just some of the landmarks in the firing line of the HS2 rail line.

Stop HS2 sign
Reuters

A spokesman for the developers of the high-speed rail line said "great care" had been taken to avoid houses, landmarks and sites of interest where possible when planning the route.

But there are many historic sites that could be threatened, as detailed in Lauren Potts' article.

Why some children with autism fear a haircut

Kat Orman

BBC Radio Oxford Presenter

A Welsh barber who proved he was a cut above the rest by lying on the ground to help a young boy with autism cope with his haircut has been a widely shared story on Facebook.

Zoe Tarnet from Oxford was one of the people that shared that post about Jim.

Her son is on the autistic spectrum and she told Kat Orman what it was like taking her son for his first cut.

Church centre gets £20,000 for revamp

Bicester Advertiser

A charity has been given thousands of pounds to revamp part of the Clifton Centre – owned by Bicester Spiritualist Church - that has been left in a state of disrepair for years.

Graves of Thame war dead commemorated

Victoria Cook

BBC South Today

A community group from Thame has begun a four-year journey to visit all 213 graves of those from the town who died in military service.

BBC South Today's Victoria Cook was able to join the Thame Remembers group as they took on one of the biggest parts of this project - to take 40 people from Thame to commemorate those who fell during World War I in France and Belgium.

Coming up with David Prever on Drivetime: Equal Pay Day

David Prever

BBC Radio Oxford

On this afternoon's show: it's Equal Pay Day, from when women will effectively work for free until the end of the year because of the gap between men and women's pay.

Workers
PA

Latest figures show that, overall, women in the UK earn 19% less than men.  

We'll be speaking with Hilary Baxter, from the Oxford branch of the Women's Equality Party.

Join David from 16:00

Latest headlines: Christmas train disruption and baby attack man jailed

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

This afternoon's top stories on Local Live:

From tiny steps in front of TV to world’s top hip-hop dancer

Oxford Mail

From dancing in front of the TV as a toddler to being crowned the best hip-hop dancer in the world, it’s been quite a journey for Kyron Anthony from Greater Leys.

Christmas rail disruption expected

Linda Serck

BBC News

Train passengers travelling between the Thames Valley and London have been warned of another year of Christmas disruption due to rail upgrade works.  

Crossrail electrification works
Network Rail

Line closures and train diversions will be in place from 27 December until 3 January for "essential improvements".

In 2014 rail travel between Reading and Paddington over the festive period was disrupted as engineering works overran.

Students raise £100,000 for heart charity

Students in Oxford have raised an estimated £100,000 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) by donating unwanted goods as they moved out for the summer holiday.

Books
Getty Images

More than 7,000 bags of unwanted clothes, shoes, books, DVDs, CDs and electrical items were donated.

The BHF will sell the items in its charity shops to raise the money.

City museum appeals for more history buffs to help

Oxford Times

A rallying call has gone out to history buffs as the Museum of Oxford wants 50 more volunteers to help with its ever-expanding range of family events.  

Man jailed for baby attack

A man from Oxford who left a baby with serious internal injuries has been jailed for 10 years.

James Lewis
Thames Valley Police

James Lewis, 25, from Carter Close in Oxford shook the baby in a house in the city two years ago.

After a two-week trial a jury found him unanimously guilty.

Despite suffering brain injuries and fractures, the child has since recovered.

Growing number of missing children in Oxfordshire

BBC Radio Oxford

The number of missing children reported in Oxfordshire is on the rise, according to new figures from the charity Missing People.

Teenage girl
Science Photo Library

There were more than 450 reports of young people disappearing from April to September, up from nearly 330 in the same period in 2014.

Sophie Lapham from Missing People says: "If a young person is running away then that is often a sign that there is something very wrong, so if they are reported missing that allows the police and social services to look into what may be going on with that child."

Clubbing together for a muddy great charity challenge

Banbury Guardian

Members from Banbury-based fitness and lifestyle club Gym Dodgers took part in the autumn Wolf Run to raise money for charities, raising £1,200 for Parkinson’s UK.

Weather: Cloud and wind all day

BBC Weather

It's another very mild, cloudy day, with a brisk breeze and one or two light showers.

Weather graphic
BBC

You can see a full forecast on the BBC Weather site.

Travel latest: A34 lane closed at Botley interchange, Oxford

BBC Travel

There is a lane closed on the A34 southbound at the Botley interchange because of a collapsed manhole.

Congestion is running back to Peartree.

You can see all the latest where you are on the BBC Travel site.

Sport headlines: FA Cup draw and Smith's MotoGP success

Jerome Sale

Sports editor BBC Radio Oxford

This afternoon's sports stories in Oxfordshire:

  • The FA Cup may be over for Didcot, but Oxford Untied and Brackley Town will be in the draw tonight for the second round, with both teams facing replays
  • The U's would like to re-sign Jordan Graham on loan from Wolves, but it won't be happening in the near future, according to chief executive Mark Ashton
  • Oxfordshire's Bradley Smith finished sixth in the MotoGP in Spain, securing sixth place in the championship overall
Latest headlines: More missing children in Oxfordshire

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

The top stories on Local Live this lunchtime:

  • The number of missing children in Oxfordshire is on the rise, according to new figures from the charity Missing People
  • Emergency services hope a dramatic campaign will help educate young drivers on the dangers they face
  • A new lottery has been created in Didcot to help support local charities
Silver lining for Didcot Town after FA Cup run comes to an end

Jeremy Stern

BBC South Today

A record 2,707 fans came to support Didcot Town in their first-ever appearance in the FA Cup first round, but sadly saw the team lose to Exeter City.

It wasn't all bad news for the club though, as the run up to that point and television money is estimated to have earned them £100,000.

Didcot launches local lottery

Paul Jenner

BBC Radio Oxford

A brand new lottery is being set up in Didcot to help support people who are in need.

Lottery
BBC

People from the town will be able to play, with the funds raised to be divided between the winner and charitable causes.

It officially launches on 13 November.

Women's Institute buildings re-listed for centenary

Four buildings with links to the Women's Institute are to berecognised to mark the organisation's centenary.

Denman College
Rodolph de Salis

The West Sussex home of the WI's first chairman and its training college in Oxfordshire are to be re-listed on theNational Heritage List for England.

Marcham Park, in Oxfordshire, later renamed Denman College (pictured), was the WI's first training college and taught skills such as butchery and garage work.

Disabled people meet rugby players ahead of big match

Banbury Guardian

Oxford University’s top rugby talent visited Agnes Court care home, in Banbury, to meet some of the disabled people the forthcoming Varsity Match will support.

Treatment hope from chronic pain study

It is hoped a study investigating chronic pain in women could help develop new treatments to help people suffering from the condition.

Dr Katy Vincent, who is leading the study at the John Radcliffe Hospital, said the condition can have a wide range of effects on patients.

Aung San Suu Kyi confident of victory in Myanmar election

Myanmar's opposition National League for Democracy, lead by Aung San Suu Kyi, says it is confident of victory in the first openly contested national election in 25 years.

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech next to party patron Tin Oo, left, in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, 9 November 2015
PA

Ms Suu Kyi, who lived in Oxford with her family before she became the leader of Myanmar's pro-democracy movement in 1988, says: "I think you all have the idea of the results."

The military-backed Union Solidarity Development Party has been in power since 2011.  

Latest headlines: College re-listed to mark Women's Institute centenary

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

Today's top stories in our county:

  • An Oxfordshire college is being listed as part of theWI's centenary celebrations
  • Oxford researchers are studying the effect chronic pain has on women's ability to have children
  • So far this year a third of all deaths on Oxfordshire's roads have been drivers aged between 17-24
Hundreds disappointed after fireworks glitch

Henley Standard

Hundreds of visitors to a firework display went home disappointed after a technical glitch meant the show didn’t go ahead.  

Didcot Town proud of support for FA Cup dream

View more on twitter
Fast internet for all by 2020

All home and business owners will have a legal right to demand fast broadband by 2020, the government promises.

Broadband graphic
Thinkstock

Culture Minister and Didcot MP Ed Vaizey says: "We want to upgrade the universal service obligation to provide fast broadband speeds of 10Mbps for the very hardest to reach homes and businesses. If you're in that last 5%, you can demand and you'll get it."

Labour says the government needs to set out how the new pledge will be funded and when consumers would actually see the benefits.

