On tonight's South Today: Chronic pain affects just under eight million people in the UK and for the first time researchers at Oxford University will look at what impact it has on women's ability to have children.
Up to a third of sufferers are women of child-bearing age and the study conducted at the John Radcliffe Hospital will find out if it alters hormone production.
It's hoped the findings will help with diagnosis and treatment.
Genetic risk for diabetes discovered by Oxford scientists
It costs the NHS more than £10bn a year and health experts say it has the potential to cause a public health crisis, but now scientists in Oxford have helped boost our understanding of type 2 diabetes.
Researchers have identified genetic markers that could be used to understand people’s risk of developing diabetes.
Prof Mark McCarthy from the University of Oxford says: "We all know that type 2 diabetes is in part a lifestyle disease, but above and beyond that individuals do differ in their risk of getting diabetes and that is in part related to their genes."
Wildlife and historic sites in HS2's firing line
Lauren Potts
England's "favourite tree", a deserted medieval village near Aylesbury and more than 50 designated wildlife sites in and around Oxfordshire are just some of the landmarks in the firing line of the HS2 rail line.
A spokesman for the developers of the high-speed rail line said "great care" had been taken to avoid houses, landmarks and sites of interest where possible when planning the route.
A charity has been given thousands of pounds to revamp part of the Clifton Centre – owned by Bicester Spiritualist Church - that has been left in a state of disrepair for years.
Graves of Thame war dead commemorated
Victoria Cook
A community group from Thame has begun a four-year journey to visit all 213 graves of those from the town who died in military service.
BBC South Today's Victoria Cook was able to join the Thame Remembers group as they took on one of the biggest parts of this project - to take 40 people from Thame to commemorate those who fell during World War I in France and Belgium.
Coming up with David Prever on Drivetime: Equal Pay Day
David Prever
On this afternoon's show: it's Equal Pay Day, from when women will effectively work for free until the end of the year because of the gap between men and women's pay.
James Lewis, 25, from Carter Close in Oxford shook the baby in a house in the city two years ago.
After a two-week trial a jury found him unanimously guilty.
Despite suffering brain injuries and fractures, the child has since recovered.
Growing number of missing children in Oxfordshire
The number of missing children reported in Oxfordshire is on the rise, according to new figures from the charity Missing People.
There were more than 450 reports of young people disappearing from April to September, up from nearly 330 in the same period in 2014.
Sophie Lapham from Missing People says: "If a young person is running away then that is often a sign that there is something very wrong, so if they are reported missing that allows the police and social services to look into what may be going on with that child."
Clubbing together for a muddy great charity challenge
Culture Minister and Didcot MP Ed Vaizey says: "We want to upgrade the universal service obligation to provide fast broadband speeds of 10Mbps for the very hardest to reach homes and businesses. If you're in that last 5%, you can demand and you'll get it."
Labour says the government needs to set out how the new pledge will be funded and when consumers would actually see the benefits.
That's all from BBC Local Live for today.
We'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Oxfordshire. Join us then.
Weather: A wet and windy night
The cloud and blustery wind will remain with us this evening, and we have the chance of some rain.
Temperatures will barely drop away from the day, with overnight lows of 13C (55F).
You can get a full 10-day forecast on the BBC Weather site.
Sport headlines: Oxford and Brackley wait for FA Cup draw
The top sport stories in our county this evening:
Latest headlines: Baby attacker jailed and diabetes breakthrough
This evening's top stories in Oxfordshire:
Evening TV: New study into chronic pain
Weather Watchers: Your eyes on the skies
The BBC Weather Watchers have been keeping an eye on the skies today, albeit for most of us in Oxfordshire it's been a blanket of grey for most for the day.
OX29Mark took this picture in Eynsham. If you want to join the Weather Watchers, check out the website.
On Howard Bentham's Tuesday Breakfast show
Tomorrow morning we'll be marking a week since the fatal shooting of Kerry Reeves in Abingdon.
Kerry was killed on the evening of Tuesday 2 November, and police are still hunting a suspect and the murder weapon.
We'll be hearing from local people about the impact of Kerry's death.
Join Howard from 07:00 for this and all the county's top stories.
Poppy Appeal tin at church taken by thieves
Wallingford Herald
Thieves have snatched a Poppy Appeal tin, containing up to £80 in donations, from a church in Sutton Courtenay.
Lecturers at City of Oxford college to go on strike
Oxford Times
Lecturers at City of Oxford college will be on strike tomorrow morning following another year of no pay increase for further education teachers.
Three county devolution bid expands
It has been described as England's economic heartland, and now three councils in our region have applied to the government for more independence.
Oxfordshire has joined forces with neighbouring Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire to take more control of its transport infrastructure.
But talks are also underway for all the councils in Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes to join their devolution partnership.
Travel latest: CrossCountry rail delays and cows causing congestion
You can get the latest where you are on the BBC Travel site.
Why some children with autism fear a haircut
A Welsh barber who proved he was a cut above the rest by lying on the ground to help a young boy with autism cope with his haircut has been a widely shared story on Facebook.
Zoe Tarnet from Oxford was one of the people that shared that post about Jim.
Her son is on the autistic spectrum and she told Kat Orman what it was like taking her son for his first cut.
Church centre gets £20,000 for revamp
Bicester Advertiser
A charity has been given thousands of pounds to revamp part of the Clifton Centre – owned by Bicester Spiritualist Church - that has been left in a state of disrepair for years.
Graves of Thame war dead commemorated
A community group from Thame has begun a four-year journey to visit all 213 graves of those from the town who died in military service.
BBC South Today's Victoria Cook was able to join the Thame Remembers group as they took on one of the biggest parts of this project - to take 40 people from Thame to commemorate those who fell during World War I in France and Belgium.
Coming up with David Prever on Drivetime: Equal Pay Day
On this afternoon's show: it's Equal Pay Day, from when women will effectively work for free until the end of the year because of the gap between men and women's pay.
Latest figures show that, overall, women in the UK earn 19% less than men.
We'll be speaking with Hilary Baxter, from the Oxford branch of the Women's Equality Party.
Join David from 16:00.
Latest headlines: Christmas train disruption and baby attack man jailed
This afternoon's top stories on Local Live:
From tiny steps in front of TV to world’s top hip-hop dancer
Oxford Mail
From dancing in front of the TV as a toddler to being crowned the best hip-hop dancer in the world, it’s been quite a journey for Kyron Anthony from Greater Leys.
Christmas rail disruption expected
BBC News
Train passengers travelling between the Thames Valley and London have been warned of another year of Christmas disruption due to rail upgrade works.
Line closures and train diversions will be in place from 27 December until 3 January for "essential improvements".
In 2014 rail travel between Reading and Paddington over the festive period was disrupted as engineering works overran.
Students raise £100,000 for heart charity
Students in Oxford have raised an estimated £100,000 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) by donating unwanted goods as they moved out for the summer holiday.
More than 7,000 bags of unwanted clothes, shoes, books, DVDs, CDs and electrical items were donated.
The BHF will sell the items in its charity shops to raise the money.
City museum appeals for more history buffs to help
Oxford Times
A rallying call has gone out to history buffs as the Museum of Oxford wants 50 more volunteers to help with its ever-expanding range of family events.
Man jailed for baby attack
A man from Oxford who left a baby with serious internal injuries has been jailed for 10 years.
James Lewis, 25, from Carter Close in Oxford shook the baby in a house in the city two years ago.
After a two-week trial a jury found him unanimously guilty.
Despite suffering brain injuries and fractures, the child has since recovered.
Clubbing together for a muddy great charity challenge
Banbury Guardian
Members from Banbury-based fitness and lifestyle club Gym Dodgers took part in the autumn Wolf Run to raise money for charities, raising £1,200 for Parkinson’s UK.
Weather: Cloud and wind all day
It's another very mild, cloudy day, with a brisk breeze and one or two light showers.
You can see a full forecast on the BBC Weather site.
Travel latest: A34 lane closed at Botley interchange, Oxford
There is a lane closed on the A34 southbound at the Botley interchange because of a collapsed manhole.
Congestion is running back to Peartree.
You can see all the latest where you are on the BBC Travel site.
Sport headlines: FA Cup draw and Smith's MotoGP success
This afternoon's sports stories in Oxfordshire:
Latest headlines: More missing children in Oxfordshire
The top stories on Local Live this lunchtime:
Games company unveils national sponsor deal
Witney Gazette
England may have crashed out of the Rugby World Cup early but sports fans will still be smiling thanks to support from an Oxfordshire games company.
Silver lining for Didcot Town after FA Cup run comes to an end
A record 2,707 fans came to support Didcot Town in their first-ever appearance in the FA Cup first round, but sadly saw the team lose to Exeter City.
It wasn't all bad news for the club though, as the run up to that point and television money is estimated to have earned them £100,000.
Didcot launches local lottery
A brand new lottery is being set up in Didcot to help support people who are in need.
People from the town will be able to play, with the funds raised to be divided between the winner and charitable causes.
It officially launches on 13 November.
Women's Institute buildings re-listed for centenary
Four buildings with links to the Women's Institute are to berecognised to mark the organisation's centenary.
The West Sussex home of the WI's first chairman and its training college in Oxfordshire are to be re-listed on theNational Heritage List for England.
Marcham Park, in Oxfordshire, later renamed Denman College (pictured), was the WI's first training college and taught skills such as butchery and garage work.
Disabled people meet rugby players ahead of big match
Banbury Guardian
Oxford University’s top rugby talent visited Agnes Court care home, in Banbury, to meet some of the disabled people the forthcoming Varsity Match will support.
Treatment hope from chronic pain study
It is hoped a study investigating chronic pain in women could help develop new treatments to help people suffering from the condition.
Dr Katy Vincent, who is leading the study at the John Radcliffe Hospital, said the condition can have a wide range of effects on patients.
Aung San Suu Kyi confident of victory in Myanmar election
Myanmar's opposition National League for Democracy, lead by Aung San Suu Kyi, says it is confident of victory in the first openly contested national election in 25 years.
Ms Suu Kyi, who lived in Oxford with her family before she became the leader of Myanmar's pro-democracy movement in 1988, says: "I think you all have the idea of the results."
The military-backed Union Solidarity Development Party has been in power since 2011.
Latest headlines: College re-listed to mark Women's Institute centenary
Today's top stories in our county:
Hundreds disappointed after fireworks glitch
Henley Standard
Hundreds of visitors to a firework display went home disappointed after a technical glitch meant the show didn’t go ahead.
Didcot Town proud of support for FA Cup dream
Fast internet for all by 2020
All home and business owners will have a legal right to demand fast broadband by 2020, the government promises.
Culture Minister and Didcot MP Ed Vaizey says: "We want to upgrade the universal service obligation to provide fast broadband speeds of 10Mbps for the very hardest to reach homes and businesses. If you're in that last 5%, you can demand and you'll get it."
Labour says the government needs to set out how the new pledge will be funded and when consumers would actually see the benefits.