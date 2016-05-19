BBC Local Live: Oxfordshire

The Banbury Young Homelessness Project (BYHP) is in need of a cash injection to balance the books.
Its head of business Tim Tarby-Donald says it takes £20,000 a month to operate the charity.
Police hope guilty plea will give family 'some small comfort'
Police say they hope the guilty plea of a man accused of killing Justin Skrebowski in Abingdon's Poundland store will give "some small comfort" to his grieving family.
Trevor Joyce pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. He stabbed Mr Skrebowski to death on 7 December, using a knife he took from a display in the shop.
This was a completely random and unprovoked attack on an innocent member of the public, which is all the more difficult to comprehend. Joyce has pleaded guilty to manslaughter today on the grounds of diminished responsibility. This will not bring Justin back or make up for the loss that his heartbroken family have suffered, but I hope that the conviction will give them some small comfort.
Wallingford couple set up boating business on French waterways
Eliminating cross-boundary options now enables PWC’s independent study to focus solely on Oxfordshire’s residents and engaging with stakeholders in the county. Oxfordshire deserves a model of government that will give power to local people, not a one-size-fits-all model for all of Oxfordshire that will deprive people of the power to shape their local area.
Cotswold District Council has withdrawn plans, dubbed "Coxit", to break away from Gloucestershire and form a unitary authority with West Oxfordshire District Council.
The council says a report from analysts PWC shows changes would need new legislation to be passed - and "widespread support" would be required.
It said it accepted there was too much opposition within Gloucestershire.
Although our proposals have been seen as innovative, we are some way from achieving the support we need within Gloucestershire. As a result, we have therefore reluctantly decided to withdraw the proposal.
In pictures: East Hagbourne housing development campaigners out in force
Campaigners against a housing development between Didcot and the village of East Hagbourne were out in force last night for the crucial planning decision.
More than 100 people turned up for the meeting, during which South Oxfordshire district councillors rejected the plan to build 170 homes.
There was "shouting and applause" from opponents of the scheme as the decision was made, the Mind the Green Gap campaign group said.
Trevor Joyce pleads guilty to manslaughter at Abingdon Poundland
A 36-year-old man accused of murdering a man in the Poundland store in Abingdon last December has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Trevor Joyce today denied murder but pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 61-year-old Justin Skrebowski on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
He also pleaded guilty to two counts of making threats to kill
Pleaded guilty to one count of ABH
And pleaded guilty one count of threatening others with offensive weapons (a carving knife and fork)
The prosecution has accepted the manslaughter plea, and Mr Skrebowski's wife and family were in court when Joyce made his plea.
He's been remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month.
Sex abuse help centre gets £700k from Big Lottery Fund
More than £700,000 has been awarded to an Oxfordshire project to help girls abused in childhood.
The money from the Big Lottery Fund is being given to Oxfordshire Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre.
It says more than a third of its users under 18 have experienced abuse.
The cash will be used to give teenagers a range of support, including mentoring and therapy.
Museum appeal for John Piper gallery
A crowdfunding appeal has been launched to showcase the work of one of Oxfordshire's most prolific artists.
The River and Rowing Museum wants to raise £22,000 in 35 days for a new gallery space dedicated to John Piper, who lived in a farmhouse near Henley before his death in 1992.
Piper was a painter and printmaker, and designed stained-glass windows, theatre sets and even fireworks.
John Piper has always been a big part of the community here - people really take him to their hearts as a local artist. He was so important in the 20th Century so I think the appeal is absolutely achievable."
More than 800 sign petition to save Oxford Road sports ground in Bicester
Celebrating Sir Nicholas Winton: Haunting letter of child's lost family
John Fieldsend, who was rescued from the Holocaust as a child and now lives in Oxfordshire, reads us a letter sent from his parents after he had been transported to the UK as a child...
Mr Fieldsend is among those attending a memorial service being held for Sir Nicholas Winton, who brought hundreds of children from Nazi occupied Czechoslovakia to Britain in the months before World War Two.
Beer made from Blenheim Palace spring water to launch later this month
Oxford City Stars ice hockey team have followed up on extending the contract of head coach Simon Anderson by agreeing a new deal with international star Ondrej Pekarik.
The Czech scored 19 times for Oxford in his first season at Oxpens and says he's delighted to be staying at the club.
Halfway point for fire fighters' charity bike epic
A team of Oxfordshire firefighters are about halfway through a John O'Groats to Land's End charity cycle challenge.
The 18 riders are currently in Cumbria, having clocked up more than 500 miles since they set off on 13 May. They are aiming to be in Oxfordshire on Sunday.
Rise in contactless payments in Oxford
Press Association
Oxford is among the top 10 cities in the UK which have seen the biggest increase in the use of contactless payments.
Research published by Barclaycard showed a 186% rise in contactless payments in Oxford over the past 12 months. Manchester had the biggest rise of 247%.
The credit card company said discount stores, gift card and novelty shops and service stations had seen particularly large jumps in people paying by contactless card over the past year.
Exclusive first designs of Heyford Park village centre
Oxford Times
Glass walkways, an American-style brasserie and a handsome market square will form a striking centrepiece for Oxfordshire's newest village.
In pictures: Fire fighters at Oxford garage fire
This picture shows Oxford fire fighters in action in the early hours of this morning, tackling a fire at a garage on Walton Street.
The blaze was reported at just after 04:00 and three engines with 15 fire fighters were at the scene.
Analysis: Oxfordshire district councils give up on cross-border mergers
Bethan Phillips
Political reporter, BBC Radio Oxford
A shake-up of local government in Oxfordshire that was backed by the prime minister has been shelved.
District councils in Oxfordshire wanted to join up with Cotswolds and South Northamptonshire councils to create four authorities with control of all services.
David Cameron previously said the idea had "a lot of merit".
But experts have now said the "cross-boundary" idea would be "too complicated" - the councils say they're still looking at various options for a restructure in the county.
Wallingford couple set up boating business on French waterways
Oxford Mail
An Oxfordshire couple have swapped the rat race for the good life - running their business from a canal boat on the French waterways.
District councils to focus on Oxfordshire-only devolution plans
Oxfordshire's district councils will no longer try to merge with neighbouring districts, such as Cotswold and South Northamptonshire.
Following Cotswold District Council's decision to give up on a merger with West Oxfordshire, dubbed 'Coxit', the county's district councils will now look to each other.
The districts have brought in analysts PWC to look at ways to replace Oxfordshire's county council and get its powers devolved to them as new "district unitary authorities".
Cotswold council gives up on 'Coxit' idea
Cotswold District Council has withdrawn plans, dubbed "Coxit", to break away from Gloucestershire and form a unitary authority with West Oxfordshire District Council.
The council says a report from analysts PWC shows changes would need new legislation to be passed - and "widespread support" would be required.
It said it accepted there was too much opposition within Gloucestershire.
In pictures: East Hagbourne housing development campaigners out in force
Campaigners against a housing development between Didcot and the village of East Hagbourne were out in force last night for the crucial planning decision.
More than 100 people turned up for the meeting, during which South Oxfordshire district councillors rejected the plan to build 170 homes.
There was "shouting and applause" from opponents of the scheme as the decision was made, the Mind the Green Gap campaign group said.
The Daily Mail
An Oxford student who bragged online about having upset a white waitress by demanding the return of land to black people has insisted he has no regrets because he was helping to "disrupt whiteness".
Beer made from Blenheim Palace spring water to launch later this month
Witney Gazette
A beer made from spring water collected at Blenheim Palace is being launched just in time for Father's Day.
Memorial service for 'Kindertransport' hero Sir Nicholas Winton
An Oxfordshire man is among those celebrating the memory of Sir Nicholas Winton, who saved their lives from certain death at the hands of the Nazis.
John Fieldsend from Thame left Czechoslovakia and came to Britain as a child in 1939 on one of the trains organised by Winton. He was one of 669.
He will attend a memorial in London later on what would have been Sir Nicholas's 107th birthday.
David Cameron flying visit to Witney for launch of Armed Forces Day
Witney Gazette
Prime minister David Cameron made a flying visit to his Oxfordshire constituency to show support for this year’s Armed Forces Day.
East Hagbourne housing development plan rejected
A plan to build homes between Didcot and East Hagbourne has been turned down by South Oxfordshire District Council.
Developers want to build 170 new houses, but campaigners were worried that it would lead to further development filling in the green gap between the village and the town.
They had the support of the likes of Ed Vaizey MP, but developers Grainger said they were simply fulfilling a need for housing.
Jailed councillor John Morgan dies in hospital
A former Conservative Vale of White Horse district councillor, found guilty of stealing more than £150,000 from a 92-year-old woman, has died.
John Morgan died in hospital on Thursday 12 May, a Ministry of Justice spokesman confirmed.
The 77-year-old of Highclere Gardens, Wantage, was jailed for five years in January 2014 and told to pay £5 in compensation to the family of Beryl Gittens, from Berkshire, who died before he was convicted.
