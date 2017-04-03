Oxford United at Wembley

Oxford's Rebecca Esselstein made an error with her oar, known as catching a crab, and her crew never recovered.
It allowed the Light Blues, featuring four members of last year's crew who almost sank on the river, to quickly get into their rhythm. They dominated to win by over 30 seconds in a course record of 18 minutes and 34 seconds.
Oxford fans 'gutted' after being outplayed by Coventry
Oxford United lost the EFL Trophy because they "took too long to get going" fans have said.
Coventry City took the lead early on with a goal in the first 10 minutes and fans, like Thomas, said they should have been given a penalty in the first half.
He added: "Oxford didn't perform, Coventry were the better team on the day. But Oxford can get back in the play-offs in May."
Roger Westlake told us: "I think they were just a bit flat, we had good possession in the first half but didn't break them down."
EFL Trophy final: Coventry 2-1 Oxford
George Thomas's stunning strike helps Coventry put their relegation fears to one side to beat Oxford in the EFL Trophy final.
EFL Trophy final: Coventry 2-1 Oxford
George Thomas's stunning strike helps Coventry put their relegation fears to one side to beat Oxford in the EFL Trophy final.
Ok, so we're down in the dumps, but we like to find a silver lining in every cloud.
So here's the moment substitute Liam Sercombe scored.
Fans: Occasion 'probably got the better of us'
BBC Radio Oxford
Oxford fans David and Daniel were among 30,000 who made the journey from Oxford to Wembley and told
BBC Radio Oxford
they felt really "deflated."
David said: "Going one nil down in the first 10 minutes doesn't help, but it's the way it is, we can't do anything about it.
Daniel agreed adding: "This year I really felt it was ours to take. The first 10 minutes were horrible."
Coventry lift the trophy
FT: Coventry 2-1 Oxford
Coventry's players make their way up the famous Wembley steps, with Jordan Willis first up.
The Sky Blues skipper lifts the trophy, to huge cheers from the 43,000 or so Coventry fans who have made the trip to North London today.
Match reaction
FT: Coventry 2-1 Oxford
Coventry winger Kyel Reid tells Sky Sports:
"This means a lot to me. It's not been the best season in the league, but to come here with 43,000 fans is great and I'm so happy for everyone involved with the club."
Striker Stuart Beavon:
"I'm absolutely delighted to come here and win. We dug in, showed great determination and deserved the win in the end."
Coventry goalscorer Gael Bigirimana tells Sky Sports:
"I've got a beautiful baby girl, which is amazing, and this is the icing on the cake. It's just amazing. Hopefully this will be a game changer for this club.
Goalscorer George Thomas:
"Words can't explain this. You couldn't write it. The season's been full of ups and downs, and to more or less end it on this - I don't have the words."
Have your say on Oxford's performance
BreakingFULL-TIME
Coventry 2-1 Oxford
Coventry City have done it! They've won the Checkatrade Trophy!
Coventry 2-1 Oxford
The ball drops in the box for Oxford's Rob Hall - corner.
The keeper's gone up...
And how have Coventry survived?!
Pinball in the six-yard box, Lee Burge makes a stunning save and there's a goalline clearance in there too.
Incredible stuff.
Coventry 2-1 Oxford
Oxford are forced into a late change as the injured Joe Rothwell goes off for Josh Ruffels.
We're into a minimum of five minutes of stoppage time and Oxford have sent centre-back Curtis Nelson forward as an emergency striker.
It's now-or-never time.
Coventry 2-1 Oxford
If Coventry fans have got any nails left to bite, start chewing them now. A minute and stoppage time left to play.
Live Reporting
By Anna Browning and Claire Hawke
All times stated are UK
BreakingOxford triumph in men's Boat Race
Oxford men claim a narrow victory after a dominant win for the Cambridge women in the 2017 Boat Races.Read more
Thanks and goodbye
Well, we've won the men's Boat Race, so we are going to end it here on a high.
Thank you for your company today, it's been fun but a little disappointing.
Look forward to seeing you again tomorrow at 08:00 BST. Until then.
Oxford United FC match report
'We didn't taken chances'
Goal scorer Liam Sercombe was sounding very dejected when he spoke us.
Boat race under way
We're slightly in the lead. Come on Blues!
Onions with that?
Although she really should be wary of sharing hot dogs with strange men.
(Oh no, scrub that, we may have seen him in the office once or twice.)
On the bright side
The thing about Radio Oxford's Lilley Mitchell is she really does always see the bright side.
'It's frustrating'
Head coach Michael Appleton has put today's defeat down to Coventry's defence.
"For whatever reason, they had a little bit more hunger to keep the ball out of the goal than we did today," he told Radio Oxford.
"The last minute probably summed it up. People putting their bodies on the line and the goalkeeper making a good save as well.
Players 'didn't do themselves justice'
Oxford United owner Darryl Eales spoke to us after the match and said the biggest disappointment for him were the players.
The now had a six-game (or hopefully nine) season left he continued, adding: "We dust ourselves down and go again Wednesday."
Boat Race: Cambridge capitalise on Oxford error
BBC Sport
Cambridge took advantage of a dreadful start by Oxford to claim a first win in the Women's Boat Race since 2012.
Oxford's Rebecca Esselstein made an error with her oar, known as catching a crab, and her crew never recovered.
It allowed the Light Blues, featuring four members of last year's crew who almost sank on the river, to quickly get into their rhythm. They dominated to win by over 30 seconds in a course record of 18 minutes and 34 seconds.
Oxford fans 'gutted' after being outplayed by Coventry
Oxford United lost the EFL Trophy because they "took too long to get going" fans have said.
Coventry City took the lead early on with a goal in the first 10 minutes and fans, like Thomas, said they should have been given a penalty in the first half.
He added: "Oxford didn't perform, Coventry were the better team on the day. But Oxford can get back in the play-offs in May."
Roger Westlake told us: "I think they were just a bit flat, we had good possession in the first half but didn't break them down."
EFL Trophy final: Coventry 2-1 Oxford
George Thomas's stunning strike helps Coventry put their relegation fears to one side to beat Oxford in the EFL Trophy final.
EFL Trophy final: Coventry 2-1 Oxford
George Thomas's stunning strike helps Coventry put their relegation fears to one side to beat Oxford in the EFL Trophy final.Read more
Oxford losses continue - women lose boat race to Cambridge
The blows keep coming.
For those making the long journey home...
...some advice from Chiltern Railways.
Reliving the best bit
Ok, so we're down in the dumps, but we like to find a silver lining in every cloud.
So here's the moment substitute Liam Sercombe scored.
Fans: Occasion 'probably got the better of us'
BBC Radio Oxford
Oxford fans David and Daniel were among 30,000 who made the journey from Oxford to Wembley and told BBC Radio Oxford they felt really "deflated."
David said: "Going one nil down in the first 10 minutes doesn't help, but it's the way it is, we can't do anything about it.
Daniel agreed adding: "This year I really felt it was ours to take. The first 10 minutes were horrible."
Coventry lift the trophy
FT: Coventry 2-1 Oxford
Coventry's players make their way up the famous Wembley steps, with Jordan Willis first up.
The Sky Blues skipper lifts the trophy, to huge cheers from the 43,000 or so Coventry fans who have made the trip to North London today.
Match reaction
FT: Coventry 2-1 Oxford
Coventry winger Kyel Reid tells Sky Sports: "This means a lot to me. It's not been the best season in the league, but to come here with 43,000 fans is great and I'm so happy for everyone involved with the club."
Striker Stuart Beavon: "I'm absolutely delighted to come here and win. We dug in, showed great determination and deserved the win in the end."
Oxford and Cambridge women square up on Thames
There's no time to get too down...
Match reaction
FT: Coventry 2-1 Oxford
Coventry goalscorer Gael Bigirimana tells Sky Sports: "I've got a beautiful baby girl, which is amazing, and this is the icing on the cake. It's just amazing. Hopefully this will be a game changer for this club.
Goalscorer George Thomas: "Words can't explain this. You couldn't write it. The season's been full of ups and downs, and to more or less end it on this - I don't have the words."
Have your say on Oxford's performance
BreakingFULL-TIME
Coventry 2-1 Oxford
Coventry City have done it! They've won the Checkatrade Trophy!
Coventry 2-1 Oxford
The ball drops in the box for Oxford's Rob Hall - corner.
The keeper's gone up...
And how have Coventry survived?!
Pinball in the six-yard box, Lee Burge makes a stunning save and there's a goalline clearance in there too.
Incredible stuff.
Coventry 2-1 Oxford
Oxford are forced into a late change as the injured Joe Rothwell goes off for Josh Ruffels.
We're into a minimum of five minutes of stoppage time and Oxford have sent centre-back Curtis Nelson forward as an emergency striker.
It's now-or-never time.
Coventry 2-1 Oxford
If Coventry fans have got any nails left to bite, start chewing them now. A minute and stoppage time left to play.
That's a lot of people
The view from the Wembley stadium
More than 70,000 people are watching Coventry City play Oxford United.
It's hoped it will be a record attendance for an EFL game, but it's still not enough to completely fill the stadium.
Click on the picture below for a 360 degree view.
Former Oxford goalie returns to old club for final
Former Oxford United goalkeeper Ryan Clarke, who now plays for National League Club Eastleigh, is among former players watching the game.
Coventry 2-1 Oxford
What a chance for Oxford!
The U's break and Rob Hall goes through one-on-one with Coventry goalkeeper Lee Burge, who keeps his side in front with a smart save.
In truth, Hall should have done a lot better. Will Oxford get a better opportunity than that?
Sercombe gives Oxford hope
Coventry 2-1 Oxford
Oooh, now we're in for a cracking finish at Wembley!
Coventry clear the ball to the edge of the box to Liam Sercombe and the U's sub fires in a shot through a crowd of players, which nestles in the corner.
Game on.
GOAL: Coventry 2-1 Oxford
Liam Sercombe
Half time score: Coventry 1 - Oxford United 0
Oxford win boat race coin toss
Coventry 2-0 Oxford
What a story it is that's developing at Wembley.
Coventry City are a club in turmoil, with fans making continued protests against their owners and the team almost certain to drop into League Two.
But they're less than half an hour away from a piece of silverware.
Their manager, Mark Robins, is Coventry's fourth of the season. He wasn't even in charge when the Sky Blues qualified for the final!
Football not floating your boat? Try rowing
Thomas adds Coventry's second
Coventry 2-0 Oxford
Coventry double their lead with a stunning, stunning goal from George Thomas.
He takes down a left-wing cross and slams a half-volley into the bottom corner from 18 yards.
A moment to remember for the young winger.
Oxford make their first change, with Liam Sercombe replacing Ryan Ledson. They need a goal, and quickly.
GOAL: Coventry 2-0 Oxford
George Thomas
Boat Races go ahead after WW2 bomb find
BBC News England
The 163rd University Boat Race will go ahead after a World War Two shell was removed from the River Thames .
The Met Police confirmed the submerged item was assessed and removed by specialist officers earlier on Sunday.
It was found on the northern shore near Putney Bridge, west London, on Saturday. Experts had to wait for the tide to recede to examine the item.
Frustration from Oxford fans
Lilley Mitchell
Radio car reporter
It was a lacklustre first half from Oxford, compared with a plucky Coventry side.
Fans are chanting Yellow, the team colour, but we're not being allowed to show our pride and emotions - just frustration!
My favourite moment so far has been a topless Coventry fan, sat in front of the big scoreboard screen, galloping around after their goal spinning his shirt above his head!
Panoramic view of Wembley