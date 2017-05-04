Oxfordshire Live: Thursday 4 May

Thames at Osney

Severe accident: A41 Oxfordshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A41 Oxfordshire both ways severe accident, between Station Road and B4011.

A41 Oxfordshire - A41 in Blackthorn closed and very slow traffic in both directions between the Station Road junction and Thame Turn Off, because of an accident.

City council sorry for 'distress' caused by May Morning crowds

Oxford City Council has apologised to a number of people who reported a dangerous situation on Magdalen Bridge on May Morning because of the large crowds.

'Adopt' part of the Oxford Canal

Stretches of the Oxford Canal through Oxfordshire are available for 'adoption' by local communities. 

The Canal and River Trust, which cares for the nation's waterways, has published an online map showing the area in need of people's support. 

The aim is for a quarter of them to be adopted by local residents. 

'Stoking the fires' at Brightwell Vineyard

It's bad news for English winemakers who are reporting "catastrophic" crop damage after a bad frost wiped out at least half of this year's grape harvest. 

Brightwell Vineyard, just outside Brightwell Cum Sotwell, is among them. Lilley MItchell went to visit them this morning.

Oxford Rugby League head for Toronto

Ross Heaton

BBC Oxford Sport

Oxford Rugby League set off for Canada today for one of the longest away trips in sport. 

They'll become the first team in the UK to play a competitive match in the country, and take on Toronto Wolfpack on Saturday who were accepted into the National League Division 1 ahead of the new season.

The team's general manager told BBC Oxford as a part-time team they've had to rely on their players being able to get the time off.

A lot of companies understand the needs that they’ve got… there is a lot of reliance on players taking free days off work effectively, so we’re fully aware that’s another challenge.

Ryan Cousins
Look what the cat dragged in...

Radio Oxford producer Jamie had a little surprise when he came home to Wolvercote from holiday to find this "present" (or tarantula) from his cat on his bed  

Tarantula
BBC
Princess Leia and R2D2 in a kayak

Star Wars Day gives us another excuse to post yesterday's video of a yarn-bombed Whitchurch Bridge.

Among its delights is the bun-haired princess and everyone's favourite astromech droid. Who knew they were keen kayakers?

I've always said Star Wars is a terrific yarn.  

Weather: Cloudy with a few showers

Parents concerned about school's future

Parents of pupils at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common attended a meeting about its future last night. 

The secondary school was put into special measures last month after Ofsted rated it inadequate. 

It could become an academy, or as a last resort, close.

Speaking outside the meeting, these parents told us how they're feeling. 

Travel update: A40 eastbound

Al Ryan

BBC Oxford travel presenter

It's very, very heavy from Eynsham to the Wolvercote traffic lights. The travel time is about 30 minutes. 

Benson Stormtrooper running for children's charity

Phil Mercer

BBC Radio Oxford

Star Wars Day will be marked by thousands of people around the world today. 

The annual event celebrates the popular franchise loved by film fans worldwide. 

Jez Allinson from Benson will be running 40 miles in a stormtrooper outfit to mark the day and raise money for Make A Wish. 

His run will end at Pinewood Studios where some of the films were made. He previously ran the London marathon dressed as one of the Empire's sharpshooters.

Jez Allinson running London marathon as stormtrooper
Jez Allinson

Jez has been telling us why Star Wars has enduring appeal.  

It was a series of films that captured the imagination... everyone can relate to it, I think it’s got some good messages through it, but it’s just fun.

Jez Allinson
Travel update: Oxford city centre

Al Ryan

BBC Oxford travel presenter

Expect slow moving traffic inbound along Marsh lane, Botley Road, and the A40 London Road.

Oxfordshire polls open in local elections

Emily Ford

BBC South

Voting is under way in polling stations across Oxfordshire in the local council elections.

All seats are up for grabs at Oxfordshire County Council, which is currently ruled by 31 Conservatives supported by two Independents.

Labour currently has 15 seats, the Liberal Democrats hold 11 and the Green Party has two. There are also two other non-aligned Independents.

Polling station sign
Getty Images

Polling stations are open until 22:00 BST with results due on Friday.  

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC Local Live for Oxfordshire on Thursday 4 May.

We'll be bringing you the latest news as it breaks across the county.

You can be part of the conversation via emailTwitter, or Facebook

Thames at Osney
Pauline Massey

Thanks to Pauline Massey from Oxford for today's main image.

She snapped it on the Thames at Osney Island, away from the city's hustle and bustle on May morning.

You can share your pictures with us at oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk. 

