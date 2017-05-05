Oxfordshire Live: Friday 5 May

A 13-year-old girl had to be treated in hospital after a man who threw a can from a car at her face.

It happened on Wednesday between 18:10 and 18:20 on Sandford Road, while she was walking towards Sandford on Thames. The can was thrown from a small silver car with blacked out windows which drove past.

She sustained minor facial injuries and attended hospital for treatment, Thames Valley Police said.

The offender is described as white and in his 20s.

Google

PC Jordan McClay said: "This has been a distressing incident for the victim, and resulted in her needing hospital treatment.

"I would like to speak to anyone who has any details relating to this. I believe there was another vehicle travelling behind the suspect’s car, and I would like to speak to the occupants of that vehicle, as they could have vital information."