Springtime in Youlbury Wood

Oxfordshire Live: Friday 5 May

Follow all the latest updates from the BBC Oxford team on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Votes being counted for all 63 seats on Oxfordshire County Council
  2. Latest tally: Lib Dems 5 (+2); Conservatives 12 (no change); Labour 8 (-1); Green 0 (-1); and Independents 2 (no change)
  3. Oxfordshire County Council deputy leader loses seat to Lib Dems

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Final tally

The Lib Dems have won Wheatley, leaving the makeup of the council:

Conservatives 31

Labour 14

Lib Dems 13

Independents 4

Henley Residents Group 1

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingTories miss out on Oxfordshire majority

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tories lose Henley

The Henley-on-Thames seat has flipped from the Conservatives to Henley Residents Group, with 1,747 to 1,362 votes.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council leader keeps seat

Conservative council leader Ian Hudspeth has held his Woodstock seat and seen off the Lib Dem challenger, 1,694 votes to 1,348. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Turnout up

The overall turnout for yesterday's election was 33%, up from 30% in 2013.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lib Dem hold

from reporter at the count

Joe Nimmo

BBC South

Banbury general election candidate for the Lib Dems John Howson has held onto St Margaret's by about 100 votes.

There were cheers were the result was announced, and relief that second place Labour hadn't stolen the seat.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tories close to Oxfordshire majority

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel update: Accident on A34 Northbound

We're hearing about big issues with the A34. 

If you're heading northbound it's closed at Hinksey Hill because of a three-car accident. 

There are diversions there but big queues. It's slow from halfway back to the Milton Interchange.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council leader holds onto seat

Joe Nimmo

BBC South

Conservative council leader Ian Hudspeth has held onto his Woodstock seat and seen off the Lib Dem challenger, 1,694 votes to 1,348.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest tally

Joe Nimmo

BBC South

No seats have changed hands in about an hour. The current tally is Lib Dems 6 (+2), Labour 12 (-1), Conservatives 19 (no change), Green 0 (-1), and Independents 3 (no change).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Labour hold

BBC Oxford political reporter tweets

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest tally

Joe Nimmo

BBC South

We've had a series of seats that haven't changed hands, putting the current tally on Lib Dems 5 (+2), Labour 8 (-1), Conservatives 12 (no change), Green 0 (-1), and Independents 2 (no change). 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Labour win

Joe Nimmo

BBC South

The Labour Party has just picked up its first seat, Iffley Fields and St Marys, from the Greens by about 200 votes.

Could this be a result of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership?

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Seats changing hands

Joe Nimmo

BBC South

So far we've had four seats change hands; the Conservatives have taken two from Labour, and the Lib Dems have taken two from the Tories.

If that trend continues the Lib Dems could be on course to become the county's biggest opposition party.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lib Dem gain in Abingdon

from our reporter at the count

Joe Nimmo

BBC South

A huge cheer just went up here in Abingdon as the Lib Dems gained the marginal seat of Abingdon North from the Conservatives - 2,029 votes to 1,494.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Abingdon North votes Lib Dem

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Oxfordshire County election results

Bethan Phillips

Political reporter, BBC Radio Oxford

Things are looking very close. The Lib Dems have gained two seats, including deptuy Rodney Rose's, while the Conservatives have gained two seats in Banbury.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingDeputy loses seat

Election results are beginning to come in

In the first surprise of the day Oxfordshire's deputy council leader Rodney Rose has lost his Charlbury and Wychwood seat to Lib Dem Liz Leffman.

The final vote tally was:

Lib Dems - 2,105

Conservatives - 1,572 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Girl, 13, injured after man throws object from car

A 13-year-old girl had to be treated in hospital after a man who threw a can from a car at her face.

It happened on Wednesday between 18:10 and 18:20 on Sandford Road, while she was walking towards Sandford on Thames. The can was thrown from a small silver car with blacked out windows which drove past.

She sustained minor facial injuries and attended hospital for treatment, Thames Valley Police said.

The offender is described as white and in his 20s.

Sandford Road
Google

PC Jordan McClay said: "This has been a distressing incident for the victim, and resulted in her needing hospital treatment.

"I would like to speak to anyone who has any details relating to this. I believe there was another vehicle travelling behind the suspect’s car, and I would like to speak to the occupants of that vehicle, as they could have vital information."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

DNA helps convict man of 1986 Oxford attempted rape

Joe Nimmo

BBC South

A serial child abuser has been found guilty of the attempted rape of a 13-year-old girl 31 years ago after new DNA evidence was discovered

Philip Spriggs, 52, formerly of Oxford, attacked his victim on 30 January 1986 as she was walking near Pullens Lane in Oxford. 

He pulled his victim to the ground and threatened her before she escaped. 

In 2015 Spriggs was jailed for 17 years for a string of sex offences against two children.

Philip Spriggs
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Counting due to begin...

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel update: Oxford city centre delays

Al Ryan

BBC Oxford travel presenter

There are delays into the city centre along Marsh Lane, Woodstock Road, Banbury Road, Botley Road, Donnington Bridge, The Slade, and Horspath Driftway.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Labour wins Barton and Sandhills ward by-election

We have one result to bring on the Barton and Sandhills by-election.

Labour's Mark Ladbrooke has been elected following the death of councillor Van Coulter.

Local Election stats
BBC

There are nearly 2,400 posts being contested in England. Registered voters were able to cast their ballots until 22:00 BST on Thursday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC Local Live for Oxfordshire on Friday 5 May.

We'll be bringing you the latest news as it breaks across the county, including the results of the local elections.

Counting in Oxfordshire starts at 10:00.

You can be part of the conversation via emailTwitter, or Facebook

Springtime in Youlbury Wood
Graham Wright

Many thanks to Graham Wright for today's main image, which he has called "Springtime in Youlbury Wood".

You can share your pictures with us at oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk.   

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top