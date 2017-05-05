Oxfordshire Live: Friday 5 May

Summary
- Votes being counted for all 63 seats on Oxfordshire County Council
- Latest tally: Lib Dems 5 (+2); Conservatives 12 (no change); Labour 8 (-1); Green 0 (-1); and Independents 2 (no change)
- Oxfordshire County Council deputy leader loses seat to Lib Dems
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Final tally
The Lib Dems have won Wheatley, leaving the makeup of the council:
Conservatives 31
Labour 14
Lib Dems 13
Independents 4
Henley Residents Group 1
BreakingTories miss out on Oxfordshire majority
One to go...
Tories lose Henley
The Henley-on-Thames seat has flipped from the Conservatives to Henley Residents Group, with 1,747 to 1,362 votes.
Council leader keeps seat
Conservative council leader Ian Hudspeth has held his Woodstock seat and seen off the Lib Dem challenger, 1,694 votes to 1,348.
Turnout up
The overall turnout for yesterday's election was 33%, up from 30% in 2013.
Lib Dem hold
from reporter at the count
Joe Nimmo
BBC South
Banbury general election candidate for the Lib Dems John Howson has held onto St Margaret's by about 100 votes.
There were cheers were the result was announced, and relief that second place Labour hadn't stolen the seat.
Tories close to Oxfordshire majority
Travel update: Accident on A34 Northbound
We're hearing about big issues with the A34.
If you're heading northbound it's closed at Hinksey Hill because of a three-car accident.
There are diversions there but big queues. It's slow from halfway back to the Milton Interchange.
Council leader holds onto seat
Joe Nimmo
BBC South
Conservative council leader Ian Hudspeth has held onto his Woodstock seat and seen off the Lib Dem challenger, 1,694 votes to 1,348.
Latest tally
Joe Nimmo
BBC South
No seats have changed hands in about an hour. The current tally is Lib Dems 6 (+2), Labour 12 (-1), Conservatives 19 (no change), Green 0 (-1), and Independents 3 (no change).
Labour hold
BBC Oxford political reporter tweets
Latest tally
Joe Nimmo
BBC South
We've had a series of seats that haven't changed hands, putting the current tally on Lib Dems 5 (+2), Labour 8 (-1), Conservatives 12 (no change), Green 0 (-1), and Independents 2 (no change).
Lib Dems make early gains in county vote
All 63 seats on Oxfordshire County Council are up for re-election.Read more
Labour win
Joe Nimmo
BBC South
The Labour Party has just picked up its first seat, Iffley Fields and St Marys, from the Greens by about 200 votes.
Could this be a result of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership?
Seats changing hands
Joe Nimmo
BBC South
So far we've had four seats change hands; the Conservatives have taken two from Labour, and the Lib Dems have taken two from the Tories.
If that trend continues the Lib Dems could be on course to become the county's biggest opposition party.
Lib Dem gain in Abingdon
from our reporter at the count
Joe Nimmo
BBC South
A huge cheer just went up here in Abingdon as the Lib Dems gained the marginal seat of Abingdon North from the Conservatives - 2,029 votes to 1,494.
Abingdon North votes Lib Dem
Oxfordshire County election results
Bethan Phillips
Political reporter, BBC Radio Oxford
Things are looking very close. The Lib Dems have gained two seats, including deptuy Rodney Rose's, while the Conservatives have gained two seats in Banbury.
BreakingDeputy loses seat
Election results are beginning to come in
In the first surprise of the day Oxfordshire's deputy council leader Rodney Rose has lost his Charlbury and Wychwood seat to Lib Dem Liz Leffman.
The final vote tally was:
Lib Dems - 2,105
Conservatives - 1,572
Girl, 13, injured after man throws object from car
A 13-year-old girl had to be treated in hospital after a man who threw a can from a car at her face.
It happened on Wednesday between 18:10 and 18:20 on Sandford Road, while she was walking towards Sandford on Thames. The can was thrown from a small silver car with blacked out windows which drove past.
She sustained minor facial injuries and attended hospital for treatment, Thames Valley Police said.
The offender is described as white and in his 20s.
PC Jordan McClay said: "This has been a distressing incident for the victim, and resulted in her needing hospital treatment.
"I would like to speak to anyone who has any details relating to this. I believe there was another vehicle travelling behind the suspect’s car, and I would like to speak to the occupants of that vehicle, as they could have vital information."
Ready, steady, GO
Counting has started in the Oxfordshire local elections...
DNA helps convict man of 1986 Oxford attempted rape
Joe Nimmo
BBC South
A serial child abuser has been found guilty of the attempted rape of a 13-year-old girl 31 years ago after new DNA evidence was discovered.
Philip Spriggs, 52, formerly of Oxford, attacked his victim on 30 January 1986 as she was walking near Pullens Lane in Oxford.
He pulled his victim to the ground and threatened her before she escaped.
In 2015 Spriggs was jailed for 17 years for a string of sex offences against two children.
Counting due to begin...
Travel update: Oxford city centre delays
Al Ryan
BBC Oxford travel presenter
There are delays into the city centre along Marsh Lane, Woodstock Road, Banbury Road, Botley Road, Donnington Bridge, The Slade, and Horspath Driftway.
Labour wins Barton and Sandhills ward by-election
We have one result to bring on the Barton and Sandhills by-election.
Labour's Mark Ladbrooke has been elected following the death of councillor Van Coulter.
There are nearly 2,400 posts being contested in England. Registered voters were able to cast their ballots until 22:00 BST on Thursday.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC Local Live for Oxfordshire on Friday 5 May.
We'll be bringing you the latest news as it breaks across the county, including the results of the local elections.
Counting in Oxfordshire starts at 10:00.
You can be part of the conversation via email, Twitter, or Facebook.
Many thanks to Graham Wright for today's main image, which he has called "Springtime in Youlbury Wood".
You can share your pictures with us at oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk.