An Oswestry man has gone on trial for attempted murder amid allegations that he launched a frenzied knife attack upon his partner after she told him to leave and was in the process of packing his bags.
Weather: Cloud with some showers this afternoon
Most of Shropshire will be overcast this afternoon, with a chance of showers.
Temperatures will be around 10C (50F).
Football: 'Belief growing among AFC Telford United squad'
Nick Southall
AFC Telford United commentator, BBC Shropshire
AFC Telford United are away to FC United tonight and striker Dave Hibbert told us they believe they can build on Saturday's draw with Alfreton.
They're aiming to extend their unbeaten run of games to four.
I'm sure [the fans] will go in numbers again and the way the fans backed us again was superb and that really helps us. Especially when we are up against it a little bit.
Judy Murray will take time out from watching her tennis star sons competing in the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals later this month to visit Shrewsbury to support a prestigious tournament being held in the town.
Cricket: Shropshire's Taylor fails to build on overnight score
Former Shrewsbury schoolboy James Taylor was only able to add two more runs this morning, before being caught by Pakistan's Sarfraz off the bowling of Ali.
But his innings was able to help England to a first innings lead of 72 in their third Test against Pakistan.
Teen who has never had proper haircut to cut it short for Children in Need
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Amelie Hilditch, from Wem, is 13 and she has never had a proper haircut before (just a trim).
Her hair is now 28 inches (71cm) long, as you can see from this photo.
Now, she is cutting it short for BBC Children in Need and the Little Princess Trust and you can watch it happen live on BBC TV on 13 November.
A bumper sloe season is a good sign for the countryside
David Gregory-Kumar
Science correspondent, BBC Midlands Today
It's a bumper year for sloes and our hedgerows are absolutely groaning with them. Good news for wildlife and for those of us who like sloe gin at Christmas.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for Shropshire have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Cloudy and wet tonight
BBC Weather
Rain and cloud for most ofShropshire tonight, but temperatures will stay mild - about 10C (50F).
New striker for AFC Telford United
Nick Southall
Journalist, BBC Shropshire
AFC Telford United have signed a new striker ahead of tonight's game at FC United of Manchester.
He's Callum Hassan, who most recently was at Kidderminster.
Your photos: Blanket of cloud beneath Shropshire hills
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
We thought you might enjoy some more of Nick Wall's excellent photos of the Clee Hill, which he took while he was paragliding.
Headlines: Private company to run day care centres; investigation after cardiac arrest
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Our top stories this afternoon:
Investigation after teen cardiac arrest
Kate Tebby
Journalist, BBC Shropshire
The police are carrying out an investigation after an 18-year-old boy was found by the roadside, close to Harper Adams University last night.
He was found just before midnight and paramedics managed to restart his heart and get him to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.
Private company to run day centres
Joanne Gallacher
Political reporter, BBC Shropshire
Shropshire Council's decided to employ a private company to run two day care centres in the Bridgnorth area.
It's been consulting on changes to Oak Farm in Ditton Priors and Innage Lane in Bridgnorth for the past few months.
The council says the decision will see more live-in care for people for the next 30 years.
Cricket: Taylor confident of victory
BBC Sport
England batsman and former Shrewsbury schoolboy James Taylor has told BBC Sport they're still confident of winning the third test against Pakistan in Sharjah.
Pakistan are 146-3 after day three and have a lead of 74 runs over England, who must win to avoid a series defeat.
Volunteer plea for Newport carnival
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
The organisers of Newport Carnival say the annual event could be under threat if they can't find more volunteers to help out.
It attracts over 5,000 visitors and they say it breaks even financially, but they're down to just three committee members now.
Your photos: Amazing shroud of fog beneath Clee Hill
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Nick Wall sent us these amazing photos, which he took while paragliding over Clee Hill, so we had to share them with you.
Video: Salmon leaping over the weir in Shrewsbury
Tom Warren
BBC Local Live
If you've not seen salmon leaping up the weir in Shrewsbury before, get down there this afternoon.
November is a good time of the year to see the fish travel up the river, on their way to their spawning grounds.
Call for more special constables in Shropshire
Shropshire Star
One of the candidates hoping to become the next Police and Crime Commissioner for Shropshire has called for a comprehensive review of the way that special constables are recruited.
Students complete poppy pub mural
Jon Smith
Reporter, BBC Shropshire
A group of students are packing up their paint and brushes after finishing this poppy mural on the side of The Plough in Wellington.
The young people, all from Ercall Wood Technology College, have been doing it to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.
Oswestry man goes on trial for attempted murder of partner
Shropshire Star
An Oswestry man has gone on trial for attempted murder amid allegations that he launched a frenzied knife attack upon his partner after she told him to leave and was in the process of packing his bags.
Weather: Cloud with some showers this afternoon
Most of Shropshire will be overcast this afternoon, with a chance of showers.
Temperatures will be around 10C (50F).
Football: 'Belief growing among AFC Telford United squad'
Nick Southall
AFC Telford United commentator, BBC Shropshire
AFC Telford United are away to FC United tonight and striker Dave Hibbert told us they believe they can build on Saturday's draw with Alfreton.
They're aiming to extend their unbeaten run of games to four.
Top five Shropshire fireworks displays?
Telford Live
The Telford Live website has produced a list of the best fireworks displays in the county.
Wellington Cricket Club is number three on their list and Blists Hill Victorian museum is number two.
Can you guess which is their number one?
Travel: Smoke causes delays on A49 at Leebotwood
BBC Travel
Traffic has been going slow on the A49 at Leebotwood because of smoke blowing across the road.
And roadworks are causing congestion around Shrewsbury and Cressage.
Top stories: Day care centre decision today; and big deal for cheese-maker
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Here are our top stories this lunchtime.
Trees being cleared at Attingham Park
Jon Smith
Reporter, BBC Shropshire
A big operation is starting at Attingham Park today, to restore woodland to the way it looked in the 18th Century.
The National Trust will be cutting down about 100 trees around its "mile walk" to clear the view to the Wrekin.
John Challis denies rumours he'll be in "I'm a Celebrity"
One bookmaker made the Shropshire actor John Challis 14-1 joint favourite to win the next series of ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
But on a visit to our studios in Shrewsbury today, he said that was a load of rubbish.
Toys, nurses and pants in tomorrow's breakfast programme
Eric Smith
Presenter, BBC Shropshire
The BBC Shropshire breakfast team have been meeting to discuss the prospects for tomorrow's programme.
Nurse recruitment, Virginia Wade's pants and Christmas toys are all likely to make an appearance.
And Clare Ashford and I will be asking, what music gets you motivated?
Email us the tunes that get you going.
Decision due on contracting private company to run day-care centres
Joanne Gallacher
Political reporter, BBC Shropshire
A decision on the future of two Shropshire day-care centres is being made behind closed doors today.
Shropshire Council is considering bringing in a private company to run Oak Farm in Ditton Priors and Innage Lane in Bridgnorth.
I'll be at Shirehall and will let you know the result later this afternoon.
Cheese maker celebrates supermarket success
A Whitchurch cheese maker is celebrating after a national supermarket decided to stock one of its products nationwide.
Belton Farm's Red Fox cheese will be available from Morrisons deli counters.
The creamery says Red Fox has a russet colour with a hint of 'crunch', from naturally occurring calcium lactate crystals, which form as the cheese matures.
Judy Murray heading to Shrewsbury to support tennis tournament
Shropshire Live
Judy Murray will take time out from watching her tennis star sons competing in the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals later this month to visit Shrewsbury to support a prestigious tournament being held in the town.
Cricket: Shropshire's Taylor fails to build on overnight score
Former Shrewsbury schoolboy James Taylor was only able to add two more runs this morning, before being caught by Pakistan's Sarfraz off the bowling of Ali.
But his innings was able to help England to a first innings lead of 72 in their third Test against Pakistan.
Teen who has never had proper haircut to cut it short for Children in Need
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Amelie Hilditch, from Wem, is 13 and she has never had a proper haircut before (just a trim).
Her hair is now 28 inches (71cm) long, as you can see from this photo.
Now, she is cutting it short for BBC Children in Need and the Little Princess Trust and you can watch it happen live on BBC TV on 13 November.
A bumper sloe season is a good sign for the countryside
David Gregory-Kumar
Science correspondent, BBC Midlands Today
It's a bumper year for sloes and our hedgerows are absolutely groaning with them. Good news for wildlife and for those of us who like sloe gin at Christmas.
Sloes are the fruit of the blackthorn and they are a really vital part of the ecology of our countryside. A year like 2015 shows them at their very best.
Video: Weather not as foggy as forecasters feared
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
The forecasters told us to expect more fog this morning, but most of Shropshire escaped it.
Which was good news for motorists.
Was it misty were you were this morning?
We'd love to share your pictures if you managed to get a snap.
You can email it to us or send it via Twitter or Facebook.
Pregnant Shropshire mum told she had hours to live while on holiday
Shropshire Star
After falling ill on holiday, Shropshire mum Tracy Allcock was delivered two pieces of shocking news – she was unexpectedly pregnant, and could have just hours to live.
Sport: Bucks travel to FC United of Manchester tonight
Nick Southall
AFC Telford commentator, BBC Shropshire
AFC Telford Utd are away to FC United of Manchester, hoping to continue their improved form.
They've notched up one win and two draws in the past three games.
There will be full radio and online commentary on the game tonight on BBC Shropshire - the build-up starts from 19:00.
Students paint poppy mural on Wellington pub
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
The side of The Plough, in Wellington, is being decorated with a colourful poppy mural this morning.
A dozen art students from Ercall Wood Technology College are carrying out the work, in support of the Poppy Appeal.
Telford woman's £1 sausage roll theft from Tesco costs her £215
Shropshire Star
A woman who stole a £1sausage rollfrom a Tesco in Telford has been ordered to pay hundreds of pounds in court costs.
On-air debate: Do you wish you'd started a family sooner?
Jim Hawkins
Presenter, BBC Shropshire
On BBC Radio Shropshire this morning, I'm asking, how old were you when you decided to start a family?
A survey has revealed more women are aware that the clock is ticking, but are choosing to wait.
You can email, phone (01743) 248321 or text SHROP to 81333.
Pub criticised in guide dog row
Kate Tebby
Journalist, BBC Shropshire
A Shropshire pub has been criticised for the way it dealt with a group of friends with a guide dog.
Gerry and Maureen Smith, from Shrewsbury, say they decided to leave the Plume of Feathers at Harley, near Much Wenlock, after staff told them to eat in the bar rather than restaurant.
The pub has apologised for any offence caused and owner Dan Drayton says the pub works within equality guidelines and is well known for being "dog friendly".
News Headlines: Pub criticised in guide dog row; and cheese maker celebrates supermarket deal
Tracey Higgins
BBC Local Live
Weather: Fog will clear this morning, brighter by lunchtime
BBC Weather
Overnight fog patches will clear to bring a few brighter spells by lunchtime. However, some rain is expected later on. It will feel mild with top temperatures of 10C (50F).
Travel: No real problems with the fog this morning
The fog is not causing too many problems this morning, but roadworks could delay your journey.
The A529 Adderley Road, in Market Drayton, is closed in both directions between the A53 roundabout junction and the Spoonley Road junction, because of resurfacing work.
BBC Shropshire Live: Good morning
Tracey Higgins
BBC Local Live
Good morning and welcome to a brand new service from the BBC in Shropshire.
We'll be updating you with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
But we want you to get involved too. Let us know about any stories you want to share as well as sending us your photos.
You can email, tweet or get in touch via our Facebook page.