Long Mynd

BBC Local Live: Shropshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 3 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Wednesday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Shropshire have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Cloudy and wet tonight

BBC Weather

Rain and cloud for most ofShropshire tonight, but temperatures will stay mild - about 10C (50F).

Charlie Slater
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New striker for AFC Telford United

Nick Southall

Journalist, BBC Shropshire

AFC Telford United have signed a new striker ahead of tonight's game at FC United of Manchester.

He's Callum Hassan, who most recently was at Kidderminster.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your photos: Blanket of cloud beneath Shropshire hills

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

We thought you might enjoy some more of Nick Wall's excellent photos of the Clee Hill, which he took while he was paragliding.

Clee Hill
Nick Wall
Clee Hill
Nick Wall
Clee Hill
Nick Wall
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines: Private company to run day care centres; investigation after cardiac arrest

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

Our top stories this afternoon:

  • Shropshire Council has decided to employ a private company to run two Bridgnorth day care centres
  • Police are asking how a teen came to be found on the roadside near Harper Adams University, suffering a cardiac arrest
  • AFC Telford United sign a new striker, ahead of tonight's trip to Manchester
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Investigation after teen cardiac arrest

Kate Tebby

Journalist, BBC Shropshire

The police are carrying out an investigation after an 18-year-old boy was found by the roadside, close to Harper Adams University last night.

He was found just before midnight and paramedics managed to restart his heart and get him to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Private company to run day centres

Joanne Gallacher

Political reporter, BBC Shropshire

Shropshire Council's decided to employ a private company to run two day care centres in the Bridgnorth area.

It's been consulting on changes to Oak Farm in Ditton Priors and Innage Lane in Bridgnorth for the past few months.

The council says the decision will see more live-in care for people for the next 30 years.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cricket: Taylor confident of victory

BBC Sport

England batsman and former Shrewsbury schoolboy James Taylor has told BBC Sport they're still confident of winning the third test against Pakistan in Sharjah.

Pakistan are 146-3 after day three and have a lead of 74 runs over England, who must win to avoid a series defeat.

James Taylor and Jonny Bairstow
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Volunteer plea for Newport carnival

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

The organisers of Newport Carnival say the annual event could be under threat if they can't find more volunteers to help out.

It attracts over 5,000 visitors and they say it breaks even financially, but they're down to just three committee members now.

With events all over the country, people just assume they just happen. They go along, they enjoy it, but they don't think about what is happening in-between times

Peter ScottTelford and Wrekin councillor
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your photos: Amazing shroud of fog beneath Clee Hill

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

Nick Wall sent us these amazing photos, which he took while paragliding over Clee Hill, so we had to share them with you.

Clee Hill
Nick Wall
Clee Hill
Nick Wall
Clee Hill
Nick Wall
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Video: Salmon leaping over the weir in Shrewsbury

Tom Warren

BBC Local Live

If you've not seen salmon leaping up the weir in Shrewsbury before, get down there this afternoon.

View more on twitter

November is a good time of the year to see the fish travel up the river, on their way to their spawning grounds.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Call for more special constables in Shropshire

Shropshire Star

One of the candidates hoping to become the next Police and Crime Commissioner for Shropshire has called for a comprehensive review of the way that special constables are recruited.

Policemen
Shropshire Star
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Students complete poppy pub mural

Jon Smith

Reporter, BBC Shropshire

A group of students are packing up their paint and brushes after finishing this poppy mural on the side of The Plough in Wellington.

The young people, all from Ercall Wood Technology College, have been doing it to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

Poppy mural on The Plough pub in Wellington
Ruth Lowe
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Oswestry man goes on trial for attempted murder of partner

Shropshire Star

An Oswestry man has gone on trial for attempted murder amid allegations that he launched a frenzied knife attack upon his partner after she told him to leave and was in the process of packing his bags.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Cloud with some showers this afternoon

Most of Shropshire will be overcast this afternoon, with a chance of showers.

Temperatures will be around 10C (50F).

Charlie Slater with the afternoon's weather
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: 'Belief growing among AFC Telford United squad'

Nick Southall

AFC Telford United commentator, BBC Shropshire

AFC Telford United are away to FC United tonight and striker Dave Hibbert told us they believe they can build on Saturday's draw with Alfreton.

They're aiming to extend their unbeaten run of games to four.

The New Bucks Head
Getty Images

I'm sure [the fans] will go in numbers again and the way the fans backed us again was superb and that really helps us. Especially when we are up against it a little bit.

Dave HibbertAFC Telford United striker
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Top five Shropshire fireworks displays?

Telford Live

The Telford Live website has produced a list of the best fireworks displays in the county.

Wellington Cricket Club is number three on their list and Blists Hill Victorian museum is number two.

Can you guess which is their number one?

fireworks
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Smoke causes delays on A49 at Leebotwood

BBC Travel

Traffic has been going slow on the A49 at Leebotwood because of smoke blowing across the road.

And roadworks are causing congestion around Shrewsbury and Cressage.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Top stories: Day care centre decision today; and big deal for cheese-maker

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

Here are our top stories this lunchtime.

  • A decision on the future of two Shropshire day-care centres is being made behind closed doors this afternoon.
  • About 100 trees are being chopped down at Attingham Park to clear a view to the Wrekin
  • A Whitchurch cheese-maker has won a major supermarket contract.
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Trees being cleared at Attingham Park

Jon Smith

Reporter, BBC Shropshire

A big operation is starting at Attingham Park today, to restore woodland to the way it looked in the 18th Century.

The National Trust will be cutting down about 100 trees around its "mile walk" to clear the view to the Wrekin.

Trees at Attingham Park
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

John Challis denies rumours he'll be in "I'm a Celebrity"

One bookmaker made the Shropshire actor John Challis 14-1 joint favourite to win the next series of ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

But on a visit to our studios in Shrewsbury today, he said that was a load of rubbish.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Toys, nurses and pants in tomorrow's breakfast programme

Eric Smith

Presenter, BBC Shropshire

The BBC Shropshire breakfast team have been meeting to discuss the prospects for tomorrow's programme.

Nurse recruitment, Virginia Wade's pants and Christmas toys are all likely to make an appearance.

BBC Radio Shropshire planning meeting
BBC

And Clare Ashford and I will be asking, what music gets you motivated?

Email us the tunes that get you going.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Decision due on contracting private company to run day-care centres

Joanne Gallacher

Political reporter, BBC Shropshire

A decision on the future of two Shropshire day-care centres is being made behind closed doors today. 

Shropshire Council is considering bringing in a private company to run Oak Farm in Ditton Priors and Innage Lane in Bridgnorth.

Shirehall in Shrewsbury
BBC

I'll be at Shirehall and will let you know the result later this afternoon.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cheese maker celebrates supermarket success

A Whitchurch cheese maker is celebrating after a national supermarket decided to stock one of its products nationwide.

Belton Farm's Red Fox cheese will be available from Morrisons deli counters.   

Red Fox cheese
Belton Farm

The creamery says Red Fox has a russet colour with a hint of 'crunch', from naturally occurring calcium lactate crystals, which form as the cheese matures.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Judy Murray heading to Shrewsbury to support tennis tournament

Shropshire Live

Judy Murray will take time out from watching her tennis star sons competing in the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals later this month to visit Shrewsbury to support a prestigious tournament being held in the town.

Judy Murray
Richard Dawson Photography
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cricket: Shropshire's Taylor fails to build on overnight score

Former Shrewsbury schoolboy James Taylor was only able to add two more runs this morning, before being caught by Pakistan's Sarfraz off the bowling of Ali.

But his innings was able to help England to a first innings lead of 72 in their third Test against Pakistan.

James Taylor
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Teen who has never had proper haircut to cut it short for Children in Need

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

Amelie Hilditch, from Wem, is 13 and she has never had a proper haircut before (just a trim).

Her hair is now 28 inches (71cm) long, as you can see from this photo.

Now, she is cutting it short for BBC Children in Need and the Little Princess Trust and you can watch it happen live on BBC TV on 13 November.

Amelie Hilditch
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A bumper sloe season is a good sign for the countryside

David Gregory-Kumar

Science correspondent, BBC Midlands Today

It's a bumper year for sloes and our hedgerows are absolutely groaning with them. Good news for wildlife and for those of us who like sloe gin at Christmas.

Sloes are the fruit of the blackthorn and they are a really vital part of the ecology of our countryside. A year like 2015 shows them at their very best.

Sloes
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Video: Weather not as foggy as forecasters feared

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

The forecasters told us to expect more fog this morning, but most of Shropshire escaped it.

Which was good news for motorists.

View more on twitter

Was it misty were you were this morning?

We'd love to share your pictures if you managed to get a snap.

You can email it to us or send it via Twitter or Facebook.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sport: Bucks travel to FC United of Manchester tonight

Nick Southall

AFC Telford commentator, BBC Shropshire

AFC Telford Utd are away to FC United of Manchester, hoping to continue their improved form. 

They've notched up one win and two draws in the past three games. 

There will be full radio and online commentary on the game tonight on BBC Shropshire - the build-up starts from 19:00.

AFC Telford's ground
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Students paint poppy mural on Wellington pub

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

The side of The Plough, in Wellington, is being decorated with a colourful poppy mural this morning.

A dozen art students from Ercall Wood Technology College are carrying out the work, in support of the Poppy Appeal.

Students painting the side of The Plough in Wellington
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Telford woman's £1 sausage roll theft from Tesco costs her £215

Shropshire Star

A woman who stole a £1sausage rollfrom a Tesco in Telford has been ordered to pay hundreds of pounds in court costs.  

Sausage rolls
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

On-air debate: Do you wish you'd started a family sooner?

Jim Hawkins

Presenter, BBC Shropshire

On BBC Radio Shropshire this morning, I'm asking, how old were you when you decided to start a family?

A survey has revealed more women are aware that the clock is ticking, but are choosing to wait.

You can email, phone (01743) 248321 or text SHROP to 81333. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pub criticised in guide dog row

Kate Tebby

Journalist, BBC Shropshire

A Shropshire pub has been criticised for the way it dealt with a group of friends with a guide dog. 

Gerry and Maureen Smith, from Shrewsbury, say they decided to leave the Plume of Feathers at Harley, near Much Wenlock, after staff told them to eat in the bar rather than restaurant. 

Gerry and Maureen Smith
BBC

The pub has apologised for any offence caused and owner Dan Drayton says the pub works within equality guidelines and is well known for being "dog friendly".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News Headlines: Pub criticised in guide dog row; and cheese maker celebrates supermarket deal

Tracey Higgins

BBC Local Live

  • A pub near Much Wenlock has been criticised for the way it dealt with a group of friends with a guide dog
  • A Shropshire cheese maker is celebrating after a national supermarket decided to stock one of its products 
  • Students are creating a mural in support of the Poppy Appeal

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Fog will clear this morning, brighter by lunchtime

BBC Weather

Overnight fog patches will clear to bring a few brighter spells by lunchtime. However, some rain is expected later on. It will feel mild with top temperatures of 10C (50F).

West Midlands weather map
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: No real problems with the fog this morning

The fog is not causing too many problems this morning, but roadworks could delay your journey. 

The A529 Adderley Road, in Market Drayton, is closed in both directions between the A53 roundabout junction and the Spoonley Road junction, because of resurfacing work. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC Shropshire Live: Good morning

Tracey Higgins

BBC Local Live

Good morning and welcome to a brand new service from the BBC in Shropshire. 

We'll be updating you with the latest news, sport, travel and weather. 

But we want you to get involved too. Let us know about any stories you want to share as well as sending us your photos. 

You can email, tweet or get in touch via our Facebook page.

Shropshire's world famous Ironbridge
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top