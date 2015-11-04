Headlines: Health cuts feared and Solar farm challenge
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Our top stories this lunchtime:
- Concerns about cuts after Shropshire CCG goes into special measures
- A landowner near Bridgnorth says he'll challenge the decision to grant permission for a solar farm
- AFC Telford United out of the relegation zone after 3-1 win
Nurse recruitment event
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Shropshire's two main hospitals are holding the first of two recruitment events today.
Registered and student nurses are being invited to apply for jobs in emergency care at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
The trust is trying to reduce its reliance on agency workers.
Background: What's been happening at Shropshire's CCG?
Joanne Gallacher
Political reporter, BBC Shropshire
Shropshire's Clinical Commissioning Group is the body which pays for healthcare in the county and it recently lost its Chief Accountable Officer Caron Morton - she's on indefinite leave.
The CCG has been heavily involved in plans to revamp the county's healthcare, which was expected to result in just one 24-hour A&E department in the county.
That decision was delayed as a direct result of the debts facing both the Shropshire CCG and the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust.
AFC Telford United manager: "One unbelievable effort"
Nick Southall
Journalist, BBC Shropshire
AFC Telford United are out of the relegation zone after their 3-1 win over FC United of Manchester last night.
Sean Clancy and Robbie Paratore gave the Bucks a 2-0 half-time lead and Dave Hibbert wrapped it up five minutes from time.
For me it is just unbelievable to see the supporters at the end there and the smiles on faces and when we came here we said we wanted to see that again.
National award for Oswestry CCTV
Alex Seftel
Journalist, BBC Shropshire
The volunteers who run Oswestry's CCTV system have won an award from the National Association of Local Councils.
The cameras are manned by a 30-strong team and picked up the Outstanding Project of the Year prize.
CCG special measures 'right thing to do'
The MP for Ludlow, Philip Dunne, says NHS England's decision to place Shropshire's health commissioning body in special measures is "probably the right thing to do given that there's no senior management team".
He said it would "enable them to get some help to get things straight".
"We'll have bureaucrats from NHS England crawling all over local NHS services demanding deeper and deeper cuts which has to be bad news for patients," she said.
Shropshire's health commissioning body in special measures
The Shropshire CCG covers the whole county, except Telford & Wrekin.
It's responsible for planning, buying and monitoring the care and treatment you may need in hospital as well as community health services, including district nurses, physiotherapy and other therapies.
A "turnaround team" from the NHS will now be brought in to oversee how the CCG is run and ultimately reduce the deficit.
Latest: Shropshire's health commissioning body in special measures
Tracey Higgins
BBC Local Live
The top stories in Shropshire this morning
- Shropshire's Health Commissioning body is placed in special measures
- Recruitment drive to attract more nurses to work in Shropshire's two main acute hospitals
- BBC Shropshire reporter shortlisted for national award
BreakingShropshire's health commissioning body in special measures
Shropshire's health commissioning body has been placed in special measures.
A letter sent to staff by Brigid Stacey, the Acting Accountable Officer, says Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group's financial position has worsened in recent months and it's now forecasting a deficit of £10.6m.
The organisation is bringing in a turnaround team to work alongside the governing body.
Weather: Patchy fog will slowly clear but rain on the way later
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our coverage across the day
That's it for live updates today. We'll be back from 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Shropshire
Weather: Mild and overcast
Temperatures in Shropshire could be as high as 13C (55F) in Shropshire this evening and it will remain overcast overnight.
CCG defends financial record
Adam Green
Presenter, BBC Shropshire
Shropshire's Clinical Commissioning Group has told us it had been expecting to break even this year.
The NHS body, which is £10.6m in deficit is being placed in special measures and a team is being brought in to turn things around.
It says the biggest issue was the amount of debt it had to repay this year.
Video: Ironbridge road closures explained
Telford and Wrekin Council has produced this film to explain the road closures on Jiggers Bank and Cherry Tree Hill next week.
Tenbury Mistletoe Festival misses out on 10k Arts Council grant
Ludlow & Tenbury Wells Advertiser
Tenbury is to have a day dedicated to Mistletoe as organisers of the annual festival in the town brush off the disappointment of missing out on an Arts Council grant.
Top stories: Shropshire man charged over band deaths and CCG aiming to cut debt
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
These are the main stories we are looking at this evening:
- A Shropshire man has been charged with manslaughter following the deaths of two members of a band who were crushed by a metal door
- Shropshire's Clinical Commissioning Group says its working with NHS England to cut its debt
- The Prime Minister is going to meet a family affected by the baby ashes scandal
Travel: Roadworks cause delays in Shrewsbury and Market Drayton
BBC Travel
The roads are starting to get busy again, although there are no major accidents to report in the county.
However, roadworks are causing lengthy delays in Shrewsbury and Market Drayton.
Shropshire man charged over band deaths
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
A 56-year-old man from the Bridgnorth area has been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence following the deaths of two members of the Cornish shanty group Fishermen's Friends.
The men were fatally injured when a metal door fell on them at a venue in Surrey in 2013.
David Naylor has been charged following a joint investigation by Surrey Police and the Health and Safety Executive and he will appear before Guildford Magistrates' Court on 15 December.
In tomorrow's breakfast show: CCGs and Christmas wrapping
Eric Smith
Presenter, BBC Shropshire
We've been busy working on tomorrow's breakfast programme.
Clare and I will be examining the decision to place Shropshire's Clinical Commissioning Group into special measures.
And we'll also be looking at Christmas wrapping (yes, we know it's over a month away still!) and getting some tips from the experts.
BBC Weather Watchers: What's the weather like on your street?
BBC Weather Watchers have been sharing their photos of the misty start in the West Midlands. What's the weather like where you are?
The project launched on the One Show last night.
The idea is to track the weather as it moves across the country, making it as precise as possible.
Weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker explains how it works.
Syrian refugee boy spotted in Belvidere Primary School sweatshirt
Yamen Dhnie, a Syrian boy who fled Jordan with his family because of fears about their safety, has a special reason to be grateful to Shropshire.
He's been photographed wearing a jumper from Belvidere Primary School in Shrewsbury.
His family have now managed to find their way to Greece.
Radio Four's The World at One have been following the family and you can listen to an account of their journey.
Prime Minister to meet baby ashes family
James Bond
Newsreader, BBC Shropshire
The Prime Minister has agreed to meet parents from Hull affected by the baby ashes scandal.
David Cameron, who lost a son of his own in 2009, said he "completely understood" how they must feel.
The issue was first unearthed in Shropshire, when BBC Radio Shropshire discovered families weren't having the remains of their children returned to them by Shrewsbury Crematorium.
It later emerged that families all over the country had been having similar experiences.
Headlines: PM to meet baby ashes family and concern about CCG special measures
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
These are our top stories this afternoon:
- David Cameron promises to meet family affected by the baby ashes scandal
- Anti-cuts group raises concerns after Shropshire CCG put in special measures
- Two Ironbridge roads closing while work is carried out next week
Shropshire girl raises £10,000 in memory of dad
Shropshire Star
She’s just 10, but Tallulah Lewis-Schulz is a true inspiration to others after raising more than £10,000 in memory of her father.
Ellesmere mayor backs plan for 250 homes
North Shropshire Chronicle
Developers behind plans to build 250 homes, a hotel, restaurant and holiday cabins in Ellesmere have revealed the scheme could bring up to 750 new residents to the town.
Campaign group raises fears of "catastrophic" NHS cuts
Tracey Higgins
BBC Local Live
Health campaign group Shropshire Defend Our NHS says it fears cuts are likely, following the news that the Shropshire CCG is going into special measures.
It believes NHS England will want to reduce costs.
BBC Shropshire reporter nominated for national award
BBC Radio Shropshire journalist Nick Southall has been shortlisted for a British Press Award for his reporting of the baby ashes scandal at Shrewsbury's crematorium.
His work led to a comprehensive review, and promises to change the law.
He'll find out whether he's won next month.
Two roads to close for roadworks
James Bond
Newsreader, BBC Shropshire
Two roads into the Ironbridge Gorge will be closed for part of next week.
Jiggers Bank and Cherry Tree Hill will be shut during daytime on Tuesday and Wednesday while experts remove loose rock and overgrown trees.
Telford and Wrekin council says drains will be cleared and hedges cut back during the closure.
Telford man, 34, jailed for jealous attack on girlfriend
Shropshire Star
A Telford man who attacked his girlfriend after a dispute about her relationship with another man has been jailed.
Solar farm could go to judicial review
Joanne Gallacher
Political reporter, BBC Shropshire
The decision to grant planning permission for a solar farm near Bridgnorth could be taken to a judicial review.
William Cash from Upton Cressett Hall says he will consider applying for a review because the farm will spoil the landscape near his home and he claims national guidelines have been ignored.
The scheme's been put forward by brothers Eric and Clive Bunning (pictured below), who were close to tears as the application was passed.
Shrewsbury Folk Festival targets £50,000 for charity
Shropshire Live
Shrewsbury Folk Festival has set a target to smash the £50,000 barrier for its charity partner Hope House after revealing a leap in its fundraising at this year’s event.
Weather: Overcast but dry his afternoon
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
The good news is that it should be dry and fairly warm in Shropshire this afternoon - highs of 14C (57F).
But it will be overcast too.
Headlines: Health cuts feared and Solar farm challenge
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Our top stories this lunchtime:
- Concerns about cuts after Shropshire CCG goes into special measures
- A landowner near Bridgnorth says he'll challenge the decision to grant permission for a solar farm
- AFC Telford United out of the relegation zone after 3-1 win
Nurse recruitment event
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Shropshire's two main hospitals are holding the first of two recruitment events today.
Registered and student nurses are being invited to apply for jobs in emergency care at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
The trust is trying to reduce its reliance on agency workers.
Background: What's been happening at Shropshire's CCG?
Joanne Gallacher
Political reporter, BBC Shropshire
Shropshire's Clinical Commissioning Group is the body which pays for healthcare in the county and it recently lost its Chief Accountable Officer Caron Morton - she's on indefinite leave.
The CCG has been heavily involved in plans to revamp the county's healthcare, which was expected to result in just one 24-hour A&E department in the county.
That decision was delayed as a direct result of the debts facing both the Shropshire CCG and the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust.
AFC Telford United manager: "One unbelievable effort"
Nick Southall
Journalist, BBC Shropshire
AFC Telford United are out of the relegation zone after their 3-1 win over FC United of Manchester last night.
Sean Clancy and Robbie Paratore gave the Bucks a 2-0 half-time lead and Dave Hibbert wrapped it up five minutes from time.
National award for Oswestry CCTV
Alex Seftel
Journalist, BBC Shropshire
The volunteers who run Oswestry's CCTV system have won an award from the National Association of Local Councils.
The cameras are manned by a 30-strong team and picked up the Outstanding Project of the Year prize.
CCG special measures 'right thing to do'
The MP for Ludlow, Philip Dunne, says NHS England's decision to place Shropshire's health commissioning body in special measures is "probably the right thing to do given that there's no senior management team".
He said it would "enable them to get some help to get things straight".
Car crash victim warned he was falling asleep
Shropshire Star
A man who died after his car collided with a lorry on the Shropshire border last year had sent a text message to his partner saying he was falling asleep just minutes before he crashed, an inquest has heard.
Discussion: Difficult questions your children ask
Jim Hawkins
Presenter, BBC Shropshire
We've been talking about those difficult questions you can get from your children, like "why is the sky blue?"
Here are some of the best ones:
- Where does all the white go when the snow melts?
- (Talking about the creation story) What was God doing before he started all this?
- What was Joseph and Mary's surname?
You can email us or give us a call on 01743 248321.
And in case you wondered, BBC Bitesize presenter Greg Foot explains why the sky is blue.
Headlines: CCG in special measures; recruitment day for nurses
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
These are our top stories this morning:
- Shropshire's CCG has gone into special measures
- A recruitment day is being held to attract more nurses to Shropshire
- One of the main roads into the Ironbridge Gorge will be closed for safety work next week
MP says 'lack of accountability' is to blame for CCG special measures
Shrewsbury and Atcham MP, Daniel Kawcyznski has welcomed the decision by NHS England to place the Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group in special measures.
He said he'd already raised concerns about the absence of a full time officer at the CCG and the lack of accountability for a £10.6m deficit.
Dr Caron Morton, who was leading the hospital re-organisation in the county, was replaced as the Accountable Officer on Shropshire CCG in September.
Shropshire CCG forecasts £10.6m deficit
Shropshire Star
The organisation responsible for healthcare in Shropshire has been placed into special measures after it forecast a £10.6m deficit.
NHS 'bureaucrats will crawl all over local services'
Eric Smith
Presenter, BBC Shropshire
Healthcare campaigners have been giving their reaction to the news that Shropshire's CCG has been placed in special measures.
Gill George from the campaign group Shropshire Defend our NHS told me "it was incredibly bad news".
"We'll have bureaucrats from NHS England crawling all over local NHS services demanding deeper and deeper cuts which has to be bad news for patients," she said.
Shropshire's health commissioning body in special measures
The Shropshire CCG covers the whole county, except Telford & Wrekin.
It's responsible for planning, buying and monitoring the care and treatment you may need in hospital as well as community health services, including district nurses, physiotherapy and other therapies.
A "turnaround team" from the NHS will now be brought in to oversee how the CCG is run and ultimately reduce the deficit.
Latest: Shropshire's health commissioning body in special measures
Tracey Higgins
BBC Local Live
The top stories in Shropshire this morning
- Shropshire's Health Commissioning body is placed in special measures
- Recruitment drive to attract more nurses to work in Shropshire's two main acute hospitals
- BBC Shropshire reporter shortlisted for national award
BreakingShropshire's health commissioning body in special measures
Shropshire's health commissioning body has been placed in special measures.
A letter sent to staff by Brigid Stacey, the Acting Accountable Officer, says Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group's financial position has worsened in recent months and it's now forecasting a deficit of £10.6m.
The organisation is bringing in a turnaround team to work alongside the governing body.
Weather: Patchy fog will slowly clear but rain on the way later
Patchy fog will slowly clear through the morning.
It should then be mostly dry for a time, with some bright or sunny intervals, before cloud and rain return later.
Top temperatures of 13C (55F) .
Travel: No major problems, but roadworks may delay your journey
BBC Travel
There are no major problems so far this morning.
On the A5 Eastbound, roadworks between A5112 Hereford Road in Shrewsbury and the A458 at Berrington could delay your journey.
BBC Shropshire Live: Welcome to Wednesday
Tracey Higgins
BBC Local Live
Good morning. Hope you enjoyed the first day of our BBC Local Live service yesterday.
We'll be bringing you all the local news, weather, traffic news and sport today.
And if you want to get in touch, we'd love to hear what you think.
You canemailus, send us atweetor visit ourFacebookpage.