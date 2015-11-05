Badger

BBC Local Live: Shropshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 5 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Friday

Live Reporting

By Andy Giddings

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our coverage across the day

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

Live updates for Shropshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Weather: Another mild night

BBC Weather

We're forecast another mild night in Shropshire with temperatures this evening up to 14C (57F) and mostly dry, with some rain in the west of the county.

Shefali with the weather map
BBC
Cannabis plants found in Dawley

Tracey Higgins

BBC Local Live

Cannabis plants that police say would have produced a crop worth £40,000 a year have been discovered during a raid in Dawley.

The plants were up to nine feet (2.7m) tall.

cannabis plants
Getty Images

Crack cocaine was also discovered and a 25-year-old man has been arrested and released on police bail while forensic tests are carried out.

Housing plan 'provides clarity'

Joanne Gallacher

Political reporter, BBC Shropshire

Shropshire Council says it's "pleased" that its housing framework has got the approval of the planning inspectorate.

The Sam Dev document will set out where homes can be built over the next five years and will get signed off by councillors next month.

SAMDev provides more clarity about what is going to be developed and what is coming forward. It also gives people some certainty about what is going to happen and that is the key message.

Shropshire Council statement
Ludlow Advertiser front page

Ludlow & Tenbury Wells Advertiser

A new survey reveals that Ludlow and south Shropshire has some of the coldest and least energy efficient homes in Europe.

Ludlow Advertiser front page
Ludlow advetiser
Virginia Wade's pants sell for £1,600

Sam Fleet

Journalist, BBC Shropshire

A pair of frilly pants worn by tennis player Virginia Wade in the Wimbledon title-winning final in 1977 have sold at auction in Ludlow for £1,600.

Mullocks Auctioneers had given them a guide price of £200-£300.

Virginia Wade's pants
Mullocks Auctioneers
Extra train for Shifnal commuters

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

Shifnal commuters will get an extra service into Birmingham, starting next month.

The Shifnal Forward Action Group has successfully lobbied London Midland to make an extra stop in the town at 07:18 and it will arrive at New Street before 08:00.

Shifnal town centre
Google

The group is dubbing this service the "Shifnal Express" and it will make its first stop on 14 December.  

Hospital staff ensure 100-year-old Susie gets party she deserves

Shropshire Live

A woman who has lived through four monarchs celebrated her 100th birthday at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital yesterday in the company of her family.

Birthday celebrations
Shropshire Live
Tennis: French star to return to Shrewsbury

Faith Page

Reporter, BBC Shropshire

The rising French star Oceane Dodin will defend her Aegon GB Pro-Series title in Shrewsbury later this month.

The 19-year-old has been as high as 116th in the world rankings, and recently beat the former World No 1 Jelena Yankovich in the US Open in New York.

Oceane Dodin
Richard Dawson Photography
Shropshire housing plan almost complete

Faith Page

Reporter, BBC Shropshire

Shropshire council's plan outlining where new homes can be built over the next five years has been signed off by the planning inspector.

The document known as Sam Dev will now go before councillors next month to get final approval.

Shirehall in Shrewsbury
BBC
Pictures: Rail crash training exercise

Alex Seftel

Journalist, BBC Shropshire

The fire and ambulance services have been recreating a rail crash on the Severn Valley Railway this afternoon, as a training exercise.

rail crash training exercise near Bridgnorth
BBC

Students from Telford College of Arts and Technology have been playing the part of trapped passengers in the burning train.

rail crash training exercise near Bridgnorth
BBC
Headlines: Apologies over MEP cremation and train crash training exercise

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

These are the top stories on BBC Radio Shropshire this afternoon:

- A funeral director and an NHS Trust apologise after the wrong man was cremated at the funeral of MEP Philip Bradbourn

- Fire and Ambulance services stage rail crash training excercise near Bridgnorth

- Police officers who investigated Wellington killer Jamie Reynolds face misconduct hearings

Cows cleared from railway track

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

Trains between Shrewsbury and Hereford are running to time again, after cows were moved off the line south of Ludlow.

Feel free to make your own puns.

View more on twitter
On tomorrow's breakfast show: Giant poppy attempt and horse semen

Clare Ashford

Presenter, BBC Shropshire

Tomorrow morning we'll be off to Newdale Primary school to watch 360 children attempt to create a giant image of a poppy.

And I've been to a Shropshire stud farm to learn how they collect and freeze horse semen.

Frozen semen
BBC
Lessons learnt from Shropshire floods 15 years ago

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

The Environment Agency has been telling us about the lessons learnt since the great Shropshire floods of 2000, when the River Severn reached its highest level since 1946.

Flood barriers have been installed in Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth since then, and the agency says councils are introducing stricter flood management guidelines for developers.

flooding in Shrewsbury 15 years ago
BBC

I think Shropshire council have really sent a message to developers around their planning policies

Anthony PerryEnvironment Agency area flood risk manager
Rail crash training exercise near Bridgnorth

Alex Seftel

Journalist, BBC Shropshire

A mock rail crash is being staged on the Severn Valley Railway this afternoon.

They're at the Eardington Halt station and the scenario involves a car running on to the tracks and being hit by a train, which then bursts into flames.

car crushed by train
BBC

The fire service and ambulance crews are taking part.

The casualties are being played by students from Telford College of Arts and Technology.

Some of the mistakes that led to a body mix-up at a cremation

A report found bodies were moved multiple times because of a lack of refrigeration space in mortuaries and the former MEP Philip Bradbourn's patient identification was also missing a digit when it was written down on the mortuary register. 

When the MEP's body was moved to a different fridge, the request was made by phone giving his name only and was not followed up with an email so no one checked the details against Mr Bradbourn's full name, date of birth and address and instead Philip Bradburn's body was moved.

MEP body mix-up: Mistakes from hospital, funeral directors and undertaker

A report into how the wrong body was cremated after the death of a West Midlands MEP has found a combination of errors from a hospital, funeral directors and an undertaker played their part.

Philip Bradbourn, a Conservative MEP, and Philip Bradburn were both sent to the same mortuary.

Philip Bradbourn's funeral
BBC

 A month after the former MEP's funeral it was revealed that there had been a body mix-up.    

Weather: Turning windy with heavy rain

It will be a cloudy afternoon, turning windy later with persistent and occasionally heavy rain.

 Maximum Temperature: 14C (57F).

Weather chart
bb
Telford captain a doubt for Saturday

Nick Southall

AFC Telford United commentator, BBC Shropshire

The AFC Telford United captain Paul McCone could be a doubt for Saturday's game at Corby. 

He'll have the knee injury he picked up in Tuesday's win at FC United assessed at training tonight.

Firework facts from West Midlands Ambulance Service

West Midlands Ambulance Service is producing a series of tweets this morning giving you all the facts about fireworks and how to stay safe this bonfire night. 

View more on twitter
Your photos: Autumn in Shropshire

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

You've been sending us some brilliant autumnal photos of the Shropshire countryside.

This one was taken in Dudmaston by Michael Scott.

Keep them coming - you can email them to us or share them on Facebook or Twitter.

Dudmaston woodland
Michael Scott
Developer behind plan for 600 Shrewsbury homes told to help schools

Shropshire Star

Developers behind plans for 600 new homes will have to pay towards extending local schools as part of the development.  

Man working on roof
Shropshire Star
Headlines: Misconduct meetings for Jamie Reynolds officers and rail strike

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

These are the top stories from BBC Shropshire this lunchtime:

- Misconduct meetings have started for police officers who investigated Shropshire killer James Reynolds

- Rail union blames next week's strikes on 'management intransigence'

- An auctioneer in Ludlow is selling off frilly pants worn by the tennis player Virginia Wade

Video: The One Show's Iwan Thomas tries to outrun a police drone

  A trial of camera carrying drones by West Mercia Police will start in the new year - watch what happened when The One Show's Iwan Thomas played the part of a criminal on the run.  

Cows delay trains between Ludlow and Leominster

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

A slightly unusual reason for trains to Ludlow running at reduced speeds.  

View more on twitter
Shrewsbury winger goes on loan to Wrexham

James Bond

Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire

Shrewsbury have sent winger James Caton out on loan to Wrexham until January. 

He joined Shrewsbury from Blackpool last June, but has only been on the fringes of the first-team squad.

James Caton
Empics
Salmon migrate up River Severn in Shrewsbury

Salmon have been putting on a spectacular show in Shropshire as they return to their spawning grounds. 

With the salmon migration from the icy Atlantic back to the warmer waters of the River Severn well under way, they've been entertaining crowds by leaping high into the air to get over the weir in Shrewsbury.

Warning: There is no sound on this video

Helen Campbell, from Shropshire Wildlife Trust, said it was a good sign the River Severn was in good health.

Free swimming for the over 50s in Telford could end

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

Free swimming for over 50s in Telfordcould end in January.

The council says it's because of a cut in the government grant it gets to promote healthier lifestyles.

It says free swimming for children will continue.

Remembrance honour for Shropshire war veteran

Shropshire Star

Newport poppy seller Timothy Armstrong has been given the honour of taking his town’s flag to the Royal Albert Hall for the RBL Festival of Remembrance.

Timothy Armstrong
Shropshire Star
Top industry awards for BBC Shropshire journalist

BBC Radio Shropshire journalist Nick Southall has won two Gold awards and a silver, at the BBC Local Radio Frank Gillard awards. 

It's for his work looking at the failure of Shrewsbury Crematorium to return ashes to families who lost their babies in Shropshire. 

Nick Southall with BBC Director General Tony Hall
BBC
Two day rail strike on Arriva Trains Wales services

Tracey Higgins

BBC Local Live

The RMT rail union is blaming a two-day strike on Arriva Trains Wales services next week on "management intransigence". 

Drivers will walk out next Thursday and Friday in a dispute over pay, potentially affecting dozens of services through Shropshire. 

Arriva Trains Wales
BBC

The union claims to have made strenuous efforts to avoid a strike, including the postponement of previous ones. 

Arriva Trains Wales said some progress had been made and it would continue negotiations.  

Weather: Fit for some fireworks

Rain this afternoon is expected to clear through the evening.  

Will the rain dampen bonfire night? Here's the forecast
Top stories: Misconduct hearings for Jamie Reynolds officers and rail strike

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

These are the top stories so far this morning:

- Misconduct meetings are under way for police officers who investigated Shropshire killer Jamie Reynolds

- Arriva Trains Wales staff will stage a two-day strike next week

- Frilly pants worn by tennis player Virginia Wade are up for auction in Ludlow

Free parking for Christmas shoppers in Shrewsbury

Parking will be free for late night shoppers in Shrewsbury every Wednesday evening, starting from 18 November.

The deal covers Shropshire Council's four main long-stay car parks and starts at 16:00.

Abbey Foregate car park
Google

The car parks are:

- Frankwell Main car park 

- St Julian's Friars car park

- Abbey Foregate car park

Hunt on for incredibly rare pine marten

Pine martens were once one our most common carnivores, but for more than a century they were thought to be extinct in England. 

After five years of searching Stuart Edmunds, from Shropshire Wildlife Trust, filmed the first English pine marten at a secret Shropshire location. 

BBC Midlands Today's David Gregory-Kumar joins the search for the rare pine marten.

Now Stuart's moved on to the next phase or research, trying to collect DNA from the animals to work out exactly where they have come from.

Shropshire man 'offered £3k to cover up his drink-driving'

Shropshire Star

A Shropshire man who crashed his car while under the influence of alcohol offered a passer-by £3,000 to help cover it up, a court heard.  

Police Breathalyser
Shropshire Star
On air debate: What did you wear in the 70's?

Jim Hawkins

Presenter, BBC Shropshire

On BBC Radio Shropshire this morning Jim Hawkins is asking "What did you wear in the 1970's and have you still got it?"

It comes as a pair of frilly pants worn by Virginia Wade on the day she won Wimbledon in 1977, goes under the hammer in Ludlow.   

Virginia Wade
Getty Images

You can email Jim, tweet or get in touch via our Facebook page. 

Police face misconduct meetings over Jamie Reynolds probe

Tracey Higgins

BBC Local Live

A series of misconduct meetings begin today, looking at the actions of police officers who investigated Shropshire killer Jamie Reynolds.

Reynolds was known to police and other agencies for more than five years before he killed Wellington teenager, Georgia Williams.      

Jamie Reynolds
West Mercia Police

Four police officers and one member of staff will attend the meetings behind closed doors.

Latest: Misconduct meetings for police officers involved in Jamie Reynolds investigation

Tracey Higgins

BBC Local Live

The top stories in Shropshire this morning: 

- Misconduct meetings start for police officers who investigated Shropshire killer Jamie Reynolds

- Top award for Oswestry CCTV camera project

- Frilly pants worn by tennis player Virginia Wade, go under the hammer in Ludlow 

