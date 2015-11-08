Southwater

BBC Local Live: Shropshire

  1. Updates on Friday 6 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Monday

By Andy Giddings

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

Live updates for Shropshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Weather: Broken cloud and mild this evening

Rebecca Woods

BBC Weather

We're in for another dry night, with less cloud than last night and temperatures around the 13C (55F) mark.

Rebecca Woods with the weather map
BBC
Watch: Firefighter describes bonfire abuse

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

Guy Williams from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has been telling us how one of his crews was abused by a group of youths when they were called to deal with a bonfire.

It happened in the Harlescott Grange area of Shrewsbury yesterday evening.

Firefighters sent a second crew when the first was targeted.

‘Horror crash’ training exercise for Shropshire's 999 teams

Shropshire Star

It was the sort of accident that would stretch the emergency services to the limit. A driver had lost control of a car and it had run through a hedge, down a bank and finished up on a railway track.

Train crash exercise
Shropshire Star
Pupils form giant Wrekin poppy

Jon Smith

Reporter, BBC Shropshire

Here's more more video of that giant poppy on the Wrekin, created by the children from Newdale Primary school in Wellington.

Thousands of you have been reading about the story and showing your support.

Warning: There is no commentary on this video
Remembrance parades in Shropshire this weekend

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

There will be a number of Remembrance events in Shropshire this Sunday, including a service held at the RAF Cosford museum, starting at 10:45.

It will be led by Padre Richard Clement, the Station Chaplain at RAF Cosford and there will be a performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir.

Medals
Shane at thebiggestlittlehills.com

A parade, organised by the Royal British Legion will take place at the Dawley Memorial Park.  

Shrewsbury Town 'will adapt to Kaikai loss'

James Bond

Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire

The Shrewsbury manager Micky Mellon is confident his side can cope, despite being without two key players for Sunday's FA Cup clash with Gainsborough Trinity.

Central defender Nat Knight-Percival is suspended for one game after totting up five bookings. 

And in-form Crystal Palace midfielder Sullay Kaikai hasn't recovered from his knee injury.

Micky Mellon
Empics

These things happen in football and you've just got to adapt the group and get on with it. He (Kaikai) is still in the treatment room so he'll probably resume training early next week.

Micky MellonManager, Shrewsbury Town
Headlines: Praise for Wellington poppy children and £20m fund for Telford business

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

Here are the top stories from BBC Shropshire this evening:

- Praise for Wellington school children who created a giant poppy on the Wrekin today

- Shrewsbury student who took photos up women's skirts at a wedding spared jail

- Council discusses £20m fund to boost business in Telford

Substation work will 'secure supply to homes'

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

SP Energy Networks says its spending £12m on its electricity sub-station in Oswestry in a bid to secure supplies for 130,000 homes.

The company has spent the past three years carrying out the work and says it is a key part of the network for homes in north Shropshire and parts of Wales.

Match preview: Llandudno v TNS

James Bond

Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire

It's third versus first in the Welsh Premier, but I fancy The New Saints to extend their lead with a win at Llandudno.

TNS have really got into gear since being held 1-1 in Oswestry in August, and have won their last eight.

Craig Harrison, October’s Welsh Premier manager of the month, tells BBC Radio Shropshire he’s "hungry" to win the title again.

Drug user stole wallet and money from paramedic’s jacket in Bridgnorth

Shropshire Star

A drug user stole a wallet from an ambulance as paramedics helped treat a patient inside a hospital for chest pains, a court was told.

Ambulances
Shropshire Star
Watch: Mild but wet weather ahead

It's expected to stay mild, but plenty of rain ahead this weekend.

Saturday evening is your best chance to enjoy a dry fireworks display.

Telford business fund 'will boost jobs and tax income'

Joanne Gallacher

Political reporter, BBC Shropshire

Telford and Wrekin council has been explaining how it will boost business in the area, with the help of a £20m fund.

The authority plans to buy land and build properties to help new firms set up in the borough and to help existing companies expand.

A business may want to grow. We as a council may build that factory unit and then lease it back to that business over twenty years which means the business can grow. We get income from that business and of course those jobs are safeguarded.

Shaun DaviesTelford and Wrekin councillor
Your comments: Praise for Wrekin poppy children

Jon Smith

Reporter, BBC Shropshire

You've been reacting to the giant human poppy created by the children of Newdale Primary school this lunchtime.

Here are some of the comments we've had on our Facebook page:

Lisa Jones wrote: "Great job Newdale Primary you have done everyone proud!"

Vicky Dykes wrote: "Well done Newdale Primary!! This is something my daughter will remember forever..and rightly so! Amazing cause! So proud xx"

Kevin Howes posted: "Good to see so many schools / colleges doing their bit AND the different ways they do. As ex RAF I think they are superb"

Newport wheelchair athlete aims to get stronger

Alex Seftel

Journalist, BBC Shropshire

Newport wheelchair athlete Ben Rowlings says competing in his first IPC World Championships was a "steep learning curve".

The 19-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, just missed out on a medal in Doha, finishing fourth in two events.

Ben Rowlings
BBC

Now back in Shropshire, the holder of four British records says he’s motivated to get stronger ahead of the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro next summer.

Headlines: Up-skirt photo student spared jail and giant poppy recreated on Wrekin

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

These are our main stories this afternoon:

- Shrewsbury student who took photos up women's skirts spared jail

- Wellington school children form a human poppy at the top of The Wrekin

- Telford and Wrekin council considers £20m business promotion fund

Match preview: Corby Town v AFC Telford United

Nick Southall

AFC Telford United commentator, BBC Shropshire

Telford appear to have turned the corner after a terrible start to their league campaign. Rob Smith has worked wonders and is rebuilding a squad that was lacking in confidence.

Corby have lost seven in a row, but they're a side with some good players, who, on their day, can cause the Bucks some problems.

New signing Callum Hassan could start, with Dave Hibbert picking up a slight knock in the win at FC United of Manchester on Tuesday.

However, Telford will be reluctant to rest Hibbert after his recent run of form in front of goal.

Remembrance Sunday services to take place across Shropshire

Shropshire Live

Remembrance Sunday services will be held across Shropshire this Sunday as we pause to honour those who have fallen in times of conflict.

Poppies on crosses
Shropshire Live
Marching up the Wrekin for Remembrance event

Jon Smith

Reporter, BBC Shropshire

Hundreds of school children have been marching up the Wrekin today, to create a giant image of a poppy, ahead of Remembrance Day.

Warning: There is no commentary on this video

Afterwards, the pupils from Newdale Primary school in Wellington stopped for a short service and a hot meal.  

Shrewsbury's Kaikai out of FA Cup clash

Stuart Dunn

Shrewsbury Town commentator, BBC Shropshire

Shrewsbury Town's Sullay Kaikai has been ruled out of Sunday's FA Cup game against Gainsborough Trinity because he hasn't yet recovered from a knee injury.

Sullay Kaikai
Getty Images
Weather: Cloudy and dry this afternoon

Alexandra Hamilton

BBC Weather

The cloud cover will remain across Shropshire this afternoon, but it should be dry and temperatures are expected to be around 15C (59F).

Alex with the weather map
BBC
Rugby fan arranges charity match after cancer diagnosis

Ludlow & Tenbury Wells Advertiser

Rugby players will come together in union in a match organised by the family of one former player who is suffering from terminal cancer.

Ben Winson
Ludlow Advertiser
New locomotive for Severn Valley Railway anniversary

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

A locomotive last seen in Shropshire 50 years ago has returned to the county, to be part of the Severn Valley Railway's 50th anniversary celebrations.

The Manor 50 engine, named Dinmore was brought here by lorry from the Battlefield Line in Leicestershire.

It will be on display along with two other "Manors" next weekend (14 and 15 November).

Manor 50 Locomotive
Adrian Lock
Manor 50 Locomotive
Adrian Lock
Polish Independence celebrations in Shropshire

Jim Hawkins

Presenter, BBC Shropshire

Poles in Shropshire will be celebrating their national day of independence with an event in Shrewsbury tomorrow.

The town's Polish centre says the number of nationals in the county has been growing steadily over the past three or four years.

And it is promising folk dancing and Polish food at the Radbrook Green centre from 17:00.

Solidarity flag
BBC

After 123 years we gained our independence. That's why it's so important to the Polish community.

Kate FejferManaging director at Shrewsbury Polish Centre
Student who took photos up womens skirts spared jail

Tim Page

News Editor, BBC Shropshire

A Shrewsbury student who was found guilty of of taking pictures up women's skirts at a wedding reception has been told he won't go to jail.

Collin Lieberg, 34, was given a three-year community order instead and was told to attend a programme for sex offenders.

"The interests of the public and women in particular will be best served by requiring you to undergo therapy to assist you to change your attitude and your urges.

Christine Henson QCJudge at the Old Bailey
Top stories: £20m Telford business plan and children create giant poppy

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

Our top stories this lunchtime:

- Telford and Wrekin council considers £20m fund to support business

- Wellington school children create giant poppy on the Wrekin

- Six-year old golfer wins Shropshire sports award

Wellington schoolchildren create giant human poppy

Jon Smith

Reporter, BBC Shropshire

Children from Newdale Primary school in Wellington, dressed in red and black waterproof coats, have created a giant image of a poppy at the top of the Wrekin.

It's their way of marking Remembrance Day.

Children create giant poppy on the Wrekin
BBC
Justina Millington from Newdale Primary in Wellington explains reasons for Wrekin poppy tribute.
Telford plan to attract business

Joanne Gallacher

Political reporter, BBC Shropshire

Telford and Wrekin Council is making plans to build new factories and lease them to new and expanding businesses. 

It is considering spending up to £20m to attract more companies to the area and help existing ones grow.

The authority says it wants to create an "enterprise town" to rival enterprise zones such as the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

WW1 stories captured in free ebook

A collection of stories about the home front of World War One is brought to life in a free, interactive BBC ebook.

Inspired by stories from the BBC's World War One At Home project, the ebook includes the experiences of people and communities across the UK and Ireland. 

It features digital technology, archival film and recordings, photographs and documents from Imperial War Museums and a host of other museums, archives and individuals.

Former soldier admits assaulting officer in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Star

A former soldier admitted assaulting a woman police officer when he was being arrested for being drunk and disorderly in Shrewsbury town centre.

Headlines: Opposition to hill fort homes fails and children create giant poppy

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

These are our top stories this morning:

- Campaigners fail to block plans to build homes near Oswestry's hill fort

- An MEP steps in to protect Bridgnorth's cliff railway

- Primary school pupils form a human poppy to mark Remembrance Day

IVF for horses can cost as much as £4k a go

Clare Ashford

Presenter, BBC Shropshire

Tullis Matson from Twemlows Stud farm in Whitchurch says they "collect and ship semen all over the world".

The semen is frozen in liquid nitrogen at -196C and then thawed out when it's needed.  

As well as conserving rare British breeds, Mr Matson said one of the reasons for using IVF is to allow owners to breed from a mare that's still competing.

Horse Artificial insemination
Edward Matson
Watch: Children prepare for Wrekin poppy tribute

Schoolchildren from Wellington prepare to stage a special tribute in the run up to Remembrance Sunday.

They'll be recreating a human poppy on the top of the Wrekin.

Warning: There is no commentary on this video
Telford players win £100,000 bingo jackpot

Shropshire Star

An entire bingo hall full of Telford players is in the money – after sharing a £100,000 jackpot.  

Mecca Bingo
Shropshire Star
Travel: Accident on the A5191 in Shrewsbury

BBC Travel

There's anaccidenton the A5191 at the Ditherington Road in Shrewsbury that's affecting traffic in both directions. 

How are foals born using IVF in Shropshire?

Clare Ashford

Presenter, BBC Shropshire

You may remember the story about the first foal in 15 years to be born using IVF. 

It happened at Twemlows Stud farm in Whitchurch. 

I loved the story so much I wanted to find out more, so I paid them a visit      

Mare with her foal born using IVF
BBC
Six-year-old Shropshire golfer wins top sports award

James Bond

Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire

A six-year-old golfing superstar has won the newcomer trophy at this year's Shropshire Energize Sports awards. 

Jack Dirkin, from Lightmoor near Telford, is already regarded as the best in his age group in the UK. He's recently competed in the Under 6's world championships in America.

Jack Dirkin at Award Ceremony
Energize
On air debate: Should we wear a poppy?

Jim Hawkins

Presenter, BBC Shropshire

On the programme this morning we are asking, "does it matter if you wear a poppy or not?"

You can email us text us on 81333 (start message with “SHROP”) or call us on 01743 248321.

poppies
Getty Images
Shropshire tourist stuck in Egypt after terror alert

Shropshire Star

A holiday maker from Shropshire has been left stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh - after all flights were grounded following a terror alert.

Helen Yates
Shropshire Star
Childrens' tribute to war dead

Tracey Higgins

BBC Local Live

Children from a primary school in Wellington will be climbing the Wrekin today, to create a special tribute, in the run up to Remembrance Day. 

Some 360 children from Newdale Primary will form a human poppy at the top of the hill. 

They'll also take part in a short service and have lunch, before heading back down.   

