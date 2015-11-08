A drug user stole a wallet from an ambulance as paramedics helped treat a patient inside a hospital for chest pains, a court was told.
Watch: Mild but wet weather ahead
It's expected to stay mild, but plenty of rain ahead this weekend.
Saturday evening is your best chance to enjoy a dry fireworks display.
Telford business fund 'will boost jobs and tax income'
Joanne Gallacher
Political reporter, BBC Shropshire
Telford and Wrekin council has been explaining how it will boost business in the area, with the help of a £20m fund.
The authority plans to buy land and build properties to help new firms set up in the borough and to help existing companies expand.
A business may want to grow. We as a council may build that factory unit and then lease it back to that business over twenty years which means the business can grow. We get income from that business and of course those jobs are safeguarded.
Your comments: Praise for Wrekin poppy children
Jon Smith
Reporter, BBC Shropshire
You've been reacting to the giant human poppy created by the children of Newdale Primary school this lunchtime.
Here are some of the comments we've had on our Facebook page:
Lisa Jones wrote: "Great job Newdale Primary you have done everyone proud!"
Vicky Dykes wrote: "Well done Newdale Primary!! This is something my daughter will remember forever..and rightly so! Amazing cause! So proud xx"
Kevin Howes posted: "Good to see so many schools / colleges doing their bit AND the different ways they do. As ex RAF I think they are superb"
Newport wheelchair athlete aims to get stronger
Alex Seftel
Journalist, BBC Shropshire
Newport wheelchair athlete Ben Rowlings says competing in his first IPC World Championships was a "steep learning curve".
The 19-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, just missed out on a medal in Doha, finishing fourth in two events.
Now back in Shropshire, the holder of four British records says he’s motivated to get stronger ahead of the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro next summer.
Headlines: Up-skirt photo student spared jail and giant poppy recreated on Wrekin
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
These are our main stories this afternoon:
- Shrewsbury student who took photos up women's skirts spared jail
- Wellington school children form a human poppy at the top of The Wrekin
- Telford and Wrekin council considers £20m business promotion fund
Match preview: Corby Town v AFC Telford United
Nick Southall
AFC Telford United commentator, BBC Shropshire
Telford appear to have turned the corner after a terrible start to their league campaign. Rob Smith has worked wonders and is rebuilding a squad that was lacking in confidence.
Corby have lost seven in a row, but they're a side with some good players, who, on their day, can cause the Bucks some problems.
New signing Callum Hassan could start, with Dave Hibbert picking up a slight knock in the win at FC United of Manchester on Tuesday.
However, Telford will be reluctant to rest Hibbert after his recent run of form in front of goal.
Remembrance Sunday services to take place across Shropshire
Weather: Broken cloud and mild this evening
Rebecca Woods
BBC Weather
We're in for another dry night, with less cloud than last night and temperatures around the 13C (55F) mark.
Watch: Firefighter describes bonfire abuse
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Guy Williams from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has been telling us how one of his crews was abused by a group of youths when they were called to deal with a bonfire.
It happened in the Harlescott Grange area of Shrewsbury yesterday evening.
Firefighters sent a second crew when the first was targeted.
‘Horror crash’ training exercise for Shropshire's 999 teams
Shropshire Star
It was the sort of accident that would stretch the emergency services to the limit. A driver had lost control of a car and it had run through a hedge, down a bank and finished up on a railway track.
Pupils form giant Wrekin poppy
Jon Smith
Reporter, BBC Shropshire
Here's more more video of that giant poppy on the Wrekin, created by the children from Newdale Primary school in Wellington.
Thousands of you have been reading about the story and showing your support.
Remembrance parades in Shropshire this weekend
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
There will be a number of Remembrance events in Shropshire this Sunday, including a service held at the RAF Cosford museum, starting at 10:45.
It will be led by Padre Richard Clement, the Station Chaplain at RAF Cosford and there will be a performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir.
A parade, organised by the Royal British Legion will take place at the Dawley Memorial Park.
Shrewsbury Town 'will adapt to Kaikai loss'
James Bond
Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire
The Shrewsbury manager Micky Mellon is confident his side can cope, despite being without two key players for Sunday's FA Cup clash with Gainsborough Trinity.
Central defender Nat Knight-Percival is suspended for one game after totting up five bookings.
And in-form Crystal Palace midfielder Sullay Kaikai hasn't recovered from his knee injury.
Headlines: Praise for Wellington poppy children and £20m fund for Telford business
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Here are the top stories from BBC Shropshire this evening:
- Praise for Wellington school children who created a giant poppy on the Wrekin today
- Shrewsbury student who took photos up women's skirts at a wedding spared jail
- Council discusses £20m fund to boost business in Telford
Substation work will 'secure supply to homes'
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
SP Energy Networks says its spending £12m on its electricity sub-station in Oswestry in a bid to secure supplies for 130,000 homes.
The company has spent the past three years carrying out the work and says it is a key part of the network for homes in north Shropshire and parts of Wales.
Match preview: Llandudno v TNS
James Bond
Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire
It's third versus first in the Welsh Premier, but I fancy The New Saints to extend their lead with a win at Llandudno.
TNS have really got into gear since being held 1-1 in Oswestry in August, and have won their last eight.
Craig Harrison, October’s Welsh Premier manager of the month, tells BBC Radio Shropshire he’s "hungry" to win the title again.
Marching up the Wrekin for Remembrance event
Jon Smith
Reporter, BBC Shropshire
Hundreds of school children have been marching up the Wrekin today, to create a giant image of a poppy, ahead of Remembrance Day.
Afterwards, the pupils from Newdale Primary school in Wellington stopped for a short service and a hot meal.
Shrewsbury's Kaikai out of FA Cup clash
Stuart Dunn
Shrewsbury Town commentator, BBC Shropshire
Shrewsbury Town's Sullay Kaikai has been ruled out of Sunday's FA Cup game against Gainsborough Trinity because he hasn't yet recovered from a knee injury.
Weather: Cloudy and dry this afternoon
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
The cloud cover will remain across Shropshire this afternoon, but it should be dry and temperatures are expected to be around 15C (59F).
Rugby fan arranges charity match after cancer diagnosis
Ludlow & Tenbury Wells Advertiser
Rugby players will come together in union in a match organised by the family of one former player who is suffering from terminal cancer.
New locomotive for Severn Valley Railway anniversary
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
A locomotive last seen in Shropshire 50 years ago has returned to the county, to be part of the Severn Valley Railway's 50th anniversary celebrations.
The Manor 50 engine, named Dinmore was brought here by lorry from the Battlefield Line in Leicestershire.
It will be on display along with two other "Manors" next weekend (14 and 15 November).
Polish Independence celebrations in Shropshire
Jim Hawkins
Presenter, BBC Shropshire
Poles in Shropshire will be celebrating their national day of independence with an event in Shrewsbury tomorrow.
The town's Polish centre says the number of nationals in the county has been growing steadily over the past three or four years.
And it is promising folk dancing and Polish food at the Radbrook Green centre from 17:00.
Student who took photos up womens skirts spared jail
Tim Page
News Editor, BBC Shropshire
A Shrewsbury student who was found guilty of of taking pictures up women's skirts at a wedding reception has been told he won't go to jail.
Collin Lieberg, 34, was given a three-year community order instead and was told to attend a programme for sex offenders.
Top stories: £20m Telford business plan and children create giant poppy
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Our top stories this lunchtime:
- Telford and Wrekin council considers £20m fund to support business
- Wellington school children create giant poppy on the Wrekin
- Six-year old golfer wins Shropshire sports award
Wellington schoolchildren create giant human poppy
Jon Smith
Reporter, BBC Shropshire
Children from Newdale Primary school in Wellington, dressed in red and black waterproof coats, have created a giant image of a poppy at the top of the Wrekin.
It's their way of marking Remembrance Day.
Telford plan to attract business
Joanne Gallacher
Political reporter, BBC Shropshire
Telford and Wrekin Council is making plans to build new factories and lease them to new and expanding businesses.
It is considering spending up to £20m to attract more companies to the area and help existing ones grow.
The authority says it wants to create an "enterprise town" to rival enterprise zones such as the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.
WW1 stories captured in free ebook
A collection of stories about the home front of World War One is brought to life in a free, interactive BBC ebook.
Inspired by stories from the BBC's World War One At Home project, the ebook includes the experiences of people and communities across the UK and Ireland.
It features digital technology, archival film and recordings, photographs and documents from Imperial War Museums and a host of other museums, archives and individuals.
Former soldier admits assaulting officer in Shrewsbury
Shropshire Star
A former soldier admitted assaulting a woman police officer when he was being arrested for being drunk and disorderly in Shrewsbury town centre.
Headlines: Opposition to hill fort homes fails and children create giant poppy
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
These are our top stories this morning:
- Campaigners fail to block plans to build homes near Oswestry's hill fort
- An MEP steps in to protect Bridgnorth's cliff railway
- Primary school pupils form a human poppy to mark Remembrance Day
IVF for horses can cost as much as £4k a go
Clare Ashford
Presenter, BBC Shropshire
Tullis Matson from Twemlows Stud farm in Whitchurch says they "collect and ship semen all over the world".
The semen is frozen in liquid nitrogen at -196C and then thawed out when it's needed.
As well as conserving rare British breeds, Mr Matson said one of the reasons for using IVF is to allow owners to breed from a mare that's still competing.
Watch: Children prepare for Wrekin poppy tribute
Schoolchildren from Wellington prepare to stage a special tribute in the run up to Remembrance Sunday.
They'll be recreating a human poppy on the top of the Wrekin.
Telford players win £100,000 bingo jackpot
Shropshire Star
An entire bingo hall full of Telford players is in the money – after sharing a £100,000 jackpot.
Travel: Accident on the A5191 in Shrewsbury
BBC Travel
There's anaccidenton the A5191 at the Ditherington Road in Shrewsbury that's affecting traffic in both directions.
How are foals born using IVF in Shropshire?
Clare Ashford
Presenter, BBC Shropshire
You may remember the story about the first foal in 15 years to be born using IVF.
It happened at Twemlows Stud farm in Whitchurch.
I loved the story so much I wanted to find out more, so I paid them a visit
Six-year-old Shropshire golfer wins top sports award
James Bond
Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire
A six-year-old golfing superstar has won the newcomer trophy at this year's Shropshire Energize Sports awards.
Jack Dirkin, from Lightmoor near Telford, is already regarded as the best in his age group in the UK. He's recently competed in the Under 6's world championships in America.
On air debate: Should we wear a poppy?
Jim Hawkins
Presenter, BBC Shropshire
On the programme this morning we are asking, "does it matter if you wear a poppy or not?"
You can email us text us on 81333 (start message with “SHROP”) or call us on 01743 248321.
Shropshire tourist stuck in Egypt after terror alert
Shropshire Star
A holiday maker from Shropshire has been left stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh - after all flights were grounded following a terror alert.
Childrens' tribute to war dead
Tracey Higgins
BBC Local Live
Children from a primary school in Wellington will be climbing the Wrekin today, to create a special tribute, in the run up to Remembrance Day.
Some 360 children from Newdale Primary will form a human poppy at the top of the hill.
They'll also take part in a short service and have lunch, before heading back down.