A £12m major project to ensure the lights stay on for 130,000 customers in Shropshire and Mid Wales cannot be completed - because it will disturb hibernating newts.
Trapped Guinea Pig a 'cheeky boy'
Andy Giddings
The owner of the Broseley Guinea Pig that was rescued by the fire service have been in touch with this lovely photo.
Jem Turner says Spot got his head stuck in a heavy duty run panel designed to keep foxes out of their shed, not his own cage.
She says he was probably trying to get to two new, young female guinea pigs and describes him as a "cheeky boy"!
Ms Turner says she called the fire brigade for advice, using the non-emergency number and they sent out a team.
She said they were "awesome" and freed him within 5-10 minutes.
Travel: Lane closure on A5, south of Shrewsbury
There's a lane closed on the A5 at Dobbies island, on the southern edge of Shrewsbury.
Why is Shrewsbury's flax mill worth saving?
Andy Giddings
Shrewsbury's Ditherington Flax Mill is regarded as an internationally important building, but repairing it is likely to cost £20m, English Heritage has warned.
The site contains seven listed buildings including the world's first iron-framed building - considered by many as the forerunner to the skyscraper.
The site processed flax until 1897, before being turned into a maltings for the brewery industry until its closure in 1987. English Heritage took over the site in 2005.
A new visitor centre is expected to open later this month.
Flood alert for Severn Vyrnwy confluence
Kate Tebby
The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the area where the Severn and Vyrnwy meet.
It says the waters at Crew Green are expected to peak at around 4.5m (15ft) tomorrow morning.
This means flooding is possible for homes in the Maesbrook, Crew Green and Llanymynech areas.
Social media campaign helps Telford fire couple
Andy Giddings
Friends of a Dawley couple have rallied round after a fire at their home on Friday night.
Clare and Craig Price were out at a fireworks display when it happened and they believe it started with a faulty toaster.
Their friends started a campaign on Facebook to help replace clothing and household items they'd lost.
We're going in today to assess the damage but it's mainly the smoke damage more than anything, throughout the house, from top to bottom.
TNS Ladies: 'We did Shropshire proud'
James Bond
The New Saints Ladies are out of the Women's FA Cup after a 3-0 defeat to National Premier League side Wolves Ladies.
Laura McQuillen and Maddie Jones hit the woodwork and Sarah Burke (pictured, centre) shot just wide.
We competed with a team who should be a league above what they are. It's not the end that we are out of the cup, our priority has always been the league and we have done Shropshire proud of how far we have got again this year.
Live updates for Shropshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Cloudy with a chance of rain
Charlie Slater
It will be another cloudy night with a chance of rain in parts of the county.
Temperatures will be a mild 15C (59F) tonight.
FA Cup balls to memorise
James Bond
Shrewsbury Town will be ball number 30 in tonight's FA Cup second round draw at 19:00.
Here are some of the potential banana skins to look out for:
4 Chesham United
8 Eastleigh
9 Northwich Victoria or Boreham Wood
11 Brackley Town or Newport County
14 Salford City
15 Stourbridge
18 Aldershot Town or Bradford City
23 Welling United
32 Braintree Town or Oxford United
33 Whitehawk
38 FC United of Manchester or Chesterfield
Train and air ambulance used as man falls on railway tracks in Ludlow
A train was used in a major rescue operation after a man fell on to the railway track in Ludlow.
Elves auditioning in Shrewsbury today
Sam Fleet
You won't be able to watch this video without a smile creeping across your face!
People have been auditioning this afternoon to play the part of elves in Shrewsbury this Christmas.
And some of the hopefuls agreed to sing a festive song for me.
Headlines: Peregrine falcon poisoned and details of fatal fire victim
Andy Giddings
These are our top stories this evening:
- Police say a peregrine falcon found dead near Clee Hill was poisoned
- Victim of fatal Shrewsbury house fire was in his 80s
- Owner of trapped guinea pig says he was 'probably chasing the girls'
Cyclist suffers head injuries in crash with car in Shrewsbury
A cyclist sustained head injuries following a crash with a car on a Shrewsbury road.
Pictures: The 'highlight' of Shrewsbury's FA Cup trip to Gainsborough
Mark Elliott
The Shrewsbury Town players will be crossing their fingers for a home draw in the FA Cup second round, but these away trips can be fun.
We got the chance to look in the club shop when we went to Gainsborough yesterday and saw this wonderful away kit for sale!
And if you thought the away kit was shocking, you should see the boxer shorts they were selling!
Watch: More windy weather to come
It will remain mild but rather cloudy and windy this afternoon, with perhaps some patchy light rain over high ground.
On the breakfast show this morning: Your commuting stories
Eric Smith and Clare Ashford
How long is it taking you to get to work?
On the breakfast show this morning we heard a warning from the TUC that the number of commuters spending more than 3 hours a day travelling to work is up by 87% in the last decade.
And we heard Shropshire commuting stories like this one.
Dead peregrine falcon was poisoned
Andy Giddings
West Mercia Police say a peregrine falcon found dead in a quarry in Clee on 15 June was poisoned.
The male bird was found by a Shropshire Peregrine Group volunteer and was sent away for toxicology tests to be carried out.
Those tests have now confirmed the bird was poisoned with diazinon, the same chemical used to kill peregrines in the area in 2010 and 2011.
Headlines: Flood alert in the county and first phase of flax mill restoration complete
Andy Giddings
Here are our top stories this afternoon:
- Flood alert for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence
- First phase of restoration work at Shrewsbury Flax Mill complete
- Trapped guinea pig freed by firefighters
Shrewsbury fatal house fire update
Carlie Swain
Police say the man who died in a house fire in Shrewsbury at the weekend was in his eighties.
An investigation is under way into the fire on Westbury Road yesterday.
The police say they've contacted the family, but won't be releasing his name yet.
Conservation week at RAF museum
Andy Giddings
This week the RAF Cosford museum is giving visitors a chance to go behind the scenes and see some of their ongoing conservation projects.
From today, you can take a look at the restoration of the Range Safety Launch 1667, a 43ft (13m) boat, which saw service in Singapore in the 1960s.
You can also see the latest progress on the World War Two German bomber, The Dornier.
It was dredged up from the English Channel in 2013 and should be ready to go on full display by the end of the year.
Unattended candle causes fire at Telford house
Shropshire Star
An unattended candle at a Telford home was the cause of a small blaze, the fire service said.
Historic England confident of Flaxmill cash
Les Walton
Historic England says it's confident of getting the money it needs to complete the restoration of Shrewsbury's historic Ditherington Flax Mill.
Stage one, which cost £2.3m has now been finished and a visitor centre will open later this month.
Around £20m is needed to finish the entire site.
Firefighters free trapped guinea pig
Andy Giddings
The fire service got an unusual call yesterday, when they were asked to save a guinea pig trapped the bars of its cage.
When they got to the house in Broseley they found it had it had got its head stuck.
Luckily they were able to free the animal in just a few minutes.
Weather: More rain this afternoon
Don't put your umbrellas away.
More rain is on the way for Shropshire this afternoon, with temperatures around 14C (57F).
TNS extend lead despite conceding three goals
James Bond
The New Saints have previously told us on BBC Radio Shropshire how much pride they take in clean sheets, but they conceded three at Llandudno on Saturday.
Fortunately they stuck four goals in at the other end, with veteran Steve Evans among the scorers.
The result sees TNS extend their lead at the top of the Welsh Premier to eight points.
AFC Telford United 'took eye off ball'
James Bond
AFC Telford United must start all over again after their recent unbeaten run came to an end at the weekend.
Telford lost 3-2 at Corby.
Assistant manager Larry Chambers praised his players’ improvement over the past few weeks, but admitted they took their eye off the ball on Saturday.
Headlines: Man dies in house fire and guinea pig rescued by firefighters
Andy Giddings
Here are our top stories this lunchtime:
- Investigations underway into Shrewsbury house fire which claimed the life of an elderly man
- People in Shifnal demand green space and a new medical practice
- Firefighters rescue a trapped guinea pig in Broseley
Fire crews called to free guinea pig from its cage
Firefighters helped rescue a guinea pig whose head had become stuck in the wire mesh of its cage.
Shrewsbury hoping for home tie in FA Cup
James Bond
Who do you fancy Shrewsbury Town to be paired with in tonight’s FA Cup second-round draw?
Whoever we get, we want a home tie because eight of Shrewsbury’s last nine ties have been away.
Watch out for Town’s ball when the draw’s made live on BBC Two this evening - we are ball number 30.
Doctor posts new criticism of Health Secretary
A junior doctor has launched a fresh attack on Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, accusing him of "sneakily dismantling" the NHS.
Boscobel Oak runner up in Tree of Year contest
Tim Page
Shropshire's Boscobel Oak has finished as a runner up in the The Woodland Trust's "tree of the year" poll.
The tree is a descendant of the tree which King Charles II hid in, during the English Civil war.
It was beaten by a pear tree in Warwickshire which campaigners are trying to save, because it stands in the way of the proposed HS2 railway line.
More on that bus crash in Wellington
Andy Giddings
A woman in her 20s was cut free from her car after a crash with a bus in Wellington at around 09:20.
She was not seriously hurt and was discharged at the scene.
The driver of the bus was also treated at the scene, but he didn't need to go to hospital.
Bus crash in Wellington
Telford Live! has this photo of a bus involved in a collision with two cars in Wellington.
Medical practice high on Shifnal wish-list
BBC Local Live
A new medical practice is high on the agenda for people in Shifnal.
The town council has been asking residents how they want the town to develop in the future and which areas should be protected from house building.
Residents also said they want to keep a green space in the town, to keep it separate from Telford.
Headlines: Man dies in Shrewsbury house fire
Andy Giddings
These are our top stories this morning:
- An elderly man has died in a house fire in Shrewsbury
- Paramedics used a train to help get a man to hospital - after he plunged 20ft on to a railway line in Ludlow
- The first stage of the work to save the flax mill in Shrewsbury has been finished
Football: Fingers crossed for a home draw
Shrewsbury Town are through to the second round of the FA Cup after beating non-league Gainsborough yesterday.
James Collins scored the only goal of the match in the 1-0 win.
Shrewsbury Manager Micky Mellon says he's just as excited as the fans, when it comes to finding out Town's next opponent, this evening.
Latest: Flax mill stage complete
The first stage of the project to save Shrewsbury's historic flax mill has been completed.
Some £2.3m has been spent on the site to help create a visitor centre which will open later this month.
Train used due to 'difficult terrain'
The air ambulance responding to the rail line injury outside Ludlow was forced to land half a mile away.
A spokesperson said: "Due to their location and the difficult terrain, staff decided to use a train to safely transport the patient back to the station.
"The team then carried the man to the land ambulance which then drove him to the helicopter."
The 28-year-old was given emergency treatment for a serious chest injury.
Patient taken to hospital on a train
Paramedics used a train to take a man to hospital after he plunged 20ft 6m) on to a railway line near Ludlow.
The 28-year-old reportedly jumped on to the tracks at the end of a tunnel but underestimated the drop, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.