BBC Local Live: Shropshire

  1. Updates on Monday 9 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Tuesday

By Andy Giddings

Live updates for Shropshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Weather: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

It will be another cloudy night with a chance of rain in parts of the county. 

Temperatures will be a mild 15C (59F) tonight.

Charlie Slater with the weather map
BBC
FA Cup balls to memorise

James Bond

Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire

Shrewsbury Town will be ball number 30 in tonight's FA Cup second round draw at 19:00.

Here are some of the potential banana skins to look out for:

4 Chesham United 

8 Eastleigh 

9 Northwich Victoria or Boreham Wood 

11 Brackley Town or Newport County 

14 Salford City 

15 Stourbridge 

18 Aldershot Town or Bradford City 

23 Welling United 

32 Braintree Town or Oxford United 

33 Whitehawk 

38 FC United of Manchester or Chesterfield

Elves auditioning in Shrewsbury today

Sam Fleet

Journalist, BBC Shropshire

You won't be able to watch this video without a smile creeping across your face!

People have been auditioning this afternoon to play the part of elves in Shrewsbury this Christmas.

And some of the hopefuls agreed to sing a festive song for me.

Headlines: Peregrine falcon poisoned and details of fatal fire victim

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

These are our top stories this evening:

- Police say a peregrine falcon found dead near Clee Hill was poisoned

- Victim of fatal Shrewsbury house fire was in his 80s

- Owner of trapped guinea pig says he was 'probably chasing the girls'

Cyclist suffers head injuries in crash with car in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Star

A cyclist sustained head injuries following a crash with a car on a Shrewsbury road.

Ambulances
Shropshire Star
Pictures: The 'highlight' of Shrewsbury's FA Cup trip to Gainsborough

Mark Elliott

Reporter, BBC Shropshire

The Shrewsbury Town players will be crossing their fingers for a home draw in the FA Cup second round, but these away trips can be fun.

We got the chance to look in the club shop when we went to Gainsborough yesterday and saw this wonderful away kit for sale!

Gainsborough Trinity away kit
BBC

And if you thought the away kit was shocking, you should see the boxer shorts they were selling!

Gainsborough Trinity boxer shorts
BBC
Watch: More windy weather to come

It will remain mild but rather cloudy and windy this afternoon, with perhaps some patchy light rain over high ground. 

On the breakfast show this morning: Your commuting stories

Eric Smith and Clare Ashford

Breakfast presenters, BBC Shropshire

How long is it taking you to get to work? 

On the breakfast show this morning we heard a warning from the TUC that the number of commuters spending more than 3 hours a day travelling to work is up by 87% in the last decade.

And we heard Shropshire commuting stories like this one.

Dead peregrine falcon was poisoned

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

West Mercia Police say a peregrine falcon found dead in a quarry in Clee on 15 June was poisoned.

The male bird was found by a Shropshire Peregrine Group volunteer and was sent away for toxicology tests to be carried out.

Those tests have now confirmed the bird was poisoned with diazinon, the same chemical used to kill peregrines in the area in 2010 and 2011.

Dead peregrine falcon
West Mercia Police
Headlines: Flood alert in the county and first phase of flax mill restoration complete

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

Here are our top stories this afternoon:

- Flood alert for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence

- First phase of restoration work at Shrewsbury Flax Mill complete

- Trapped guinea pig freed by firefighters

Shrewsbury fatal house fire update

Carlie Swain

BBC Local Live

Police say the man who died in a house fire in Shrewsbury at the weekend was in his eighties.

An investigation is under way into the fire on Westbury Road yesterday.

The police say they've contacted the family, but won't be releasing his name yet.

Conservation week at RAF museum

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

This week the RAF Cosford museum is giving visitors a chance to go behind the scenes and see some of their ongoing conservation projects.

From today, you can take a look at the restoration of the Range Safety Launch 1667, a 43ft (13m) boat, which saw service in Singapore in the 1960s.

RAF Cosford
RAF Cosford museum

You can also see the latest progress on the World War Two German bomber, The Dornier. 

It was dredged up from the English Channel in 2013 and should be ready to go on full display by the end of the year.

Sleeping newts halt £12m work at Oswestry substation

Shropshire Star

A £12m major project to ensure the lights stay on for 130,000 customers in Shropshire and Mid Wales cannot be completed - because it will disturb hibernating newts.  

Trapped Guinea Pig a 'cheeky boy'

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

The owner of the Broseley Guinea Pig that was rescued by the fire service have been in touch with this lovely photo.

Jem Turner says Spot got his head stuck in a heavy duty run panel designed to keep foxes out of their shed, not his own cage.

She says he was probably trying to get to two new, young female guinea pigs and describes him as a "cheeky boy"!

Spot theGuinea Pig
Jem Turner

Ms Turner says she called the fire brigade for advice, using the non-emergency number and they sent out a team.

She said they were "awesome" and freed him within 5-10 minutes.  

Travel: Lane closure on A5, south of Shrewsbury

BBC Travel

There's a lane closed on the A5 at Dobbies island, on the southern edge of Shrewsbury.

Why is Shrewsbury's flax mill worth saving?

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

Shrewsbury's Ditherington Flax Mill is regarded as an internationally important building, but repairing it is likely to cost £20m, English Heritage has warned.

The site contains seven listed buildings including the world's first iron-framed building - considered by many as the forerunner to the skyscraper.

Shrewsbury's Flaxmill
English Heritage

The site processed flax until 1897, before being turned into a maltings for the brewery industry until its closure in 1987. English Heritage took over the site in 2005.  

A new visitor centre is expected to open later this month.  

Flood alert for Severn Vyrnwy confluence

Kate Tebby

Journalist, BBC Shropshire

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the area where the Severn and Vyrnwy meet.

It says the waters at Crew Green are expected to peak at around 4.5m (15ft) tomorrow morning.

This means flooding is possible for homes in the Maesbrook, Crew Green and Llanymynech areas.

Social media campaign helps Telford fire couple

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

Friends of a Dawley couple have rallied round after a fire at their home on Friday night.

Clare and Craig Price were out at a fireworks display when it happened and they believe it started with a faulty toaster.

Their friends started a campaign on Facebook to help replace clothing and household items they'd lost.

We're going in today to assess the damage but it's mainly the smoke damage more than anything, throughout the house, from top to bottom.

Craig Price
TNS Ladies: 'We did Shropshire proud'

James Bond

Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire

The New Saints Ladies are out of the Women's FA Cup after a 3-0 defeat to National Premier League side Wolves Ladies.

Laura McQuillen and Maddie Jones hit the woodwork and Sarah Burke (pictured, centre) shot just wide.

TNS Ladies in action at the weekend
Sue Wilson

We competed with a team who should be a league above what they are. It's not the end that we are out of the cup, our priority has always been the league and we have done Shropshire proud of how far we have got again this year.

Peter WilsonTNS Ladies coach
Unattended candle causes fire at Telford house

Shropshire Star

An unattended candle at a Telford home was the cause of a small blaze, the fire service said.  

Historic England confident of Flaxmill cash

Les Walton

Journalist, BBC Shropshire

Historic England says it's confident of getting the money it needs to complete the restoration of Shrewsbury's historic Ditherington Flax Mill.

Stage one, which cost £2.3m has now been finished and a visitor centre will open later this month.

Around £20m is needed to finish the entire site.

Shrewsbury's flaxmill
English Heritage
Firefighters free trapped guinea pig

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

The fire service got an unusual call yesterday, when they were asked to save a guinea pig trapped the bars of its cage.

When they got to the house in Broseley they found it had it had got its head stuck.

Luckily they were able to free the animal in just a few minutes.

Weather: More rain this afternoon

BBC Weather

Don't put your umbrellas away.

More rain is on the way for Shropshire this afternoon, with temperatures around 14C (57F).

Weather map
BBC
TNS extend lead despite conceding three goals

James Bond

Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire

The New Saints have previously told us on BBC Radio Shropshire how much pride they take in clean sheets, but they conceded three at Llandudno on Saturday. 

Fortunately they stuck four goals in at the other end, with veteran Steve Evans among the scorers. 

The result sees TNS extend their lead at the top of the Welsh Premier to eight points.

AFC Telford United 'took eye off ball'

James Bond

Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire

AFC Telford United must start all over again after their recent unbeaten run came to an end at the weekend. 

Telford lost 3-2 at Corby. 

Assistant manager Larry Chambers praised his players’ improvement over the past few weeks, but admitted they took their eye off the ball on Saturday.

Rob Smith and Larry Chambers
BBC
Headlines: Man dies in house fire and guinea pig rescued by firefighters

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

Here are our top stories this lunchtime:

- Investigations underway into Shrewsbury house fire which claimed the life of an elderly man

- People in Shifnal demand green space and a new medical practice

- Firefighters rescue a trapped guinea pig in Broseley

Fire crews called to free guinea pig from its cage

Shropshire Star

Firefighters helped rescue a guinea pig whose head had become stuck in the wire mesh of its cage.

guinea pig
Getty Images
Shrewsbury hoping for home tie in FA Cup

James Bond

Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire

Who do you fancy Shrewsbury Town to be paired with in tonight’s FA Cup second-round draw?

Whoever we get, we want a home tie because eight of Shrewsbury’s last nine ties have been away.

Watch out for Town’s ball when the draw’s made live on BBC Two this evening - we are ball number 30.

FA Cup
BBC
Doctor posts new criticism of Health Secretary

Shropshire Star

A junior doctor has launched a fresh attack on Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, accusing him of "sneakily dismantling" the NHS.

Laura Land
Shropshire Star
Boscobel Oak runner up in Tree of Year contest

Tim Page

News Editor, BBC Shropshire

Shropshire's Boscobel Oak has finished as a runner up in the The Woodland Trust's "tree of the year" poll.

The tree is a descendant of the tree which King Charles II hid in, during the English Civil war.

It was beaten by a pear tree in Warwickshire which campaigners are trying to save, because it stands in the way of the proposed HS2 railway line.

Boscobel Oak
BBC
More on that bus crash in Wellington

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

A woman in her 20s was cut free from her car after a crash with a bus in Wellington at around 09:20.

She was not seriously hurt and was discharged at the scene.

The driver of the bus was also treated at the scene, but he didn't need to go to hospital.

Bus crash in Wellington

Telford Live! has this photo of a bus involved in a collision with two cars in Wellington.

View more on twitter
Medical practice high on Shifnal wish-list

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

A new medical practice is high on the agenda for people in Shifnal.

The town council has been asking residents how they want the town to develop in the future and which areas should be protected from house building.

Residents also said they want to keep a green space in the town, to keep it separate from Telford.

Shifnal town sign
BBC
Headlines: Man dies in Shrewsbury house fire

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

These are our top stories this morning:

- An elderly man has died in a house fire in Shrewsbury

- Paramedics used a train to help get a man to hospital - after he plunged 20ft on to a railway line in Ludlow

- The first stage of the work to save the flax mill in Shrewsbury has been finished

Football: Fingers crossed for a home draw

Shrewsbury Town are through to the second round of the FA Cup after beating non-league Gainsborough yesterday. 

James Collins scored the only goal of the match in the 1-0 win. 

James Collins
PA

Shrewsbury Manager Micky Mellon says he's just as excited as the fans, when it comes to finding out Town's next opponent, this evening.

Latest: Flax mill stage complete

Shropshire Live

The first stage of the project to save Shrewsbury's historic flax mill has been completed.

Some £2.3m has been spent on the site to help create a visitor centre which will open later this month.  

Flaxmill Maltings
English Heritage
Train used due to 'difficult terrain'

The air ambulance responding to the rail line injury outside Ludlow was forced to land half a mile away.

A spokesperson said: "Due to their location and the difficult terrain, staff decided to use a train to safely transport the patient back to the station. 

"The team then carried the man to the land ambulance which then drove him to the helicopter."

The 28-year-old was given emergency treatment for a serious chest injury.

Patient taken to hospital on a train

Paramedics used a train to take a man to hospital after he plunged 20ft 6m) on to a railway line near Ludlow.

Rail line
West Midlands Ambulance Service

The 28-year-old reportedly jumped on to the tracks at the end of a tunnel but underestimated the drop, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

