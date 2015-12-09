BBC Local Live: Shropshire

Headlines: Shrewsbury 24 documents kept; Councillor says people agree with tax rise
Alex Seftel
BBC Local Live
Here are some of the stories we're looking at this evening:
- The government refuses to release documents related to the Shrewsbury 24
- A Lib Dem councillor says many taxpayers agree with the move to raise council tax in Shropshire by nearly 4%
- Businesses in South Shropshire receive a £2m boost in funding
Shrewsbury 24: Government refuses to release documents
Arif Ansari
Politics correspondent, BBC North West Tonight
Home Office Minister Mike Penning has agreed to meet members of the Shrewsbury 24 group, but said the government stood by its decision not to release documents related to the case, on grounds of national security.
The so-called Shrewsbury 24 were charged with various offences after a national building workers' strike in the 1970s.
Among those to be jailed was future actor Ricky Tomlinson. Labour claim they've uncovered fresh evidence that the trial was "politically driven" by the-then Conservative government to "stitch up" the trade union movement.
Staff member threatened in Madeley Newsagents robbery
The money comes from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and will be distributed by the Southern Shropshire Local Action Group next year.
We are absolutely delighted to have secured funding for rural businesses operating throughout Shropshire and are confident that it will contribute towards a stronger and more sustainable rural economy.
Football: AFC Telford v Market Drayton
BBC Sport
AFC Telford United have a friendly tonight.
They're taking on Market Drayton Town at the Bucks Head, kick off is at 19:30.
The Bucks are next in action on Saturday, when they host Chester in the FA Trophy.
On air: Place of the week - Handless
Adam & Vicki Show
Adam and Vicki have chosen Handless, on the Long Mynd, as their place of the week.
Earlier, Adam was invited by the Environment Agency's Rob Davies to check out their rain gauge in Handless... it was windy!
Leutwiler, 26, was stretchered off after a collision with a Grimsby player in the 38th minute of Monday's match.
He will probably have to see a consultant in regards to his nose and whether he needs an operation or not. When he does come back you will see him wearing a mask to protect his nose for a while.
Blind man in row over dog fouling
A blind Shropshire man says he is considering taking legal action against his parish council.
Brian Wood, from Hodnet, was told that he should remove his dog's mess. Brian thinks he is being discriminated against.
With regards to the complaints of fouling from his pet dog, the complaints arose from the community around him. We have suggested he might be accompanied on his walk so that the problem does not arise.
Man suffers fractured skull in row outside Telford pub
Live updates for Shropshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Cloud and more rain ahead this evening
Shefali Oza
BBC Weather presenter
This evening it'll initially be dry, and quite cloudy as well.
Ice Hockey: Fans forum tonight
The owner of the Telford Tigers Ice Hockey Club has promised a no-holds-barred evening at the club's fans' forum tonight.
Wayne Scholes, who's flown in from America for the session, says he'll give honest answers to everything he's asked.
The forum starts at 19.00 at the Tigers Bar in the Telford Ice Rink.
Shrewsbury 24: Papers 'not relevant'
Minister Mike Penning said the Home Office was looking over old documents to see whether they could be related to the Shrewsbury 24 case and offered to meet camapigners.
However, he said a decision by civil service boss Sir Jeremy Heywood and Cabinet Minister Oliver Letwin not to release documents would not be reversed.
Mr Penning said the papers were not relevant to the 24.
Shrewsbury 24: Tomlinson criticises 'lack of transparency'
Actor Ricky Tomlinson has accused David Cameron of failing to live up to his promises on transparency after the government refused to release documents related to the so-called Shrewsbury 24.
Mr Tomlinson was one of 24 pickets arrested in the 1970s after a building workers' strike.
Police Minister Mike Penning said the documents would not be released due to national security.
Labour's Andy Burnham presented a dossier of evidence to parliament earlier that he claimed showed six people jailed, including Tomlinson, were victims of a "politically motivated show-trial".
Mr Tomlinson said the 24 were being treated "worse than traitors" and that the government "doesn't even know the meaning" of the word transparency.
Weather: Heavy rain on the way
According to this prediction, posted by Dave Throup from the Environment Agency, we are in for a wet night and early morning.
Alex Seftel
BBC Local Live
Arif Ansari
Politics correspondent, BBC North West Tonight
Shropshire Live
A staff member was left shocked and shaken after robbers wearing balaclavas entered a newsagents in Madeley, Telford last night.
BBC Sport
Adam & Vicki Show
Council puts 19th Century house up for sale
An early 19th Century property has been put up for sale by Shropshire Council, with a guide price of £1m.
The Hollies, on Sutton Road in Shrewsbury has about one acre of grounds (0.4 hectares), including a former stable building.
It's currently used by the council as offices.
Free parking for late night shopping
Some of Shrewsbury's car parks are free of charge tonight for anyone doing late night shopping.
Carlie Swain
BBC Local Live
BreakingCouncil votes to raise tax
Joanne Gallacher
Political reporter, BBC Shropshire
Shropshire Council's cabinet has voted in favour of increasing council tax by nearly 4% from next year.
This decision will now have to be ratified by the whole council at a meeting in February before new leader Malcolm Pate and his team can implement it.
Car and lorry crash near Newport
Shropshire Star
A Shropshire road is blocked after a crash between a car and a lorry.
More from the Shropshire Star.
Travel: Accident on A41
BBC Travel
The A41 at Woodcote is blocked in both directions after an accident involving a lorry between B4379 and A5.
Video: Your thoughts on Nativity plays
Eric and Clare's Breakfast Show
It used to be Mary, Joseph and Jesus. Now it's Frozen, X Factor, and Britain's Got Talent.
On the Breakfast Show this morning, Eric and Clare were talking about Nativity plays.
We spoke to people in Telford for their thoughts on traditional school performances.
Shropshire students come to rescue of drivers in floods
Shropshire Star
A group of Shropshire students decided to take a quick holiday in the Lake District – and ended up getting involved in a series of rescue dramas after floods caused by Storm Desmond.
Bin collection details for Telford
If you live in the Telford & Wrekin Council area, here's what you need to know for bin collections over Christmas and New Year.
Thirty seconds away from death
Whitchurch Herald
More in today's Whitchurch Herald of the moment a driver thought he was facing death when he turned a corner - and saw a car on the wrong side of the road, heading straight for him.
Watch: Weather forecast
Find out what's in store for the rest of today's weather.
Football: Palace midfielder to stay at Shrewsbury?
BBC Sport
Crystal Palace are suggesting they might extend Sullay Kaikai's loan at Shrewsbury Town until the end of the season.
Kaikai's deal ends next month and some Championship clubs have taken an interest in the popular midfielder.
But the Palace manager Alan Pardew says he's delighted with Kaikai's progress.
Carlie Swain
BBC Local Live
New Council leader Malcolm Pate will 'do a good job'
One of the councillors who many thought might have been in the running to take over from Keith Barrow as leader of Shropshire Council has backed the new man in charge, Malcolm Pate.
Councillor Pate got the nod earlier this week, and will be formally sworn-in, later this month. Shropshire Council cabinet member Mal Price thinks he'll do a good job.
Former Archbishop to deliver peace lecture
The former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams is due in the county later.
He's been invited by Quakers in Ludlow to deliver a peace lecture.
The talk - at the Assembly Rooms - is close to a sell-out.
Shropshire could take in 50 to 60 refugees next year
Shropshire Star
Shropshire could take in between 50 and 60 Syrian refugees next year, it was revealed today.
Constable's The Lock set for auction
Carlie Swain
BBC Local Live
A painting by John Constable is up for sale today by the owners of the Apley Estate in Shropshire.
The Lock - one of a small group of landscapes known as the Six-Footers - will be sold by Sotheby's auction house.
The painting of a rural scene on the River Stour in Suffolk is estimated to be worth between £8m and £12m.
It was treasured by the artist who kept it in his studio until his death in 1837.
Welshpool to Shrewsbury road closed after milk tanker overturns
Shropshire Star
The main road between Welshpool and Shrewsbury is closed this morning after a milk tanker overturned.
Video: Christmas lights on your street
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
This Christmas display took one man in Shifnal two weeks to put up. He's been doing it for the past 15 years and says he likes the reaction from passers by.
What's it like on your street? You can email your pictures or video, tweet or send via Facebook.
Council tax could rise
Carlie Swain
BBC Local Live
People living in the Shropshire Council area could see their council tax rise by nearly 4% next year.
Members of the Tory cabinet will be asked to back the proposal today before it goes to full council next February for approval.
It's being recommended that for the financial year 2016-17, council tax goes up by 1.99% and on top of that 2% is added to be used solely for adult social care.
Cabinet members will be told today that with savings of around £77m to find by 2020 the need for increased levels of reserves is greater than ever before.
Carlie Swain
BBC Local Live
Telford man dressed as a woman sexually assaulted teenage girl in Shrewsbury
Shropshire Star
A Telford man who was dressed in woman’s clothingsexually assaulted a teenage girl in Shrewsbury town centre, a court was told.
Football: Shrewsbury keeper suffers bad facial injury
BBC Sport
Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler will miss Saturday's League One game at Peterborough after suffering a broken nose and concussion in their FA Cup second-round 0-0 draw at Grimsby.
Leutwiler, 26, was stretchered off after a collision with a Grimsby player in the 38th minute of Monday's match.
Blind man in row over dog fouling
A blind Shropshire man says he is considering taking legal action against his parish council.
Brian Wood, from Hodnet, was told that he should remove his dog's mess. Brian thinks he is being discriminated against.
Man suffers fractured skull in row outside Telford pub
Shropshire Star
A man was left with a fractured skull following an argument outside a Telford pub. The victim was involved in an argument with three males outside the Beacon pub, in Market Square, Wellington.
Shrewsbury 24: Labour threat over spying powers bill
Labour is threatening to oppose government plans to extend spying powers unless it releases papers about a "politically motivated show trial" of trade unionists in the 70s.
The so-called Shrewsbury 24 were charged with various offences after a national building workers' strike.
Shadow home secretary Andy Burnham will accuse the government of "perpetuating a cover up", in a speech later.
Officials refuse to release the papers on the grounds of national security.
Carlie Swain
BBC Local Live
Weather: Dry but colder
BBC Weather
A cold start but dry throughout the day, some strong gusts later on.