River at Attingham

BBC Local Live: Shropshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Wednesday 9 December 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Thursday

Live Reporting

By Alex Seftel

All times stated are UK

Our coverage across the day

Live updates for Shropshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.  

Weather: Cloud and more rain ahead this evening

Shefali Oza

BBC Weather presenter

This evening it'll initially be dry, and quite cloudy as well.

Ice Hockey: Fans forum tonight

The owner of the Telford Tigers Ice Hockey Club has promised a no-holds-barred evening at the club's fans' forum tonight. 

Telford Tigers
Steve Brodie

Wayne Scholes, who's flown in from America for the session, says he'll give honest answers to everything he's asked. 

The forum starts at 19.00 at the Tigers Bar in the Telford Ice Rink.  

Shrewsbury 24: Papers 'not relevant'

Minister Mike Penning said the Home Office was looking over old documents to see whether they could be related to the Shrewsbury 24 case and offered to meet camapigners.

However, he said a decision by civil service boss Sir Jeremy Heywood and Cabinet Minister Oliver Letwin not to release documents would not be reversed.

Mr Penning said the papers were not relevant to the 24.

Shrewsbury 24: Tomlinson criticises 'lack of transparency'

Actor Ricky Tomlinson has accused David Cameron of failing to live up to his promises on transparency after the government refused to release documents related to the so-called Shrewsbury 24.

Mr Tomlinson was one of 24 pickets arrested in the 1970s after a building workers' strike.

Police Minister Mike Penning said the documents would not be released due to national security. 

Ricky Tomlinson
Pa

Labour's Andy Burnham presented a dossier of evidence to parliament earlier that he claimed showed six people jailed, including Tomlinson, were victims of a "politically motivated show-trial".

Mr Tomlinson said the 24 were being treated "worse than traitors" and that the government "doesn't even know the meaning" of the word transparency.

Weather: Heavy rain on the way

According to this prediction, posted by Dave Throup from the Environment Agency, we are in for a wet night and early morning. 

Headlines: Shrewsbury 24 documents kept; Councillor says people agree with tax rise

Alex Seftel

BBC Local Live

Here are some of the stories we're looking at this evening:

- The government refuses to release documents related to the Shrewsbury 24 

- A Lib Dem councillor says many taxpayers agree with the move to raise council tax in Shropshire by nearly 4%

- Businesses in South Shropshire receive a £2m boost in funding

Shrewsbury 24: Government refuses to release documents

Arif Ansari

Politics correspondent, BBC North West Tonight

Home Office Minister Mike Penning has agreed to meet members of the Shrewsbury 24 group, but said the government stood by its decision not to release documents related to the case, on grounds of national security.

Campaigners, including Ricky Tomlinson at Downing Street
Chris Gregory

The so-called Shrewsbury 24 were charged with various offences after a national building workers' strike in the 1970s.

Among those to be jailed was future actor Ricky Tomlinson. Labour claim they've uncovered fresh evidence that the trial was "politically driven" by the-then Conservative government to "stitch up" the trade union movement.

New year boost for South Shropshire businesses

Businesses and groups which can demonstrate a connection to the south Shropshire landscape could be in line for a share of just over £2m worth of funding

The money comes from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and will be distributed by the Southern Shropshire Local Action Group next year.

We are absolutely delighted to have secured funding for rural businesses operating throughout Shropshire and are confident that it will contribute towards a stronger and more sustainable rural economy.

Councillor Tim Barker, Shropshire CouncilChair of the Southern Shropshire Local Action Group

Football: AFC Telford v Market Drayton

BBC Sport

AFC Telford United have a friendly tonight. 

Bucks Head
Getty Images

They're taking on Market Drayton Town at the Bucks Head, kick off is at 19:30.  

The Bucks are next in action on Saturday, when they host Chester in the FA Trophy. 

On air: Place of the week - Handless

Adam & Vicki Show

Adam and Vicki have chosen Handless, on the Long Mynd, as their place of the week. 

Earlier, Adam was invited by the Environment Agency's Rob Davies to check out their rain gauge in Handless... it was windy!

Council puts 19th Century house up for sale

An early 19th Century property has been put up for sale by Shropshire Council, with a guide price of £1m.

The Hollies house
Shropshire Council
The Hollies house in Shrewsbury

The Hollies, on Sutton Road in Shrewsbury has about one acre of grounds (0.4 hectares), including a former stable building.

It's currently used by the council as offices.

Free parking for late night shopping

Some of Shrewsbury's car parks are free of charge tonight for anyone doing late night shopping.

Headlines: Council tax to rise; Shrewsbury 24 latest

Carlie Swain

BBC Local Live

Our top stories this afternoon:

- Shropshire Council has voted in favour of increasing council tax by nearly 4% 

- Government is facing fresh calls to release Shrewsbury 24 papers

- 19th Century Shrewsbury mansion, valued at £1m, is put up for sale by Shropshire Council

BreakingCouncil votes to raise tax

Joanne Gallacher

Political reporter, BBC Shropshire

Shropshire Council's cabinet has voted in favour of increasing council tax by nearly 4% from next year. 

Shirehall
BBC

This decision will now have to be ratified by the whole council at a meeting in February before new leader Malcolm Pate and his team can implement it.  

Travel: Accident on A41

BBC Travel

The A41 at Woodcote is blocked in both directions after an accident involving a lorry between B4379 and A5. 

Video: Your thoughts on Nativity plays

Eric and Clare's Breakfast Show

It used to be Mary, Joseph and Jesus. Now it's Frozen, X Factor, and Britain's Got Talent.

On the Breakfast Show this morning, Eric and Clare were talking about Nativity plays. 

We spoke to people in Telford for their thoughts on traditional school performances. 

Shropshire students come to rescue of drivers in floods

Shropshire Star

A group of Shropshire students decided to take a quick holiday in the Lake District – and ended up getting involved in a series of rescue dramas after floods caused by Storm Desmond.

Floods in Cumbria
Shropshire Star
The students help a motorist in the floods

Thirty seconds away from death

Whitchurch Herald

More in today's Whitchurch Herald of the moment a driver thought he was facing death when he turned a corner - and saw a car on the wrong side of the road, heading straight for him. 

Whitchurch Herald
Whitchurch Herald

Watch: Weather forecast

Find out what's in store for the rest of today's weather.

Football: Palace midfielder to stay at Shrewsbury?

BBC Sport

Crystal Palace are suggesting they might extend Sullay Kaikai's loan at Shrewsbury Town until the end of the season.

Sullay Kaikai
Getty Images

Kaikai's deal ends next month and some Championship clubs have taken an interest in the popular midfielder.

But the Palace manager Alan Pardew says he's delighted with Kaikai's progress. 

I'll be quite happy for him to stay where he is. The manager's [Mickey Mellon] done a super job... and if I don't call him back he'll stay there.

Alan PardewManager, Crystal Palace

Headlines: Shrewsbury 24 latest; Constable painting up for sale

Carlie Swain

BBC Local Live

Here are the stories we're looking at this afternoon:

- Labour threat over Shrewsbury 24 papers

- People living in the Shropshire Council area could see their council tax rise by nearly 4% next year

- A Constable painting, worth up to £12m, is up for sale by Shropshire owners

New Council leader Malcolm Pate will 'do a good job'

One of the councillors who many thought might have been in the running to take over from Keith Barrow as leader of Shropshire Council has backed the new man in charge, Malcolm Pate. 

Councillor Pate got the nod earlier this week, and will be formally sworn-in, later this month. Shropshire Council cabinet member Mal Price thinks he'll do a good job. 

Malcolm Pate
Shropshire Council

He does understand what's ahead of him... we've made difficult decisions in the past but I think the most difficult ones are still to come.

Mal PriceShropshire Council cabinet member

Former Archbishop to deliver peace lecture

The former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams is due in the county later. 

Rowan Williams
PA

He's been invited by Quakers in Ludlow to deliver a peace lecture. 

The talk - at the Assembly Rooms - is close to a sell-out.

Shropshire could take in 50 to 60 refugees next year

Shropshire Star

Shropshire could take in between 50 and 60 Syrian refugees next year, it was revealed today.

Refugees
Shropshire Star

Constable's The Lock set for auction

Carlie Swain

BBC Local Live

A painting by John Constable is up for sale today by the owners of the Apley Estate in Shropshire. 

The Lock - one of a small group of landscapes known as the Six-Footers - will be sold by Sotheby's auction house. 

The painting of a rural scene on the River Stour in Suffolk is estimated to be worth between £8m and £12m. 

It was treasured by the artist who kept it in his studio until his death in 1837.  

Video: Christmas lights on your street

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

This Christmas display took one man in Shifnal two weeks to put up. He's been doing it for the past 15 years and says he likes the reaction from passers by. 

Warning: There is no commentary on this video

What's it like on your street? You can email your pictures or video, tweet or send via Facebook

Council tax could rise

Carlie Swain

BBC Local Live

People living in the Shropshire Council area could see their council tax rise by nearly 4% next year. 

Members of the Tory cabinet will be asked to back the proposal today before it goes to full council next February for approval.

Shirehall
BBC

It's being recommended that for the financial year 2016-17, council tax goes up by 1.99% and on top of that 2% is added to be used solely for adult social care

Cabinet members will be told today that with savings of around £77m to find by 2020 the need for increased levels of reserves is greater than ever before.

Headlines: Labour threat over Shrewsbury 24; council tax rises considered

Carlie Swain

BBC Local Live

Our top stories this morning:

- Labour are pushing ministers to publish documents relating to the so-called Shrewsbury 24

- Tax-payers in the Shropshire Council area are facing a rise of nearly 4% next year

- The former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams is due to give a talk in the county later

Football: Shrewsbury keeper suffers bad facial injury

BBC Sport

Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler will miss Saturday's League One game at Peterborough after suffering a broken nose and concussion in their FA Cup second-round 0-0 draw at Grimsby. 

Jayson Leutwiler
Getty Images

Leutwiler, 26, was stretchered off after a collision with a Grimsby player in the 38th minute of Monday's match.  

He will probably have to see a consultant in regards to his nose and whether he needs an operation or not. When he does come back you will see him wearing a mask to protect his nose for a while.

Chris SkittPhysio, Shrewsbury Town FC

Blind man in row over dog fouling

A blind Shropshire man says he is considering taking legal action against his parish council. 

Brian Wood, from Hodnet, was told that he should remove his dog's mess. Brian thinks he is being discriminated against. 

With regards to the complaints of fouling from his pet dog, the complaints arose from the community around him. We have suggested he might be accompanied on his walk so that the problem does not arise.

Derek HodgeChairman, Hodnet Parish Council

Shrewsbury 24: Labour threat over spying powers bill

Labour is threatening to oppose government plans to extend spying powers unless it releases papers about a "politically motivated show trial" of trade unionists in the 70s.

Shrewsbury 24
PA

The so-called Shrewsbury 24 were charged with various offences after a national building workers' strike.

Shadow home secretary Andy Burnham will accuse the government of "perpetuating a cover up", in a speech later.

Officials refuse to release the papers on the grounds of national security.

Headlines: Shrewsbury 24 latest; Council tax rises

Carlie Swain

BBC Local Live

Here are the stories we're looking at this morning:

- Labour's threatening to withhold support for a government bill unless documents are released in relation to the so-called Shrewsbury 24

- Council tax in the Shropshire Council area could rise by nearly 4%

- A painting by John Constable, worth up to £12m, is up for sale by the owners of the Apley Estate

Weather: Dry but colder

BBC Weather

A cold start but dry throughout the day, some strong gusts later on. 

