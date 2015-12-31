BBC Local Live: Shropshire

Bootleg booze that can lead to blindness, coma or even death is being offered for sale in Shropshire, it was warned today.
Honours: OBE for Much Wenlock tennis chief
Andy Giddings
The first female president of the Lawn Tennis Association, Cathie Sabin from Much Wenlock, has been appointed an OBE in the New Year Honour list.
She told BBC Radio Shropshire it has been an amazing year with Britain's Davis Cup win and Andy Murray being crowned BBC Sports Personality of the year.
She said she had to read the letter five or six times before the news sunk in and she still finds it a little strange.
That's not what I'm about really, honours for myself. It's about looking after everyone else... for me it's a recognition of the volunteers because I've been a volunteer in tennis for what seems like hundreds of years and sometimes they're not valued enough.
On Midlands Today this lunchtime: Celebrating New Year Honours
This lunchtime we'll be focusing on some of the people across the Midlands who are celebrating after receiving honours in the New Years Honours list.
Hospital workers, community activists, and volunteers have been rewarded for the work they do.
Hopefully normal service will now continue, thanks for bearing with us.
Shrewsbury could open Gerrard talks
James Bond
Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire
Talks could open shortly between Shrewsbury Town and defender Anthony Gerrard.
The former Walsall and Cardiff man's been playing for nothing at Shrewsbury after being dropped by Huddersfield in the summer and failing to pick up a club.
Town's manager Micky Mellon says he's got work to do with the existing budget.
Gerrard says he’s grateful to Mellon for giving him a chance in the first place to prove himself again.
Honours: Tennis chief and hospital CEO among Shropshire honours
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Cathie Sabin from Much Wenlock, the first female president of the Lawn Tennis Association has been appointed an OBE in the New Year Honours list.
Jane Tomkinson from Whitchurch is also becoming an OBE for services to the NHS. She is currently the Chief Executive of the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital.
Other's to be honoured include Sue Broughton from Telford, who is becoming an MBE for her work with deaf children and Graham Riley from Wellington, who is getting the BEM for services to the community.
We'll bring you some of their stories through the day.
Five flood alerts for the county
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
The Environment Agency has issued five flood alerts for the county this morning, covering most of the River Severn, plus the Upper Teme area, which includes the River Corve in Ludlow and the rivers Tern and Perry. They also cover the Rea and Cound Brooks.
And with more rain predicted over the coming days, they're likely to remain.
The flood barriers remain up in Shrewsbury.
Photos: A bright morning in Shrewsbury
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Despite the forecasts of heavy rain, it's looking pretty clear in Shrewsbury this morning!
Live updates for Shropshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: A cold and dry start to the new year
Rebecca Wood
BBC Weather
It should be a cold and dry night, so good news if you're planning to go out to see in the New Year.
Football: Shrewsbury aim to extend Cole loan
James Bond
Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire
Shrewsbury Town are trying to extend Larnell Cole's loan from Fulham.
The current deal expires after Saturday's game at Chesterfield.
The 22-year-old midfielder has impressed since joining Shrewsbury in September. He scored his second goal for the Town in Monday's derby win at Crewe.
List of Telford pharmacy opening times
Don't worry Telford, we haven't forgotten about you.
This is the list of New Year's Day pharmacy opening times.
Reminder of Shropshire new year pharmacy opening times
If you know you're going to need to make a visit to the pharmacy tomorrow, you might want to check this list of opening times for Shropshire.
New year's message from Shropshire Council leader
The new leader of Shropshire Council, Malcolm Pate, has released a new year's message saying 2016 is going to be a very challenging time for the authority.
He says the Government is asking for "an unprecedented scale of cuts" and that councils will have to become largely self sufficient.
And Councillor Pate says the authority will have to work with community and voluntary groups and town and parish councils more.
Video: Honours for the West Midlands
Here's a little recap of some of the people from the West Midlands recognised in the New Year Honours.
You can find out more on Midlands Today at 18:48 on BBC One.
Elderly woman rescued after car overturns near Shrewsbury
Shropshire Star
An elderly woman had to be helped from her car after it overturned outside Shrewsbury.
Headlines: Arguments ahead of rail strike; six flood alerts in the county
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
These are our top stories this evening:
- Arriva Trains Wales and Aslef in dispute ahead of drivers strike
- Eleven Shropshire people recognised in New Year Honours
- Six flood alerts in the county
Football: Encouraging injury news for Shrewsbury
James Bond
Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire
Jermaine Grandison is pressing for a return to the Shrewsbury Town team at Chesterfield on Saturday after recovering from a tweaked hamstring.
Goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler was also back in training this morning, wearing a protective mask. He's been out since being kicked in the face in Town's FA Cup tie at Grimsby just over three weeks ago.
Winger Shaun Whalley is expected to keep his place after scoring Monday's last-minute winner at Crewe in his first start for the side.
New year military commendations for Shropshire personnel
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
With all the attention on the more familiar honours, we mustn't forget that a number of awards have been given to military staff in the county today.
They include a number of Chief of the Air Staff commendations and Air Officer Commanding commendations to personnel at RAF Cosford and RAF Shawbury.
Arriva tickets to be accepted by other operators
Because of the industrial action by Aslef members, Arriva Trains Wales says some of its tickets can be used on services run by other operators.
Aslef denies Arriva Trains Wales 'new offer'
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
A claim by Arriva Trains Wales that it made a new offer to its drivers on 23 December has been denied by their union, Aslef.
The company says it's been holding meetings almost every day and that a new offer included improved pay and reductions in maximum working hours.
But the union said that while a dispute over pay had effectively been resolved, the firm was trying to "railroad through" changes to terms and conditions.
Ice Hockey: Three big games for the Tigers
James Bond
Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire
Three games in three days – part of a run of 12 games in four weeks.
January’s going to have a big say in whether Telford Tigers can make a real go of successfully defending their English Premier League title.
The gap to top spot stands at 12 points, although sixth-placed Telford do have three games in hand over the leading teams.
Tigers have a New Year’s Day journey to Milton Keynes Lightning, host Manchester Phoenix on Saturday (18:00) and go to Bracknell Bees on Sunday.
Honours: BEM for Pontesbury man
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Robert Pither has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BME) for services to the community in Pontesbury and the Shrewsbury Macular Support Group Shropshire.
Mr Pither said he will celebrate tonight with a bottle of champagne.
The former chemist has lived in Shropshire since 2000 and got involved in "Switch on Shrewsbury" campaign to improve broadband coverage in the town eight years ago.
He runs a drop-in centre in Pontesbury public hall on a Thursday afternoon and people pop in for help with all things technical.
Arriva Trains Wales hits back over driver strike
Arriva Trains Wales says it is extremely disappointed that train drivers from Aslef have decided to go on strike on Monday.
It says it's been in contact almost every day with union officials and made a revised offer on 23 December.
The company says it wants to avoid disruption and its offer includes an above-inflation three-year deal, a reduction in the maximum working day and and agreement to look again at break-times.
Headlines: New Year Honours for Shropshire; train drivers prepare to strike
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Here's another look at our top stories today:
- Eleven Shropshire people recognised in New Year Honours
- Six flood alerts in the county
- Arriva Trains Wales drivers plan walk-out on Monday
People in Shropshire urged to recycle Christmas waste
Veolia, the company which does the rubbish collections in Shropshire, is urging us to recycle as much of our Christmas waste as possible.
It says that around the UK, 3,000,000 extra tonnes of rubbish is created over the festive period and says we need to put our wrapping paper, drinks bottles and plastic packaging in the correct bins.
And it's warning that Christmas trees which are left by the roadside won't be collected - they need to go in your green bin.
Patient visits Shropshire A&E with a sore throat
Shropshire Star
Patients are being warned to only use Shropshire’s accident and emergency departments in a genuine emergency – after one person visited a hospital unit to be treated for a sore throat over Christmas.
Honours: OBE for Whitchurch hospital CEO
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Jane Tomkinson from Whitchurch has been appointed an OBE in the New Year Honours list.
She's the Chief Executive of the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital and gets the award for services to the NHS.
She has been working in NHS finance departments for the past 25 years and described the OBE as "a great honour and privilege".
Another flood alert for Shropshire
Another flood alert has been issued for Shropshire, this one is right on the border, on the River Worfe.
But river levels at the Shifnal guage appear to be falling at the moment.
Football: TNS look to extend their home record
James Bond
Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire
The New Saints go into tomorrow's derby match against Newtown in Oswestry on the back of a fantastic record - 50 domestic home games unbeaten.
And having reached that landmark, the TNS manager Craig Harrison insists he wants to take it right through to the end of the season and beyond.
Going into their New Year’s Day fixture, the Saints currently lead the Welsh Premier by 10 points from second-placed Llandudno.
Arriva Trains Wales drivers start industrial action
Drivers at Arriva Trains Wales have started an overtime ban ahead of a new year strike in a row over pay and conditions.
Members of Aslef are due to walk out on 4 January.
The union said the overtime ban was already having an impact because the company relies on drivers working overtime.
Arriva said it was disappointed with the "unnecessary threat" of disruption.
Shropshire alert over sale of deadly fake booze
Shropshire Star
Bootleg booze that can lead to blindness, coma or even death is being offered for sale in Shropshire, it was warned today.
Honours: OBE for Much Wenlock tennis chief
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
The first female president of the Lawn Tennis Association, Cathie Sabin from Much Wenlock, has been appointed an OBE in the New Year Honour list.
She told BBC Radio Shropshire it has been an amazing year with Britain's Davis Cup win and Andy Murray being crowned BBC Sports Personality of the year.
She said she had to read the letter five or six times before the news sunk in and she still finds it a little strange.
On Midlands Today this lunchtime: Celebrating New Year Honours
This lunchtime we'll be focusing on some of the people across the Midlands who are celebrating after receiving honours in the New Years Honours list.
Hospital workers, community activists, and volunteers have been rewarded for the work they do.
We'll be looking at some of them on Midlands Today - from 13:10 on BBC One.
Ice Hockey: Tigers start new year away to Milton Keynes
The Telford Tigers are back on the ice tomorrow after after an extended Christmas break.
They're away to Milton Keynes Lightning and then on Saturday they'll be at home to Manchester Phoenix.
Shropshire and Mid Wales people recognised in New Year's Honours
Shropshire Star
Tireless fundraisers, charity workers and an ambassador for British tennis are among those who have been recognised across Shropshire and Mid Wales in the New Year’s Honours list.
Headlines: Shropshire people recognised in honours; Flood alerts in county
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Here's a look at our headlines this lunchtime:
- Eleven Shropshire people recognised in New Year Honours
- Five flood alerts in the county
- Arriva Trains Wales drivers start industrial action
Weather: Showers this afternoon, but a dry night
Anna Church
Weather Presenter, BBC Midlands Today
Good news if you're planning to go out to celebrate New Year, it should be a dry, chilly night.
Street pastors put on extra patrols
Shropshire's Street Pastors say they're bringing in extra help for tonight.
They are volunteers who offer reassurance and support to people who drink too much on a night out.
In Telford the team are heading out from 22:00 and in Shrewsbury they'll be taking out a new van which they've named Donkey.
Shrewsbury river tragedy inquest date set
Shropshire Star
A date has been set for the opening of an inquest into the death of a man found in the River Severn at Shrewsbury.
Honours: MBE for Telford woman who works with deaf children
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Sue Broughton from Telford has been appointed an MBE in the New Year Honours list.
She's been recognised for her work with deaf children.
Sue was involved in founding a charity called DELTA in 1981 to support parents and teachers and has advised teachers of the deaf in India, Saudi Arabia, Denmark and Italy.
She told BBC Radio Shropshire she trained as a teacher and wanted to work with little children, but working with deaf children came about by chance.
Shrewsbury could open Gerrard talks
James Bond
Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire
Talks could open shortly between Shrewsbury Town and defender Anthony Gerrard.
The former Walsall and Cardiff man's been playing for nothing at Shrewsbury after being dropped by Huddersfield in the summer and failing to pick up a club.
Town's manager Micky Mellon says he's got work to do with the existing budget.
Gerrard says he’s grateful to Mellon for giving him a chance in the first place to prove himself again.
Honours: Tennis chief and hospital CEO among Shropshire honours
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Cathie Sabin from Much Wenlock, the first female president of the Lawn Tennis Association has been appointed an OBE in the New Year Honours list.
Jane Tomkinson from Whitchurch is also becoming an OBE for services to the NHS. She is currently the Chief Executive of the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital.
Other's to be honoured include Sue Broughton from Telford, who is becoming an MBE for her work with deaf children and Graham Riley from Wellington, who is getting the BEM for services to the community.
We'll bring you some of their stories through the day.
Five flood alerts for the county
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
The Environment Agency has issued five flood alerts for the county this morning, covering most of the River Severn, plus the Upper Teme area, which includes the River Corve in Ludlow and the rivers Tern and Perry. They also cover the Rea and Cound Brooks.
And with more rain predicted over the coming days, they're likely to remain.
The flood barriers remain up in Shrewsbury.
Photos: A bright morning in Shrewsbury
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Despite the forecasts of heavy rain, it's looking pretty clear in Shrewsbury this morning!
Weather: A rainy morning ahead in Shropshire
BBC Weather
We're expecting more heavy rain across Shropshire this morning and it's likely to stay with us for the weekend.