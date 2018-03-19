Latest updates: Shropshire

Both the Solihull Barons and the Telford Tigers are in play-off action this weekend.
Tigers travel to Whitley Bay to play the Warriors tomorrow, before returning to their own rink on Sunday for the home leg.
The Barons face a long trip to Scotland to face Solway Sharks, before a home leg the following day.
The Barons and Tigers are on opposite sides of the play-off draw, so if they win these matches and then likely encounters with the Pirates and Steeldogs, they could both end up at the end-of-season finals in Coventry next month.
BreakingMan dies and woman in hospital after crash
A man has died and a woman has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash on the A442 in Worcestershire this morning.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it happened between Kington and Inkberrow at 07:35 and the man was in cardiac arrest when crews arrived.
The woman, who is in her 40s, was in the other car and is said to be suffering chest and back pain.
Snow and ice is expected to cause travel disruption through Saturday and will affect the whole of the region on Sunday, with strong easterly winds leading to some blizzard conditions and snow drifts, said the Met Office.
Councillor fears child grooming still ongoing
The opposition leader on Telford and Wrekin Council says he fears there will be more victims of sexual grooming.
The Sunday Mirror reported there could be 1,000 victims in Telford going back to the 1980s, although police have questioned the figures.
Conservative councillor Andrew Eade said the most important thing was "the potential problems that are ongoing at the moment".
Mr Eade said he first proposed an inquiry 15 months ago and that recent efforts to tackle CSE in the area - such as training hotel staff and taxi drivers and doing work in schools - were just "a small part of the jigsaw".
Steam locomotive arrives after longer-than-expected journey
A steam locomotive from the North Yorkshire Moors Railway has arrived in Shropshire after a longer-than-expected journey.
The Tornado was supposed to travel to the Severn Valley Railway by rail, but got stuck when a bin lorry damaged a bridge along its intended route on Monday.
It was transferred to a lorry and has arrived just in time for a steam event at the historic railway tomorrow.
Can real numbers of child sex victims be known?
There are conflicting reports about the number of child sex abuse victims in Telford and other towns.
Telford's MP Lucy Allan said "many victims do not come forward" and so police numbers would "never reflect the full scale", while the former chief prosecutor for north west England Nazir Afzal said there could be "hundreds, if not thousands (of girls) across the country".
Former Blackburn MP Jack Straw said the gangs were "particularly prevalent among the Pakistani-heritage community" and, in some towns, the police and social services "really covered their eyes with disastrous consequences" to the crimes.
Airbus concerns a blow to GKN takeover plans
The concerns raised by Airbus about the proposed hostile takeover of the engineering firm GKN are significant because Airbus is one of its biggest customers.
The aircraft-maker accounts for 20% of GKN's aerospace sales last year.
Tom Williams, the aircraft maker's chief operating officer, warned it could not give any new business to GKN if the deal with turnaround specialist Melrose went ahead.
GKN employs more than 59,000 people, including 1,784 across the West Midlands, including at its headquarters in Redditch.
Former West Midlands MP dies
Andrew Hewkin
Newsreader, BBC Shropshire
The former West Midlands MP Warren Hawksley has died, a few days after his 75th birthday.
He represented The Wrekin for the Conservatives betwen 1979 and 1987.
Five years after losing his seat, he became MP for Halesowen and Stourbridge, which he represented until 1997.
More recently, was a director of the anti-solvent abuse charity Re-Solv.
BreakingHome Office won't launch independent inquiry for Telford
The Home Office says it won't launch a separate inquiry into child sex exploitation in Telford, because there is already a national investigation into the issue - the IndependentInquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.
But it went on to say "it is for the authorities in Telford
to decide whether a further review is necessary" - presumably similar to the one in Rotherham which
looked into child sex exploitation.
Telford and Wrekin Council has previously said it wants any inquiry to be government-led to guarantee its independence.
In the papers: Call for independent CSE inquiry in doubt
A band of rain is expected to turn to snow early on Saturday morning, followed by scattered snow showers through the remainder of the day.
It's expected to affect mainly the east of the region on Saturday, extending through the area on Sunday.
Infant mortality worse than in Bosnia and Cuba
The West Midlands has the highest infant mortality rate in England and Wales, new figures show.
For every 1,000 live births in 2016, there were six deaths during infancy, twice as many as in the East of England (3.1) and Wales (3.0).
Congenital anomalies account for a third of infant deaths, while others are attributable to sudden infant death syndrome - also known as cot death - and "immaturity-related conditions, such as respiratory and cardiovascular disorders," the Office for National Statistics (ONS) report said.
Video: Is the cold weather set to continue?
Mel Coles
BBC Weather presenter
After a cold start temperatures will rise and we should see some sunshine with highs of 5C (41F).
Severe disruption: M54 Shropshire eastbound
M54 Shropshire eastbound severe disruption, between J6 for A518 and J5 for A5.
M54 Shropshire - Queuing traffic on M54 eastbound between J6, A518 (Telford West) and J5, A5 (Telford Central), because of all traffic being temporarily held.
Severe accident: A49 Shropshire southbound
A49 Shropshire southbound severe accident, between Station Road and Church Road.
A49 Shropshire - A49 in Condover closed southbound between the Station Road junction and the Church Road junction, because of an accident.
Scunthorpe United 1-2 Shrewsbury Town
Jon Nolan and Stefan Payne score the goals as Shrewsbury come from behind to win at Scunthorpe in League One.Read more
Severe disruption: M54 Shropshire eastbound
M54 Shropshire eastbound severe disruption, between J6 for A518 and J5 for A5.
M54 Shropshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M54 eastbound between J6, A518 (Telford West) and J5, A5 (Telford Central), because of a vehicle fire.
New Telford abuse victims come forward
Police say the reports relate to non-recent child sexual exploitation offences in the Shropshire town.Read more
Weather warnings for the weekend
The Met Office is still warning of snow for the West Midlands on Saturday and Sunday, and it has an amber weather warning in place for parts of Staffordshire and Shropshire.
Other areas of those counties, along with Warwickshire, Birmingham and parts of Cheshire are subject to a yellow warning.
The warnings cover the weekend from 16:00 on Saturday, with up to 10cm (4 inches) of snow forecast in places.
'Small number of victims' come forward after CSE reports
West Mercia Police says it's been contacted by a "small number of victims" following the media coverage of child sex exploitation in Telford this week.
The force says they all involve "non recent" activity and officers are offering support.
It added that since 2016, 56 people had been arrested by its CSE team in the town, resulting in 29 charges.
A number of investigations were ongoing, it said.
Ex-MP returns to politics in council by-election
The former Telford Labour MP David Wright is back in politics.
He won a place on St Georges and Priorslee parish council in a by-election last night.
Mr Wright was elected as the Telford MP in 2001 and lost his seat to the Conservative Lucy Allan in 2015.
Video: Can we expect snow?
A wet and windy night ahead with lows of 0C (32F) to be followed by a bitterly cold and windy day tomorrow with chances of snow.
You can find a detailed forecast for your area on the BBC Weather site.
Grandfather completes continental task
Doug Richards was more worried about crossing the rough seas to Antarctica than about his run.Read more
BBC Sport
MP 'inundated' with grooming reports
More victims of child grooming in Telford are coming forward since reports of its scale emerged.Read more
Snow weather warning extended across West Midlands
Allen Cook
BBC News
A yellow weather warning for ice and snow for tomorrow's just been extended by the Met Office to cover all of Staffordshire and now into Shropshire.
It also covers parts of Birmingham, the Black Country and Warwickshire.
The Met Office says a band of rain tomorrow morning will turn to snow and there'll be snow showers through the day.
There's also a yellow warning for snow for the whole of Sunday which covers almost all of the West Midlands.
The Shropshire Star's covering these stories today:
Flood alerts in place
Flood alerts remain in place for parts of Herefordshire, Shropshire and Warwickshire, issued by the Environment Agency.
It said teams had been out across the area clearing grids to reduce the risk of blockages.
Severe disruption: M54 Shropshire westbound
M54 Shropshire westbound severe disruption, between J4 for A464 and J5 for A5.
M54 Shropshire - M54 partially blocked and heavy traffic westbound between J4, A464 (Shifnal) and J5, A5 (Telford Central), because of flooding.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A422 Worcestershire both ways
A422 Worcestershire both ways severe accident, between Withybed Lane and Cockshot Lane.
A422 Worcestershire - A422 in Kington closed and queuing traffic between the Withybed Lane junction and the Cockshot Lane junction, because of a serious accident.
Steam train arrives by road just in time
A historic locomotive trapped when a bin lorry hit a railway bridge at the beginning of the week is set to take part in a heritage steam event after arriving in Shropshire by road.
Tornado, built by a group of rail enthusiasts in 2008 at a cost of £3m, was the first steam engine to be made in Britain since the 1960s.
The Severn Valley Railway Spring Steam Gala starts today and runs through the wekend.
It will see trains run between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster.
Warning for snow arriving overnight
A yellow weather warning for snow, issued by the Met Office, comes into force shortly after midnight, when a band of rain is likely to turn to snow early on Saturday morning in some parts of the region.
More widespread scattered show showers are likely through the remainder of the day and into Sunday causing some disruption to travel.
Video: What's the weather got in store?
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
Early rain will be replaced with a mild day with some showers and highs of 12C (54F).
MP 'inundated' by Telford abuse claims
200 tyres dumped in country lanes
About 200 tyres have been dumped on country lanes in the Telford area.
Environmental enforcement officers from Telford and Wrekin Council said 96 were counted on Drummery Lane, near Wrockwardine, and more than 100 along the Rodway to Kynnersley road.
Video: What's the weather got in store?
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
A band of showery rain will move across the region later but then it will be mostly a cloudy night with lows of 5C (41F).
You can find a detailed forecast for your area on the BBC Weather site.
Council wants to discuss CSE inquiry with Home Office
Telford and Wrekin Council says it wants a meeting with the Home Office, to discuss calls for an inquiry into child sex exploitation in the town.
The Home Office said earlier today that it saw no need for the government to hold a separate inquiry, but the local authority is insisting that any inquiry has to be government-led.
The council said a council-led inquiry would face questions about its impartiality and would have no legal power to gather evidence from other agencies.
The authority also pointed out that it only came into existence 20 years ago and argued crimes pre-1998 could not be covered by a council inquiry.
And it said it had already commissioned one review into CSE, five years ago.
Telford abuse team cases 'near doubled'
The specialist team could not meet its target of seeing high-risk children several times a week, a report found.Read more
Andrew Hewkin
Here are three headlines from today's Shropshire Star:
No agreement on child sex exploitation inquiry
The question of who should pay for an inquiry into child sex exploitation in Telford is yet to be resolved.
Labour-run Telford and Wrekin Council has called on ministers to commission an independent review, but there has been no official response from the Home Office so far, the BBC understands.
The chair of the Telford Conservative Association, Councillor Nicola Lowery, has said initial discussions suggest the council will be asked to launch the investigation itself.
But Telford and Wrekin Council says only a government inquiry would ensure complete scrutiny and independence.
Openreach to hire 200 trainees
More than 200 technical jobs are to be created across the West Midlands in Openreach's largest ever recruitment drive.
The company, responsible for most of the UK's telephone connections, is hiring trainee engineers, as it continues a project to install high-speed broadband across the country.
Some of those engineers will also help provide a better service, says Kim Mears, managing director for Infrastructure Delivery. She says services are already improving.
Extra council funding spent on CSE in Telford
Telford and Wrekin Council said it had invested huge resources into tacking child sexual exploitation in the town.
At the weekend, the Sunday Mirror said it had uncovered Britain's worst-ever child grooming scandal, with up to 1,000 girls abused by gangs since the 1980s.
Telford's director of children's services Clive Jones admitted there are still victims of grooming but says claims there are hundreds of victims aren't true.
He said the Labour-run authority has spent an extra £200,000 on protecting people.