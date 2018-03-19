Latest updates: Shropshire

The opposition leader on Telford and Wrekin Council says he fears there will be more victims of sexual grooming.

The Sunday Mirror reported there could be 1,000 victims in Telford going back to the 1980s, although police have questioned the figures.

Conservative councillor Andrew Eade said the most important thing was "the potential problems that are ongoing at the moment".

Getty Images

Mr Eade said he first proposed an inquiry 15 months ago and that recent efforts to tackle CSE in the area - such as training hotel staff and taxi drivers and doing work in schools - were just "a small part of the jigsaw".

MP Lucy Allan has proposed an early day motion in Parliament calling on the council to hold an inquiry .

Telford and Wrekin Council has backed calls for an independent, government-led inquiry , but said commissioning its own inquiry would not "meet public expectations" nor "secure public trust".

The Home Office said it was for the council to carry out an inquiry, if needed, as in the case of Rotherham, although the national Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse would cover Telford.