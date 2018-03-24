Latest updates: Shropshire

The charity said it was putting up a walkway to feature displays explaining the techniques used to save the bridge. There will also be windows and portholes so visitors can see the conservation in action, the organisation said.
The bridge is under threat due to problems with the original casting, as well as ground movement in the Ironbridge Gorge and damage from an earthquake in the 19th Century.
Glass buried in paths 'to target cyclists'
Glass is being embedded in a hill popular with visitors in an apparent bid to target cyclists, police say.
The glass has been found partially buried in paths on Grinshill, in Shropshire, and officers say it is a danger to dogs, horses and runners, as well as mountain bikers.
Thursday's cabinet meeting, which will be open to the public, will be told that since 2016, the police have arrested 56 people, resulting in 29 charges linked to what used to be known as "child prostitution" - and there are several ongoing investigations.
A report is also being drawn up to consider the legal, financial and practical implications of holding an independent inquiry.
Young animals keep wildlife rescue centre busy
A wildlife rescue centre in Shropshire says it has faced a busy couple of days, with kestrel chicks, cygnets and leverets (young hares) all brought in injured.
Cuan Wildlife Rescue, based in Much Wenlock, provides round the clock care injured and orphaned wild animals and birds and says it admits about 2,500 animals a year.
However, staff said some residents had successfully moved on - with a sparrowhawk, jackdaw, blackbird and tawny owl released into the wild today.
West Mercia Police criticised by watchdog
West Mercia Police has been rated "inadequate" for the way in which it handles serious and organised crime and "requires improvement" overall.
However, it's doing well when it comes to investigating crime and reducing reoffending.
Chief Constable Anthony Bangham said the force accepted it was "not where we should have been last year in respect to the areas inspected" and was "confident that significant focus" has been given to addressing the areas highlighted.
West Mercia Police is committed to ensuring we are a highly effective police force and we clearly accept there are areas where we can strengthen our approach."
£1m MRI scanned installed
A new £1m MRI scanner is being handed over to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital today.
The scanner is one of only a handful in operation across the UK.
It can take cardiac imaging scans for which patients in Shropshire previously had to travel out of the county.
The money for the new scanner has been raised by the League of Friends at the hospital.
Stanislaw Chrzanowski, 96, from Hadley died last October as Munich prosecutors were preparing to search his home.
Labour MP Wes Streeting, vice-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group Against Anti-Semitism said many people had "died before being brought to justice" partly because Britain hadn't "approached hunting down and prosecuting Nazi perpetrators of the holocaust with the same vigour as German and Israeli authorities".
The British authorities need to co-operate fully. Those people who were complicit in the Holocaust however old they may be do need to face justice. It is disappointing that so much time has passed since the war crimes act was put through Parliament and we've only seen one prosecution since. "
Mr Chrzanowski had previously been investigated in the UK in the 1990s but the Crown Prosecution Service said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him.
Snow for Easter?
Anyone hoping for warmer weather after the recent freeze could be disappointed.
The Met Office's long-range forecast suggests colder than normal conditions are likely to hang around until the middle of April with a "continued chance of overnight frosts".
The Easter holiday could even still bring a chance of snow in some parts of the UK, the forecaster says.
Responding to a question from the local MP Lucy Allan, the Attorney General's office said in all there were 206 prosecutions in West Mercia for offences flagged as child sexual abuse in 2016-17 - that's a rise of almost 50% since 2010.
In 2012-13 there were just 87 convictions in the area, although previous years saw slightly higher figures.
Across England as a whole, there were 5,007 convictions for similar offences in 2016-17.
A Shropshire mother who's accused of murdering her seven-year-old son has been giving evidence at her trial.
Lesley Speed repeatedly rejected suggestions by the prosecution she'd killed Archie Spriggs at his home in Wall-under-Heywood, near Church Stretton, in September 2017 to make sure he didn't go and live with his dad.
Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court heard she had written letters in which she talked about wanting to protect Archie from his father and fearing he may get custody of him. She said she had no choice but to "do the unthinkable".
Asked by the prosecution what that meant, Mrs Speed told the court it meant killing Archie’s dad.
Lesley Speed denies murder and the trial continues.
Video: What's the overnight weather got in store?
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
Tonight should be dry with clear spells meaning temperatures will drop to lows of -3C (27F).
Shrewsbury Town 1-0 AFC Wimbledon
Stefan Payne's goal gives 10-man Shrewsbury victory over AFC Wimbledon as they returned to the top of League One.Read more
Viedo: What's the weather got in store?
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
It will be mostly dry overnight with lows of 4C (39F).
Tomorrow looks set to be a generally cloudy day with some light rain at times and highs of 9C (48F).
In the papers: Future secured at historic market
Shrews boss unhappy with Ogogo absence
Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst unhappy over the length of captain Abu Ogogo's four-game suspension.Read more
Restaurants to close with others under threat
All Tex-Mex Chimichanga restaurants are set to close in the West Midlands, with Italian chain restaurants Prezzo under threat - in a restructuring of the company.
Chimichanga has branches in Solihull and Telford.
Prezzo has backed a restructuring plan that will see it close 92 outlets - about a third of the chain.
It is the latest of a number of restaurant chains to run into difficulties.
Shropshire stars on Countryfile
Shropshire is set to star on BBC One's Countryfile programme this weekend.
Presenter Matt Baker will be visiting the cradle of the Industrial Revolution in Coalbrookdale with Shropshire Wildlife Trust to find out why a river runs bright orange.
Ellie Harrison meanwhile is on the hunt for pine martens, which were first spotted in the county in 2015 - the first sighting in England in more than a century.
Countryfile broadcasts on BBC One on Sunday at 18:30.
Gymnastics World Cup: Alice Kinsella wins bronze
Birmingham gymnast Alice Kinsella will head to the Commonwealth Games full of confidence after winning a medal at the World Cup.
The 17-year-old from Sutton Coldfield, who's a member of the Park Wrekin club in Telford, took bronze in the all around-event.
It's her first senior medal at an individual major championships, following three silvers at European junior level in 2016.
Safety inspection closes Hereford to Ledbury line
A safety inspection has closed the rail line between Hereford and Ledbury.
Bus replacement services will run from Worcester Shrub Hill to Hereford; and between Great Malvern and Hereford.
Tickets are being accepted with Arriva bus services between Hereford and Shrewsbury for passengers travelling to Birmingham, said West Midlands Railway.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
A largely dry day with bright or sunny spells is forecast once the early morning rain clears, with highs of 12C (54F).
Severe accident: A488 Shropshire eastbound
A488 Shropshire eastbound severe accident, near Caradoc View.
A488 Shropshire - A488 in Shrewsbury partially blocked and heavy traffic into town near the Caradoc View junction, because of an accident.
Watch: Latest weather for the West Midlands
A dry evening followed by overnight rain, lows of 5C (41F).
Council considers child abuse inquiry
The council has already called for a government-led inquiry into claims about hundreds of cases.Read more
Your pictures: Scenic Shropshire
You can always count on BBC Weather Watchers in Shropshire to send us some stunning scenic shots from the countryside.
The first was taken by Skye in Clee Hill.
This picture was taken by Foggy in Ludlow complete with sheep and what looks like a little bit of snow on the hill tops.
Send us your weather pictures here.
'Radical change' needed on countryside
The UK government is failing rural communities and the natural environment, a report says.
The Lords Select Committee document says there should be radical change in how the countryside is looked after.
It recommends stripping the environment department Defra of its power to regulate on rural affairs, and reforming the Countryside Code.
The Lords said Defra had focused too much on farming and agriculture, rather than other aspects of rural life.
MRI scanner unveiled
A new £1m MRI scanner has been unveiled at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Funded by the league of friends, it can scan for cardiac problems among other procedures and is one of only a handful of its type in the UK.
Find out more on tonight's BBC Midlands Today from 18:30 on BBC One.
The report from HM Inspectorate of Constabulary says the force needs to improve its protection of the vulnerable and the way it tackles anti-social behaviour and seeks to prevent crime.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
A mainly dry day with some bright or sunny spells, but cloud around at times too, with highs of 10C (50F).
Four-game ban for Shrews skipper Ogogo
Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst wants to see a better video angle before passing judgment on skipper Abu Ogogo's red card.Read more
Watch: Latest weather for the West Midlands
BBC Weather
Tonight looks to be cloudy with some clear spells, lows of 3C (37F).
Body found in missing man search
A body has been found in a stream in Shrewsbury by police hunting for a missing man.
Kenneth Webster, 80, was reported missing from his home in the town early this morning.
The body was discovered in water near to Moneybrook Way in Meole Brace.
Although formal identification has yet to take place, police say Mr Webster's family have been informed.
Fewer people out of work in the West Midlands
The West Midlands has seen one of the biggest drops in unemployment in the country.
The latest figures released today show between November and January there were about 141,000 people out of work - a drop of 9,000, but still well above the national average.
Nationally, over the same period wages grew by 2.6%.
New date for 10k run
A new date has been set for the Shrewsbury 10K run which was due to happen last weekend.
It was among a number of races to called off because of the weather.
It will now be held on Sunday 22 July and organisers say runners don't need to re-register, but there will be no refunds issued or deferrals to next year's event.
Child sexual abuse prosecutions rise by 50%
There were 166 convictions for offences connected with child sexual abuse in the West Mercia force area last year, the government has said.
Telford has been in the spotlight since the Sunday Mirror published a report about "groups of mainly Asian men" targeting vulnerable white teenagers in the town since the 1980s.
Responding to a question from the local MP Lucy Allan, the Attorney General's office said in all there were 206 prosecutions in West Mercia for offences flagged as child sexual abuse in 2016-17 - that's a rise of almost 50% since 2010.
In 2012-13 there were just 87 convictions in the area, although previous years saw slightly higher figures.
Across England as a whole, there were 5,007 convictions for similar offences in 2016-17.
Your pictures: Pink sky in the morning
BBC Weather Watcher Postman Les has snapped this great picture in Bromyard - we love all the different pinks in the sky.
Peter Steggles took this equally great picture in Longnor, it looks like it's going to be a lovely day.
Send us your weather pictures here.
Watch: Latest weather for the West Midlands
Dry with hazy sunshine today, but there'll be cloud as well. Highs of 8C (46F).
Northampton Town 1-1 Shrewsbury Town
Shrewsbury miss the chance to go top of League One as they are held at relegation-threatened Northampton.Read more
Mum threatened to 'do the unthinkable'
Lesley Speed penned a letter to Archie Spriggs, who she is accused of murdering, prior to his death.Read more
Mother denies murdering seven-year-old son
A Shropshire mother who's accused of murdering her seven-year-old son has been giving evidence at her trial.
Lesley Speed repeatedly rejected suggestions by the prosecution she'd killed Archie Spriggs at his home in Wall-under-Heywood, near Church Stretton, in September 2017 to make sure he didn't go and live with his dad.
Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court heard she had written letters in which she talked about wanting to protect Archie from his father and fearing he may get custody of him. She said she had no choice but to "do the unthinkable".
Asked by the prosecution what that meant, Mrs Speed told the court it meant killing Archie’s dad.
Lesley Speed denies murder and the trial continues.
Video: What's the overnight weather got in store?
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
Tonight should be dry with clear spells meaning temperatures will drop to lows of -3C (27F).
You can find a detailed forecast for your area on the BBC Weather site.
Flood prevention conference under way
An international conference on flood prevention is under way at the Telford International Centre.
More than 200 speakers and 80 exhibitors will be attending over the next three days.
Climate change, building resilience and natural flood management will be among the subjects being discussed at this year’s event.
Attempt to rob security van outside bank
G4S says one there was an attempt to rob one of its vans in Newport this morning.
It happened as a security guard was making a delivery to Lloyds Bank on the high street.
Neither G4S nor West Mercia Police have said if any money was taken.
Lloyds Bank has said nobody was hurt.