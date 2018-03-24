Latest updates: Shropshire

A walkway is being built on the side of the Iron Bridge in Shropshire to allow people to see the conservation work close-up.

English Heritage is carrying out the £3.6m project and raised more than £47,000 towards it through a crowdfunding appeal last year.

English Heritage

The charity said it was putting up a walkway to feature displays explaining the techniques used to save the bridge. There will also be windows and portholes so visitors can see the conservation in action, the organisation said.

The bridge is under threat due to problems with the original casting, as well as ground movement in the Ironbridge Gorge and damage from an earthquake in the 19th Century.