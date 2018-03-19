South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Today's leg of BBC Look North's 'Big 50 Sofa Challenge' has been
postponed due to heavy snow.
Presenters Harry Gration, Amy Garcia, Paul
Hudson and Keeley Donovan had been due to push the red Look North sofa 10 miles
from Bradford to Haworth, stopping at Sandy Lane, Wilsden and Cullingworth, but
heavy snow overnight means many roads are treacherous.
Look North presenter Harry Gration said: "We're really disappointed that we can't do this part of our challenge today. We hate to let people down. But it simply wouldn't be safe to push the sofa in such snowy conditions; we might put other road users at risk, and we don't want anyone hurting themselves in the snow."
The team will continue their Big 50 Sofa Challenge tomorrow, taking the red Look North sofa to 50 places to raise money for Sport Relief and to celebrate the programme's 50th anniversary- when they are due to travel from Pontefract to Pugney's water park, and will aim to complete the Bradford to Haworth part of the route at a later date.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - Two lanes closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: A628 South Yorkshire westbound
A628 South Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between A616 and A57 Woolley Lane.
A628 South Yorkshire - A628 closed westbound between Flouch roundabout in Langsett and Gun Inn Traffic Lights in Mottram in Longdendale, because of snow.
Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe accident, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - Two lanes closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M18 South Yorkshire northbound
M18 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for M180 and J6 for A614.
M18 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M18 northbound between J5, M180 (Stainforth) and J6, A614 (Thorne), because of a spillage on the road.
Severe accident: A1(M) South Yorkshire westbound
A1(M) South Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between J35 for M18 and J36 for A630 Warmsworth Road.
A1(M) South Yorkshire - Stationary traffic on A1(M) westbound between J35 M18 and J36 A630 Warmsworth Road, because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident.
Highways England are urging drivers to avoid some Yorkshire motorways and be prepared for the snowy conditions if they're travelling this weekend.
There is a Met Office amber warning of snow and ice for most of West and South Yorkshire and other parts of North.
Highways England have issued their own Amber Warning telling drivers to avoid trans-Pennine roads, including the M62 (J21 to J25), the A628 and A66, as well as the M1 between J35 and J47, the M606 and the M621.
They say that up to 10cm of snow is expected on higher ground and the warning comes into force from 19:00 tonight until 05:00 on Saturday morning.
Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.”
Teachers are going on strike over alleged unreasonable management practices at a Barnsley primary school where parents have already called for the academy trust which runs the school to be removed.
Fourth arrest in Sheffield murder case
A fourth man has now been arrested over the death of a man who was stabbed in Sheffield.
Officers are investigating the murder of 22-year-old Jarvin Blake. The father-of-three died after an incident in Burngreave just over a week ago.
The latest arrest involves a 26 year-old man from Treeton in Rotherham.
Three other men have been bailed pending further enquiries,
'Untouchable' burglars jailed over South Yorkshire raids
Two men have been jailed for a ram raid on a shop in Sheffield and the theft of high value cars.
The pair carried out burglaries in Sheffield and Barnsley, stealing cars and other items worth £700,000.
36-year-old Gavin Bennett (above) from Maun Way, Firth Park in Sheffield, and 28-year-old Martin Griffin (below) from Butterthwaite Road in Shiregreen have each been jailed for ten years.
Bennett and Griffin’s offending was of significant concern to us, as they were brazen and clearly thought that they were untouchable. Operation Cincinnati saw a dedicated and determined team of detectives and police staff work tirelessly to identify those responsible for this spate of crime across the county."
Doctor struck off over Barnsley job application lies
A doctor who lied in job applications for positions at Barnsley Hospital has been struck off the medical register.
Tree gig money 'should go to council'
A councillor in Sheffield says money raised at an event supporting campaigners who are opposed to the felling of trees in the city should go towards the costs awarded to the local authority following court cases.
Tonight Jarvis Cocker will DJ at a concert called 'Hands off our Tree' in his home city.
It's being staged to boost the funds of campaigners who are against the felling of trees along streets in the city.
The council says it's owed court costs after taking legal action against two campaigners who've been found guilty of breaching a High Court injunction over felling sites.
Two individuals have already been given suspended prison sentences for breaching the injunction, along with costs totalling £27 thousand owed to the council, and so, we hope that any money raised through fundraising events in support of the campaign will go towards the money which is rightfully owed to the taxpayers of Sheffield"
The council, which is planting new trees after removing existing ones, insists the trees earmarked for felling are either "dangerous, dead, diseased, dying, damaging or discriminatory".
However, many of the trees classed by the council as "damaging" or "discriminatory" are healthy specimens which campaigners say should be saved.
Instead, they say amendments should be made to surrounding pavements and roads.
We'll keep you updated as the picture becomes clearer through the day.
Top Man withdraws 'Hillsborough' shirt from sale
After protests from relatives of the Hillsborough disaster victims, Top Man is no longer selling a shirt at the centre of the complaints.
The red shirt, bearing the number 96, coincidentally the number of Hillsborough victims, has been condemned as being in bad taste.
Topman apologises unreservedly for any offence caused by this shirt. The design was inspired by a Bob Marley track with the number referring to the year of re-release. The garment has been removed from sale online and in stores"
It's the second day of BBC Look North's Big 50 Sofa Challenge and today the intrepid presenting trio are due to head from Tadcaster to York.
Harry, Amy and Paul are visiting 50 locations around Yorkshire over eight days to raise money for Sport Relief.
They've now set off from Tadcaster Brewery with a crowd cheering them on:
If you want to follow them on their way, too, you can have a look at this detailed map - and thanks in advance for any encouragement you can give the team.
Whether it's a cheer or a wave as they pass by, or if you're just going to say hello, Harry, Paul and Amy would love to see you...
Listen: Jarvis Cocker criticises 'crazy' tree felling
Jarvis Cocker, the former frontman of Sheffield band Pulp, says the felling of street trees is blighting the city.
About 5,500 trees have been cut down in Sheffield since 2012, with the city council saying the tree felling is part of its £2bn Streets Ahead project, aimed at improving roads and footpaths in the city.
Speaking as he prepares to perform in the city tonight at a concert with a tree protest theme, the singer says the work being done by contractor Amey on behalf of the council "seems pretty crazy":
The council, which is planting new trees after removing existing
ones, insists the trees earmarked for felling are either "dangerous, dead,
diseased, dying, damaging or discriminatory".
However, many of the trees classed by the council as
"damaging" or "discriminatory" are healthy specimens which
campaigners say should be saved.
Instead, they say amendments should be made to surrounding
pavements and roads.
From W1A to Sheffield - Gay love story heads north
Jonathan Bailey and Ben Batt put their TV careers on hold to star in The York Realist.
Stem cell transplant 'game changer' for MS patients
Results from an international trial show that it was able to stop the disease and improve symptoms.
Love at first bite and a baby hat-trick
A boss who has got his teeth into a new job and a paternity treble are among five things you may have missed in the EFL.
Severe accident: M18 South Yorkshire northbound
M18 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J5 for M180 and J6 for A614.
M18 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M18 northbound between J5, M180 (Stainforth) and J6, A614 (Thorne), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J36 for A61 Birdwell.
M1 South Yorkshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic southbound at J36, A61 (Birdwell), because of a broken down vehicle.
Sheffield United 0-0 Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United's play-off hopes take a knock as Nottingham Forest force their third successive goalless draw.
Northampton Town 0-3 Rotherham United
Northampton drop back into the League One relegation zone after suffering a home defeat by Rotherham United.
Leeds United 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday
A late Atdhe Nuhiu winner gives Sheffield Wednesday a vital win at Yorkshire rivals Leeds United in the Championship.
Barnsley 0-2 Millwall
Millwall boost their Championship play-off chances with a sixth successive away win as they beat struggling Barnsley.
Memorial plans for 'unknown' disaster
David Hinchliffe, former Wakefield MP, is among a group raising money for a churchyard memorial.
Severe accident: M18 South Yorkshire southbound
M18 South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, at J1 for A631.
M18 South Yorkshire - Two lanes closed on M18 southbound at J1, A631 (Bramley), because of an accident.
Yorkshire's top stories today
Yorkshire's headlines today include:
Updates on breaking news will continue.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J35 for A629 Rotherham and J34 for A631.
M1 South Yorkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound between J35, A629 (Rotherham) and J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle.
Big 50 Sofa Challenge: Day two - Done!
And that's it!
Day two for Harry, Amy and Paul on their Big 50 Sofa Challenge is over.
The three BBC Look North presenters are pulling the famous big red sofa along to raise money for Sport Relief.
Today they went from Tadcaster to York.
Tomorrow they will be going from Filey to Scarborough, make sure you go and say hi if you're nearby.
Don't forget, this whole thing is about raising cash for Sport Relief, here are the details of how you can donate:
Gritters prepare to head out
Looks like Yorkshire's gritting teams won't get much of a weekend:
How much snow can Yorkshire expect?
We all know it's supposed to snow this weekend, but the question is how much.
Well here's a handy graphical representation:
The latest charts show that West and South Yorkshire are slap-bang in the middle of the Amber Warning area.
We can expect five to 10cm of snow tomorrow.
When is it summer time again?
Big Sofa Challenge: Trio have plenty to eat!
Is it us, or have these three eaten their way through today's challenge?
Further arrest over fatal stabbing
Jarvin Blake was attacked by a group of men in Brackley Street, Burngreave, on 8 March.
Big Sofa Challenge: Nearing end of second day
BBC Look North presenters Harry, Amy and Paul are nearing the end of the second day of their Big 50 Sofa Challenge.
They've just gone by York Racecourse and got a great reception:
Motorists told to avoid motorways ahead of snow
Highways England are urging drivers to avoid some Yorkshire motorways and be prepared for the snowy conditions if they're travelling this weekend.
There is a Met Office amber warning of snow and ice for most of West and South Yorkshire and other parts of North.
Highways England have issued their own Amber Warning telling drivers to avoid trans-Pennine roads, including the M62 (J21 to J25), the A628 and A66, as well as the M1 between J35 and J47, the M606 and the M621.
They say that up to 10cm of snow is expected on higher ground and the warning comes into force from 19:00 tonight until 05:00 on Saturday morning.
School to go on strike
Teachers are going on strike over alleged unreasonable management practices at a Barnsley primary school where parents have already called for the academy trust which runs the school to be removed.
Fourth arrest in Sheffield murder case
A fourth man has now been arrested over the death of a man who was stabbed in Sheffield.
Officers are investigating the murder of 22-year-old Jarvin Blake. The father-of-three died after an incident in Burngreave just over a week ago.
The latest arrest involves a 26 year-old man from Treeton in Rotherham.
Three other men have been bailed pending further enquiries,
'Untouchable' burglars jailed over South Yorkshire raids
Two men have been jailed for a ram raid on a shop in Sheffield and the theft of high value cars.
The pair carried out burglaries in Sheffield and Barnsley, stealing cars and other items worth £700,000.
36-year-old Gavin Bennett (above) from Maun Way, Firth Park in Sheffield, and 28-year-old Martin Griffin (below) from Butterthwaite Road in Shiregreen have each been jailed for ten years.
Doctor struck off over Barnsley job application lies
A doctor who lied in job applications for positions at Barnsley Hospital has been struck off the medical register.
Tree gig money 'should go to council'
A councillor in Sheffield says money raised at an event supporting campaigners who are opposed to the felling of trees in the city should go towards the costs awarded to the local authority following court cases.
Tonight Jarvis Cocker will DJ at a concert called 'Hands off our Tree' in his home city.
It's being staged to boost the funds of campaigners who are against the felling of trees along streets in the city.
The council says it's owed court costs after taking legal action against two campaigners who've been found guilty of breaching a High Court injunction over felling sites.
The council, which is planting new trees after removing existing ones, insists the trees earmarked for felling are either "dangerous, dead, diseased, dying, damaging or discriminatory".
However, many of the trees classed by the council as "damaging" or "discriminatory" are healthy specimens which campaigners say should be saved.
Instead, they say amendments should be made to surrounding pavements and roads.
Jarvis brands tree felling 'crazy'
The former Pulp front man is DJing at a gig to support anti-tree felling protesters.
Two jailed over 'unprovoked' stabbings
Three men were stabbed during a fight in Division Street, Sheffield, in 2017.
BBC Look North Sofa Challenge: A look behind the scenes
BBC Look North's Harry, Amy and Paul are in Bolton Percy, near Tadcaster, on their Big 50 Sofa Challenge for Sport Relief.
You can see exactly where they are by clicking here.
But it's not just the three of them pushing, pulling and dragging their famous red sofa along, there's a big crew around them too.
Efforts to fund pit disaster memorial
In 1821 a pit lift chain broke sending men and boys to their deaths in Barnsley.
There was just one survivor out of 11 men and boys who were in the lift as it was heading to the surface at Norcroft, between Cawthorne and Silkstone.
Six of the victims are buried in unmarked graves in Cawthorne churchyard.
There will be a public meeting tonight as part of efforts to raise money for a permanent memorial to those who died.
This would be placed in the churchyard.
Weather: Snow and ice warning upgraded
Forget yellow snow, it's amber snow now.
Looks like most of West and South Yorkshire is in for a big dollop of the stuff tomorrow.
We'll keep you updated as the picture becomes clearer through the day.
Top Man withdraws 'Hillsborough' shirt from sale
After protests from relatives of the Hillsborough disaster victims, Top Man is no longer selling a shirt at the centre of the complaints.
The red shirt, bearing the number 96, coincidentally the number of Hillsborough victims, has been condemned as being in bad taste.
Watch: Day two of BBC Look North's Sofa Challenge
As we've already mentioned, it's day two of BBC Look North's Big 50 Sofa Challenge.
Presenters Amy, Harry and Paul are pulling and pushing their famous red sofa across Yorkshire for Sport Relief.
On this leg, they'll be going from Tadcaster to York.
It's a bit of a wet one today. Here's the latest from the scene:
Watch: Day two of the Big 50 Sofa Challenge
It's the second day of BBC Look North's Big 50 Sofa Challenge and today the intrepid presenting trio are due to head from Tadcaster to York.
Harry, Amy and Paul are visiting 50 locations around Yorkshire over eight days to raise money for Sport Relief.
They've now set off from Tadcaster Brewery with a crowd cheering them on:
If you want to follow them on their way, too, you can have a look at this detailed map - and thanks in advance for any encouragement you can give the team.
Whether it's a cheer or a wave as they pass by, or if you're just going to say hello, Harry, Paul and Amy would love to see you...
Listen: Jarvis Cocker criticises 'crazy' tree felling
Jarvis Cocker, the former frontman of Sheffield band Pulp, says the felling of street trees is blighting the city.
About 5,500 trees have been cut down in Sheffield since 2012, with the city council saying the tree felling is part of its £2bn Streets Ahead project, aimed at improving roads and footpaths in the city.
Speaking as he prepares to perform in the city tonight at a concert with a tree protest theme, the singer says the work being done by contractor Amey on behalf of the council "seems pretty crazy":
The council, which is planting new trees after removing existing ones, insists the trees earmarked for felling are either "dangerous, dead, diseased, dying, damaging or discriminatory".
However, many of the trees classed by the council as "damaging" or "discriminatory" are healthy specimens which campaigners say should be saved.
Instead, they say amendments should be made to surrounding pavements and roads.