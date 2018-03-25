South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The decision throws into doubt whether he would be able to continue as an MP - Labour's ruling body said earlier this week that no one could be in two elected posts at the same time.
What's unclear is whether he'd have to give up his parliamentary seat before he contested the mayoral position, only give it up if he won the vote or even ignore the party and refuse to give up his seat if he became mayor.
Jarvis selected as Labour South Yorkshire mayor candidate
Barnsley Central MP Dan Jarvis has been chosen in a Labour ballot to stand for the role of South Yorkshire mayor.
The news comes after the party's National Executive Committee ruled this week that no-one could be elected into two public posts.
The other candidate was Sheffield councillor Ben Curran.
The vote to choose a mayor will be held in May.
Big 50 Sofa Challenge: Road closures for final day
Yesterday should have been the end of BBC Look North's Big 50 Sofa Challenge, but the snow last weekend meant the team had to reschedule their Bradford to Haworth leg.
But tomorrow, presenters Harry, Amy and Paul will pull and push their famous sofa along the route to make up their set distance for Sport Relief.
This means there'll be some road closures around Haworth, which will come into force from about 16:00.
Bridgehouse Lane and Main Street will be affected, with Bridgehouse Lane opened once the
team enters the cobbles on Main Street.
Main Street will remain closed for up to
one hour after the finish line has been reached.
Overseas arrests of paedophiles is 'tip of iceberg' - MP
The number of Britons arrested for child sex offences overseas in the last five years is just the "tip of the iceberg", according to the Labour MP for Rotherham.
There were 361 requests from UK nationals for consular assistance after being arrested for child sex offences from 2013 to 2017, according to the latest Foreign Office data.
But Sarah Champion MP says she believes the actual number could be far higher.
She says that in some parts of the world, people would be able to buy their way out of trouble without contacting the consulate if they were caught abusing a child:
If you are in a backwater in Indonesia and you get caught raping a child, I would imagine that if you've got dollars on you, you could probably get out of it. I'm convinced this is a tiny, tiny, tip of the iceberg, the figures we're seeing. The actual scale of it is going to be pretty huge. I'd have thought."
Test your knowledge of Yorkshire... From the air
We're pretty sure this is Doncaster Racecourse, sorry if we spoiled the game:
Witnesses to what police say was violent disorder on a large scale on a train in South Yorkshire are being asked to come forward.
British Transport Police (BTP) say it happened on a train bound for Barnsley at about 12:15 on Saturday 17 March.
Officers say a number of Millwall football fans were on board the train which had set off from Sheffield.
When the service arrived at Chapeltown station, a number of Sheffield Wednesday fans also joined the train.
Between Chapeltown and Barnsley there were multiple reports of disorder between the two rival teams, according to BTP.
Anyone with information, or who saw what happened, is being asked to contact police.
Barnsley tops regional appeal for direct foreign investment
Barnsley is now among the nation's top 20 locations for attracting overseas business cash, new figures show.
The figures, in a national study by Ernst and Young, show the town is attracting more foreign direct investment than anywhere else in the Yorkshire and Humber region.
Barnsley Council is working towards the objective of creating about 29,000 new jobs by 2033.
Significant progress has been made over the last 12 months with the delivery of highways infrastructure improvements at Junction 36. The focus now switches to working with developers to bring forward employment and housing opportunities within the area."
Man charged over tree felling protest in Sheffield
A man has been charged with obstruction of the highway during a protest over the felling of trees in Sheffield earlier this week.
The man was charged following the protest on Rivelin Valley Road on 20 March and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates on 24 April.
Meanwhile, a 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment has been bailed with conditions, police say.
Jumping for Sport Relief!
Oli Constable
BBC Yorkshire Live
Sport Relief is just around the corner, with millions of pounds raised for charities across Yorkshire.
One trampoline park near Meadowhall, Sheffield, is raising cash doing what it does best - jumping!
They're taking it in turns to bounce for 24 hours!
Rather you than me...
Listen: UKIP to pay South Yorkshire libel case costs
The leader of UKIP says the party will pay £175,000 in costs following a defamation case brought by Labour's three Rotherham MPs.
It concerned comments made by Yorkshire and Humber UKIP MEP Jane Collins, about the child sexual exploitation scandal.
Party leader Gerard Batten denies reports that the party is on the verge of bankruptcy:
Watch: Sunshine and showers across Yorkshire
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
Overcast and windy to begin with but there's the hope of some sunshine later.
Here's my full forecast for today and the weekend:
Listen: MP's anger over rule change on South Yorkshire Mayor
A change in the rules by the Labour Party over who can be its candidate for South Yorkshire Mayor is "appalling", according to Labour MP Angela Smith.
Ahead of the ballot result due today over its candidate, Labour's National Executive Committee said earlier this week that an MP could not keep their job if they were to be elected as a regional mayor.
Candidate Dan Jarvis, who is Labour MP for Barnsley Central, has campaigned to be selected in South Yorkshire saying that he'd carry on as MP and wouldn't take a mayoral salary if he was selected.
Study shows food banks used most by people with children
The report surveyed almost 600 households with children under the age of 16, with four out of five classed as "severely food insecure", meaning they had skipped meals and gone without eating, sometimes for days.
Our findings draw urgent attention to the severe food insecurity and poverty experienced by families with children who are receiving help from food banks. Low-income families with children have experienced significant reductions in welfare entitlements in recent years, and entitlements will be reduced further for low-income families given changes to child tax credits and the ongoing benefit freeze in the context of rising living costs."
Listen: Despair for family over dementia funding
A family has reacted with dismay over funding changes for dementia care at a home in Sheffield.
Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group has been reassessing care needs and funding at the Birch Avenue home in Chapeltown.
The family of one man who lives there, Anthony Hogan, say he's being treated as a debt rather than a human being.
79-year-old Mr Hogan has been at the home for five years.
Until now that's been fully funded by the Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group but following a review, his family have been told they'll have to pay the best part of a thousand pounds a week themselves or move him to another home.
Joanne Stephenson is Mr Hogan's daughter:
In response to the concerns, Mandy Philbin spoke to us. She's the Acting Chief Nurse at NHS Sheffield CCG:
South Yorkshire mayoral candidate to be chosen
The Labour candidate for the South Yorkshire mayoral seat will be chosen this afternoon.
Barnsley MP, Dan Jarvis (pictured left) is standing against Sheffield councillor, Ben Curran.
But Mr Jarvis has been told he'll have to choose between being MP and being mayor - he wants to do both.
Party members have been voting for the last few weeks and the result is expected later.
'So-fa' so good: Fifty years of Looking North
This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the first edition of Look North.
The programme was first broadcast to the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire audience on 25 March 1968.
There'll be a documentary on BBC1 this Sunday on its history featuring some of the big stories covered over the last five decades.
Presenters Harry Gration, Amy Garcia and Paul Hudson are currently pushing the Look North sofa more than 100 miles to 50 locations around Yorkshire, to raise money for Sport Relief and to celebrate the programme's half century.
UKIP 'can afford' £175,000 legal bill
Three Labour MPs won a defamation case over comments made by UKIP MEP Jane Collins.
Southend United 2-0 Rotherham United
Southend United end a run of three successive draws with a win against play-off chasing Rotherham at Roots Hall.
'People's aircraft' honoured at event
The celebration of the Vulcan bomber will explain how it was saved from the "scrap man".
Footage shows last Vulcan bomber flypast
The top stories from Yorkshire so far today include:
MP selected as Labour mayoral candidate
A ruling by the Labour party means if Dan Jarvis is elected as mayor he will have to stand down as MP.
Watch: Meet BBC Look North's voice for Yorkshire
Have you ever wondered what the bloke who does the introduction for BBC Look North looks like?
Well, wonder no more...
His name is David Tracz and he provides the announcement for BBC One just before the Six o'clock News in Yorkshire.
It's Look North's 50th birthday today, and they've treated us to a little look behind the scenes:
Police issue e-fit after Doncaster mugging
Do you know this man? Police in Doncaster want to speak to him after a man was mugged earlier this month:
It happened in the Wheatley Hills area on 11 March as a 40-year-old man was walking along Sandall Park Drive.
A group of men came up to him, grabbed him and went through his pockets, taking his phone and keys.
The victim was not injured during the incident and the men ran off.
Air pollution targeted by South Yorkshire councils
A £2m government fund will be used by Sheffield and Rotherham councils to tackle air pollution, it's been revealed.
In Sheffield, the money will pay for for Public Electric Vehicle Charging Points, an electric taxi leasing trial and for junction signal improvements to tackle congestion.
Both councils say they'll work to encourage more people to leave their cars at home in favour of using public transport.
Labour's dilemma as MP selected as mayoral candidate
James Vincent
Political Editor, BBC Look North
Dan Jarvis' selection as Labour’s candidate creates a dilemma from the Barnsley MP – and perhaps a bigger problem for his party.
As voting was wrapping up in the nomination process, Labour decided to pass a rule that told its MPs they couldn’t have any other major elected role at the same time.
Odd timing as that only applied to one of the candidates.
But now Mr Jarvis faces having to leave the House of Commons if he becomes mayor – or stay as an MP and turn down the mayor’s job.
There is, of course, a third option.
Dan Jarvis has always said he wanted to do both jobs – at least for two years while he moulds South Yorkshire devolution into a plan involving the whole county.
I’m not sure he’ll readily accept having to stand down.
This all could become a big mess for Labour...
Dan Jarvis 'ready to serve' as South Yorkshire Mayor
Dan Jarvis, the MP for Barnsley Central, has been selected as Labour's candidate to stand for the new post of South Yorkshire Mayor.
The decision throws into doubt whether he would be able to continue as an MP - Labour's ruling body said earlier this week that no one could be in two elected posts at the same time.
What's unclear is whether he'd have to give up his parliamentary seat before he contested the mayoral position, only give it up if he won the vote or even ignore the party and refuse to give up his seat if he became mayor.
In a tweet, Mr Jarvis has said he is "proud to be chosen" as the Labour candidate and that he stands "ready to serve".
We're pretty sure this is Doncaster Racecourse, sorry if we spoiled the game:
Funeral of 'Voice of Yorkshire cricket' Dave Callaghan
Sporting legends and journalists were among those who paid tribute to "voice of Yorkshire cricket" Dave Callaghan at his funeral.
"Cally", 63, who died on 12 March after a heart attack, had worked for BBC Radio Leeds and Look North.
Hundreds of people, including cricketers and former colleagues, attended the ceremony at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Wetherby.
Former umpire Dickie Bird had lunch with him on the day he died and described him as a "marvellous person."
Gove: Felling is environmental vandalism
Gove blasts council over Sheffield trees dispute
The Environment Secretary has accused Sheffield City Council of "environmental vandalism" and intimidating the public over its tree-felling programme.
The tree-felling is part of the authority's £2bn Streets Ahead project, aimed at improving roads and footpaths in the city.
About 5,500 trees have been cut down since 2012.
More police have been present at felling sites in recent weeks, with protesters claiming it's a biased move against them, a claim the police deny.
Environment Secretary Michael Gove says the felling of street trees needs to stop immediately, and says the whole approach has been wrong from the start:
Sheffield City Council says Mr Gove's comments are "unsubstantiated".
It says more trees are being planted than cut down, and that the financial consequences of withdrawing from its contract with Amey would put the council in neglect of its legal duties.
The council, which is planting new trees after removing existing ones, insists the trees earmarked for felling are either "dangerous, dead, diseased, dying, damaging or discriminatory".
However, many of the trees classed by the council as "damaging" or "discriminatory" are healthy specimens which campaigners say should be saved.
Instead, they say amendments should be made to surrounding pavements and roads.
Witness appeal over serious Barnsley crash
A man has life-threatening injuries after his car left the road in Barnsley this morning.
Police say the 22 year-old's car hit a wall and a parked van on Highgate Lane in Goldthorpe in the early hours of today.
Gove vows to end city's tree-felling
The environment secretary says Sheffield Council has committed "environmental vandalism".
Seven out of ten families who use food banks run by the Trussell Trust have dependent children. A study has been done by the University of Sheffield into food bank use.
