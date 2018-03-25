South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The Environment Secretary has accused Sheffield City Council of "environmental vandalism" and intimidating the public over its tree-felling programme.

The tree-felling is part of the authority's £2bn Streets Ahead project, aimed at improving roads and footpaths in the city.

About 5,500 trees have been cut down since 2012.

More police have been present at felling sites in recent weeks, with protesters claiming it's a biased move against them, a claim the police deny.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove says the felling of street trees needs to stop immediately, and says the whole approach has been wrong from the start:

Sheffield City Council says Mr Gove's comments are "unsubstantiated".

It says more trees are being planted than cut down, and that the financial consequences of withdrawing from its contract with Amey would put the council in neglect of its legal duties.

The council, which is planting new trees after removing existing ones, insists the trees earmarked for felling are either "dangerous, dead, diseased, dying, damaging or discriminatory".

However, many of the trees classed by the council as "damaging" or "discriminatory" are healthy specimens which campaigners say should be saved.

Instead, they say amendments should be made to surrounding pavements and roads.