Park Hall Hills

BBC Local Live: Stoke & Staffordshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 20 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Wednesday

Live Reporting

By Allen Cook

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather. 

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Warning of rain on the way

Alex Hamilton

BBC Weather

Dry to start tonight with some cloud around, then a band of rain will move in from the north west. Low 6C (42F).  

Alex with tomorrow's weather map
BBC

Tomorrow that band of heavy rain will continue throughout the morning and much of the day before clearing later. High 15C (59F).

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Manager promises players will be ready after long trek

Lee Blakeman

Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

The Port Vale manager Rob Page says a long midweek trip to Colchester isn't ideal but he won't be using that as an excuse.

Rob Page
Getty Images

The side are looking for their first win in four games - there's full commentary on BBC Radio Stoke with the build-up from 19:00.

Rob Page told me his players will be ready.

Not ideal but this is football, everybody has to go through it.

Rob PagePort Vale manager

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Troubleshooters to be appointed to fix financial failings at NHS trust

Alex Homer

BBC Local Live

Two NHS troubleshooterscould be brought in to help the struggling Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust.

Heartlands Hospital's A&E department
Google

It provides services for people in South Staffordshire, Birmingham, Solihull and Sutton Coldfield. 

The regulator Monitor began to investigate the trustafter it ran up a deficit of £29.5min five months.

It now plans to appoint Jacqui Smith as chairman at the trust on an interim basis, with Dame Julie Moore as interim chief executive. 

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sunday Politics: Staffordshire and Shropshire for devo 'county set'?

Patrick Burns

Political editor, Midlands

Could Staffordshire find itself as the 'piggy in the middle' between the much-hyped Northern Economic Powerhouse and an emerging Midlands Economic Engine?  

Staffordshire Place sign
BBC

Something is stirring in the shires of England and it's all because they feel they're in danger of being overlooked in what George Osborne calls the "Devolution Revolution".

I'm examining the issue in my latest blog which you can read on the BBC website.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Swansea City apologise to Stoke for tackle replay

Matt Sandoz

Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Swansea City have apologised for screening a replay of a tackle by Stoke City's Jack Butland in their 1-0 Premier League loss on Monday.  

The goalkeeper slid out studs-up to challenge Swansea forward Andre Ayew.

The incident was replayed on the Liberty Stadium big screen and provoked an angry reaction from home fans.

Swansea could face a charge as Premier League rules state "the screen shall not be used to show action replays of negative or controversial incidents".  

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nantwich mum buys a train for Wingate Children’s Centre

Nantwich News

A big-hearted Nantwich mum went full steam ahead to raise £1,000 for a playground train.

Ann with friends Kath Langdon and Nigel Burrows
Nantwich News

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your say: Calls to help former teapot factory that's "at risk"

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

You've been having your say on news that a former teapot factory in Stoke-on-Trent requires "urgent" work just to "stabilise the buildings", according to Historic England.

Former teapot factory in Longport
BBC

On the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page, Daniel Johnson wrote: "Must be saved, it's our identity and we'll be lost if it is lost."

David Potts added: "Hopefully it will receive some funding, though it could do with something more to entice people to visit."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Joyriders wreak havoc on Cannock golf course

Cannock Mercury

Two greens at a Cannock golf course were damaged overnight after suspected vandals struck at the club.

Damage at golf course
Cannock Mercury

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'My dog was shaken like a rag doll by Staffie in park attack'

The Sentinel

A terrified grandmother has spoken of the terrifying moment her pet was attacked by another dog in a town's main park.

Maureen Crombie with her two dogs. Inset: The injuries sustained by Snowy
The Sentinel

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Inspection finds residents stranded upstairs for more than two weeks

Burton Mail

A shocking report released following the inspection of a Burton care home has revealed that residents living on the second floor were stranded for more than two weeks after a lift broke.

Rider House, Stapenhill
Burton Mail

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Sunlight catches autumn leaves

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

Stunning autumn leaves in Bignall End, Staffordshire have been photographed here by Duncan Richardson.

Autumn leaves in sunlight
Duncan Richardson

Duncan tweeted his picture to @BBCRadioStoke - you can also email me and I'll try to feature as many as I can.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Heroes' honour for Bosley explosion rescuers

Lamont Howie

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

Emergency services teams who responded to an explosion at a wood flour mill in Cheshire have been honoured at a "Local Heroes" night.

Emergency services personnel with their awards
Cheshire East Council

The blast on 17 July devastated the Wood Treatment Ltd site in Bosley - four workers died at the scene. 

At a "Local Heroes" night on Friday 16 October in Macclesfield, North West Ambulance Service, Cheshire Police and Cheshire Fire and Rescue team members received the 'Pride of Cheshire' award.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest News: Hospital looks overseas for nurses and Cheshire salt works no longer "at risk"

Mike Perkins

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

The main headlines for Staffordshire and Cheshire this afternoon include:

- Two hospitals in North Staffordshire are struggling to fill the number of nursing vacancies they have, according to a health boss

- A salt works in Cheshire is taken off Historic England's list of heritage buildings "at risk"

- There's been a mixed response to a charge being introduced by Stoke-on-Trent City Council to use the toilets at Hanley's bus station

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Crewe boss thankful for support despite poor start

Graham McGarry

Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Crewe Alexandra manager Steve Davis says having a strong relationship with his chairman John Bowler is giving him every opportunity to turn the team's fortunes around. 

Steve Davis
Getty Images

The Alex go to Burton Albion tonight bottom of the table, having taken just nine points from 39

Davis told BBC Radio Stoke, having a supportive chairman is something he appreciates.    

If you haven't got that relationship, you leave yourself very vulnerable to anything.

Steve DavisCrewe Alexandra manager

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hospitals boss admits nursing struggles in Staffordshire

Mike Perkins

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

Two hospitals in North Staffordshire are struggling to fill the number of nursing vacancies they have, according to a health boss.

Hospital bed
Thinkstock

The head of theUniversity Hospitals of North MidlandsTrust says they're having to go to places such as the Philippines to fill the 800 jobs they've created over the last two years.

Mark Hackett also says they're recruiting all the nursing graduates from Keele and Staffordshire universities but that doesn't meet demand. 

Hetold BBC Radio Stoke it's a problem that needs to be addressed.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Bridging the way in Stafford

Tweet @BBCRadioStoke

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

This is Two Waters Way, a new route which links Tixall Road and Baswich in Stafford, as photographed by BBC Radio Stoke's Sarah Robertson

Two Waters Way
BBC

Have you got a picture from being out and about in Staffordshire and Cheshire? I'd love to see and feature as many as I can - send them in on email or tweet @BBCRadioStoke.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cannock Chase Council starts homes search for Syrian refugees

Cannock Mercury

Cannock Chase Council has begun the task of finding homes for 10 Syrian refugees which it has offered to accept – although no time frame has been set on when or if they will arrive in the district.

Cannock Chase Council HQ with Syrian refugees inset
Cannock Mercury

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New charge if you need the toilet at city's bus station

Terry Goodwin

News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke

It now costs 30p to use the toilets at Hanley bus station in Stoke-on-Trent.

Hanley bus station
BBC

The charge has been introduced by the city council, who says it was always the plan once people had become used to the site.

The authority says the money will be used to help keep them clean.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cheshire salt works 'saved' after £10m restoration

Lamont Howie

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

A salt works in Cheshire has been taken off Historic England's list of heritage buildings "at risk".

Lion Salt Works
Historic England

More than £10m was spent restoring the Lion Salt Works in Cheshire after it was listed as needing help by Historic England.

The building, located on the side of the Trent and Mersey Canal, is now classed as "heritage saved".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Warning after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Tamworth Herald

Tamworth residents are being urged to have regular safety checks on gas appliances after an elderly couple suffered suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon Monoxide alarm
Tamworth Herald

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Sun shining through Park Hall woodland

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

This is just a lovely picture and has come from Paul Middlaton who took it at Park Hall Country Park, Stoke-on-Trent.

Park Hall Country Park
Paul Middlaton

Love to see your photos of the area - you can send them in on email, tweet @BBCRadioStoke or put them on Instagram (just add #bbcstoke if you agree to share them).

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Hospitals struggles to fill nursing gaps and international award for hedgehog woman

Mike Perkins

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

The top stories for Staffordshire and Cheshire:

- Two hospitals in North Staffordshire are struggling to fill their nursing vacancies, according to a health boss

- A hall in the Staffordshire Moorlands is named on Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register

- A woman from Staffordshire is recognised with an international animal welfare award for her work in rescuing thousands of hedgehogs

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Rail passengers face Rugeley problems

National Rail

BBC Travel

A broken down train is causing disruption near Rugeley.

More details on BBC Travel.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cat hitches ride across Burton

Burton Mail

A black and white cat who escaped from his home and hitched a ride in a neighbour's car all the way across Burton has been reunited with his worried owner.

The cat, near to a toy
Burton Mail

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Staffordshire historic home 'at risk' from decay

Ros Chimes

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

A historic hall in the Staffordshire Moorlands has "ferns growing out of the guttering" and the "roof has holes in", a national group says.

Halls Hall Caravan site, which has Hales Hall on site
Google

The empty grade II listed Hales Hall in Cheadle has joined a list of buildings Historic England believe could be lost. 

The charity's "at risk" register names sites it fears could disappear due to decay or neglect. 

There is water getting into the building and water in a building is always bad news.

Sarah LewisHistoric England spokeswoman

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Cloud with some sunny spells

Alex Hamilton

BBC Weather

A bright afternoon with some cloud building over its course - mixed with sunny spells. Highs of 14C (57F).    

Alex with tonight's weather map
BBC

Then dry to start tonight with some cloud around, then a band of rain will move in from the north west. Low 6C (42F).

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Swansea wait for decision over big screen Stoke incident

BBC Sport

SwanseaCity must wait to see if any action will be taken over them showing big-screen replays of an incident involving Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland.  

Jack Butland challenge on Swansea City player
Getty Images

Butland escaped punishment from referee Robert Madley for his 17th-minute challenge on Swansea striker Andre Ayew - but the incident was replayed three times from different angles on the Liberty Stadium big screen and provoked an angry reaction from the home supporters.

League rules state big screens inside grounds "must not be used to show action replays of negative or controversial incidents".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hospital NHS Trust cuts number of management consultants

Alice Bentley

BBC Local Live

The head of the Royal Stoke University Hospital and Stafford's County Hospital says it has cut the number of high-paid management consultants.

Over the last six months, while services were being moved from Stafford to Stoke, the hospital trust attracted vocal criticism after it was revealed four management consultants were being paid £1,000 a day.

Mark Hackett
BBC

Mark Hackett (pictured), chief executive of the University Hospitals of North Midlands Trust, told BBC Radio Stoke they were now paying just one person at that rate.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Crash biker '10 minutes from death'

The Sentinel

Biker Tony Mills has told how he was "10 minutes from death" after suffering horrific injuries in a crash before paramedics saved his life.

Tony Mills with his grandaughter Tylah
The Sentinel

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hedgehog heroine from Staffordshire gets welfare award

Ben Sidwell

BBC Midlands Today

A woman from Cheslyn Hay in Staffordshirehas been recognised with an international animal welfare awardfor her work in rescuing thousands of hedgehogs.  

Hedgehog on a woman's hand
BBC

Joan Lockley, 71, saved her first hedgehog, named Spike, 15 years ago. 

She cares for up to 500 hedgehogs a year in a "Hedgehog Hosprickal" in her back garden. When they are well she releases them back into the wild.

The award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare honours her dedication.

I'll have more onMidlands Todayfrom 13:30 on BBC One.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Port Vale prepare for Colchester without defender

Lee Blakeman

Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Port Vale manager Rob Page says defender Richard Duffy will be a big miss for tonight's game at Colchester.

Richard Duffy
Getty Images

Duffy is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season at the weekend - Page says, while they have capable deputies, they'll miss Duffy's leadership.

BBC Radio Stoke has full commentary of the game from 19:45.  

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Musicians get bus ticketed while asleep inside it

Tim Wedgwood

Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke

A music venue in Hanley says Stoke-on-Trent City Council has been short-sighted by issuing American band Reel Big Fish's tour bus with a parking ticket.  

Sugarmill promoter Danni Brownsill and Tom Ames, Tour Manager with US band Reel Big Fish.
BBC

The band were asleep on the bus near the Sugarmill at the time the ticket was issued, as they're on a month-long tour of the UK.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council say they encourage bands and artists into the city but anyone who parks in a loading bay and isn't loading or unloading will receive a ticket.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your say: Speaking out about the Smithfield project in Stoke

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

Well it proved a big talking point on the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page yesterday, when you had your say about the new Smithfield building in Hanley.

It was announced councillors will move into the building next month following delays due to contaminated concrete.

The Smithfield buildings in Stoke-on-Trent
BBC

Chris Jones wrote: "The whole council should be embarrassed by the decision to build it. Everyone I know thinks it is an eyesore."

Amanda Cooper put: "It looks like a children's nursery school. What a waste of money. Should be ashamed".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Keep aviaries secure, bird owners told after spate of thefts

Express and Star

Barn owls stolen from a falconry centre and a house in two separate thefts have prompted police to issue a warning to owners of birds of prey.

Karl Law, head keeper from the Owl and Falconry Centre, Shipley
Express and Star

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: 'Urgent' work needed for former teapot factory and new charge for bus station toilets

Mike Perkins

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

Staffordshire and Cheshire's top stories

- A former teapot factory in Stoke-on-Trent requires "urgent" work just to "stabilise the buildings", according to Historic England

- Cheshire Police rated outstanding for efficiency - just one of five forces in England and Wales to get the standard

- A charge has been introduced to use the toilets at Hanley bus station by Stoke-on-Trent City Council 

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Stoke boss praises player's control at Swansea

Matt Sandoz

Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Stoke City are up to 11th in the Premier League after last night's 1-0 win at Swansea City.

Bojan scores the penalty
Getty Images

Bojan's first half penalty saw The Potters make it back-to-back away wins for only the second time in the Premier League.

It was also their second consecutive clean sheet - something which pleased manager Mark Hughes.

They never really created anything of note. We've restricted them and created opportunities.

Mark HughesStoke City manager

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Slow going due to temporary traffic lights on Stoke road

BBC Travel

There's slow traffic on the A520 Weston Road in both direction in Weston Coyney, at the Weston Coyney Road junction - because of temporary traffic lights.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Sun over Trentham

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

This gorgeous photo's come from Jon Kelso of the sun over Trentham in Staffordshire.

Sun over Trentham
Jon Kelso

I love getting your pictures in and you can email them to me, tweet @BBCRadioStoke or put them on Instagram (adding #bbcstoke to the description if you agree to share).

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top