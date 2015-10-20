BBC Local Live: Stoke & Staffordshire

Butland escaped punishment from referee Robert Madley for his 17th-minute challenge on Swansea striker Andre Ayew - but the incident was replayed three times from different angles on the Liberty Stadium big screen and provoked an angry reaction from the home supporters.
League rules state big screens inside grounds "must not be used to show action replays of negative or controversial incidents".
Hospital NHS Trust cuts number of management consultants
Alice Bentley
BBC Local Live
The head of the Royal Stoke University Hospital and Stafford's County Hospital says it has cut the number of high-paid management consultants.
Over the last six months, while services were being moved from Stafford to Stoke, the hospital trust attracted vocal criticism after it was revealed four management consultants were being paid £1,000 a day.
Mark Hackett (pictured), chief executive of the University Hospitals of North Midlands Trust, told BBC Radio Stoke they were now paying just one person at that rate.
By Allen Cook

Live updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Warning of rain on the way
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Dry to start tonight with some cloud around, then a band of rain will move in from the north west. Low 6C (42F).
Tomorrow that band of heavy rain will continue throughout the morning and much of the day before clearing later. High 15C (59F).
Football: Manager promises players will be ready after long trek
Lee Blakeman
Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
The Port Vale manager Rob Page says a long midweek trip to Colchester isn't ideal but he won't be using that as an excuse.
The side are looking for their first win in four games - there's full commentary on BBC Radio Stoke with the build-up from 19:00.
Rob Page told me his players will be ready.
Troubleshooters to be appointed to fix financial failings at NHS trust
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
Two NHS troubleshooterscould be brought in to help the struggling Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust.
It provides services for people in South Staffordshire, Birmingham, Solihull and Sutton Coldfield.
The regulator Monitor began to investigate the trustafter it ran up a deficit of £29.5min five months.
It now plans to appoint Jacqui Smith as chairman at the trust on an interim basis, with Dame Julie Moore as interim chief executive.
Sunday Politics: Staffordshire and Shropshire for devo 'county set'?
Patrick Burns
Political editor, Midlands
Could Staffordshire find itself as the 'piggy in the middle' between the much-hyped Northern Economic Powerhouse and an emerging Midlands Economic Engine?
Something is stirring in the shires of England and it's all because they feel they're in danger of being overlooked in what George Osborne calls the "Devolution Revolution".
I'm examining the issue in my latest blog which you can read on the BBC website.
Football: Swansea City apologise to Stoke for tackle replay
Matt Sandoz
Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Swansea City have apologised for screening a replay of a tackle by Stoke City's Jack Butland in their 1-0 Premier League loss on Monday.
The goalkeeper slid out studs-up to challenge Swansea forward Andre Ayew.
The incident was replayed on the Liberty Stadium big screen and provoked an angry reaction from home fans.
Swansea could face a charge as Premier League rules state "the screen shall not be used to show action replays of negative or controversial incidents".
Nantwich mum buys a train for Wingate Children’s Centre
Nantwich News
A big-hearted Nantwich mum went full steam ahead to raise £1,000 for a playground train.
Your say: Calls to help former teapot factory that's "at risk"
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
You've been having your say on news that a former teapot factory in Stoke-on-Trent requires "urgent" work just to "stabilise the buildings", according to Historic England.
On the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page, Daniel Johnson wrote: "Must be saved, it's our identity and we'll be lost if it is lost."
David Potts added: "Hopefully it will receive some funding, though it could do with something more to entice people to visit."
Joyriders wreak havoc on Cannock golf course
Cannock Mercury
Two greens at a Cannock golf course were damaged overnight after suspected vandals struck at the club.
'My dog was shaken like a rag doll by Staffie in park attack'
The Sentinel
A terrified grandmother has spoken of the terrifying moment her pet was attacked by another dog in a town's main park.
Inspection finds residents stranded upstairs for more than two weeks
Burton Mail
A shocking report released following the inspection of a Burton care home has revealed that residents living on the second floor were stranded for more than two weeks after a lift broke.
Your pictures: Sunlight catches autumn leaves
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
Stunning autumn leaves in Bignall End, Staffordshire have been photographed here by Duncan Richardson.

'Heroes' honour for Bosley explosion rescuers
Lamont Howie
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
Emergency services teams who responded to an explosion at a wood flour mill in Cheshire have been honoured at a "Local Heroes" night.
The blast on 17 July devastated the Wood Treatment Ltd site in Bosley - four workers died at the scene.
At a "Local Heroes" night on Friday 16 October in Macclesfield, North West Ambulance Service, Cheshire Police and Cheshire Fire and Rescue team members received the 'Pride of Cheshire' award.
Travel news: Rail problems cleared in Rugeley area
National Rail
Disruption from an earlier broken down train's been cleared, says National Rail.
Keep up-to-date with all the latest travel news on BBC Travel.
Latest News: Hospital looks overseas for nurses and Cheshire salt works no longer "at risk"
Mike Perkins
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
The main headlines for Staffordshire and Cheshire this afternoon include:
- Two hospitals in North Staffordshire are struggling to fill the number of nursing vacancies they have, according to a health boss
- A salt works in Cheshire is taken off Historic England's list of heritage buildings "at risk"
- There's been a mixed response to a charge being introduced by Stoke-on-Trent City Council to use the toilets at Hanley's bus station
Football: Crewe boss thankful for support despite poor start
Graham McGarry
Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Crewe Alexandra manager Steve Davis says having a strong relationship with his chairman John Bowler is giving him every opportunity to turn the team's fortunes around.
The Alex go to Burton Albion tonight bottom of the table, having taken just nine points from 39.
Davis told BBC Radio Stoke, having a supportive chairman is something he appreciates.
Hospitals boss admits nursing struggles in Staffordshire
Mike Perkins
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Two hospitals in North Staffordshire are struggling to fill the number of nursing vacancies they have, according to a health boss.
The head of theUniversity Hospitals of North MidlandsTrust says they're having to go to places such as the Philippines to fill the 800 jobs they've created over the last two years.
Mark Hackett also says they're recruiting all the nursing graduates from Keele and Staffordshire universities but that doesn't meet demand.
Hetold BBC Radio Stoke it's a problem that needs to be addressed.
Your pictures: Bridging the way in Stafford

Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
This is Two Waters Way, a new route which links Tixall Road and Baswich in Stafford, as photographed by BBC Radio Stoke's Sarah Robertson

Cannock Chase Council starts homes search for Syrian refugees
Cannock Mercury
Cannock Chase Council has begun the task of finding homes for 10 Syrian refugees which it has offered to accept – although no time frame has been set on when or if they will arrive in the district.
New charge if you need the toilet at city's bus station
Terry Goodwin
News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke
It now costs 30p to use the toilets at Hanley bus station in Stoke-on-Trent.
The charge has been introduced by the city council, who says it was always the plan once people had become used to the site.
The authority says the money will be used to help keep them clean.
Cheshire salt works 'saved' after £10m restoration
Lamont Howie
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
A salt works in Cheshire has been taken off Historic England's list of heritage buildings "at risk".
More than £10m was spent restoring the Lion Salt Works in Cheshire after it was listed as needing help by Historic England.
The building, located on the side of the Trent and Mersey Canal, is now classed as "heritage saved".
Warning after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
Tamworth Herald
Tamworth residents are being urged to have regular safety checks on gas appliances after an elderly couple suffered suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
Your pictures: Sun shining through Park Hall woodland
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
This is just a lovely picture and has come from Paul Middlaton who took it at Park Hall Country Park, Stoke-on-Trent.

News: Hospitals struggles to fill nursing gaps and international award for hedgehog woman
Mike Perkins
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
The top stories for Staffordshire and Cheshire:
- Two hospitals in North Staffordshire are struggling to fill their nursing vacancies, according to a health boss
- A hall in the Staffordshire Moorlands is named on Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register
- A woman from Staffordshire is recognised with an international animal welfare award for her work in rescuing thousands of hedgehogs
Travel: Rail passengers face Rugeley problems
National Rail
BBC Travel
A broken down train is causing disruption near Rugeley.
More details on BBC Travel.
Cat hitches ride across Burton
Burton Mail
A black and white cat who escaped from his home and hitched a ride in a neighbour's car all the way across Burton has been reunited with his worried owner.
Staffordshire historic home 'at risk' from decay
Ros Chimes
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
A historic hall in the Staffordshire Moorlands has "ferns growing out of the guttering" and the "roof has holes in", a national group says.
The empty grade II listed Hales Hall in Cheadle has joined a list of buildings Historic England believe could be lost.
The charity's "at risk" register names sites it fears could disappear due to decay or neglect.
Weather: Cloud with some sunny spells
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
A bright afternoon with some cloud building over its course - mixed with sunny spells. Highs of 14C (57F).
Then dry to start tonight with some cloud around, then a band of rain will move in from the north west. Low 6C (42F).
Alice Bentley
BBC Local Live
Crash biker '10 minutes from death'
The Sentinel
Biker Tony Mills has told how he was "10 minutes from death" after suffering horrific injuries in a crash before paramedics saved his life.
Hedgehog heroine from Staffordshire gets welfare award
Ben Sidwell
BBC Midlands Today
A woman from Cheslyn Hay in Staffordshirehas been recognised with an international animal welfare awardfor her work in rescuing thousands of hedgehogs.
Joan Lockley, 71, saved her first hedgehog, named Spike, 15 years ago.
She cares for up to 500 hedgehogs a year in a "Hedgehog Hosprickal" in her back garden. When they are well she releases them back into the wild.
The award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare honours her dedication.
I'll have more on Midlands Today from 13:30 on BBC One.
Football: Port Vale prepare for Colchester without defender
Lee Blakeman
Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Port Vale manager Rob Page says defender Richard Duffy will be a big miss for tonight's game at Colchester.
Duffy is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season at the weekend - Page says, while they have capable deputies, they'll miss Duffy's leadership.
BBC Radio Stoke has full commentary of the game from 19:45.
Musicians get bus ticketed while asleep inside it
Tim Wedgwood
Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke
A music venue in Hanley says Stoke-on-Trent City Council has been short-sighted by issuing American band Reel Big Fish's tour bus with a parking ticket.
The band were asleep on the bus near the Sugarmill at the time the ticket was issued, as they're on a month-long tour of the UK.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council say they encourage bands and artists into the city but anyone who parks in a loading bay and isn't loading or unloading will receive a ticket.
Your say: Speaking out about the Smithfield project in Stoke
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
Well it proved a big talking point on the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page yesterday, when you had your say about the new Smithfield building in Hanley.
It was announced councillors will move into the building next month following delays due to contaminated concrete.
Chris Jones wrote: "The whole council should be embarrassed by the decision to build it. Everyone I know thinks it is an eyesore."
Amanda Cooper put: "It looks like a children's nursery school. What a waste of money. Should be ashamed".
Keep aviaries secure, bird owners told after spate of thefts
Express and Star
Barn owls stolen from a falconry centre and a house in two separate thefts have prompted police to issue a warning to owners of birds of prey.
News: 'Urgent' work needed for former teapot factory and new charge for bus station toilets
Mike Perkins
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Staffordshire and Cheshire's top stories
- A former teapot factory in Stoke-on-Trent requires "urgent" work just to "stabilise the buildings", according to Historic England
- Cheshire Police rated outstanding for efficiency - just one of five forces in England and Wales to get the standard
- A charge has been introduced to use the toilets at Hanley bus station by Stoke-on-Trent City Council
Football: Stoke boss praises player's control at Swansea
Matt Sandoz
Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Stoke City are up to 11th in the Premier League after last night's 1-0 win at Swansea City.
Bojan's first half penalty saw The Potters make it back-to-back away wins for only the second time in the Premier League.
It was also their second consecutive clean sheet - something which pleased manager Mark Hughes.
Travel: Slow going due to temporary traffic lights on Stoke road
BBC Travel
There's slow traffic on the A520 Weston Road in both direction in Weston Coyney, at the Weston Coyney Road junction - because of temporary traffic lights.
Your pictures: Sun over Trentham
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
This gorgeous photo's come from Jon Kelso of the sun over Trentham in Staffordshire.
