Reginald Statue

BBC Local Live: Stoke & Staffordshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 22 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Friday

Live Reporting

By Allen Cook

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: A cloudy, mild night ahead

Shefali Oza

BBC Midlands Today

There'll be lots of cloud around making it a mild night with lows of around 8C (46F).

Shefali with tomorrow's weather map
BBC

Tomorrow, it'll be a fairly dull and cloudy day with lighter winds and a few bright spells. Highs of 12 (54F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coming up on Midlands Today: What does it take to help a struggling NHS Trust?

BBC Midlands Today

This evening we'll be joined by one of the two NHS leaders who the health watchdog says are to take on a struggling hospital trust.

Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust
Google

Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust treats about 1.2m people in Birmingham, south Staffordshire, Solihull and Sutton Coldfield.  

On Midlands Today from 18:30 on BBC One, we'll hear from Dame Julie Moore who Monitor has appointed as interim chief executive.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Praise for Crewe midfielder on injury return

Graham McGarry

Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Crewe Alexandra's boss Steve Davis has told BBC Radio Stoke the attitude of James Jones has been excellent while making his comeback from injury.

James Jones
crewealex.net

The midfielder has been out of action since July with a shoulder problem, but he made a substitute appearance against Burton on Tuesday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Call for Stoke City captain to play at the weekend

Matt Sandoz

Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Former Stoke City captain Andy Griffin thinks Ryan Shawcross should come straight back into the team at the weekend if he's fit.

Ryan Shawcross in Stoke shirt with Mark Hughes
PA

The club go into the game against Watford having kept back-to-back clean sheets against Aston Villa and Swansea. 

Shawcross is making his way back after back surgery.

But Griffin told BBC Radio Stoke despite that, they can't afford not to play their captain.

If he's match fit, and he's had some games under his belt, then for me you throw your skipper back in.

Andy GriffinFormer Stoke City captain
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Sun lights up autumn trees

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

The sun's come out in parts of Staffordshire today and, in the county town, that's allowed BBC Radio Stoke's Sarah Robertson to get this picture.

Autumn trees in Stafford
BBC

I love sharing as many of your pictures of Staffordshire and Cheshire as I can.

You can send them in on email, tweet @BBCRadioStoke or put them on Instagram (adding #bbcstoke or I won't find them).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Port Vale winger will miss Burton game

Lee Blakeman

Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Port Vale player Enoch Andoh has been ruled out of their game at Burton Albion this weekend.

Enoch Andoh for Port Vale
Getty Images

He left the field after half an hour of Tuesday's game at Colchester with a knee injury. 

Manager Rob Page told BBC Radio Stoke he could miss their next few matches as a result.

By Monday we should be able to give you more of a clear indication of where we're at with it.

Rob PagePort Vale manager
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Crash on Stoke-on-Trent road

BBC Travel

The A50 Potteries Way in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent is partially blocked northbound at the Lichfield Street junction because of a crash.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Home secretary criticises Cheshire Police and man in court accused of grooming child

Mike Perkins

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

The news headlines for Staffordshire and Cheshire this evening include:

Cheshire Police is criticised after it was one of four forces to tell the Home Office it currently had no black officers in its ranks

- A Stoke-on-Trent man appears before magistrates charged with grooming a child

- More needs to spent on improving Crewe's cycle routes, according to campaigners

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Consultation on future management of Cannock Chase to begin

Cannock Mercury

A public consultation into the future management of Staffordshire County Council's countryside estate, including Cannock Chase, will begin next month.  

Cannock Chase
Cannock Mercury
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Port Vale striker trains with Torquay United

BBC Sport

Port Vale's French striker Achille Campion is training with Torquay United with a view to a possible loan move to the National League club.  

Achille Campion
Port Vale FC

The 25-year-old has not featured for the League One side this season and is out of contract next summer.

He has scored one goal in 12 games for Vale since joining last September.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

HS2 chairman: Transport partnership for Midlands 'vital'

Chris Doidge

BBC political reporter

A partnership for the Midlands, that it's hoped will help create thousands of jobs in the area, has been launched this morning.  

Midlands Connect launch
BBC

Midlands Connect will plan better transport links between the region's towns and cities and £5m has been put up by the government to start the project.

HS2 chairman Sir David Higgins says the new consortium is vital. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police appeal as arsonists start car fire in Burton

Burton Mail

Arsonists who set fire to a car on wasteland between two Burton housing estates are being hunted by police.

Firefighters with fire engines
Burton Mail
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MP says hospital trust coming out of special measures is 'reassuring news'

Jack Dowling

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

The MP for Lichfield, Michael Fabricant, has welcomed news that Burton Hospitals Trust is to come out of special measures.

View more on twitter

Concerns had been raised about mortality rates and standards of care at the Trust, which runs hospitals in Burton, Tamworth and Lichfield.

A Care Quality Commission inspection found the NHS Foundation Trust had improved since putting in place a new regime two years ago.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Arrests after robbery at Stoke supermarket

Mike Perkins

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbery at a supermarket in Stoke-on-Trent.

Farmfoods on Edensor Road
Google

Staffordshire Police says officers were called this morning to Farmfoods in Edensor Road after reports two men had gone in, threatened staff and stolen food. 

It's understood no-one was hurt.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Staffordshire park rated 'best in the Midlands'

Alice Bentley

BBC Local Live

A park in Lichfield's been voted the 12th best in Britain and the best in the Midlands, according to Keep Britain Tidy.

Beacon Park fountain and flowers
Lichfield District Council

The group held a public vote for a People's Choice award for the "nation's favourite" out of 1,500 parks in the UK.

Beacon Park came 12th and was the highest placed park in the Midlands.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cyclist killed in Lichfield crash named

BBC Radio Stoke

A man who died in a collision with a van in Lichfield has been named by police.

Birmingham Road
Google

Staffordshire Police say the crash happened near Wall Island on the Birmingham Road on Saturday.

Warren Trotman, 46, from Christchurch Lane, Lichfield, died at the scene.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Narrow boat photographed on Cheshire canal

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

The waterways of Staffordshire and Cheshire are providing some great backdrops to your photos.

Narrow boat on Trent and Mersey canal
Gerry Mechan

This one's come from Gerry Mechan of a narrow boat on the Trent and Mersey canal, Church Lawton.

I've love to get your pictures and share them - you can email or tweet @BBCRadioStoke.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Stoke man in court charged with grooming offence

Mike Perkins

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

A Stoke-on-Trent man has appeared before magistrates charged with grooming a child.

North Staffordshire Justice Centre
BBC

The 37-year-old will next appear at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court in November.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Home secretary calls for more black officers in police forces including Cheshire

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

The police in England and Wales do not represent the communities they serve and must increase ethnic diversity, the home secretary has said.  

Cheshire Police HQ
BBC

Four forces - Cheshire, Durham, Dyfed-Powys and North Yorkshire - have no black officers, Theresa May added.  

However, both Durham Constabulary and Dyfed-Powys Police say they do have at least one black officer.

Critics say it's difficult for police to recruit black and ethnic minority officers while facing funding cuts.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Picture: Can you spot the owl in this image that was seen during bat box work?

Owl spotted in Cheshire during bat box work by wildlife trust.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Huge increase in Stoke-on-Trent’s foreign workforce

The Sentinel

The number of foreign people coming to work in North Staffordshire increased by 74% last year.

Shot of housing in Stoke-on-Trent
The Sentinel
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tax credits: Staffordshire Conservative MP wants a delay to the plans

James Bovill

Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

A Staffordshire Conservative MP is calling for a delay to changes in tax credits, proposed by his party.

Pile of pound coins
Getty Images

Stafford's Jeremy Lefroy told BBC Radio Stoke the current timing could leave many working families short of money. 

More than 43,000 families across North Staffordshire and South Cheshire receive tax credits.

The government says it calculates most working people will still be better off by 2017.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Dementia services to close despite 4,000-signature petition

Phil McCann

Political reporter, Cheshire

A last-ditch attempt to keep council-run dementia services open in east Cheshire has failed.

Cheshire East Council meeting this morning
BBC

Earlier this year Cheshire East Council confirmed it would close respite services at Lincoln House in Crewe and Hollins View in Macclesfield. 

Four thousand people signed a petition urging a rethink

It led to Labour councillors attempting to reverse the decision but they were out-voted this morning by the ruling Conservatives.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Crewe want to narrow league gap on other teams

Graham McGarry

Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Crewe Alexandra defender George Ray says it's important not to let the gap in the league get too big between themselves and the teams above them.

George Ray
crewealex.net

Ray returned to the side on Tuesday in Crewe's 0-0 draw at Burton

He has told BBC Radio Stoke that two wins could turn things around for them.

Two wins now - got Blackpool, winnable game, massive game - win that, we're straight back in there in the mix.

George RayCrewe Alexandra player
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Some sunny spells but more cloud arriving later

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

This afternoon the cloud should start to thin and break allowing for sunny spells and highs of 14C (57F).

Charlie Slater with tonight's weather
BBC

However tonight, the cloud will start to move in again making it a mild night with lows of 8C (46F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Burton hope to clinch player's contract extension

Nigel Cash

BBC Sport

Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says midfielder Robbie Weir is close to signing a new contract with the club.  

Robbie Weir
Getty Images

Weir has played in all but one of the Brewers' games this season and has earned considerable respect.  

Hasselbaink says he's keen to retain the player, who he sees as an influential leader within the squad.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Death leads to calls for improved cycle routes in Cheshire town

Lamont Howie

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

Campaigners in Cheshire are calling for more money to be spent on cycle routes in Crewe.

Bike chained to railings
BBC

At the weekend, a 44-year-old cyclist died in a crash on Nantwich Road and a white painted bike has been chained to railings in tribute.

Local cyclists told BBC Radio Stoke, there's too much focus on cars over bikes. Cheshire East council says it's looking at ways to improve cycle routes.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Proposal for 250ft wind turbine in Staffordshire refused

Emma Thomas

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

A plan to build a wind turbine the height of Lichfield Cathedral near Stone has been blocked by a government minister.

The proposed 250ft (76m) structure at Cotwalton was refused by planners at Stafford Borough Council last year

But the developers appealed to the Secretary of State for Communities, Greg Clark, who's now signed a letter objecting to the build following a campaign by 600 local residents

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coming Up on TV News: Burton Hospitals Trust is out of special measures

Elizabeth Glinka

BBC Midlands Today

This afternoon we'll have more on the NHS Trust that runs the hospitals in Burton-on-Trent, Lichfield and Tamworth being taken out of "special measures". 

Burton Hospital reception
BBC

But the Watchdog says there's still room for improvement - join us for more on Midlands Today on BBC One from 13:30.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Catching the sun over Uttoxeter

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

Andy Roye's sent in a peach of a picture of the sun over Uttoxeter and I just had to share it with you.

Sun over Uttoxeter
Andy Roye

I try to feature as many of your great photos of Staffordshire and Cheshire, so keep sending them in.

You can email, use Twitter or put them on Instagram (adding #bbcstoke if you agree to share them).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Tamworth road shut because of crash

BBC Travel

The A453 Sutton Road in Tamworth is closed and there's very slow traffic both ways between the B5404 Hints Road junction and the Drayton Lane junction because of an accident.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest news: NHS Trust to come out of special measures and dementia services to close in Cheshire

Mike Perkins

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

The latest headlines for Staffordshire and Cheshire this lunchtime include:

- Burton Hospitals NHS Trust says it's delighted the Care Quality Commission is recommending it be taken out of special measures.

- The Chancellor's defending his decision to slash "tax credits" in the face of criticism from some Conservative MPs, including Stafford's

A last-ditch attempt to keep council-run dementia services open in east Cheshire fails

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Port Vale player praises team-mates for his development

Lee Blakeman

Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

The Port Vale winger Ryan Lloyd says the senior players at the club are helping him develop.

Ryan Lloyd
Port Vale FC

Lloyd came on for the injured Enoch Andoh on Tuesday and set up Vale's goal in their 2-1 defeat at Colchester

He says the players around him have made it easy to settle into the first team.

Everything is so much faster so you've got to be switched on constantly and that's what they're there for, keep you switched on.

Ryan LloydPort Vale player
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Delight for NHS bosses as Trust comes out of special measures

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

Burton Hospitals NHS trust says it's delighted the Care Quality Commission (CQC) is recommending it be taken out of special measures.

The trust, which runs the hospitals in Burton-on-Trent, Lichfield and Tamworth, was placed into special measures in July 2013 after concerns were raised about mortality rates and standards of care.  

Professor Sir Mike Richards, the CQC's chief inspector of hospitals, said he was confident the trust had made the appropriate clinical improvements.  

I can say with some confidence that special measures is doing what it intended to do.

Professor Sir Mike RichardsCQC's chief inspector of hospitals
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top