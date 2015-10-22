Posted at 18:00 Our live coverage across the dayLive updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
By Allen Cook
Live updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: A cloudy, mild night ahead
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
There'll be lots of cloud around making it a mild night with lows of around 8C (46F).
Tomorrow, it'll be a fairly dull and cloudy day with lighter winds and a few bright spells. Highs of 12 (54F).
BBC Midlands Today
This evening we'll be joined by one of the two NHS leaders who the health watchdog says are to take on a struggling hospital trust.
Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust treats about 1.2m people in Birmingham, south Staffordshire, Solihull and Sutton Coldfield.
On Midlands Today from 18:30 on BBC One, we'll hear from Dame Julie Moore who Monitor has appointed as interim chief executive.
Staffordshire County Council 'determined' to demolish building despite pleas
Tamworth Herald
Council bosses have been accused of being 'unwilling to listen to the voices of the community' over proposals to demolish a popular facility in Tamworth.
Football: Praise for Crewe midfielder on injury return
Graham McGarry
Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Crewe Alexandra's boss Steve Davis has told BBC Radio Stoke the attitude of James Jones has been excellent while making his comeback from injury.
The midfielder has been out of action since July with a shoulder problem, but he made a substitute appearance against Burton on Tuesday.
Wind turbines appeal thrown out by Secretary of State
A Little Bit Of Stone
A plan for two wind turbines at land off Pingle Lane in Stone has been thrown out by the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government.
Football: Call for Stoke City captain to play at the weekend
Matt Sandoz
Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Former Stoke City captain Andy Griffin thinks Ryan Shawcross should come straight back into the team at the weekend if he's fit.
The club go into the game against Watford having kept back-to-back clean sheets against Aston Villa and Swansea.
Shawcross is making his way back after back surgery.
But Griffin told BBC Radio Stoke despite that, they can't afford not to play their captain.
Your pictures: Sun lights up autumn trees
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
The sun's come out in parts of Staffordshire today and, in the county town, that's allowed BBC Radio Stoke's Sarah Robertson to get this picture.
I love sharing as many of your pictures of Staffordshire and Cheshire as I can.
You can send them in on email, tweet @BBCRadioStoke or put them on Instagram (adding #bbcstoke or I won't find them).
Football: Port Vale winger will miss Burton game
Lee Blakeman
Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Port Vale player Enoch Andoh has been ruled out of their game at Burton Albion this weekend.
He left the field after half an hour of Tuesday's game at Colchester with a knee injury.
Manager Rob Page told BBC Radio Stoke he could miss their next few matches as a result.
Travel: Crash on Stoke-on-Trent road
BBC Travel
The A50 Potteries Way in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent is partially blocked northbound at the Lichfield Street junction because of a crash.
News: Home secretary criticises Cheshire Police and man in court accused of grooming child
Mike Perkins
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
The news headlines for Staffordshire and Cheshire this evening include:
- Cheshire Police is criticised after it was one of four forces to tell the Home Office it currently had no black officers in its ranks
- A Stoke-on-Trent man appears before magistrates charged with grooming a child
- More needs to spent on improving Crewe's cycle routes, according to campaigners
Consultation on future management of Cannock Chase to begin
Cannock Mercury
A public consultation into the future management of Staffordshire County Council's countryside estate, including Cannock Chase, will begin next month.
Football: Port Vale striker trains with Torquay United
BBC Sport
Port Vale's French striker Achille Campion is training with Torquay United with a view to a possible loan move to the National League club.
The 25-year-old has not featured for the League One side this season and is out of contract next summer.
He has scored one goal in 12 games for Vale since joining last September.
HS2 chairman: Transport partnership for Midlands 'vital'
Chris Doidge
BBC political reporter
A partnership for the Midlands, that it's hoped will help create thousands of jobs in the area, has been launched this morning.
Midlands Connect will plan better transport links between the region's towns and cities and £5m has been put up by the government to start the project.
HS2 chairman Sir David Higgins says the new consortium is vital.
Police appeal as arsonists start car fire in Burton
Burton Mail
Arsonists who set fire to a car on wasteland between two Burton housing estates are being hunted by police.
MP says hospital trust coming out of special measures is 'reassuring news'
Jack Dowling
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
The MP for Lichfield, Michael Fabricant, has welcomed news that Burton Hospitals Trust is to come out of special measures.
Concerns had been raised about mortality rates and standards of care at the Trust, which runs hospitals in Burton, Tamworth and Lichfield.
A Care Quality Commission inspection found the NHS Foundation Trust had improved since putting in place a new regime two years ago.
Arrests after robbery at Stoke supermarket
Mike Perkins
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbery at a supermarket in Stoke-on-Trent.
Staffordshire Police says officers were called this morning to Farmfoods in Edensor Road after reports two men had gone in, threatened staff and stolen food.
It's understood no-one was hurt.
Staffordshire park rated 'best in the Midlands'
Alice Bentley
BBC Local Live
A park in Lichfield's been voted the 12th best in Britain and the best in the Midlands, according to Keep Britain Tidy.
The group held a public vote for a People's Choice award for the "nation's favourite" out of 1,500 parks in the UK.
Beacon Park came 12th and was the highest placed park in the Midlands.
Cyclist killed in Lichfield crash named
BBC Radio Stoke
A man who died in a collision with a van in Lichfield has been named by police.
Staffordshire Police say the crash happened near Wall Island on the Birmingham Road on Saturday.
Warren Trotman, 46, from Christchurch Lane, Lichfield, died at the scene.
NHS legal challenge leaves paralysed bedsore victim's £3m payout at risk
Express and Star
A paralysed pensioner who suffered horrific pressure sores in hospital may be stripped of most of her £3m payout because the NHS has launched a legal challenge.
Your pictures: Narrow boat photographed on Cheshire canal
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
The waterways of Staffordshire and Cheshire are providing some great backdrops to your photos.
This one's come from Gerry Mechan of a narrow boat on the Trent and Mersey canal, Church Lawton.
I've love to get your pictures and share them - you can email or tweet @BBCRadioStoke.
Stoke man in court charged with grooming offence
Mike Perkins
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
A Stoke-on-Trent man has appeared before magistrates charged with grooming a child.
The 37-year-old will next appear at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court in November.
Home secretary calls for more black officers in police forces including Cheshire
Lee Thomas
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
The police in England and Wales do not represent the communities they serve and must increase ethnic diversity, the home secretary has said.
Four forces - Cheshire, Durham, Dyfed-Powys and North Yorkshire - have no black officers, Theresa May added.
However, both Durham Constabulary and Dyfed-Powys Police say they do have at least one black officer.
Critics say it's difficult for police to recruit black and ethnic minority officers while facing funding cuts.
Picture: Can you spot the owl in this image that was seen during bat box work?
Owl spotted in Cheshire during bat box work by wildlife trust.
Huge increase in Stoke-on-Trent’s foreign workforce
The Sentinel
The number of foreign people coming to work in North Staffordshire increased by 74% last year.
Tax credits: Staffordshire Conservative MP wants a delay to the plans
James Bovill
Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
A Staffordshire Conservative MP is calling for a delay to changes in tax credits, proposed by his party.
Stafford's Jeremy Lefroy told BBC Radio Stoke the current timing could leave many working families short of money.
More than 43,000 families across North Staffordshire and South Cheshire receive tax credits.
The government says it calculates most working people will still be better off by 2017.
Dementia services to close despite 4,000-signature petition
Phil McCann
Political reporter, Cheshire
A last-ditch attempt to keep council-run dementia services open in east Cheshire has failed.
Earlier this year Cheshire East Council confirmed it would close respite services at Lincoln House in Crewe and Hollins View in Macclesfield.
Four thousand people signed a petition urging a rethink.
It led to Labour councillors attempting to reverse the decision but they were out-voted this morning by the ruling Conservatives.
Football: Crewe want to narrow league gap on other teams
Graham McGarry
Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Crewe Alexandra defender George Ray says it's important not to let the gap in the league get too big between themselves and the teams above them.
Ray returned to the side on Tuesday in Crewe's 0-0 draw at Burton.
He has told BBC Radio Stoke that two wins could turn things around for them.
Weather: Some sunny spells but more cloud arriving later
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
This afternoon the cloud should start to thin and break allowing for sunny spells and highs of 14C (57F).
However tonight, the cloud will start to move in again making it a mild night with lows of 8C (46F).
Football: Burton hope to clinch player's contract extension
Nigel Cash
BBC Sport
Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says midfielder Robbie Weir is close to signing a new contract with the club.
Weir has played in all but one of the Brewers' games this season and has earned considerable respect.
Hasselbaink says he's keen to retain the player, who he sees as an influential leader within the squad.
Death leads to calls for improved cycle routes in Cheshire town
Lamont Howie
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
Campaigners in Cheshire are calling for more money to be spent on cycle routes in Crewe.
At the weekend, a 44-year-old cyclist died in a crash on Nantwich Road and a white painted bike has been chained to railings in tribute.
Local cyclists told BBC Radio Stoke, there's too much focus on cars over bikes. Cheshire East council says it's looking at ways to improve cycle routes.
Proposal for 250ft wind turbine in Staffordshire refused
Emma Thomas
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
A plan to build a wind turbine the height of Lichfield Cathedral near Stone has been blocked by a government minister.
The proposed 250ft (76m) structure at Cotwalton was refused by planners at Stafford Borough Council last year.
But the developers appealed to the Secretary of State for Communities, Greg Clark, who's now signed a letter objecting to the build following a campaign by 600 local residents.
Your pictures: Catching the sun over Uttoxeter
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
Andy Roye's sent in a peach of a picture of the sun over Uttoxeter and I just had to share it with you.
I try to feature as many of your great photos of Staffordshire and Cheshire, so keep sending them in.
You can email, use Twitter or put them on Instagram (adding #bbcstoke if you agree to share them).
New man at the helm at Stafford College
Staffordshire Newsletter
Stafford College has announced the appointment of Ian Clinton OBE as interim principal.
Church volunteers help send donations to refugees
Tamworth Herald
Volunteers at Polesworth Baptist Churchhave helped transport a huge amount of clothes, toys and other vital equipment to help refugees in Europe.
Travel: Tamworth road shut because of crash
BBC Travel
The A453 Sutton Road in Tamworth is closed and there's very slow traffic both ways between the B5404 Hints Road junction and the Drayton Lane junction because of an accident.
Latest news: NHS Trust to come out of special measures and dementia services to close in Cheshire
Mike Perkins
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
The latest headlines for Staffordshire and Cheshire this lunchtime include:
- Burton Hospitals NHS Trust says it's delighted the Care Quality Commission is recommending it be taken out of special measures.
- The Chancellor's defending his decision to slash "tax credits" in the face of criticism from some Conservative MPs, including Stafford's
- A last-ditch attempt to keep council-run dementia services open in east Cheshire fails
Football: Port Vale player praises team-mates for his development
Lee Blakeman
Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
The Port Vale winger Ryan Lloyd says the senior players at the club are helping him develop.
Lloyd came on for the injured Enoch Andoh on Tuesday and set up Vale's goal in their 2-1 defeat at Colchester.
He says the players around him have made it easy to settle into the first team.
Delight for NHS bosses as Trust comes out of special measures
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
Burton Hospitals NHS trust says it's delighted the Care Quality Commission (CQC) is recommending it be taken out of special measures.
The trust, which runs the hospitals in Burton-on-Trent, Lichfield and Tamworth, was placed into special measures in July 2013 after concerns were raised about mortality rates and standards of care.
Professor Sir Mike Richards, the CQC's chief inspector of hospitals, said he was confident the trust had made the appropriate clinical improvements.