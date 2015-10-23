Posted at 18:00 Our live coverage across the dayLive updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Rain tonight and more wet weather on the way tomorrow
Tonight will see a dry start but rain will begin to push in just before dawn. Lows of 9C (48F)
Tomorrow will start wet before drying out briefly in the morning. However, more rain is expected to arrive late morning and early afternoon.
Highs of 12C (54F).
Football: Burton striker confident they'll get back to scoring goals
Burton Albion forward Lucas Akins says he feels the floodgates could open once they finally end the current goal-scoring drought.
The Brewers haven't scored in their last three games, which has seen them slip to third in League One.
They host Port Vale tomorrow.
This evening on TV News: Steel crisis could have wide-ranging impact
This evening on Midlands Today - after a week of turmoil in the British steel industry, crisis talks have been taking place to try to protect jobs in the Midlands.
Experts fear the impact of recent events could be wide-ranging - 6,500 firms across the West Midlands have connections to the industry.
We'll have more on Midlands Today on BBC One from 18:30.
Market trader searches for history behind rare football medals
A pair of rare football medals, dedicated to a Leek player, have been discovered .
The medals, which are the size of a penny, are inscribed to Leek Alexandra player "H Yardley", who played for the team in the 1920s.
Leek Market trader and dealer, Keith Titley, bought the medals and told me he's keen to know more about the footballer and the team's history.
Chasetown's new streets to be named after fallen war heroes
Streets in a new housing development in Chasetown, Staffordshire, will be named after 22 fallen war heroes.
Lichfield District Council, which is responsible for street naming, has made an appeal to surviving relatives of the soldiers.
Their names feature on the Chasetown war memorial and the authority wants to gain consent.
Your pictures: Colourful plant life in Staffordshire
This picture of plant life in Chesterton, Staffordshire, has been sent in by Vickie Whitaker.
If you want to share your photos of Staffordshire and Cheshire with me, you can send them in on email, tweet @BBCRadioStoke or add them on Instagram.
Work begins to bring schools to one building in Rocester
Work to bring two schools under one roof in a village near Uttoxeter to create a brand new facility for youngsters has now started.
Turning back time is no easy feat for Cannock Chase attraction
Changing the clocks as British Summer Time ends may be a pain for most of us, but spare a thought for the folk at Staffordshire's Shugborough Estate, with an alarming 100 timepieces to alter.
School in Stoke-on-Trent may be demolished due to asbestos risk
A Stoke-on-Trent primary school that closed to pupils because of an "increasing asbestos risk" may now have to be demolished, its head teacher says.
Sutherland Primary Academy will be temporarily moving to the former site of St Peter's high school in Penkhull.
In a statement, head of the Academy Garry Boote, says the Department of Education is committed to refurbish the school but, due to its age, it's "more likely they'll build a new school" on the site.
JCB marks 70th anniversary: Find out why people love the yellow diggers
Britain's best-known digger-maker, JCB, has reached its 70th - or platinum - anniversary.
Few companies have the fan base enjoyed by the yellow excavators, perhaps hitting a height when a single by Nizlopi (The JCB Song) reached number one in December 2005.
The BBC website's been looking at the history of the company, which all began in a rented lock-up garage in Uttoxeter.
Latest news: Chemical find school to stay shut beyond Christmas
Stafford's Flash Ley school shut beyond Christmas after chemical find
A Stafford primary school will be closed until at least Christmas as investigations continue into a chemical found on the site.
Staffordshire County Council says pupils at Flash Ley are temporarily being taught at the Chetwynd Centre, Tillington Manor Primary and Stafford Manor High.
The school closed at the start of October because a smell made some children ill - it was then revealed the chemical formaldehyde had been found on site.
Football: Peter Crouch 'still has a future' at Stoke City
The Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has reassured former England striker Peter Crouch he still has a future at the club.
Crouch, 34, has only played 15 minutes in the Premier League this season for the Potters.
Speaking at his press conference today, Hughes said the forward is working hard and is still in his thoughts.
Tamworth family's dismay over £240 school fine
A Tamworth couple has spoken outafter they were fined £240for taking their daughters out of primary school for five days.
It's a girl! Chester Zoo unveils new arrival
Chester Zoo's primate keepers have revealed their latest addition in a video.
Watch: How Staffordshire's plastic poppy display was made
We told you earlier about the poppy display, made from thousands of old plastic bottles, that's gone on show in Stoke-on-Trent.
It's being used by the British Legion as part of their Poppy Appeal launch in Staffordshire and was put together by Sue Brownsword from Werrington.
John Acres went to meet her earlier this month to see her making some of them.
Thug leaves ex in coma after horrifying attack in front of children
A thug beat up his ex-girlfriend in front of his children and then left her for dead for two days until she came round and saw her injuries when she took a selfie.
Your pictures: Gleaming gold sculpture on show in Stoke
This picture of a sculpture at the British Ceramics Biennial in Stoke-on-Trent has been shared with us on Instagram by Le Curvy Kitten.
You can share pictures of Staffordshire and Cheshire with me on Instagram, tweet @BBCRadioStoke or send them in on email.
Sir Robert Peel Hospital receives 'good' rating from CQC
Sir Robert Peel Hospital has been given a good rating by the Care Quality Commission report – after delivering 'an effective and responsive service'.
News: 'Years' of downturn ahead warns JCB boss and streets to be named after fallen war heroes
Football: Stoke City manager faces landmark game
Mark Hughes will take charge of his 100th game as the Stoke City manager tomorrow, when his side face Watford at home.
Hughes is now the Premier League's third longest-serving manager.
BBC Radio Stoke will have live commentary on the game with coverage starting from 14:00.
Your pictures: Rippling water at Silverdale Country Park
Duncan Richardson has sent us this stunning picture of Silverdale Country Park.
I love seeing your photos of the area, from landscapes to wildlife and, like Duncan, you can tweet them to @BBCRadioStoke or email them to me.
Former East Staffordshire deputy mayor jailed
A former deputy mayor who plundered at least £2,500 of charity money raised by a Staffordshire bike club has been jailed for nine months.
Andrew Riley - a deputy mayor of Uttoxeter - stole the cash whilst treasurer of the Talbot Charity Bike Club, Stafford Crown Court heard.
Dozens of Aspire staff face the axe as rents are cut
Up to 70 housing association staff are facing redundancy – because tenants' rents are being cut.
Football: Crewe want win to leapfrog up the league
Crewe Alexandra defender George Ray says the players are motivated by knowing a win at Blackpool will lift them off the bottom of League One.
Ray has told BBC Radio Stoke one win would put them in a much healthier position.
Weather: Staying dull and cloudy with rain tonight
Staying dull, cloudy and overcast this afternoon with little in the way of brightness and some light rain possible at times.Highs of 13C (55F).
Then after a dry start to the night, rain will start to push in just before dawn. Lows of 9C (48F).
Nantwich Words and Music Festival proves big success again
The 8th annual Words and Music Festival in Nantwich has been hailed another massive success, writes Jonathan White.
Hednesford Park redevelopment targeted by burglars
Containers situated inside Hednesford Park were targeted by offenders as they looked to make off with construction items being used to redevelop the site.
National Memorial Arboretum prepares for Poppy Appeal
The National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire is getting ready to launch its Poppy Appeal ahead of Remembrance Services in November.
Coming up on TV News: 'Steel Taskforce' aims to safeguard thousands of jobs
This lunchtime we'll have more on the business leaders meeting in Birmingham today to set up a 'Steel Taskforce'.
Its aim - to support manufacturers across the West Midlands dependent on the steel industry.
I'll have more on BBC One from 13:30 on Midlands Today.
A38 safety changes result in drop in people killed or seriously injured
Highways chiefs have praised safety measures put in place to cut the number of crashes on an accident-plagued road.
Latest news: JCB boss warns of tough future and council chief exec given more 'extended leave'
Football: Port Vale boss says they have 'realistic' chance of play-offs
Port Vale manager Rob Page has told BBC Radio Stoke he thinks finishing in the play-off places is a realistic target for the team this season.
Vale have won just one of their last five league games, which has seen them drop to 17th in the League One table.
Page says a top-half finish is the main target, but the play-offs aren't out of the question.
Travel: Crash on A500 in Stoke-on-Trent
There's been an accident on the A500 D Road in Etruria, at Basford Roundabout.
Stoke council chief exec given another fortnight 'extended leave'
The extended leave of Stoke-on-Trent City Council's chief executive has been extended again.
John van de Laarschot first took two weeks of "extended leave" earlier this month and today the authority said that will run for another fortnight.
It says the Chief Operating Officer Laura Rowley will cover his role, as the council continues to review its senior management team.
Stowaway Stone cat hitches lift to Hertfordshire
This cat from Stone is far from home after hitching a ride in a van at Stone Recycling Centre.
Plastic poppy display used to launch Staffordshire appeal
A poppy display in Stoke-on-Trent, made from thousands of old plastic bottles, will be going on a local tour.
Sue Brownsword, from Werrington, made a "poppy man" after she says she was disappointed to hear the Tower of London ceramic poppies display wasn't coming to the city.
Her creation is being used by the British Legion to launch the Staffordshire Poppy Appeal, and is currently on display in Werrington.
JCB boss warns of months of recovery from global slump
The chief executive of JCB has told BBC Radio Stoke the company is facing "years" of downturn in the worldwide construction industry.
The Staffordshire-based digger-maker celebrates it's 70th anniversary today.
But it cut 400 jobs last month following a drop in demand for building machinery from countries including Russia and China.
Football: Robbie Savage 250/1 to be next 007
If you fancy wasting some money this weekend, former Crewe Alexandra player Robbie Savage is 250/1 with one bookmaker to be the next James Bond.
Robbie Savage. Shaken not stirred.