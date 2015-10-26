Firefighters could attend cardiac arrests as part of pilot project
Phil McCann
Political reporter, Cheshire
Senior managers at Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service have been talking to unions with a view to launching pilot schemes in four parts of the county next year that would see firefighters sent to cardiac arrest call-outs.
The officers would administer treatment until the paramedics arrive.
Weather: Becoming increasingly cloudy
BBC Weather
Becoming cloudier this evening, which means it'll be a relatively mild night.
However, there might be the odd spot of rain in places. Lows of 8C (46F).
Staffordshire driver jailed over icy road crash that killed bride-to-be
Express and Star
A driver who killed a bride-to-be when trying to overtake three cars at once in the snow has been jailed for two years and six months.
Woman airlifted to hospital after suffering leg injuries on The Roaches
Jennie Aitken
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
A woman's been airlifted to hospital after suffering leg injuries whilst on The Roaches.
Air ambulance crews were at the scene for more than two hours earlier this afternoon.
The woman was taken to The Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment.
Crewe await FA Cup draw
Bosley Reservoir £1.5m repair work begins
Terry Goodwin
News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke
Work has begun at Bosley Reservoir today as part of a £1.5m project to improve the construction.
The work at the Cheshire site includes repairs to the Grade 2 listed valve tunnel and fixing the face of the dam.
Visitors get teeth into apple festival
Nantwich News
Visitors to the annual Reaseheath Apple Festival in Nantwich had plenty to get their teeth into, writes Jonathan White.
Crewe defender apologises after defeat
Graham McGarry
Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Crewe defender Jon Guthrie has apologised to the club's fans after their 2-0 defeat at Blackpool.
The Alex are without a home win since March as they prepare to host Sheffield United this weekend
After good support on the road at Blackpool, Guthrie is hoping they have a chance to repay the fans.
Young people 'being trapped by soaring levels of debt'
A Little Bit Of Stone
Many young people in Stone are being trapped by soaring levels of unsecured debts like store cards and payday loans, according to the citizens advice bureau that operates in the town.
Jennie Aitken
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
Potters wish ex player well in new role at York City
Stoke City wishes "Good Luck" to former striker Richard Cresswell as he takes charge at York City.
Man jailed after his dangerous driving caused death of motorist
Lichfield Mercury
A 32-year-old man has beenjailed for causing the death of another driverin a collision on the A513 at Kings Bromley.
Nantwich Civic Society warns of 'rising tide' of traffic problems
Crewe Chronicle
Nantwich Civic Society says there needs to be an "urgent" study of traffic and parking in the town following the installation of ‘for sale’ signs on the former gas works site.
Crewe bikers launch fundraising for Poppy Appeal
Phil Bowers
BBC Local Live
Bikers from the Royal British Legion travelled to Crewe on Saturday to launch the Poppy Appeal in the town.
The Crewe appeal last year raised more than £52,000.
Your pictures: Stone canal bridge
Phil Bowers
BBC Local Live
Kath Dawson has sent us this atmospheric picture of the canal bridge near Stone this morning.
If you have a picture you'd like to share with us, then do get in touch via email, Twitter or Facebook.
Corbyn election boosts Labour membership in Stone
Staffordshire Newsletter
Labour Party membership in Stone has almost doubled since the election.
Over the past year, and following the election of new leader Jeremy Corbyn, Stone Constituency Labour Party says it has seen a massive increase in membership.
Man-sized pothole in Burton finally filled in
Burton Mail
A pothole the size of a man has been filled during an intensive week of road repairs.
Port Vale keeper Chris Neal to return to play this afternoon
Graham McGarry
BBC Radio Stoke Sport
Goalkeeper Chris Neal makes his long awaited comeback this afternoon at Vale Park when the team's reserves take on Burton Albion in the Final Third Development League.
Neal has been out of action with an ankle injury since the pre-season friendly against Notts County back in July.
Civic society warns of 'rising tide' of traffic problems
Nantwich News
The loss of the old gasworks parking site in Nantwich will add to a “rising tide” of traffic problems, say concerned Civic Society members.
Warning over chimney fires
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue issues safety advice on chimney fires.
Weather: Dry and bright afternoon ahead
BBC Weather
A dry and bright afternoon lies ahead with some sunny spells.
It'll be fairly breezy but temperatures will be mild reaching 13C (55F) in some places.
Check the forecast where you live.
Motorist who killed woman branded 'arrogant' by judge
Burton Mail
A motorist who killed a Burton woman in a head-on collision is now behind bars after a judge hit out at his 'arrogance'.
Over 4,000 families in Stone ‘will be hit by tax credits cut’
A Little Bit Of Stone
The Labour Party in Stone says over 4,000 families in the town will be hit by the Government’s plans to cut tax credits from April 2016.
Vale striker Uche Ikpeazu "will be missed"
Graham McGarry
BBC Radio Stoke Sport
Port Vale striker Uche Ikpeazu will be missed during his three-match ban for a red card at Burton.
Ikpeazu was sent off for two bookable offences in the 2-0 defeat at the Pirelli Stadium.
Defender Ryan McGivern has told BBC Radio Stoke his absence will have a big effect on the team.
Rival Facebook pages set up over Tamworth decision to take Syrian refugees
Tamworth Herald
News that Tamworth is to house 10 Syrian refugees has divided opinion across the town.
While many individuals are already asking: "What can we do to help?" others are steadfastly against the idea of refugees coming to the town at all.
Work starts on Hungerford Road Bridge to improve Crewe/Manchester rail route
Lamont Howie
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
Vital engineering works have started today on an important commuter route in and out of Crewe.
The work involves improvements to the Hungerford Road Bridge which should make the Crewe to Manchester railway route better.
Cars and buses will be able to continue using the road but HGV's and bicycles will face diversions.
Former Stoke striker gets York City job
Ex-Stoke forward Richard Cresswell has been named caretaker manager of York City.
Newcastle woman lands Downton role
Sarah Robertson
BBC Radio Stoke
A Newcastle woman's landed a part in the hit costume drama Downton Abbey.
If you're a fan of the ITV show, you may have seen her for the first time last night - Phoebe Sparrow plays Amelia Cruikshank who is Larry Grey's fiancee.
Three crews on site at scrapyard fire in Fenton
Terry Goodwin
News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke
We're getting reports of a scrapyard fire in Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent.
It started just after 09:00 between Montrose Street and Bishop Street.
Three crews are on site at the moment.
Your pictures: Sunrise at Festival Park
Anthony Bell has sent us this picture of sunrise over Festival Park.
If you have a picture you'd like to share with us, then do drop us an emailor get in touch onFacebookorTwitter.
Budget cuts: Fears over police response times
The Sentinel
Budget cuts and dwindling resources may result in police officers no longer fully investigating 'low level' crimes in the county.
That's thewarning from Staffordshire Police Federation chairman Andy Adams.
Man who died after being found unconscious in Hanley bar is named
Phil Bowers
BBC Local Live
A man who died in hospital after being found unconscious at a Hanley bar has been named by Staffordshire Police.
Matthew McSheffery, 29, from Sutton Coldfield was found unconscious by officers called to Individual Bar on Trinity Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A post-mortem examination was inconclusive and more tests will now take place.
Stoke defender apologises for mistake
Marc Wilson says sorry after his mistake in the 2-0 defeat to Watford.
Travel news: Two lanes closed after crash on M6
Jodie Looker
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Emergency services are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on the M6.
Two lanes are closed between J19 for Knutsford and J18 for Middlewich.
There are delays of about 40 minutes.
Weather update: A dry mild day ahead
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
A dry day to come with variable amounts of cloud and some bright or sunny spells.
Generally on the breezy side, but it should feel fairly mild.
Maximum Temperature: 13C (55F)
Find out more with BBC Weather.