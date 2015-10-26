On Midlands Today tonight, we'll hear from a Stoke-on-Trent woman who claims she's become a nervous wreck because the city council keeps fining her for parking outside her own home.

And we'll speak to the Staffordshire man addicted to quizzes - so much so, he holds the world record for the amount of TV quiz show appearances.

All that and more from 18:30 on BBC One in the West Midlands.