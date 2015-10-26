Fountains in Hanley park

BBC Local Live: Stoke & Staffordshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 26 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Tuesday

Live Reporting

By Phil Bowers

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.   

Weather: Becoming increasingly cloudy

BBC Weather

Becoming cloudier this evening, which means it'll be a relatively mild night.

Weather
BBC

However, there might be the odd spot of rain in places. Lows of 8C (46F).   

Coming up on Midlands Today: Parking fines and quiz shows

Mary Rhodes

Presenter, BBC Midlands Today

On Midlands Today tonight, we'll hear from a Stoke-on-Trent woman who claims she's become a nervous wreck because the city council keeps fining her for parking outside her own home.

And we'll speak to the Staffordshire man addicted to quizzes - so much so, he holds the world record for the amount of TV quiz show appearances.

All that and more from 18:30 on BBC One in the West Midlands.

Staffordshire driver jailed over icy road crash that killed bride-to-be

Express and Star

A driver who killed a bride-to-be when trying to overtake three cars at once in the snow has been jailed for two years and six months.  

Woman airlifted to hospital after suffering leg injuries on The Roaches

Jennie Aitken

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

A woman's been airlifted to hospital after suffering leg injuries whilst on The Roaches. 

Air ambulance crews were at the scene for more than two hours earlier this afternoon.

The woman was taken to The Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment.

Crewe await FA Cup draw

View more on twitter
Bosley Reservoir £1.5m repair work begins

Terry Goodwin

News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke

Work has begun at Bosley Reservoir today as part of a £1.5m project to improve the construction. 

The work at the Cheshire site includes repairs to the Grade 2 listed valve tunnel and fixing the face of the dam. 

Firefighters could attend cardiac arrests as part of pilot project

Phil McCann

Political reporter, Cheshire

Senior managers at Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service have been talking to unions with a view to launching pilot schemes in four parts of the county next year that would see firefighters sent to cardiac arrest call-outs.

The officers would administer treatment until the paramedics arrive. 

Crewe defender apologises after defeat

Graham McGarry

Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Crewe defender Jon Guthrie has apologised to the club's fans after their 2-0 defeat at Blackpool.

Crewe's Jon Guthrie
Getty Images

The Alex are without a home win since March as they prepare to host Sheffield United this weekend 

After good support on the road at Blackpool, Guthrie is hoping they have a chance to repay the fans.

Latest headlines: Bosley Resevoir work and firefighters responding to cardiac arrests

Jennie Aitken

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

  • A pilot project in Cheshire could see firefighters responding to cardiac arrests
  • Work begins at Bosley Reservoir as part of a £1.5m project to improve the site
  • A Newcastle actress says a role in Downton Abbey is one of the most exciting she's had
Potters wish ex player well in new role at York City

Stoke City wishes "Good Luck" to former striker Richard Cresswell as he takes charge at York City.

View more on twitter
Nantwich Civic Society warns of 'rising tide' of traffic problems

Crewe Chronicle

Nantwich Civic Society says there needs to be an "urgent" study of traffic and parking in the town following the installation of ‘for sale’ signs on the former gas works site.

Crewe bikers launch fundraising for Poppy Appeal

Phil Bowers

BBC Local Live

Bikers from the Royal British Legion travelled to Crewe on Saturday to launch the Poppy Appeal in the town.

Poppy Bikers
Dawn Kay

The Crewe appeal last year raised more than £52,000.

Your pictures: Stone canal bridge

Phil Bowers

BBC Local Live

Kath Dawson has sent us this atmospheric picture of the canal bridge near Stone this morning.

Stone canal bridge
Kath Dawson

If you have a picture you'd like to share with us, then do get in touch via email, Twitter or Facebook.

Corbyn election boosts Labour membership in Stone

Staffordshire Newsletter

Labour Party membership in Stone has almost doubled since the election.

Over the past year, and following the election of new leader Jeremy Corbyn, Stone Constituency Labour Party says it has seen a massive increase in membership.

Man-sized pothole in Burton finally filled in

Burton Mail

A pothole the size of a man has been filled during an intensive week of road repairs.

Port Vale keeper Chris Neal to return to play this afternoon

Graham McGarry

BBC Radio Stoke Sport

Goalkeeper Chris Neal makes his long awaited comeback this afternoon at Vale Park when the team's reserves take on Burton Albion in the Final Third Development League. 

Chris Neal
Getty Images

Neal has been out of action with an ankle injury since the pre-season friendly against Notts County back in July.

Warning over chimney fires

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue issues safety advice on chimney fires.

View more on twitter
Weather: Dry and bright afternoon ahead

BBC Weather

A dry and bright afternoon lies ahead with some sunny spells. 

Today's weather
BBC

It'll be fairly breezy but temperatures will be mild reaching 13C (55F) in some places.

Check the forecast where you live.

Motorist who killed woman branded 'arrogant' by judge

Burton Mail

A motorist who killed a Burton woman in a head-on collision is now behind bars after a judge hit out at his 'arrogance'.

The road where the crash happened
Burton Mail
Vale striker Uche Ikpeazu "will be missed"

Graham McGarry

BBC Radio Stoke Sport

Port Vale striker Uche Ikpeazu will be missed during his three-match ban for a red card at Burton.

Uche Ikpeazu
Getty Images

Ikpeazu was sent off for two bookable offences in the 2-0 defeat at the Pirelli Stadium.

Defender Ryan McGivern has told BBC Radio Stoke his absence will have a big effect on the team.

Rival Facebook pages set up over Tamworth decision to take Syrian refugees

Tamworth Herald

News that Tamworth is to house 10 Syrian refugees has divided opinion across the town

While many individuals are already asking: "What can we do to help?" others are steadfastly against the idea of refugees coming to the town at all.

News headlines: Fire in Fenton and Newcastle actress in Downton drama

Jodie Looker

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

  • Firefighters in Cheshire could soon be responding to cardiac arrests as part of a pilot project
  • Emergency services are at a vehicle fire at a scrapyard in Fenton
  • A Newcastle actress says a role in the hit TV drama Downton Abbey is one of the most exciting she's had
Work starts on Hungerford Road Bridge to improve Crewe/Manchester rail route

Lamont Howie

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

Vital engineering works have started today on an important commuter route in and out of Crewe.

The work involves improvements to the Hungerford Road Bridge which should make the Crewe to Manchester railway route better.

Sign on Hungerford Bridge
BBC

Cars and buses will be able to continue using the road but HGV's and bicycles will face diversions.  

Former Stoke striker gets York City job

Ex-Stoke forward Richard Cresswell has been named caretaker manager of York City.

View more on twitter
Newcastle woman lands Downton role

Sarah Robertson

BBC Radio Stoke

A Newcastle woman's landed a part in the hit costume drama Downton Abbey. 

Downton Abbey
ITV

If you're a fan of the ITV show, you may have seen her for the first time last night - Phoebe Sparrow plays Amelia Cruikshank who is Larry Grey's fiancee.

Three crews on site at scrapyard fire in Fenton

Terry Goodwin

News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke

We're getting reports of a scrapyard fire in Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent.

It started just after 09:00 between Montrose Street and Bishop Street.

Three crews are on site at the moment.

Your pictures: Sunrise at Festival Park

Anthony Bell has sent us this picture of sunrise over Festival Park.

Sunrise at Festival Park
Anthony Bell

If you have a picture you'd like to share with us, then do drop us an emailor get in touch onFacebookorTwitter.

News headlines: Work starts on major route

Jodie Looker

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

  • Staffordshire Police have named a man who died after being found unconscious outside a Hanley bar as Matthew McSheffrey from Sutton Coldfield.
  • Major work has started on a route through Crewe. Work on the Hungerford Bridge will take until June next year.
  • A father from Stone has raised £12,000 for charity and he's only half way through a two-year sailing challenge. 
Man who died after being found unconscious in Hanley bar is named

Phil Bowers

BBC Local Live

A man who died in hospital after being found unconscious at a Hanley bar has been named by Staffordshire Police.

Individual Bar in Hanley
BBC

Matthew McSheffery, 29, from Sutton Coldfield was found unconscious by officers called to Individual Bar on Trinity Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive and more tests will now take place.

Stoke defender apologises for mistake

Marc Wilson says sorry after his mistake in the 2-0 defeat to Watford.

View more on twitter
News headlines: Police name dead man and Crewe engineering works start

Jodie Looker

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

  • Police name man who died in hospital after being found unconscious by officers called to a Hanley bar
  • Single people in Stafford claiming jobseekers allowance able to apply for new type of benefit
  • Engineering works begin on commuter route in and out of Crewe
Travel news: Two lanes closed after crash on M6

Jodie Looker

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

Emergency services are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on the M6.

Two lanes are closed between J19 for Knutsford and J18 for Middlewich.

There are delays of about 40 minutes.

Weather update: A dry mild day ahead

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

A dry day to come with variable amounts of cloud and some bright or sunny spells. 

Generally on the breezy side, but it should feel fairly mild.

BBC weather for today
BBC

Maximum Temperature: 13C (55F)

Find out more with BBC Weather.

