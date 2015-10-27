This evening on Midlands Today on BBC One, we'll be looking at the news that the number of solar farms in the Midlands could treble in the next few years.

There are about 14 active solar farms in this region at the moment. Eight more are being built and seven new farms are being considered for planning permission.

The plans are proving controversial at a number of sites, including Offley in Staffordshire .

