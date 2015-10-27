- Bentley Motors is recalling thousands of its cars because of a potentially faulty battery cable connection
- The former Stoke City player Matthew Etherington tells the BBC he's been asked to help other footballers who may be suffering with a gambling addiction
Your say: Does the link of meat to cancer put you off eating it?
Perry Spiller
Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke
We seemed to hit a hot topic today when we asked you about meat - and whether you'd been put off eating it after the World Health Organisation linked it to cancer.
Ernie in Sandbach got in touch to say "When it comes to larger animals, I prefer not to eat because I could not kill them."
While Anita in Stafford said "I'm an ovo-vegetarian (i don't eat eggs either) - personally I think I've just as much chance of cancer as meat-eaters as the health people have said that vegetarians are not totally exempt from this."
Live updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Outbreaks of rain tonight and a wet Wednesday ahead
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
A cloudy night with outbreaks of rain is on the cards, although it should turn drier by the early hours - lows of 11C (52F).
Tomorrow's looking like being cloudy with outbreaks of more rain before getting drier and brighter later on - highs 12C (54F).
On Midlands Today tonight: The rise of solar farms in the Midlands
Mary Rhodes
Presenter, BBC Midlands Today
This evening on Midlands Today on BBC One, we'll be looking at the news that the number of solar farms in the Midlands could treble in the next few years.
There are about 14 active solar farms in this region at the moment. Eight more are being built and seven new farms are being considered for planning permission.
The plans are proving controversial at a number of sites, including Offley in Staffordshire.
We'll have more from 18:30.
Tamworth's not-so-secret links to James Bond 007
Tamworth Herald
Daniel Craig returned this week as James Bond 007, leaving cinema audiences shaken not stirred with another high-octane espionage adventure.
But while Bond tends to visit the globe's more glamorous locations, our area still has plenty of unusual connections with Ian Fleming's famous creation.
Catching the early flight to Nepal for Cheshire cadets
Cadets from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service are heading to Phaplu, Nepal as they aim to help build a school in the country.
Developers to fund more council house building in Cheshire
Phil McCann
Political reporter, Cheshire
A new programme of council house building is to start across east Cheshire.
It'll be paid for by housing developers who get permission to build more expensive homes and will be managed by a company owned by Cheshire East Council.
However, tenants won't have the right to buy their property.
Watch: Ex-Stoke player on gambling addiction and spending £1.5m at bookies
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
The former Stoke City player Matthew Etherington has told the BBC how the footballing lifestyle drove him to a gambling addiction.
He's talked about how he spent more than £1.5m at bookmakers between 2000 and 2009 and how he's now helping other footballers with similar addictions.
Stanley Matthews' cap fetches £15,000 at auction
Phil Bowers
BBC Local Live
A cap awarded to England and Stoke City legend Sir Stanley Matthews has sold at auction for £15,000.
The Potters winger was awarded it for playing in a match against Italy in 1934 - which he described as the most violent of his career.
But one of his medals, won after his then club Stoke City won the Division Two Championship in 1963, failed to sell at a reserve price of £15,000.
Perry Spiller
Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke
We seemed to hit a hot topic today when we asked you about meat - and whether you'd been put off eating it after the World Health Organisation linked it to cancer.
Ernie in Sandbach got in touch to say "When it comes to larger animals, I prefer not to eat because I could not kill them."
While Anita in Stafford said "I'm an ovo-vegetarian (i don't eat eggs either) - personally I think I've just as much chance of cancer as meat-eaters as the health people have said that vegetarians are not totally exempt from this."
There's plenty more comments on our post about this on the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page.
Lives being put at risk by ‘inconsiderate’ South Staffordshire motorists
Cannock Mercury
Refuse collectors and members of the public are being put at risk due to inconsiderate motorists across South Staffordshire.
Your pictures: Peaceful Staffordshire reflections
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
This peaceful scene's come in from Ted Oxer of Madeley Staffordshire.
Got a good Staffordshire or Cheshire picture? Share it with me on email like Ted, or tweet @BBCRadioStoke.
Staffordshire to host 50 Syrian refugees next year
Jack Dowling
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
Fifty Syrian refugees will be settling in Staffordshire at the start of next year, according to Staffordshire County Council.
The authority says it will help house and support the refugees.
It adds that a task force has been set up to welcome people from the existing "Syrian Vulnerable Person Scheme".
Council launches investigation after 300 cars turn up for meet
Burton Mail
An investigation has been launched after a meeting of more than 300 car enthusiasts took place in a council-owned car park.
Football: Patience running out for Crewe's forwards
Graham McGarry
Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
The Crewe Alexandra boss Steve Davis says he's losing patience with his forwards.
The Alex have not scored in their last three fixtures and are among the lowest scorers in League One.
Davis has told BBC Radio Stoke the team's lack of goals is a problem that needs addressing.
Your pictures: Sun goes down on Staffordshire horse
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
This is Tilly the horse, photographed at sunset by Duncan Richardson near Halmerend, Staffordshire.
Got a great snap of the area? Send it in and I'll share as many as I can.
You can use email, tweet @BBCRadioStoke or put them on Instagram (adding #bbcstoke if you agree to share).
Investigation as lack of water supply in parts of Cheshire reported
United Utilities
Inspectors are trying to find out the cause of a reported lack of water supply in the CW2 postcode area of Crewe.
Football: Crewe suffer two player setbacks
Graham McGarry
Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Crewe Alexandra have been hit with a double injury blow.
Stand-in skipper David Fox will be out for at least six weeks with a back injury, having cracked two of his vertebrae following a challenge during the 2-0 defeat at Blackpool on Saturday.
And Brad Inman is having a scan on his damaged ankle today, after he was brought down in stoppage time.
Crash hero: 'I pulled driver from smoking wreckage'
The Sentinel
Good Samaritan Jim Whitehurst has told of how he pulled a seriously injured driver from a smoking vehicle after a two-car smash.
Crewe firm Bentley recalls cars
Jennie Aitken
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
This won't affect many of you but Crewe-based firm Bentley Motors is recalling all its Continental GT/GTC/Flying Spur and new Flying Spur models built between February 2011 and June 2014.
The company wants to fix a bolted connection for a battery cable joint that could potentially come loose.
In total 27,640 cars are affected by the recall. To put that in context, last year the firm produced 11,020 cars.
Bentley says the fix will take about two hours.
Ex-Stoke player helping other footballers with gambling addiction
Terry Goodwin
News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke
The former Stoke City player Matthew Etheringtonhas told the BBC he's been asked to help other footballers tackle their gambling addiction.
The midfielder, who retired last year, reportedly lost £1.5m at the height of his own addiction.
Matthew says he was earning about £30,000 a week while at Stoke and things got so bad his family had to step in.
Travel: Crash on M6 in Cheshire
North West Motorway Police
BBC Travel
A crash on the M6 in Cheshire's caused the police to shut one lane northbound.
Keep up to datewith BBC Travel.
Football club nets artificial pitch and new driveway despite concerns
Staffordshire Newsletter
A Stafford football club is set to score an artificial pitch and new driveway – despite residents showing plans the red card.
Car park expansion considered, says Cheshire East Council
Nantwich News
The Snow Hill car park in Nantwich could be expanded to help the town cope with increased parking demands, Cheshire East Council says.
Football: Port Vale could make move for on-loan striker
Lee Blakeman
Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Port Vale say they could bring in a striker on-loan before Saturday's game against Shrewsbury.
Uche Ikpeazu is suspended after being sent off at Burton Albion at the weekend.
Assistant Manager Paul Bodin says they're assessing their options and could bring in a new player if the opportunity arises.
Weather: Rain expected this afternoon and into tonight
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
Cloudy this afternoon with a chance of rain as a band of the wet stuff edges into the area.
Top temperatures reaching about 12C (54F).
Later, there'll be some rain for all parts through the first half of tonight but it should gradually clear up by dawn. Temperatures dropping to a fairly mild 11C (52F).
On TV this lunchtime: Sir Stanley Matthews' football collection being sold
BBC Midlands Today
This lunchtime on Midlands Today we're looking at a number of stories including the sale of memorabilia once owned by Stoke City legend Sir Stanley Matthews.
It includes a Championship medal he won in 1963 - we'll have moreon BBC One from 13:30.
Football: Stoke boss promises 'strongest possible team' in Cup game
Matt Sandoz
Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Stoke City's manager Mark Hughes says he'll play his strongest possible team in tonight's Capital One Cup tie against Chelsea.
Both sides go in to the game having lost in the Premier League at the weekend - the game's live this evening on BBC Radio Stoke from 19:00.
Some managers field weakened teams in the early stages of the competition, but Hughes has told BBC Radio Stoke he'll be going full strength.
Hunt for thug who attacked pensioner at nature reserve stepped up
Tamworth Herald
Police are stepping up the hunt for a thug who attacked a pensioner at a nature reserve in Coleshill.
M6 roadworks due to finish in June to run until Christmas
Express and Star
Long-running roadworks that have caused disruption on the M6 for the past two years will finally be finished at the end of December.
Your say: Are you put off eating meat because it's being linked to cancer?
Perry Spiller
Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke
I've been asking you today whether having meat linked to cancer (by the World Health Organisation) has put you off eating it?
You've been commenting on the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page - Clare Johnson posted "Nope! If you did everything the WHO told us, we would be living off wood shavings...or are those bad for you too?"
While Martin Morgan said "it seems as though the world health organisation want us to eat rabbit food for the rest of our natural".
You can keep having your say on the page.
Grant funds will boost heating and lighting in museum
Nantwich News
Nantwich Museum is to upgrade its heating and lighting systems thanks to grant funding.
Air pollution levels exceeded in parts of Stoke-on-Trent
James Bovill
Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
Air pollution targets were missed at several sites across Stoke-on-Trent last year, according to a city council report.
Nitrogen dioxide levels were exceeded at Cobridge, Bucknall Bridge, Basford, Fenton and Meir.
The city council says it's working with firms that use HGVs and public transport providers to cut emissions.
Staffordshire landlord gets a big surprise as Roger Moore shows up for lunch
Burton Mail
Diners at a popular pub restaurant were left thrilled when former James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore joined them for lunch – just days before a new 007 film arrives in cinemas.
Football: Home ties for Port Vale & Crewe in FA Cup
Lee Blakeman
Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Port Vale and Crewe Alexandra both have home fixtures in the first round of the FA Cup.
Vale will host Maidenhead United, who are currently fifth in the Conference South, English football's sixth tier.
While the Alex will be home to Eastleigh who are 10th in the National League Table.
The ties are set to be played between Friday 6 November and Sunday 8 November.
National review of maternity services comes to Stafford
Emma Thomas
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
Parents in Stafford are being asked to give their views on NHS maternity services as part of a national review today.
Doctor-led maternity has moved to the Royal Stoke University Hospital leaving a midwife-led service in Stafford.
The chair of the review, Baroness Julia Cumberledge, will be at the Silkmore Children's Centre in Stafford until 18:00.
On-air: Has meat being linked to cancer put you off eating it? Join in the debate on-air and online
Matt Jackson
Producer, BBC Radio Stoke
Perry Spiller wants to know what you think of meat on the programme today.
It's after the World Health Organisation said yesterday that processed meats - such as bacon, sausages and ham - do cause cancer.
Has this put you off eating meat? Get involved with the debate on the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page or email us.
Site of largest non-nuclear explosion in history could never be clear
Burton Mail
Newly-released information has shown that a full search of military installations at Fauld buried after the biggest non-nuclear explosion in history was never carried out because it was too dangerous.