National Memorial Arboretum

BBC Local Live: Stoke & Staffordshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 27 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Wednesday

Live Reporting

By Allen Cook

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Weather: Outbreaks of rain tonight and a wet Wednesday ahead

Shefali Oza

BBC Midlands Today

A cloudy night with outbreaks of rain is on the cards, although it should turn drier by the early hours - lows of 11C (52F).

Tomorrow's weather map
BBC

Tomorrow's looking like being cloudy with outbreaks of more rain before getting drier and brighter later on - highs 12C (54F).

On Midlands Today tonight: The rise of solar farms in the Midlands

Mary Rhodes

Presenter, BBC Midlands Today

This evening on Midlands Today on BBC One, we'll be looking at the news that the number of solar farms in the Midlands could treble in the next few years.

Solar Farm
BBC

There are about 14 active solar farms in this region at the moment. Eight more are being built and seven new farms are being considered for planning permission. 

The plans are proving controversial at a number of sites, including Offley in Staffordshire.

We'll have more from 18:30.

Tamworth's not-so-secret links to James Bond 007

Tamworth Herald

Daniel Craig returned this week as James Bond 007, leaving cinema audiences shaken not stirred with another high-octane espionage adventure.

But while Bond tends to visit the globe's more glamorous locations, our area still has plenty of unusual connections with Ian Fleming's famous creation.

Sean Connery in 1961
Tamworth Herald
Catching the early flight to Nepal for Cheshire cadets

Cadets from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service are heading to Phaplu, Nepal as they aim to help build a school in the country.

View more on twitter
Developers to fund more council house building in Cheshire

Phil McCann

Political reporter, Cheshire

A new programme of council house building is to start across east Cheshire.

Cheshire East Council HQ
Google

It'll be paid for by housing developers who get permission to build more expensive homes and will be managed by a company owned by Cheshire East Council

However, tenants won't have the right to buy their property.

Watch: Ex-Stoke player on gambling addiction and spending £1.5m at bookies

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

The former Stoke City player Matthew Etherington has told the BBC how the footballing lifestyle drove him to a gambling addiction.  

He's talked about how he spent more than £1.5m at bookmakers between 2000 and 2009 and how he's now helping other footballers with similar addictions.

Stanley Matthews' cap fetches £15,000 at auction

Phil Bowers

BBC Local Live

A cap awarded to England and Stoke City legend Sir Stanley Matthews has sold at auction for £15,000.

Sir Stanley Matthews
BBC

The Potters winger was awarded it for playing in a match against Italy in 1934 - which he described as the most violent of his career.

But one of his medals, won after his then club Stoke City won the Division Two Championship in 1963, failed to sell at a reserve price of £15,000.

News: Staffordshire to host dozens of refugees from Syria and Bentley Motors recalling cars

Jennie Aitken

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

The main stories this evening for Staffordshire and Cheshire include:

- Staffordshire should welcome as many refugees as it can possibly take, a senior county councillor says

- Bentley Motors is recalling thousands of its cars because of a potentially faulty battery cable connection

- The former Stoke City player Matthew Etherington tells the BBC he's been asked to help other footballers who may be suffering with a gambling addiction

Your say: Does the link of meat to cancer put you off eating it?

Perry Spiller

Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke

We seemed to hit a hot topic today when we asked you about meat - and whether you'd been put off eating it after the World Health Organisation linked it to cancer.

Meat risk context picture
PA

Ernie in Sandbach got in touch to say "When it comes to larger animals, I prefer not to eat because I could not kill them."

While Anita in Stafford said "I'm an ovo-vegetarian (i don't eat eggs either) - personally I think I've just as much chance of cancer as meat-eaters as the health people have said that vegetarians are not totally exempt from this."

There's plenty more comments on our post about this on the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page.

Your pictures: Peaceful Staffordshire reflections

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

This peaceful scene's come in from Ted Oxer of Madeley Staffordshire.

Madeley, Staffordshire October 2015
Ted Oxer

Got a good Staffordshire or Cheshire picture? Share it with me on email like Ted, or tweet @BBCRadioStoke.

Staffordshire to host 50 Syrian refugees next year

Jack Dowling

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

Fifty Syrian refugees will be settling in Staffordshire at the start of next year, according to Staffordshire County Council.

Syrian children in refugee camp in the Jrzinaz area, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria
Reuters

The authority says it will help house and support the refugees.

It adds that a task force has been set up to welcome people from the existing "Syrian Vulnerable Person Scheme". 

Football: Patience running out for Crewe's forwards

Graham McGarry

Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

The Crewe Alexandra boss Steve Davis says he's losing patience with his forwards.

Steve Davis
Getty Images

The Alex have not scored in their last three fixtures and are among the lowest scorers in League One.

Davis has told BBC Radio Stoke the team's lack of goals is a problem that needs addressing.

All the forwards can't rely on us keeping clean sheets every week, because that isn't going to be possible.

Steve DavisCrewe Alexandra manager
Your pictures: Sun goes down on Staffordshire horse

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

This is Tilly the horse, photographed at sunset by Duncan Richardson near Halmerend, Staffordshire.

Horse pictured at Sunset
Duncan Richardson

Got a great snap of the area? Send it in and I'll share as many as I can.

You can use email, tweet @BBCRadioStoke or put them on Instagram (adding #bbcstoke if you agree to share).

Investigation as lack of water supply in parts of Cheshire reported

United Utilities

Inspectors are trying to find out the cause of a reported lack of water supply in the CW2 postcode area of Crewe.

View more on twitter
Football: Crewe suffer two player setbacks

Graham McGarry

Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Crewe Alexandra have been hit with a double injury blow. 

Brad Inman
crewealex.net

Stand-in skipper David Fox will be out for at least six weeks with a back injury, having cracked two of his vertebrae following a challenge during the 2-0 defeat at Blackpool on Saturday

And Brad Inman is having a scan on his damaged ankle today, after he was brought down in stoppage time.

Crewe firm Bentley recalls cars

Jennie Aitken

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

This won't affect many of you but Crewe-based firm Bentley Motors is recalling all its Continental GT/GTC/Flying Spur and new Flying Spur models built between February 2011 and June 2014.

Bentley car
BBC

The company wants to fix a bolted connection for a battery cable joint that could potentially come loose.

In total 27,640 cars are affected by the recall. To put that in context, last year the firm produced 11,020 cars.

Bentley says the fix will take about two hours.

News: Ex-Stoke player speaks of 'blowing' thousands of pounds on gambling

Jennie Aitken

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

The main headlines for Staffordshire and Cheshire this afternoon include:

- Former Stoke City player Matthew Etherington tells the BBC he'd "blow" his monthly wage of £120K in a fortnight on gambling

- 50 Syrian refugees will be settling in in Staffordshire at the start of next year, according to the county council

- An England cap belonging to Stoke City legend Sir Stanley Matthews' sells for £15K at auction

Ex-Stoke player helping other footballers with gambling addiction

Terry Goodwin

News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke

The former Stoke City player Matthew Etheringtonhas told the BBC he's been asked to help other footballers tackle their gambling addiction.  

Matthew Etherington
BBC

The midfielder, who retired last year, reportedly lost £1.5m at the height of his own addiction.

Matthew says he was earning about £30,000 a week while at Stoke and things got so bad his family had to step in.

My mum took over my finances, my dad spoke to the people I owed money to and they said to concentrate on your football and ultimately that's what I did.

Matthew Etherington
Travel: Crash on M6 in Cheshire

North West Motorway Police

BBC Travel

A crash on the M6 in Cheshire's caused the police to shut one lane northbound.

Keep up to datewith BBC Travel.

View more on twitter
Car park expansion considered, says Cheshire East Council

Nantwich News

The Snow Hill car park in Nantwich could be expanded to help the town cope with increased parking demands, Cheshire East Council says.  

Snow Hill car park in Nantwich
Nantwich News
Football: Port Vale could make move for on-loan striker

Lee Blakeman

Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Port Vale say they could bring in a striker on-loan before Saturday's game against Shrewsbury.

Uche Ikpeazu
Getty Images

Uche Ikpeazu is suspended after being sent off at Burton Albion at the weekend

Assistant Manager Paul Bodin says they're assessing their options and could bring in a new player if the opportunity arises.

If there is somebody that does become available then we'd be interested.

Paul BodinPort Vale assistant manager
Weather: Rain expected this afternoon and into tonight

Alexandra Hamilton

BBC Weather

Cloudy this afternoon with a chance of rain as a band of the wet stuff edges into the area.

Top temperatures reaching about 12C (54F).

Alex with the weather map for tonight
BBC

Later, there'll be some rain for all parts through the first half of tonight but it should gradually clear up by dawn. Temperatures dropping to a fairly mild 11C (52F).

On TV this lunchtime: Sir Stanley Matthews' football collection being sold

BBC Midlands Today

This lunchtime on Midlands Today we're looking at a number of stories including the sale of memorabilia once owned by Stoke City legend Sir Stanley Matthews.

Stanley Matthews (left), playing for Stoke City FC
Getty Images

It includes a Championship medal he won in 1963 - we'll have moreon BBC One from 13:30.

Football: Stoke boss promises 'strongest possible team' in Cup game

Matt Sandoz

Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Stoke City's manager Mark Hughes says he'll play his strongest possible team in tonight's Capital One Cup tie against Chelsea.

Mark Hughes
Getty Images

Both sides go in to the game having lost in the Premier League at the weekend - the game's live this evening on BBC Radio Stoke from 19:00.  

Some managers field weakened teams in the early stages of the competition, but Hughes has told BBC Radio Stoke he'll be going full strength.

Fans want a cup run, they want the excitement and the emotion of going through to the latter rounds.

Mark HughesStoke City manager
Hunt for thug who attacked pensioner at nature reserve stepped up

Tamworth Herald

Police are stepping up the hunt for a thug who attacked a pensioner at a nature reserve in Coleshill.

Shustoke Reservoir
Tamworth Herald
News: Ex Stoke City player speaks of gambling addiction

Jennie Aitken

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

The top headlines for Staffordshire and Cheshire this lunchtime include:

- A Staffordshire MP says he's been fighting in vain for 23 years to get a fairer funding deal for schools in the county

- The former Stoke City player Matthew Etherington has told the BBC he's been asked to help other players tackle their gambling addiction

- A new programme of council house building is to start across east Cheshire

Your say: Are you put off eating meat because it's being linked to cancer?

Perry Spiller

Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke

I've been asking you today whether having meat linked to cancer (by the World Health Organisation) has put you off eating it?

Meat on display at Stoke market
BBC

You've been commenting on the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page - Clare Johnson posted "Nope! If you did everything the WHO told us, we would be living off wood shavings...or are those bad for you too?"

While Martin Morgan said "it seems as though the world health organisation want us to eat rabbit food for the rest of our natural".

You can keep having your say on the page.

Air pollution levels exceeded in parts of Stoke-on-Trent

James Bovill

Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

Air pollution targets were missed at several sites across Stoke-on-Trent last year, according to a city council report. 

Traffic on A500 near Basford
BBC

Nitrogen dioxide levels were exceeded at Cobridge, Bucknall Bridge, Basford, Fenton and Meir. 

The city council says it's working with firms that use HGVs and public transport providers to cut emissions. 

Staffordshire landlord gets a big surprise as Roger Moore shows up for lunch

Burton Mail

Diners at a popular pub restaurant were left thrilled when former James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore joined them for lunch – just days before a new 007 film arrives in cinemas.

Sir Roger Moore
Burton Mail
Football: Home ties for Port Vale & Crewe in FA Cup

Lee Blakeman

Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Port Vale and Crewe Alexandra both have home fixtures in the first round of the FA Cup

Last season's winners of the FA Cup, Arsenal
Getty Images

Vale will host Maidenhead United, who are currently fifth in the Conference South, English football's sixth tier

While the Alex will be home to Eastleigh who are 10th in the National League Table.

The ties are set to be played between Friday 6 November and Sunday 8 November.

National review of maternity services comes to Stafford

Emma Thomas

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

Parents in Stafford are being asked to give their views on NHS maternity services as part of a national review today.

Maternity Services entrance
BBC

Doctor-led maternity has moved to the Royal Stoke University Hospital leaving a midwife-led service in Stafford. 

The chair of the review, Baroness Julia Cumberledge, will be at the Silkmore Children's Centre in Stafford until 18:00.

On-air: Has meat being linked to cancer put you off eating it? Join in the debate on-air and online

Matt Jackson

Producer, BBC Radio Stoke

Perry Spiller wants to know what you think of meat on the programme today.

Graphic: Classification of red & processed meat products
BBC

It's after the World Health Organisation said yesterday that processed meats - such as bacon, sausages and ham - do cause cancer.

Has this put you off eating meat? Get involved with the debate on the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page or email us.

Site of largest non-nuclear explosion in history could never be clear

Burton Mail

Newly-released information has shown that a full search of military installations at Fauld buried after the biggest non-nuclear explosion in history was never carried out because it was too dangerous.

Old pictures of Hanbury
Burton Mail/Ida Roberts
