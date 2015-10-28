Posted at 18:00 Our coverage across the dayLive updates for Stoke and Staffordshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Thursday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Live Reporting
By Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our coverage across the day
Live updates for Stoke and Staffordshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Thursday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Drier tonight but there's rain ahead
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
It'll be dry tonight to begin with, with some clear spells - later on it will turn more cloudy with a chance of rain by dawn. Low 10C (50F).
Then tomorrow, cloudy with outbreaks of rain through the morning before turning drier through the afternoon - high 13C (55F).
Polish doctor who failed English tests 'no longer works' at Staffordshire NHS Trust
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
A Polish doctor who worked in Stoke-on-Trent has become one of the first from the EU to face restrictions on working in Britain - because his English isn't good enough.
Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz had been practising in the UK for nine years, including at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.
A University Hospitals of North Midland NHS Trust spokesperson said: “Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz no longer works for the Trust.
"He has previously worked at the Trust as an agency registrar under direct supervision in line with guidance from the General Medical Council".
Staffordshire newspapers face takeover bid
Mike Perkins
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Several Staffordshire newspapers owned by Local World could soon be taken over.
Papers affected include The Sentinel as well as the Staffordshire Newsletter, Leek Post and Times, Uttoxeter Advertiser and Cannock Mercury.
Trinity Mirror have warned that if its takeover bid is successful, it would need to reduce spending by between £10-12m within two years.
On Midlands Today: Tributes to Staffordshire victim of Canada sinking
Peter Wilson
BBC Midlands Today
More details have been emerging today about one of the five Britons who died when a whale-watching boat capsized in Canada.
Katie Taylor, 29, from Lichfield was killed on Sunday morning when the boat overturned off Vancouver island.
I'll have more on what's emerged today and the reaction of her family, on BBC One on Midlands Today from 18:30.
Travel: Crash on A5 in South Staffordshire
BBC Travel
The A5 Walsall Road in Cannock's partially blocked - and there's slow traffic - at Churchbridge, because of an accident involving a van and a car.
Fly-tipping bill reaches £500k for Stoke taxpayers
Sarah Falkland
BBC Midlands Today
It's cost Stoke-on-Trent City Council nearly £500,000 in one year alone to clean up fly-tipping, according to government figures.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has released statistics for the whole of the Midlands to show how the dumping of rubbish affects communities.
There have been seven prosecutions for fly-tipping over the same period in the Potteries.
News: Polish doctor fails English language test and number of 'chuggers' restricted in Stoke
Mike Perkins
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Some of the main headlines this evening for Staffordshire and Cheshire
- A Polish doctor who worked at the Royal Stoke hospital is ordered not to work unsupervised because his English isn't good enough
- 'Vibrant, outgoing and lovely' is how the family of a Lichfield woman has paid tribute to her after she died in a whale-watching boat sinking
- An agreement to restrict the number of charity fundraisers in Stoke-on-Trent has been approved by the city council
Campaigners oppose plans for 79,000-panel solar farm
Emma Thomas
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
Campaigners opposed to an application for a solar farm near Eccleshall say building on farmland would be "corporate vandalism".
A German energy firm has applied to Stafford Borough Council to place 79,000 panels in the High Offley valley.
People living nearby claim it would be a risk to the area's wildlife and heritage.
The BBC has approached the company behind the plans, but not yet had a response.
Your pictures: Pumpkins prepare for Halloween in Staffordshire
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
Halloween is coming up this weekend and, appropriately, Ann Ferrington's sent in this picture of pumpkins from Trentham.
I'm just scared by the one in the top right!
You can send your pictures in easily, of Staffordshire of Cheshire, on email or tweet @BBCRadioStoke - and I'll try to feature as many as I can.
'Vibrant, outgoing and lovely': Family tribute to Lichfield woman
Express and Star
The family of a Staffordshire woman who died after a whale-watching boat sank off the coast of Canada have said she was a "vibrant, outgoing and lovely young woman".
Travel: Lorry and van crash on A50
BBC Travel
A lorry and a van have crashed on the Little Chef Roundabout on the A50 in Uttoxeter - it's slowing traffic eastbound as there's a lane blocked.
Cut back on number of 'chuggers' allowed in Stoke-on-Trent
James Bovill
Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
An agreement to restrict the number of charity fundraisers in Stoke-on-Trent has been approved by the city council.
So-called "chuggers" who ask for direct debit details on behalf of charities will be limited to six in Hanley, three in Tunstall and two in Stoke for three days a week.
It's after complaints about their behaviour.
Football: Crewe boss face funding battle to bring in injury cover
Graham McGarry
Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Crewe Alexandra's manager Steve Davis says he is trying to find funds to bring in some players on loan.
He's held meetings with his staff after the loss of both David Fox and Brad Inman through injury.
Davis told BBC Radio Stoke he's looking at all of the options available.
Tributes paid to passenger who died in town hall crash
The Sentinel
A pensioner involved in a collision which resulted in a car becoming wedged inside a town hall has died.
Doctor suspended from UK work for 'poor English test'
Jennie Aitken
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
A Polish doctor - who has worked in Stoke-on-Trent - can't work unsupervised in the UK, because he can't speak English well enough, a tribunal panel has ruled.
Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz was sacked by two hospitals, and failed an English test three times.
He was previously employed as a heart specialist at various hospitals, including the Royal Stoke University Hospital.
Traffic: Slow traffic on Stafford route
BBC Travel
There's slow traffic on the A513 in Little Haywood, at the Meadow Lane junction, in the roadworks area.
Your say: Are 'bobbies on the beat' a waste of money?
Matt Jackson
Producer, BBC Radio Stoke
You've been having your say on the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page after Perry Spiller asked if we still need "bobbies on the beat"? Or are they a waste of money?
Two senior police officers had signalled they could be a thing of the past, thanks to budget cuts.
Kath Brough commented: "Only time I've seen a policeman on the beat is in Balamory PC Plum."
But Samantha Archer wrote: "Has anyone thought about the elderly? Often I think police presence wandering through towns offers them comfort if they were to be in trouble, be lost or feel unsafe. "
News: Tributes to Lichfield victim of whale-watching tragedy and second elephant dies at zoo
Mike Perkins
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Some of the top stories for Staffordshire and Cheshire this afternoon:
- The family of a Staffordshire woman who died on a whale-watching trip in Canada say she was "vibrant, outgoing and lovely"
- Staffordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner says he doesn't agree with claims that the era of "bobbies on the beat" is ending
- A young male elephant has died at Chester Zoo, just six weeks after the death of a young female elephant
Your pictures: Nuthatch bird caught eating on camera
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
Anyone for lunch? This great picture of a Nuthatch at Greenway Bank Country Park, Kynpersley has been sent in by Mick Erwin.
I love sharing as many of your pictures as I can, so send them in of Staffordshire and Cheshire.
You can do that by email, tweet @BBCRadioStoke or put them on Instagram (adding #bbcstoke if you agree to share).
Owner reunited with missing dog
Burton Mail
The owner of a missing dog has thanked a good Samaritan for his help after being reunited with his beloved pet.
Football: Crewe fans getting pigeon protection
Crewe Alexandra football club say they've been installing nets to stop pigeons roosting.
Weather: Some sunny spells this afternoon
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
This afternoon, there'll be more in the way of sunny spells around, with just the odd shower. High 12C (54F).
Then mainly dry tonight but getting more cloudy as the night goes on, with rain expected by dawn. Low 10C (50F).
Cannock war hero meets Prince Harry
Cannock Mercury
It isn't every day that a member of the Royal Family asks how the family is keeping, but for Cannock war hero Clive Smith that was very much the case last week.
On Midlands Today this lunchtime: Cost of fly-tipping
Qasa Alom
BBC Midlands Today
It cost £3m to remove fly-tipped rubbish from the region's streets last year.
In Stoke-on-Trent they spent almost £500,000. But the fines to fly-tippers were tiny in comparison - just £13,000.
We'll have more on the issue on BBC One in Midlands Today from 13:30.
Young elephant dies at Chester Zoo
Lamont Howie
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
A young male elephant has become the second to die at Chester Zoo in a matter of weeks.
The zoo says young bull, Hari Hi Way, died just six weeks after female calf Bala.
Both had tested positive for a fast-moving virus, which doesn't yet have a vaccine.
Football: Stoke City boss hails 'fantastic' penalty save from Butland
Matt Sandoz
Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has praised goalkeeper Jack Butland after the Potters beat Chelsea on penalties in the League Cup.
Jon Walters had given the home side a 1-0 lead and they looked to be going through in 90 minutes until the visitors equalised in added time.
Phil Bardsley was also sent off late on, but 10-men Stoke held on until penalties, with Butland saving the vital spot-kick.
News: Tributes to Staffordshire victim of whale sinking and 'bird watching' cat survives 40ft fall
Mike Perkins
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Staffordshire and Cheshire's top stories this lunchtime include:
- The family of a Staffordshire woman who died after a whale-watching boat sank in Canada say she was a "lovely young woman"
- A curious cat broke two legs when he fell 40ft (12m) from a window while watching birds, his Staffordshire owner says
- Nearly £500,000 spent on clearing up fly-tipping in Stoke-on-Trent
Passengers fume about overcrowded Cannock Chase rail services
Cannock Mercury
Early morning commuters using the Cannock Chase rail line have been angered by the lack of carriages on services running between Rugeley Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street.
Football: Port Vale confident despite lack of wins
Lee Blakeman
Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Port Vale's assistant manager Paul Bodin has urged fans not to get "too down" after the club's winless streak.
They've failed to get three points in any of their last five outings.
But ahead of the visit of Shrewsbury this weekend, Bodin told BBC Radio Stoke the team isn't too far away from getting it right.
Travel: Lane closure in Stoke roadworks
BBC Travel
It's slow goingon the A34 Stone Road in Trent Valebecause a lane is closed in the roadworks area near the B5041 London Road junction.
Man exposes himself to woman in Stoke
Lee Thomas
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
A runner has exposed himself to a woman in Stoke-on-Trent, police say.
It happened on Sunday morning, in fields off James Brindley Way.
The man in his 20s stopped to ask the 21-year-old for directions, ran off a little way, stopped and then exposed himself to her, officers said.
Curious cat breaks legs in 40ft bird-watching fall
Caroline Gall
BBC News Online
A curious cat broke two legs when he fell 40ft (12m) from a kitchen window while watching birds, his Staffordshire owner says.
A neighbour of black and white Shinji saw him fall and alerted his owner 21-year-old Hannah Hancock from Clayton, Newcastle-under-Lyme.
Shinji often watches birds from the window and must have somehow pushed the window open to try and chase them, she said.
But he is now he is back on all four paws with frames securing his legs.
Four critically ill in Staffordshire after taking legal high
Express and Star
Four men were left in a critical condition after taking the legal high black mamba in Staffordshire.
BreakingFamily tribute to Staffordshire victim of whale boat sinking
Terry Goodwin
News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke
The family of a Staffordshire woman who died in the whale-watching boat accident in Canada have today been paying tribute to her.
Katie Taylor's family say she was "a vibrant, outgoing and lovely young woman", who'll be very much missed by all of her family and many friends.
The 29-year-old from Lichfield was one of five Britons who died when the boat overturned on Sunday off the coast of Vancouver.
On-air today: End of the 'bobby on the beat'?
Perry Spiller
Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke
I want to talk about the police today and whether we should still expect to see a "bobby on the beat".
It's because today two of the country's most senior police officers have signalled that the era of routine patrols has come to an end.
So do we need "bobbies on the beat"? Or are they a waste of money? You can email in your comments or put them on the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page.
Seven litter louts are named and shamed for dropping cigarettes
Burton Mail
Seven litter louts have been named and shamed after being hauled before the courts as part of a crackdown by council chiefs.
News: Staffordshire woman named among whale boat victims
Lee Thomas
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
These are among some of our top stories for Staffordshire and Cheshire:
- A woman who formerly lived in Staffordshire has been named among five Britons who died after a whale-watching boat sank in Canada
- Nearly £500k was spent in a year by Stoke-on-Trent City Council cleaning up fly-tipping, the government's revealed
- A proposed solar farm would "ruin the landscape and heritage" of a Staffordshire valley, according to local opponents
Football: Stoke knock Chelsea out of cup on penalties
Matt Sandoz
Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Stoke City are through to the fifth round of the Capital One League Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over the holders Chelsea.
The match ended 1-1 after extra time.
In addition to the result it was a massive boost for Stoke fans to see captain Ryan Shawcross start for the first time since being out injured since February.
Victim of whale boat accident from Staffordshire
Terry Goodwin
News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke
It's been confirmed that one of the victims of the whale-watching boat accident in Canada at the weekend, was from Lichfield.
Katie Taylor, 29, was among the five Britons who died when the boat sank off the western coast of Vancouver on Sunday morning.
Canadian investigators said the vessel tilted and then capsized. An examination of the vessel itself is expected to begin today.