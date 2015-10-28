A Polish doctor who worked in Stoke-on-Trent has become one of the first from the EU to face restrictions on working in Britain - because his English isn't good enough.

BBC

Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz had been practising in the UK for nine years, including at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

A University Hospitals of North Midland NHS Trust spokesperson said: “Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz no longer works for the Trust.

"He has previously worked at the Trust as an agency registrar under direct supervision in line with guidance from the General Medical Council".